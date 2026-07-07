From Historic Interiors To Iconic Furniture: 38 Remarkable Designs Shared By This Community

Trends come and go, but truly thoughtful design has a way of outlasting the era it was created in. Whether it’s an intricately carved staircase, a beautifully proportioned armchair, an Art Deco cinema, a centuries-old front door, or a perfectly preserved mid-century interior, these spaces and objects continue to captivate because they reflect craftsmanship, creativity, and an attention to detail that never goes out of style. They also offer a fascinating glimpse into how people across different periods and cultures shaped the places they lived in, and the objects they chose to surround themselves with.
That’s exactly what the Design History community celebrates. Bringing together hundreds of thousands of design enthusiasts, architects, collectors, and history lovers, it has become a place where remarkable examples of historical design are preserved and shared. From furniture, lighting, and illustrations to entire homes, movie sets, restorations, and decorative details, the community highlights the enduring beauty of well-crafted design.
#1 The Norman Lykes House (Circular Sun House), Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright, Phoenix, Arizona, 1959
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Design history is full of ideas that were once considered revolutionary. The 1950s and 1960s introduced entirely new ways of manufacturing furniture, allowing designers to experiment with molded plywood, fiberglass, and single-piece plastic chairs that would have been impossible just a few decades earlier. Meanwhile, the 1970s embraced conversation pits, earth tones, and modular living, while the 1980s rejected minimalism in favor of bold colors, playful geometry, and the influential Memphis movement. Many of these once-radical ideas continue to shape contemporary interiors today.
Perhaps that’s what makes historical design so endlessly fascinating. Every object tells two stories at once: one about the period in which it was created, and another about why it has remained relevant long after trends have changed. Whether it’s a century-old staircase, a 1959 lounge chair, a 1970s living room, or an iconic 1980s lamp, the best designs continue to inspire because they combine innovation, craftsmanship, and a clear sense of identity, qualities that never go out of style.
#2 Parisian Door
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#3 Palais Bulles Designed By The Hungarian Architect Antti Lovag, Built By Pierre Bernard, Théoule-Sur-Mer, France, 1984
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#4 The Sheats Residence Designed By John Lautner, Los Angeles, USA, 1961 – 1963
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#5 “Praying Mantis” Floor Lamp, Designed In 1950 By François Rispal, Paris, France
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#6 Brion Tomb By Carlo Scarpa, Venice, Italy, 1968-1978
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#7 Casa Praxis In Mexico City By Agustín Hernández Navarro, 1975
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#8 Experimental Modern Architecture, Mario Galvagni, Italy, 60s/70s
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#9 Sculptural Space Age Garage Doors, Brussel, Belgium, 70s Era
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#10 Beautiful Staircase, Maison Hannon, Brussels, Belgium
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#11 Akhavan Historical House In Kashan, Iran
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#12 Copley House, Accord, NY, USA
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#13 Charlotte Perriand “Maison Du Mexique” Bookcase, 1953
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#14 Milanese Entrance With Stone Cladding By Pietra Di Vicenza Gialla, Italy, 1950s
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#15 Royal Greenhouses Of Laeken, Brussels, Belgium
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#16 Beautiful Door In Ghent, Belgium
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#17 Casa Amalia (Or The Hernández House), Residential Masterpiece Located In The Santa Fe Area, Mexico City, 1969 – 1973
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#18 Dorothy H. Turkel House In The Palmer Woods Neighborhood Of Detroit, By Frank Lloyd Wright, USA, 1956
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#19 Pied-A-Terre By Janette Laverrière, Paris France, 70s
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#20 Playful Modernism Evens House By Harris Armstrong, Missouri, USA, 1951
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#21 Villa Planchart By Gio Ponti, Caracas, Venezuela, 1956
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#22 Cosy Balcony (Garden City Neighbourhood), Cairo, Egypt, 1905
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#23 Pierre Paulins’s Home With The 60s Déclive Sofa And The 50s Butterfly Chairs, Paris, France
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#24 Praxis House By Agustín Hernández Navarro (Architect’s Own House/Studio), Mexico City, 1970s
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#25 Staircase At House Of Scientists, 19th Century Neo-Baroque Building, Lviv, Ukraine
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#26 Surrealist “Dalí Theatre And Museum,” Figueres, Spain, 1974
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#27 Mailboxes, Paris, France, 70s
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#28 Alexander Calder’s House And Studio In Saché, France, Mid 60s
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#29 Brutalist Sculpture Door Mount Or Wall Mount, 70s Era
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#30 Elegant Staircase At The Salime Hydropower Plant In Asturias, Designed By Joaquin Vaquero Palacios In 1954
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#31 Espace Niemeyer By Oscar Niemeyer, Paris, France, 1978
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#32 Ford House By Bruce Goff, Aurora, IL, 1950
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#33 La Laguna, Former Textile And Yarn Factory Restored Into A Creative Hub, Mexico City, 1920s
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#34 Marcel Breuer’s Iconic Whitney Museum, Now Known As The Met Breuer, New York, 1966
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#35 Mid Century Modern Sunken Conversation Pit With Fireplace, USA, 70s
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#36 Mid Century Modern Wall Panelling With Dramatic Staircase, USA, 70s
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#37 Nino Gabrio And Stefano Bini, 1970
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#38 Retro-Futuristic Interior Design, 1970s
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