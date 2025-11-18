50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

As you get older, you realize one harsh truth about life: time passes, whether you want it to or not. Parents get old, children grow up, and your favorite sneaker will get worn down to the point that it looks like a slipper.

Here, we have a list of interesting things that show just how much time affects the things we use. Some of these we might not even think about, like the floors we walk on and the counters we eat on. But isn’t it sometimes intriguing to take a look at how things look after years and years of daily wear and tear?

Bored Panda reached out to Shelly Kannagh, a recycling artist, master thrifter, and DIY decorator who shares her creations on YouTube. We talked with Shelly about reusing and repurposing old, worn-down things, and she even shared some tips for those who might be new to the repurposing game. Read her thoughts below!

More info: Repurposed My Way | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

#1 My Dog Made A Perfect Circle In The Grass From All The Years He’s Been Running Around

Image source: OverDemand2297

#2 Very Worn Out Stairs That Have Been In Use For Hundreds Of Years

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: BackOk1502

#3 You Can Now See Where The Spare Key In My Wallet Is

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Dizzymo

#4 Stone Steps Outside Of The University Of Cambridge

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Impossible_Result851

#5 Well-Sharpened Knife

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: pearcelewis

#6 A Heavy Ship Propeller Sinking Into The Soil Over Years And Leaving Its Mark On The Wall

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: twentiesforever

#7 The Multiple Layers Of Floor Worn Through In The Service Bar At This Restaurant

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: iwalktowork

#8 13-Year-Old Vader Keychain vs. A New One

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Slug701

#9 In Downtown Cincinnati, All The Roads Used To Be Cobbled Instead Of Asphalt, And Apparently They Never Tore It Up

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Kumquat_The_RainWing

#10 Wear And Tear On Hiking Boots. New vs. Old

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: kitsilanokyle

#11 The Counter Of Chet’s Diner In My Hometown In USA

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: KGBspy

#12 The Difference In My Work Gloves After Using Them For 2 Weeks, One Week And New

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: 8hu5rust

#13 My Good Boy Has Been Rubbing Himself Against This Wall Every Day For 3 Years

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: kawaiilovecraft

#14 The Difference In These Stacks Of $1 Bills That Are Used vs. New

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: CardiganHall

#15 One Headstone In The Graveyard Of The Kirk In My Town Has Completely Worn Through

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Hyzyhine

#16 My Mum Replaced A Wooden Spoon After 53 Years Of Use

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: dr_lm

#17 A New Trail Marker vs. One That’s More Than 20 Years Old

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Supmah2007

#18 My Wife’s Old Pair Of Dr. Martens vs. Her New Pair

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Accr8

#19 My Boss’s Laptop’s Trackpad Is Worn Down To The Circuit Board

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Steven_Ray20

#20 You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because It’s Worn Off Where The Door Closes

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Sugarmugr

#21 How This Wall Has Eroded Over Time

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: IntrepidStatus

#22 My Daughter Isn’t Walking Yet, So Her Shoes Are Wearing Out Backwards

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: erock1119

#23 Cup I’ve Been Using For A Few Years Shows The Consistency Of Tea Stirring

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: CallumLloyd_13

#24 You Guys Have Any Idea What The Code Could Be?

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Lee_does_stuff

#25 The Letters On This Bottle Are Falling

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: dracpmurt

#26 After 25 Years Of Being Married I Had My Ring Cut Off

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: dvrooster

#27 2 Identical Hats, But One Was Worn Every Day For A Year

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: vidmantuks

#28 The Inner Seat On This London Underground Train Is Much More Worn Than The Outer One

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: NameTak3r

#29 Finally Got Around To Replacing The Brush On Our Floor Sweeper

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: LivingStatue

#30 My Belt Over A Year Of Weight Gain And Loss

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Solondthewookiee

#31 A Pitcher After One Day Of Use (In A Bakery) vs. Used For More Than A Year

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: CeriseFern

#32 These Wall Stains From The Heads Of The Back Row

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Erkoltz

#33 The Pattern This Wire Fence Wore Onto The Rock Over The Years (From A Local Mountain Trail)

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: NatsuDragnee1

#34 The Difference In Upkeep On Both Sides Of These Semi-Detached Houses

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: BoldlyGettingThere

#35 Drywall Under The Card Swipe At My Child’s Daycare

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: doubleskeet

#36 Two Identical Wool Blankets: 20 Years Of Use vs. 20 Years In Storage

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: AutomaticNectarine

#37 During The Rain You Can See Where The Tires Typically Are At This Car Park

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: PonySlaystationn

#38 New vs. 1-Week-Old Filter In A Fabrication Shop

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: The-Beverage-Man

#39 Here’s A Metal Spatula I’ve Used For About 7 Years Compared To Its New Replacement

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: guyfromri64

#40 54-Year-Old Key vs. New One I Just Had Cut

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: CoreyTrevorson123

#41 Customer Hadn’t Changed Their Water Filter Since 2017

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: SenorKerry

#42 The Mortar Between The Bricks At My Daughter’s School Has Been Eroded By 65 Years Of Children Running Their Hands Through It

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: throwawaybutnotrlly

#43 This Handle Has Visibly Worn Down The Door Due To Years Of People Turning It

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: TheReddittingHatter

#44 10 Years Of CS:GO On A Mousepad

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious_Prune415

#45 Wear Pattern On Stairs Going Up vs. Down

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: flatoutsportsracer

#46 My Left Shoe Has Developed A Fuzzy Texture Over Time Despite Having The Same Number Of Wears As My Right Shoe

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Meatball_666

#47 The Contrast Between My Wife’s Old And New Shoes

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: Karnus115

#48 The Difference In Wear On The Toilet Doors In The Pool Club

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: palbryggfjeld

#49 Restaurant’s Floor

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: yourmomak

#50 Subtle Branding And Color Changes In Limoncello Bottles, 6 Years Apart

50 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate Exactly How Time Works (New Pics)

Image source: creepydanielle

#51 Aging Of A Stuffed Animal Lion After 30 Years

Image source: derfilipmitf

#52 Flagpole Clasp At My Fire Dept

#53 Restaurant Floor

