50 Of The Most Interesting And Fascinating Facts And Images Shared On “Be Amazed” (New Pics)

Did you know that humans shed 200,000,000 skin cells every hour or that the Philippines has more than 7,600 islands

These pieces of information don’t necessarily add value to your life, but it’s always nice to learn something new. That’s what this list is all about. 

We’ve picked out some of the most interesting posts from the Be Amazed subredditAll 8.3 million members share a fascination for people, places, and events that have made a mark throughout history. Each image is worth spending some time on.  

But don’t just take our word for it. Scroll through this compilation and enjoy expanding your understanding of everything around you.

#1 Jason Momoa Being Awesome

Image source: Bbw_babexoxo

#2 Fearless Beyond Expression

Image source: TechnicianTypical600

#3 These Two Took Care Of Elderly Residents After They Were Abandoned In A Care Home After It Closed Down

Image source: Babe_Alba

#4 Amazing!

Image source: Goodable

#5 A Great Person And An Even Greater Idea

Image source: BerriesCynthia

#6 Brave Man Fights His Own Battles

Image source: AprilDashing

#7 Thank You Tula

Image source: dog_rates

#8 A True Hero

Image source: NigeriaStories

#9 Sir Fredrick Banting

Image source: ForwardMuscle9078

#10 This Father With Down Syndrome Raised A Son That Is Now A Doctor

Image source: TweetingBulge

#11 Keanu On His Private Foundation

Image source: bathroom_slipper

#12 You Daily Dose Of A Goodboy!

Image source: Goodable

#13 Anti-Poachers Takes Selfie With Gorillas They Are Protecting

Image source: Urmomsjuicyvagina

#14 Love And Care Can Transform Anything To Beautiful

Image source: joyful_queen

#15 This Is What Humanity Is All About

Image source: janinakihobe

#16 Chuck Feeney: The Guy Who Helped Students Avoid Crushing Debt

Image source: Additional-Egg213

#17 Iranian Chess Player Dorsa Derakhshani Was Given An Ultimatum By The Islamic Regime: Wear The Hijab Or You’re Banned From Competing. She Didn’t Just Refuse; She Joined The U.S. Team, Became A Chess Grandmaster, A World Champion, And Recently Started Medical School

Image source: DespairedLion

#18 We Don’t Deserve Dogs

Image source: Green____cat

#19 Vlc’s Creator Refused Several Tens Of Millions Of Dollars To Keep The Software Ads Free

Image source: Factsofw0rld

#20 A Real Life Superhero

Image source: super_man100

#21 These 2 Frames Captured By The Russian Photographer Vadim Trunov May Be The Cutest Photos Of All Time

Image source: Soloflow786

#22 In Brazil, This Couple Planted 2 Million Trees In 18 Years True Heroes

Image source: TechnicianTypical600

#23 In 2012, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing Received A $3 Million Bonus For The Company’s Financial Success. Rather Than Keeping It, He Shared It With 10,000 Lower-Level Employees, Including Production-Line Workers And Assistants, Giving Each Around $314. Yang Repeated This Gesture In 2013

Image source: Smiles4YouRawrX3

#24 Perfect Shot Of A Red-Billed Oxpecker, Resting On The Horn Of This Rhino

Image source: softjanex

#25 True Hero

Image source: Wandder_Lovely

#26 He Helped So Many People

Image source: Green____cat

#27 This Guy Cleaned Up An Entire Park By Himself! He Went Hiking For At Least An Hour Everyday, Filling 1-2 Buckets To The Brim With Trash Every Hike

Image source: Sexy_Penelope75

#28 Kenyan Teenagers Plants 11 Trees For Every Goal He Scores

Image source: _Abigail123_

#29 Shaq Ditched Reebok, Sold 400 Million Affordable Shoes With Walmart

Image source: masterof000

#30 Respect

Image source: VastCoconut2609

#31 Dennis The Dieting Dog Lost 79% Of His Body Weight With Healthy Habits

Image source: Rare_Union8024

#32 That Feels Truly Wholesome

Image source: nabathrowaway

#33 Salute To This Mom

Image source: willisjerryy

#34 Most Difficult Drawing I’ve Ever Done – The Laces Destroyed Me

Image source: emilycopeland

#35 Overweight Since Childhood – No Energy, No Motivation, And A Growing Pile Of Health Issues Until I Decided To Make A Change

Image source: strongerthenfood

#36 Imagine Being Able To Make Stone Look Soft

Image source: Yummy_BodyLove1

#37 These Two Beauties Had Been Barn Mates But Were Separated For A Few Months. This Is Was What Happened When They Saw Each Other At The Horse Park After Their Long Absence From Each Other

Image source: _sweetalex

#38 Flowers After An Ice Storm

Image source: Literally_black1984

#39 This Man Lived For 555 Days Without A Heart

Image source: LizzyBuxom

#40 The Guy Deserves Respect

Image source: Krishn_Chitson

#41 A Chunk Of Quartz Found In Arkansas Worth $4 Million

Image source: EvadneeTwilight

#42 If There’s A Wheel, There’s A Way

Image source: Flirty-angelx

#43 Awesome And Heartwarming

Image source: fast_foof_tsaf

#44 The Tallest Tree In Wales Was Damaged By Lightning And Instead Of Cutting It Down, A Chainsaw Artist Did This As A Symbol Of The Trees Last Attempt To Reach The Sky

Image source: bright_Belle

#45 2 Teens Won $50,000 For Inventing A Device That Can Filter Toxic Microplastics From Water

Image source: Similar_Rutabaga_593

#46 “The Wrong Amazon Is Burning” On The Amazon Tower In Berlin

Image source: KipferlAG

#47 What An Awesome Idea

Image source: Luciababy_x

#48 After 320 Days Of Work, My Pencil Drawing Is Finally Done

Image source: fabiodesenhando2

#49 6 Months Sober

Image source: CitySteamCleanICT

#50 The Contents Of A Single Fire Truck

Image source: find_ing_myself

