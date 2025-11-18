50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

by

You might remember lucky packets as a child. You never really knew what to expect when you opened them. And that was all part of the fun. Same goes for Christmas crackers or wrapped gifts. With those things, the element of surprise is expected. But sometimes, the most unexpected items can hold a “gift” we never even knew was there.

Like finding money hidden in a mattress, an engagement ring in your glass of champagne, or a snake in your car engine. People have been sharing their most surprising discoveries after they opened or broke something by mistake. Some are super cool, some are oddly satisfying and others are just plain strange. Bored Panda has compiled a list of our personal favorites. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote the ones that left your jaw on the floor.

#1 This Natural Heptagram In An Amethyst Geode Found In Mexico

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: watersigns

#2 Found A Busted Rock On My Lawn So I Pulled It Apart And Found This Little Guy Inside

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Devilishlygood98

#3 Secret Message Inside My Dog’s Squeaker Toy

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: eneug

#4 Found These Beautiful Colors Hiding Inside A Piece Of Wood

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: kankelberri

#5 Came Across This Tree With Neatly Stacked Bricks Inside Of It

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: DiepSleep

#6 The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: molehillmilk

#7 I’m Changing The Door Knobs. The Previous Owner Put A Fake Spider Inside The Keyhole. Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Autisten1996

#8 This Chinese Toy

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: mgnthng

#9 Cut A Log & Found A Tiny Star Inside

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: bebopandhopsteady

#10 The Inside Of This Maple Tree Had A Maple Leaf Pattern

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Demiurge7

#11 Found This Rock Within A Rock On A Beach Walk

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Loubellbluebell

#12 Malachite Nodule Cross-Section From China. The Near-Perfect Growth Patterns Resemble Rings In A Tree Trunk. You Never Know What Treasures Are Hidden Within A Rock Until You Slice It Open

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: joedusza

#13 One Of My Parents’ Chickens Laid An Egg Inside An Egg

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Brilliant-Aerie2689

#14 The Inside Of A Pine Cone

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: SolidaryForEveryone

#15 A Guy In New Hampshire Was Cutting/Splitting Up A Tree That Fell Near A Ballpark And Found This

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: mgroves22002

#16 Inside A Saguaro Cactus

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Proteon

#17 One Of My Chess Knights Broke And Revealed A Dice Hidden Inside It

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: benbmw

#18 Mini Crab Found Inside Of Mussel Shell

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: msmilktea

#19 Cross-Section Of A Telecom Cable

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: cupboardee

#20 This Peeled Aloe Vera Leaf

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: JoshPlaysUltimate

#21 The Inside Of A 70s Pinball Machine

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: theuberjosh

#22 Cross-Section Of A Maple Tree That Had Been Tapped Into Over The Years (New Hampshire)

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: whatliesbeneath24

#23 Found Something Growing Inside My Fire Agate

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: srsbiz_

#24 Inside A Wind Turbine Blade

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Accomplished_Comb182

#25 My Daughter Asked If We Could Take Apart One Of Her Used Insulin Pumps So She Could See Inside It

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: rdear

#26 The Inside Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Is Empty

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Wicked_Aviator

#27 Inside Of An Air Mattress

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: ImKindaEssential

#28 My Antibiotic Capsules Just Had A Whole Pill Inside

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: boba-boba

#29 What The Inside Of A Gas Pump Looks Like

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Analog-Celestial

#30 My Girlfriend’s Vitamins Have Tiny Beads Inside Them

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Thatomeglekid

#31 A Bullet That Got Stuck In A Tree A Long Time Ago

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: janbalti

#32 The Inside Of A Sunflower. You Can Already See The Seeds

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: bastelflp

#33 This Is What The Inside Of A Bowling Ball Looks Like

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: elmielmosong

#34 What The Inside Of A Pool Table Looks Like

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Duckman296

#35 Natural Cross-Section Of An 8-Foot-Tall Sandstone Concretion In Red Rock Coulee, Alberta, Canada

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: slidyplanks

#36 When I Opened My Ruko I Found A Bunch Of Signatures On The Inside

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: thebunnybullet

#37 The Inside Of An IKEA Kallax Bookshelf

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Dancingasteroid

#38 Cross-Section Of Agave Americana Mediopicta Alba

Pretty bizarre to see that there are distinct white lines that continue inside the plant where the chlorophyll lacking white section meets the outer green sections. This cut is about an hour old, so it looks fibrous as it begins to dry out.

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: agaves.of.california

#39 There’s A Mushroom Growing Inside My Potato

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: welsiekade

#40 What The Inside Of A Golf Ball Looks Like

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: burnt_hair

#41 Just Opened Up My Broken SD Card To Find It Contains A MicroSD Inside

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#42 The Inside Of My “Genuine Leather” Watch Band

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: MacbookOnFire

#43 There Was A Piece Of Hose Inside This Log I Split

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: RockhOUnd22

#44 The Inside Of An Escalator

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: jenzel07

#45 A Cross-Section Of A Fiber Optic Cable Being Laid In My Neighborhood

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: just-a-cowpoke

#46 My Sliced Agave Cupreata Experiment. Here’s The Full Plant Exposed And Then Transplanted Into A Pot After A Few Days Of Drying Out

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: agaves.of.california

#47 Cross Section Of A Screw In Wood

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: SmurphyBlue

#48 Cross-Section Of An Old Hot Tub

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: StubbornlyBreathing

#49 Inside Of A Redbox Machine

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#50 The Inside Of A New Modern Bidet Toilet

50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

Image source: Mesoposty

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Anne Hathaway Claps Back To All People Saying She Looks “Really Good” For A 40-Year-Old
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
21 People Post The Best ‘Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions’ Jokes They’ve Stumbled Upon
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Nanny Quits Job After Husband Sees Her Naked And Doesn’t Leave Her Alone
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Women Before And After Their Bridal Makeup By Arber Bytyqi (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Touching Wedding Moments Selected By FdB Awards (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Parisian Dancers Surprise Subway Musicians By Joining Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.