50 Of The Most Interesting And Fascinating Facts And Images Shared On “Be Amazed” (New Pics)

#1 Jason Momoa Being Awesome
#2 Fearless Beyond Expression
#3 These Two Took Care Of Elderly Residents After They Were Abandoned In A Care Home After It Closed Down
#4 Amazing!
#5 A Great Person And An Even Greater Idea
#6 Brave Man Fights His Own Battles
#7 Thank You Tula
#8 A True Hero
#9 Sir Fredrick Banting
#10 This Father With Down Syndrome Raised A Son That Is Now A Doctor
#11 Keanu On His Private Foundation
#12 You Daily Dose Of A Goodboy!
#13 Anti-Poachers Takes Selfie With Gorillas They Are Protecting
#14 Love And Care Can Transform Anything To Beautiful
#15 This Is What Humanity Is All About
#16 Chuck Feeney: The Guy Who Helped Students Avoid Crushing Debt
#17 Iranian Chess Player Dorsa Derakhshani Was Given An Ultimatum By The Islamic Regime: Wear The Hijab Or You’re Banned From Competing. She Didn’t Just Refuse; She Joined The U.S. Team, Became A Chess Grandmaster, A World Champion, And Recently Started Medical School
#18 We Don’t Deserve Dogs
#19 Vlc’s Creator Refused Several Tens Of Millions Of Dollars To Keep The Software Ads Free
#20 A Real Life Superhero
#21 These 2 Frames Captured By The Russian Photographer Vadim Trunov May Be The Cutest Photos Of All Time
#22 In Brazil, This Couple Planted 2 Million Trees In 18 Years True Heroes
#23 In 2012, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing Received A $3 Million Bonus For The Company’s Financial Success. Rather Than Keeping It, He Shared It With 10,000 Lower-Level Employees, Including Production-Line Workers And Assistants, Giving Each Around $314. Yang Repeated This Gesture In 2013
#24 Perfect Shot Of A Red-Billed Oxpecker, Resting On The Horn Of This Rhino
#25 True Hero
#26 He Helped So Many People
#27 This Guy Cleaned Up An Entire Park By Himself! He Went Hiking For At Least An Hour Everyday, Filling 1-2 Buckets To The Brim With Trash Every Hike
#28 Kenyan Teenagers Plants 11 Trees For Every Goal He Scores
#29 Shaq Ditched Reebok, Sold 400 Million Affordable Shoes With Walmart
#30 Respect
#31 Dennis The Dieting Dog Lost 79% Of His Body Weight With Healthy Habits
#32 That Feels Truly Wholesome
#33 Salute To This Mom
#34 Most Difficult Drawing I’ve Ever Done – The Laces Destroyed Me
#35 Overweight Since Childhood – No Energy, No Motivation, And A Growing Pile Of Health Issues Until I Decided To Make A Change
#36 Imagine Being Able To Make Stone Look Soft
#37 These Two Beauties Had Been Barn Mates But Were Separated For A Few Months. This Is Was What Happened When They Saw Each Other At The Horse Park After Their Long Absence From Each Other
#38 Flowers After An Ice Storm
#39 This Man Lived For 555 Days Without A Heart
#40 The Guy Deserves Respect
#41 A Chunk Of Quartz Found In Arkansas Worth $4 Million
#42 If There’s A Wheel, There’s A Way
#43 Awesome And Heartwarming
#44 The Tallest Tree In Wales Was Damaged By Lightning And Instead Of Cutting It Down, A Chainsaw Artist Did This As A Symbol Of The Trees Last Attempt To Reach The Sky
#45 2 Teens Won $50,000 For Inventing A Device That Can Filter Toxic Microplastics From Water
#46 “The Wrong Amazon Is Burning” On The Amazon Tower In Berlin
#47 What An Awesome Idea
#48 After 320 Days Of Work, My Pencil Drawing Is Finally Done
#49 6 Months Sober
#50 The Contents Of A Single Fire Truck
