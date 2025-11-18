50 Times People Opened Up Things And Just Had To Share What They Found Inside (New Pics)

You might remember lucky packets as a child. You never really knew what to expect when you opened them. And that was all part of the fun. Same goes for Christmas crackers or wrapped gifts. With those things, the element of surprise is expected. But sometimes, the most unexpected items can hold a “gift” we never even knew was there.
Like finding money hidden in a mattress, an engagement ring in your glass of champagne, or a snake in your car engine. People have been sharing their most surprising discoveries after they opened or broke something by mistake. Some are super cool, some are oddly satisfying and others are just plain strange. Bored Panda has compiled a list of our personal favorites. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote the ones that left your jaw on the floor.
#1 This Natural Heptagram In An Amethyst Geode Found In Mexico
Image source: watersigns
#2 Found A Busted Rock On My Lawn So I Pulled It Apart And Found This Little Guy Inside
Image source: Devilishlygood98
#3 Secret Message Inside My Dog’s Squeaker Toy
Image source: eneug
#4 Found These Beautiful Colors Hiding Inside A Piece Of Wood
Image source: kankelberri
#5 Came Across This Tree With Neatly Stacked Bricks Inside Of It
Image source: DiepSleep
#6 The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish
Image source: molehillmilk
#7 I’m Changing The Door Knobs. The Previous Owner Put A Fake Spider Inside The Keyhole. Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack
Image source: Autisten1996
#8 This Chinese Toy
Image source: mgnthng
#9 Cut A Log & Found A Tiny Star Inside
Image source: bebopandhopsteady
#10 The Inside Of This Maple Tree Had A Maple Leaf Pattern
Image source: Demiurge7
#11 Found This Rock Within A Rock On A Beach Walk
Image source: Loubellbluebell
#12 Malachite Nodule Cross-Section From China. The Near-Perfect Growth Patterns Resemble Rings In A Tree Trunk. You Never Know What Treasures Are Hidden Within A Rock Until You Slice It Open
Image source: joedusza
#13 One Of My Parents’ Chickens Laid An Egg Inside An Egg
Image source: Brilliant-Aerie2689
#14 The Inside Of A Pine Cone
Image source: SolidaryForEveryone
#15 A Guy In New Hampshire Was Cutting/Splitting Up A Tree That Fell Near A Ballpark And Found This
Image source: mgroves22002
#16 Inside A Saguaro Cactus
Image source: Proteon
#17 One Of My Chess Knights Broke And Revealed A Dice Hidden Inside It
Image source: benbmw
#18 Mini Crab Found Inside Of Mussel Shell
Image source: msmilktea
#19 Cross-Section Of A Telecom Cable
Image source: cupboardee
#20 This Peeled Aloe Vera Leaf
Image source: JoshPlaysUltimate
#21 The Inside Of A 70s Pinball Machine
Image source: theuberjosh
#22 Cross-Section Of A Maple Tree That Had Been Tapped Into Over The Years (New Hampshire)
Image source: whatliesbeneath24
#23 Found Something Growing Inside My Fire Agate
Image source: srsbiz_
#24 Inside A Wind Turbine Blade
Image source: Accomplished_Comb182
#25 My Daughter Asked If We Could Take Apart One Of Her Used Insulin Pumps So She Could See Inside It
Image source: rdear
#26 The Inside Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Is Empty
Image source: Wicked_Aviator
#27 Inside Of An Air Mattress
Image source: ImKindaEssential
#28 My Antibiotic Capsules Just Had A Whole Pill Inside
Image source: boba-boba
#29 What The Inside Of A Gas Pump Looks Like
Image source: Analog-Celestial
#30 My Girlfriend’s Vitamins Have Tiny Beads Inside Them
Image source: Thatomeglekid
#31 A Bullet That Got Stuck In A Tree A Long Time Ago
Image source: janbalti
#32 The Inside Of A Sunflower. You Can Already See The Seeds
Image source: bastelflp
#33 This Is What The Inside Of A Bowling Ball Looks Like
Image source: elmielmosong
#34 What The Inside Of A Pool Table Looks Like
Image source: Duckman296
#35 Natural Cross-Section Of An 8-Foot-Tall Sandstone Concretion In Red Rock Coulee, Alberta, Canada
Image source: slidyplanks
#36 When I Opened My Ruko I Found A Bunch Of Signatures On The Inside
Image source: thebunnybullet
#37 The Inside Of An IKEA Kallax Bookshelf
Image source: Dancingasteroid
#38 Cross-Section Of Agave Americana Mediopicta Alba
Pretty bizarre to see that there are distinct white lines that continue inside the plant where the chlorophyll lacking white section meets the outer green sections. This cut is about an hour old, so it looks fibrous as it begins to dry out.
Image source: agaves.of.california
#39 There’s A Mushroom Growing Inside My Potato
Image source: welsiekade
#40 What The Inside Of A Golf Ball Looks Like
Image source: burnt_hair
#41 Just Opened Up My Broken SD Card To Find It Contains A MicroSD Inside
Image source: reddit.com
#42 The Inside Of My “Genuine Leather” Watch Band
Image source: MacbookOnFire
#43 There Was A Piece Of Hose Inside This Log I Split
Image source: RockhOUnd22
#44 The Inside Of An Escalator
Image source: jenzel07
#45 A Cross-Section Of A Fiber Optic Cable Being Laid In My Neighborhood
Image source: just-a-cowpoke
#46 My Sliced Agave Cupreata Experiment. Here’s The Full Plant Exposed And Then Transplanted Into A Pot After A Few Days Of Drying Out
Image source: agaves.of.california
#47 Cross Section Of A Screw In Wood
Image source: SmurphyBlue
#48 Cross-Section Of An Old Hot Tub
Image source: StubbornlyBreathing
#49 Inside Of A Redbox Machine
Image source: reddit.com
#50 The Inside Of A New Modern Bidet Toilet
Image source: Mesoposty
