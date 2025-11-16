Hey Pandas, What Is Your Scariest Car Ride? (Closed)

Share your most scary car ride here.
My daughter came to pick me up at the airport – at her insistence, not mine. She was in a bad mood because several things had happened to make her late and she ‘really didn’t have the time or money to be picking me up’. We weren’t very far out of the airport when she pulled over and tried to throw me out into traffic. I held on and would not get out. For the next 90 miles home I had to hear about how I made her so angry. It was such a traumatic day. She has since never apologized or even admitted this happened. I do not bring it up either, but I never get in her vehicle and for sure line up some other means of getting home from the airport!
I have two!
One: back seat passenger out with dear friend and her boyfriend, who was driving. They were involved in Mutual combat. Screaming at each other. He wouldn’t stop, was smacking her, topped out his mileage, while she was kicking at him. I pulled myself halfway over the seat and grabbed the wheel, effectively getting between them, and causing him to finally pull over. Last time I ever saw that d***.
Two: Uncle had an open bed truck, family camping trip in 1977 to Mazama WA. Sisters and cousins from the age of 6 to 16 all riding in the back. Went up Harts pass. Uncle thought it would be funny to act like he was losing control and in the process of acting he actually lost control and the back driver side tire went off the edge of the cliff. Everything went in slo-mo and I remember all of us panicking. He immediately stopped and we all jumped. Mom was in another vehicle and came up screaming and swearing at Uncle. Everyone was crying, and that was the last time we ever rode in the back of a truck or drove up the pass.
I was little and we were carrying kayaks which were not properly secured to the roof. My dad had to keep pulling over to fix them on the highway and I was sure he would get run over
