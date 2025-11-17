50 Weird And Wonderful Things People Didn’t Know They Needed Until They Saw Them (New Pics)

Particularly as an adult, there is a special kind of joy that comes from walking into a store and discovering a product that actually solves a problem that you deal with every single day. From little irritations that eat up a few seconds constantly, to major issues that you avoid like the plague, life is full of opportunities for designers and engineers to make things easier. 

The “Didn’t Know You Wanted” internet group shares products and items that people may not have known about but would love to buy. So prepare your wallet, set a budget, and get to scrolling. Be sure to upvote your favorite items and comment your thoughts and observations below. We also got in touch with the mods to learn more. 

#1 Former Boat Builder Sculpts Breathtaking Wooden Bathtubs

Image source: 4reddityo

#2 A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words?

Image source: misterpants8

#3 He’s Right

Image source: kevinowdziej, chronicleflask

#4 I Don’t Care If Is Kinda Useless, But Come On, Look At These

Image source: BaneAmesta

#5 Transparent Book Weight

Image source: Vishwasm123

#6 The Window On The Front Door Of This House

Image source: YanniFromPakistanni

#7 Mother Of Power Outlets

Image source: GreenFeather19991

#8 Steamer Boat Lid

Image source: tightlyguard

#9 This Shirt Has A Microfiber Lens Cloth Sewn Into It

Image source: _Kiaza_

#10 This Swinging Duck Car Ornament

Image source: RiseIndependent85

#11 Thoughtful GF Gift

Image source: just_minutes_ago

#12 This Lighter!

Image source: Mohdmawiz

#13 This Curtain Design That Ensures That There Is No Annoying Light Gap In The Middle

Image source: Successful_Pomelo701

#14 Joystick For Keyboard

Image source: Vishwasm123

#15 Door Mat

Image source: OldFingerman

#16 It Does Look Cozy

Image source: No-Bear

#17 A Bird Feeder That Fits In The Metal Extrusion Of A Stop Sign

Image source: Kr0pr0X

#18 I Could Really Use A Bag Like That

Image source:  badtoy1986

#19 This Homer Meme Rug

Image source: HansenIntercept

#20 Bruce Lee Clock

Image source: Kooka32081

#21 Attachable Cat Bed

Image source: Kooka32081

#22 Ping Pong Tube

Image source: CupertinoHouse

#23 This My Little Danny Doll

Image source: kolemenjach

#24 This Ceiling Fan Has Tiny Chain Pulls With A Fan And A Light So You Know Which Is Which

Image source: ChopEee

#25 Absolutely Floored With This One!

Image source: mtb8404

#26 My Magneto Paperclip Holder

Image source: spies2020

#27 Bender Smoker Insert Meat

Image source: davidwallacecto

#28 Paramedics In Jet Packs For Hard-To-Reach Terrain In The U.k

Image source:  KorayGok

#29 🔥

Image source: BlubberElk

#30 Pillow

Image source: OldFingerman

#31 Defender Of The Kitchen

Image source: J_D_Bridge

#32 Ferrolic Clock

Image source: ABCXYZ123789

#33 Sauron Celebrates Christmas Too

Image source: Worth_Advertising_52

#34 Adorable Penguin Boiled Egg Holder!

Image source: Pr0cr3at0r

#35 An Extra Hand

Image source: hmuberto

#36 And With That The Library Was Never The Same

Image source: Dr-DAMOCLES

#37 Transformer Pen Drive

Image source: Vishwasm123

#38 Hmmm

Image source: saguaro_jed

#39 Just Finished My Lord Of The Rings Desk Lamp. Pretty Happy With The Turn Out

Image source: /SLUG_927

#40 Adult Quarry Play Set Up

Image source: No-Bear

#41 Inception Table

Image source: kinkytheturkey

#42 Gonna Need Some For The Entire Family

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Hey, This Looks Cute

Image source: goldenpuppy767

#44 Wish I Knew This Exists Earlier

Image source: Sea-Pomegranate-6870

#45 Something For All The 90’s Kids Out There

Image source:  ArwingElite

#46 My James Webb Inspired Wall Ornament

Image source: hhuzar

#47 Defibrillator Toaster

Image source: Vishwasm123

#48 Coolest Volleyball Court!!

Image source:  wofwinter

#49 Tie Fighter Grill

Image source: No-Bear

#50 Tight Fit, No Problem

Image source: davidwallacecto

