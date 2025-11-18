50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

As you get older, you realize one harsh truth about life: time passes, whether you want it to or not. Parents get old, children grow up, and your favorite sneaker will get worn down to the point that it looks like a slipper.
Here, we have a list of interesting things that show just how much time affects the things we use. Some of these we might not even think about, like the floors we walk on and the counters we eat on. But isn’t it sometimes intriguing to take a look at how things look after years and years of daily wear and tear?
Bored Panda reached out to Shelly Kannagh, a recycling artist, master thrifter, and DIY decorator who shares her creations on YouTube. We talked with Shelly about reusing and repurposing old, worn-down things, and she even shared some tips for those who might be new to the repurposing game. Read her thoughts below!
More info: Repurposed My Way | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
#1 My Dog Made A Perfect Circle In The Grass From All The Years He’s Been Running Around
Image source: OverDemand2297
#2 Very Worn Out Stairs That Have Been In Use For Hundreds Of Years
Image source: BackOk1502
#3 You Can Now See Where The Spare Key In My Wallet Is
Image source: Dizzymo
#4 Stone Steps Outside Of The University Of Cambridge
Image source: Impossible_Result851
#5 Well-Sharpened Knife
Image source: pearcelewis
#6 A Heavy Ship Propeller Sinking Into The Soil Over Years And Leaving Its Mark On The Wall
Image source: twentiesforever
#7 The Multiple Layers Of Floor Worn Through In The Service Bar At This Restaurant
Image source: iwalktowork
#8 13-Year-Old Vader Keychain vs. A New One
Image source: Slug701
#9 In Downtown Cincinnati, All The Roads Used To Be Cobbled Instead Of Asphalt, And Apparently They Never Tore It Up
Image source: Kumquat_The_RainWing
#10 Wear And Tear On Hiking Boots. New vs. Old
Image source: kitsilanokyle
#11 The Counter Of Chet’s Diner In My Hometown In USA
Image source: KGBspy
#12 The Difference In My Work Gloves After Using Them For 2 Weeks, One Week And New
Image source: 8hu5rust
#13 My Good Boy Has Been Rubbing Himself Against This Wall Every Day For 3 Years
Image source: kawaiilovecraft
#14 The Difference In These Stacks Of $1 Bills That Are Used vs. New
Image source: CardiganHall
#15 One Headstone In The Graveyard Of The Kirk In My Town Has Completely Worn Through
Image source: Hyzyhine
#16 My Mum Replaced A Wooden Spoon After 53 Years Of Use
Image source: dr_lm
#17 A New Trail Marker vs. One That’s More Than 20 Years Old
Image source: Supmah2007
#18 My Wife’s Old Pair Of Dr. Martens vs. Her New Pair
Image source: Accr8
#19 My Boss’s Laptop’s Trackpad Is Worn Down To The Circuit Board
Image source: Steven_Ray20
#20 You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because It’s Worn Off Where The Door Closes
Image source: Sugarmugr
#21 How This Wall Has Eroded Over Time
Image source: IntrepidStatus
#22 My Daughter Isn’t Walking Yet, So Her Shoes Are Wearing Out Backwards
Image source: erock1119
#23 Cup I’ve Been Using For A Few Years Shows The Consistency Of Tea Stirring
Image source: CallumLloyd_13
#24 You Guys Have Any Idea What The Code Could Be?
Image source: Lee_does_stuff
#25 The Letters On This Bottle Are Falling
Image source: dracpmurt
#26 After 25 Years Of Being Married I Had My Ring Cut Off
Image source: dvrooster
#27 2 Identical Hats, But One Was Worn Every Day For A Year
Image source: vidmantuks
#28 The Inner Seat On This London Underground Train Is Much More Worn Than The Outer One
Image source: NameTak3r
#29 Finally Got Around To Replacing The Brush On Our Floor Sweeper
Image source: LivingStatue
#30 My Belt Over A Year Of Weight Gain And Loss
Image source: Solondthewookiee
#31 A Pitcher After One Day Of Use (In A Bakery) vs. Used For More Than A Year
Image source: CeriseFern
#32 These Wall Stains From The Heads Of The Back Row
Image source: Erkoltz
#33 The Pattern This Wire Fence Wore Onto The Rock Over The Years (From A Local Mountain Trail)
Image source: NatsuDragnee1
#34 The Difference In Upkeep On Both Sides Of These Semi-Detached Houses
Image source: BoldlyGettingThere
#35 Drywall Under The Card Swipe At My Child’s Daycare
Image source: doubleskeet
#36 Two Identical Wool Blankets: 20 Years Of Use vs. 20 Years In Storage
Image source: AutomaticNectarine
#37 During The Rain You Can See Where The Tires Typically Are At This Car Park
Image source: PonySlaystationn
#38 New vs. 1-Week-Old Filter In A Fabrication Shop
Image source: The-Beverage-Man
#39 Here’s A Metal Spatula I’ve Used For About 7 Years Compared To Its New Replacement
Image source: guyfromri64
#40 54-Year-Old Key vs. New One I Just Had Cut
Image source: CoreyTrevorson123
#41 Customer Hadn’t Changed Their Water Filter Since 2017
Image source: SenorKerry
#42 The Mortar Between The Bricks At My Daughter’s School Has Been Eroded By 65 Years Of Children Running Their Hands Through It
Image source: throwawaybutnotrlly
#43 This Handle Has Visibly Worn Down The Door Due To Years Of People Turning It
Image source: TheReddittingHatter
#44 10 Years Of CS:GO On A Mousepad
Image source: Mysterious_Prune415
#45 Wear Pattern On Stairs Going Up vs. Down
Image source: flatoutsportsracer
#46 My Left Shoe Has Developed A Fuzzy Texture Over Time Despite Having The Same Number Of Wears As My Right Shoe
Image source: Meatball_666
#47 The Contrast Between My Wife’s Old And New Shoes
Image source: Karnus115
#48 The Difference In Wear On The Toilet Doors In The Pool Club
Image source: palbryggfjeld
#49 Restaurant’s Floor
Image source: yourmomak
#50 Subtle Branding And Color Changes In Limoncello Bottles, 6 Years Apart
Image source: creepydanielle
#51 Aging Of A Stuffed Animal Lion After 30 Years
Image source: derfilipmitf
#52 Flagpole Clasp At My Fire Dept
#53 Restaurant Floor
