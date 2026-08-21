82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

by

When you think of modern social media, you probably think of the biggest names like Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok. Despite still being active and the huge impact that Tumblr has had on the internet’s digital landscape, you don’t really hear much about it anymore. Which is a pity because it has lots of top-tier content in its archives.

Not to worry, though. Some online communities, like r/tumblr, which we’re featuring today, share the most impactful, funny, and bizarre posts that have ever graced the microblogging site. We’ve picked out the best of the best to make your day more interesting.

#1 Orange In Mcdonald’s

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

#2 Parents

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#3 Having Fun Isn’t Hard When You’ve Got A Library

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Meteorstar101

Tumblr essentially doubles as both a microblog and social network. It was created by web developers David Karp and Marco Arment, who launched the site back in 2007.

Tumblr’s success was instantly phenomenal! So much so that Yahoo! bought it for $1.1 billion in 2013. Karp continued to serve as Tumblr’s CEO. Initially, when Yahoo! was planning to purchase Tumblr, the generally anti-establishment community base was promised that the site would not be messed up. In 2017, after Yahoo! was acquired by Verizon, Karp resigned.

#4 I Have A Certain Group In Mind

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#5 Hey Buddy

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#6 Halloween Costume

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: thesitekick

In mid-2019, Tumblr boasted 472 million registered accounts. Though Tumblr had 376 million unique visitors around the world in July 2019, this was a far cry from its earlier success. Banning adult content in late 2018 resulted in massive drops in engagement and sparked massive backlash among some users. This change eventually undid most of the platform’s overall success throughout the years.

By August 2019, Automattic, the parent company of WordPress, bought Tumblr for less than $3 million. This is a huge devaluation compared to 6 years ago when the site was sold to Yahoo!

#7 Protector Of The Bees

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: caughtyoulookinn

#8 What’s Something That Can Easily Be Improved But Won’t ?

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#9 Pedro Knows

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: BeGayDoThoughtcrime

Broadly speaking, Tumblr supports text posts (plain or with images, links, or videos), photo posts, quote posts, link posts, chat posts, audio posts, and video posts. What’s more, the site lets you like and reblog other posts.

The design of the site allowed Tumblr users to create daily diaries, share inspirational information, and lifeblog about events.

#10 And They Still Can Learn That Job Today!

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#11 Supid

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: LisaBlueDragon

#12 Tumblr Has Spoken

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: GLAvenger

“Due to its fast-paced communication style, multiple mediums and heavy use of sometimes specific imagery, pop-culture references and slang, Tumblr is unsurprisingly most popular among young Millennials. Despite Tumblr being a relatively niche social network, its users used to be highly engaged until the content ban at the end of 2018,” Statista reports.

#13 I Miss Snow

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#14 Get Derfed

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Doubly_Curious

#15 Rollercoaster

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: caughtyoulookinn

According to Encyclopædia Britannica, Tumblr didn’t just popularize people’s ‘tumbleblogs’ but also helped create various Internet fandoms where people could discuss their shared interests.

Although Statista emphasized the popularity of Tumblr among Millennials, Encyclopædia Britannica also notes that it appeals to many members of Generation Z, too, because of its anonymous nature.

#16 Light Yagami Goes To Therapy

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#17 Gliding Kitties

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#18 Why Is The Music Part More Accepted?

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: StraightOuttaOlaphis

Initially, Karp saw Tumblr as a viable alternative to very popular, heavily monetized social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. “He felt that most social media platforms stifled user creativity with advertisement-based interfaces and thus decided to take a different approach, aiming in particular to foster a more supportive community than he had seen elsewhere.”

Within just 5 short years, Tumblr hosted more than 70 million blogs. Among them were blogs run by US President Barack Obama and music legends Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

#19 Chatgpt vs. Coolmathgames

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#20 This Is Your Reminder To Lock The Fuck In

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: WyCoStudiosYT

#21 She Was 2000-Late

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Harvickfan4Life

“In doing so, he designed Tumblr to allow users to post text, images, GIFs, music, and videos to easily personalized tumbleblogs, which are optimized for short-form, shareable posts. He also purposely excluded functions such as commenting and disliking and downvoting posts and made it possible for users to ‘reblog’ (repost, with the option to add a response), ‘heart,’ and send each other messages (‘fan mail’),” Encyclopædia Britannica explains.

#22 He Found Da Wae

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Harvickfan4Life

#23 Don’t Be A Transphobe

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#24 Gifted Kid Burnout Syndrome

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Rubicon_Lily

“Many users blogged anonymously under screen names, engaging in groups of dedicated fans, many of whom bonded over popular books, events, movies, and television shows, such as Harry Potter and Doctor Who), and sharing art, writing, and photography with followers. By 2012 most users were posting on Tumblr at least 20 times per month.”

But unfortunately, despite its popularity, Tumblr wasn’t profitable and constantly struggled with revenue streams and financial expectations.

#25 Cough Syrup

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: TurtleWitch_

#26 Classical vs. Modern Writing

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: footballmaths49

#27 You Are So Braveee

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

Hey, Pandas! Tell us about your relationship with Tumblr. Did you ever scroll or post on the site, or did you only learn about it from other internet sources? What are some of the coolest and funniest things you’ve ever seen or read on the internet, no matter where you found it?

We want to hear from you, so grab a drink or snack (or both!) and join us in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#28 1910s Films

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#29 Insert Comedic Title Here

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: buttface1000

#30 Executive Dysfunction And Dollar

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: TotemGenitor

#31 On The Lion

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Fuck-pez

#32 Pilot To Astronaut

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#33 Yellow Fans

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Odd_Age1378

#34 Top 10 Photos Taken Before A Disaster

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog

#35 Knitting So Agressively

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog

#36 Should’ve Done Master Of Puppets Instead

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#37 Recommendations?

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: canned-phoenix-ashes

#38 Daughters, What Do You Want To Do?

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#39 Whatever Happened To Blurbs?

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: footballmaths49

#40 Tolk… Proud Parent!

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Sickfor-TheBigSun

#41 I’m More Like A Vegetable Tbf

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Recent-Sorbet

#42 She Makes Great Coffee

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: whatevermcgee

#43 Scarring

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#44 Cuck Chair Etiquette

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: leifeday

#45 Herr Doktor

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: TotallyACP

#46 If This Was A Show I’d Watch It

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Meteorstar101

#47 If Buying Isn’t Owning, Then Piracy Isn’t Stealing

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: katiebug586

#48 Jesse We Gotta Babysit

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Harvickfan4Life

#49 Moronsexual

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: caughtyoulookinn

#50 Women, What Are Y’all Studying Right Now

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#51 Jerma

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#52 I’m So Sorry For Those I’ve Hurt, I’ve Grown So Much Since Then

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#53 Glass Half Full Or Half Empty?

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Meteorstar101

#54 Joints

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: nejicanspin

#55 Scott Pilgrim’s Impact On Society

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: diveonfire

#56 “Got Any Allergies?” ” Yeah, The Moon”

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: sparklinglies

#57 What? Like It’s Hard?

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#58 Starlight Express

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#59 Spoon

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Starlaite

#60 Soda

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: CalibansCreations

#61 Will It Go Up The Water Spout?

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: DontYaWishYouWereMe

#62 Elona Musk

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: GLAvenger

#63 I’m So Sorry For Those Who Got Embarrassed, Writing Fics

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#64 Committment To The Bit

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: ras2193

#65 Meta Smart Glasses Hate This One Simple Trick!

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Ghost3603

#66 Step One: Cut Hole In Box ¯_(ツ)_/¯

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#67 Breaking News

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: fartdog123

#68 Hateables

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: canned-phoenix-ashes

#69 Yes Homo

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: GriffinFTW

#70 It’s The Perfect Place To Have A Picture Of Him

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#71 DIY Heaven

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: amachinesaidiwasgood

#72 Try It!

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Pocomics

#73 Maybe It’s A Sign Of Something

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#74 I Freaking Love Parks

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#75 Never Fails

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: caughtyoulookinn

#76 Mfw 90° From The Ground

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: migratingcoconut_

#77 Anyone Else Get This Feel?

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Meteorstar101

#78 War. War Never Changes

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: katiebug586

#79 And The Monster Is Played By Sir Patrick Stewart, 10/10 Would Watch

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameGifOreilly

#80 We Don’t Need A Video When We Have Tumblr

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: goldencain1410

#81 Gay Dates

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: katiebug586

#82 Cave Ambience

82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

Image source: Meteorstar101

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Vampire Diaries Season 3 Episode 12 Sneak Peek The Ties that Bind
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2011
I Traveled Across 18 States Of The USA In 8 Weeks, Here Are My 34 Best Shots
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Am Illustrating The Candour Of My Pregnancy Journey
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Worst Pickup Line? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Exposure One Awards Just Announced Their Black & White Nature Photo Contest Winners (49 Pics)
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2026
Artist Replicates Famous Paintings In The Most Unusual And Abandoned Places
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025