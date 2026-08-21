82 Of The Best Things That Have Ever Been Shared On Tumblr (New Pics)

When you think of modern social media, you probably think of the biggest names like Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok. Despite still being active and the huge impact that Tumblr has had on the internet’s digital landscape, you don’t really hear much about it anymore. Which is a pity because it has lots of top-tier content in its archives.
Not to worry, though. Some online communities, like r/tumblr, which we’re featuring today, share the most impactful, funny, and bizarre posts that have ever graced the microblogging site. We’ve picked out the best of the best to make your day more interesting.
#1 Orange In Mcdonald’s
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#2 Parents
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#3 Having Fun Isn’t Hard When You’ve Got A Library
Image source: Meteorstar101
Tumblr essentially doubles as both a microblog and social network. It was created by web developers David Karp and Marco Arment, who launched the site back in 2007.
Tumblr’s success was instantly phenomenal! So much so that Yahoo! bought it for $1.1 billion in 2013. Karp continued to serve as Tumblr’s CEO. Initially, when Yahoo! was planning to purchase Tumblr, the generally anti-establishment community base was promised that the site would not be messed up. In 2017, after Yahoo! was acquired by Verizon, Karp resigned.
#4 I Have A Certain Group In Mind
Image source: Egotlib
#5 Hey Buddy
Image source: [deleted]
#6 Halloween Costume
Image source: thesitekick
In mid-2019, Tumblr boasted 472 million registered accounts. Though Tumblr had 376 million unique visitors around the world in July 2019, this was a far cry from its earlier success. Banning adult content in late 2018 resulted in massive drops in engagement and sparked massive backlash among some users. This change eventually undid most of the platform’s overall success throughout the years.
By August 2019, Automattic, the parent company of WordPress, bought Tumblr for less than $3 million. This is a huge devaluation compared to 6 years ago when the site was sold to Yahoo!
#7 Protector Of The Bees
Image source: caughtyoulookinn
#8 What’s Something That Can Easily Be Improved But Won’t ?
Image source: Egotlib
#9 Pedro Knows
Image source: BeGayDoThoughtcrime
Broadly speaking, Tumblr supports text posts (plain or with images, links, or videos), photo posts, quote posts, link posts, chat posts, audio posts, and video posts. What’s more, the site lets you like and reblog other posts.
The design of the site allowed Tumblr users to create daily diaries, share inspirational information, and lifeblog about events.
#10 And They Still Can Learn That Job Today!
Image source: waffleste
#11 Supid
Image source: LisaBlueDragon
#12 Tumblr Has Spoken
Image source: GLAvenger
“Due to its fast-paced communication style, multiple mediums and heavy use of sometimes specific imagery, pop-culture references and slang, Tumblr is unsurprisingly most popular among young Millennials. Despite Tumblr being a relatively niche social network, its users used to be highly engaged until the content ban at the end of 2018,” Statista reports.
#13 I Miss Snow
Image source: Egotlib
#14 Get Derfed
Image source: Doubly_Curious
#15 Rollercoaster
Image source: caughtyoulookinn
According to Encyclopædia Britannica, Tumblr didn’t just popularize people’s ‘tumbleblogs’ but also helped create various Internet fandoms where people could discuss their shared interests.
Although Statista emphasized the popularity of Tumblr among Millennials, Encyclopædia Britannica also notes that it appeals to many members of Generation Z, too, because of its anonymous nature.
#16 Light Yagami Goes To Therapy
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#17 Gliding Kitties
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#18 Why Is The Music Part More Accepted?
Image source: StraightOuttaOlaphis
Initially, Karp saw Tumblr as a viable alternative to very popular, heavily monetized social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. “He felt that most social media platforms stifled user creativity with advertisement-based interfaces and thus decided to take a different approach, aiming in particular to foster a more supportive community than he had seen elsewhere.”
Within just 5 short years, Tumblr hosted more than 70 million blogs. Among them were blogs run by US President Barack Obama and music legends Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.
#19 Chatgpt vs. Coolmathgames
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#20 This Is Your Reminder To Lock The Fuck In
Image source: WyCoStudiosYT
#21 She Was 2000-Late
Image source: Harvickfan4Life
“In doing so, he designed Tumblr to allow users to post text, images, GIFs, music, and videos to easily personalized tumbleblogs, which are optimized for short-form, shareable posts. He also purposely excluded functions such as commenting and disliking and downvoting posts and made it possible for users to ‘reblog’ (repost, with the option to add a response), ‘heart,’ and send each other messages (‘fan mail’),” Encyclopædia Britannica explains.
#22 He Found Da Wae
Image source: Harvickfan4Life
#23 Don’t Be A Transphobe
Image source: Egotlib
#24 Gifted Kid Burnout Syndrome
Image source: Rubicon_Lily
“Many users blogged anonymously under screen names, engaging in groups of dedicated fans, many of whom bonded over popular books, events, movies, and television shows, such as Harry Potter and Doctor Who), and sharing art, writing, and photography with followers. By 2012 most users were posting on Tumblr at least 20 times per month.”
But unfortunately, despite its popularity, Tumblr wasn’t profitable and constantly struggled with revenue streams and financial expectations.
#25 Cough Syrup
Image source: TurtleWitch_
#26 Classical vs. Modern Writing
Image source: footballmaths49
#27 You Are So Braveee
Image source: Egotlib
Hey, Pandas! Tell us about your relationship with Tumblr. Did you ever scroll or post on the site, or did you only learn about it from other internet sources? What are some of the coolest and funniest things you’ve ever seen or read on the internet, no matter where you found it?
We want to hear from you, so grab a drink or snack (or both!) and join us in the comments at the bottom of this list.
#28 1910s Films
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#29 Insert Comedic Title Here
Image source: buttface1000
#30 Executive Dysfunction And Dollar
Image source: TotemGenitor
#31 On The Lion
Image source: Fuck-pez
#32 Pilot To Astronaut
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#33 Yellow Fans
Image source: Odd_Age1378
#34 Top 10 Photos Taken Before A Disaster
Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog
#35 Knitting So Agressively
Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog
#36 Should’ve Done Master Of Puppets Instead
Image source: waffleste
#37 Recommendations?
Image source: canned-phoenix-ashes
#38 Daughters, What Do You Want To Do?
Image source: Egotlib
#39 Whatever Happened To Blurbs?
Image source: footballmaths49
#40 Tolk… Proud Parent!
Image source: Sickfor-TheBigSun
#41 I’m More Like A Vegetable Tbf
Image source: Recent-Sorbet
#42 She Makes Great Coffee
Image source: whatevermcgee
#43 Scarring
Image source: waffleste
#44 Cuck Chair Etiquette
Image source: leifeday
#45 Herr Doktor
Image source: TotallyACP
#46 If This Was A Show I’d Watch It
Image source: Meteorstar101
#47 If Buying Isn’t Owning, Then Piracy Isn’t Stealing
Image source: katiebug586
#48 Jesse We Gotta Babysit
Image source: Harvickfan4Life
#49 Moronsexual
Image source: caughtyoulookinn
#50 Women, What Are Y’all Studying Right Now
Image source: Egotlib
#51 Jerma
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#52 I’m So Sorry For Those I’ve Hurt, I’ve Grown So Much Since Then
Image source: waffleste
#53 Glass Half Full Or Half Empty?
Image source: Meteorstar101
#54 Joints
Image source: nejicanspin
#55 Scott Pilgrim’s Impact On Society
Image source: diveonfire
#56 “Got Any Allergies?” ” Yeah, The Moon”
Image source: sparklinglies
#57 What? Like It’s Hard?
Image source: Egotlib
#58 Starlight Express
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#59 Spoon
Image source: Starlaite
#60 Soda
Image source: CalibansCreations
#61 Will It Go Up The Water Spout?
Image source: DontYaWishYouWereMe
#62 Elona Musk
Image source: GLAvenger
#63 I’m So Sorry For Those Who Got Embarrassed, Writing Fics
Image source: waffleste
#64 Committment To The Bit
Image source: ras2193
#65 Meta Smart Glasses Hate This One Simple Trick!
Image source: Ghost3603
#66 Step One: Cut Hole In Box ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#67 Breaking News
Image source: fartdog123
#68 Hateables
Image source: canned-phoenix-ashes
#69 Yes Homo
Image source: GriffinFTW
#70 It’s The Perfect Place To Have A Picture Of Him
Image source: waffleste
#71 DIY Heaven
Image source: amachinesaidiwasgood
#72 Try It!
Image source: Pocomics
#73 Maybe It’s A Sign Of Something
Image source: waffleste
#74 I Freaking Love Parks
Image source: Egotlib
#75 Never Fails
Image source: caughtyoulookinn
#76 Mfw 90° From The Ground
Image source: migratingcoconut_
#77 Anyone Else Get This Feel?
Image source: Meteorstar101
#78 War. War Never Changes
Image source: katiebug586
#79 And The Monster Is Played By Sir Patrick Stewart, 10/10 Would Watch
Image source: MyNameGifOreilly
#80 We Don’t Need A Video When We Have Tumblr
Image source: goldencain1410
#81 Gay Dates
Image source: katiebug586
#82 Cave Ambience
Image source: Meteorstar101
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