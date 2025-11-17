50 Weird And Wonderful Things People Didn’t Know They Needed Until They Saw Them (New Pics)

Particularly as an adult, there is a special kind of joy that comes from walking into a store and discovering a product that actually solves a problem that you deal with every single day. From little irritations that eat up a few seconds constantly, to major issues that you avoid like the plague, life is full of opportunities for designers and engineers to make things easier.
The “Didn’t Know You Wanted” internet group shares products and items that people may not have known about but would love to buy. So prepare your wallet, set a budget, and get to scrolling. Be sure to upvote your favorite items and comment your thoughts and observations below. We also got in touch with the mods to learn more.
#1 Former Boat Builder Sculpts Breathtaking Wooden Bathtubs
Image source: 4reddityo
#2 A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words?
Image source: misterpants8
#3 He’s Right
Image source: kevinowdziej, chronicleflask
#4 I Don’t Care If Is Kinda Useless, But Come On, Look At These
Image source: BaneAmesta
#5 Transparent Book Weight
Image source: Vishwasm123
#6 The Window On The Front Door Of This House
Image source: YanniFromPakistanni
#7 Mother Of Power Outlets
Image source: GreenFeather19991
#8 Steamer Boat Lid
Image source: tightlyguard
#9 This Shirt Has A Microfiber Lens Cloth Sewn Into It
Image source: _Kiaza_
#10 This Swinging Duck Car Ornament
Image source: RiseIndependent85
#11 Thoughtful GF Gift
Image source: just_minutes_ago
#12 This Lighter!
Image source: Mohdmawiz
#13 This Curtain Design That Ensures That There Is No Annoying Light Gap In The Middle
Image source: Successful_Pomelo701
#14 Joystick For Keyboard
Image source: Vishwasm123
#15 Door Mat
Image source: OldFingerman
#16 It Does Look Cozy
Image source: No-Bear
#17 A Bird Feeder That Fits In The Metal Extrusion Of A Stop Sign
Image source: Kr0pr0X
#18 I Could Really Use A Bag Like That
Image source: badtoy1986
#19 This Homer Meme Rug
Image source: HansenIntercept
#20 Bruce Lee Clock
Image source: Kooka32081
#21 Attachable Cat Bed
Image source: Kooka32081
#22 Ping Pong Tube
Image source: CupertinoHouse
#23 This My Little Danny Doll
Image source: kolemenjach
#24 This Ceiling Fan Has Tiny Chain Pulls With A Fan And A Light So You Know Which Is Which
Image source: ChopEee
#25 Absolutely Floored With This One!
Image source: mtb8404
#26 My Magneto Paperclip Holder
Image source: spies2020
#27 Bender Smoker Insert Meat
Image source: davidwallacecto
#28 Paramedics In Jet Packs For Hard-To-Reach Terrain In The U.k
Image source: KorayGok
#29 🔥
Image source: BlubberElk
#30 Pillow
Image source: OldFingerman
#31 Defender Of The Kitchen
Image source: J_D_Bridge
#32 Ferrolic Clock
Image source: ABCXYZ123789
#33 Sauron Celebrates Christmas Too
Image source: Worth_Advertising_52
#34 Adorable Penguin Boiled Egg Holder!
Image source: Pr0cr3at0r
#35 An Extra Hand
Image source: hmuberto
#36 And With That The Library Was Never The Same
Image source: Dr-DAMOCLES
#37 Transformer Pen Drive
Image source: Vishwasm123
#38 Hmmm
Image source: saguaro_jed
#39 Just Finished My Lord Of The Rings Desk Lamp. Pretty Happy With The Turn Out
Image source: /SLUG_927
#40 Adult Quarry Play Set Up
Image source: No-Bear
#41 Inception Table
Image source: kinkytheturkey
#42 Gonna Need Some For The Entire Family
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Hey, This Looks Cute
Image source: goldenpuppy767
#44 Wish I Knew This Exists Earlier
Image source: Sea-Pomegranate-6870
#45 Something For All The 90’s Kids Out There
Image source: ArwingElite
#46 My James Webb Inspired Wall Ornament
Image source: hhuzar
#47 Defibrillator Toaster
Image source: Vishwasm123
#48 Coolest Volleyball Court!!
Image source: wofwinter
#49 Tie Fighter Grill
Image source: No-Bear
#50 Tight Fit, No Problem
Image source: davidwallacecto
