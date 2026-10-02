71 Interesting, Cool And Entertaining Pics That Had To Be Shared

There was probably a time where most of the cool things someone encountered ended up forgotten or even became the source of mockery, as one’s peers insisted it was made up. But now that we’ve managed to create mass produced cameras in everyone’s pockets, it’s a lot easier to share all the fascinating things out there.
So we’ve gathered cool, interesting and just unusual photos from these dedicated Facebook groups for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
More info: Facebook | Facebook
#1 Squirrels May Be Tiny, But Their Role In Nature Is Surprisingly Important
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#2 The Importance Of Trees
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#3 I Think I Just Found The Entrance To The Spider Verse
Image source: Hiru Kyle
Let’s rewind to the dawn of photography for a second, because it makes everything below feel even better. The oldest surviving camera photograph is a hazy gray view of rooftops and a courtyard called View from the Window at Le Gras, taken by Nicéphore Niépce around 1826. The exposure lasted for hours, so the sun had time to light up buildings on both sides of the scene.
Today you can snap a dozen shots of your sandwich before the first bite, and since the camera phone became standard equipment, the odds that somebody is holding a lens when something odd happens have shot through the roof. That’s how we end up with so many gems.
#4 Sea Sheep (Costasiella Kuroshimae) Are Among The Few Sea Creatures Who Can Photosynthesize
Image source: jar_leto_jesen_zima
#5 This Is How Thousands Of Sheep Cross A Bridge In New Zealand, A Surprising Routine
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#6 This Tree Decided To Begin A New Life
Image source: Hiru Kyle
Nature, of course, loves to show off. Climb a misty mountain at the right hour and you might spot a Brocken spectre, which is your own giant shadow cast onto the clouds and ringed by a little rainbow halo. It feels like a superhero moment, minus the cape. Stay outside on a chilly day and you could catch sun dogs, a pair of bright glowing spots that hang beside the sun when ice crystals in the air bend its light.
#7 The World Needs More Doggie Stick Libraries
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#8 Can You Tell The Difference Between A Crocodile, A Caiman, And An Alligator?
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#9 Snail Pet
Image source: Hiru Kyle
Patient sunset watchers sometimes get even luckier with the green flash, a quick emerald sparkle that appears right as the sun slips below the horizon. Blink and it’s gone, which is why a steady hand is worth its weight in gold. Auroras deserve their own spotlight too. An aurora happens when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in our atmosphere, painting the sky with green, pink and violet ribbons that seem to dance.
#10 They Spent 14 Days Trapped Hundreds Of Meters Underground. When They Finally Reached The Surface, They Went Their Separate Ways And Never Spoke Again
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#11 It Was Real Mark Twain Sequoia California Felled In 1891 Ad 1,340 Years Old About 300 Feet Tall
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#12 Believe It Or Not, This Bright Blue Bee Is Completely Real!
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
Night modes on modern phones have made it far easier for regular folks to capture them, and the results often look better than what the naked eye picks up. Meanwhile, noctilucent clouds glow a ghostly electric blue in the summer twilight, floating far higher than any ordinary weather cloud. Both are worth chasing if you ever get the chance.
#13 86 Year Old Lao Huang Uses Birds To Dive Underwater And Catch Fish, Known As Cormorant Fishing
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#14 This Toucan Has Had Its Beak Reconstructed Thanks To A 3D Printer
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#15 Bring Chips
Image source: Hiru Kyle
Then there are the pictures that make you feel very small in the best way. Earthrise was captured by astronaut Bill Anders during the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, showing our blue planet peeking above the gray lunar horizon. Decades later, Voyager 1 turned around and looked back from billions of kilometers away, producing the Pale Blue Dot, where Earth shows up as a tiny speck inside a beam of scattered sunlight.
#16 How Big Is The Uss Gerald R. Ford? It’s One Of The Largest And Most Advanced Warships Ever Built
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#17 A Single, Brilliant Spark Of Gold
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#18 In 19th Century Persia, During The Qajar Era, Beauty Standards Were Quite Different From Modern Ideals
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
If you ever need some perspective on a bad Monday, that one does the job nicely. Closer to home, the sky has some strange tricks too. Mammatus clouds hang in lumpy pouches that look like the underside of a giant quilted blanket. High above thunderstorms, brief red flashes known as sprites last only a tiny fraction of a second, so catching one on camera takes real dedication.
#19 In Brazil, Prisoners Pedaled Bikes To Power Streetlights And Earned Days Off Their Sentence
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#20 He Timed It Perfectly And Captured A Spacex Rocket Crossing The Face Of The Sun
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#21 Whole House Is Being Moved With People Still In It
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
At some beaches, waves glow electric blue after dark thanks to bioluminescence from microscopic plankton, which turns a late night stroll into a light show with every step. Not every great photo needs a cosmic backdrop, though. Some of the best ones are simply funny. Our brains are wired to find faces everywhere, a quirk known as pareidolia, which explains why a power outlet can look shocked, a car can look smug and a rock can look suspiciously like your uncle.
#22 In 1983, Artists Christo And Jeanne-Claude Transformed Miami’s Biscayne Bay Into A Breathtaking Canvas With Surrounded Islands
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#23 200 Year Old Cherry Tree In Japan
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#24 A Reminder To Wear Your Helmet
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
Once you notice it, you can’t unsee it, and you’ll start spotting grinning houses on your walk to work. What makes shared photos so special is the people behind them. Most were taken by someone who happened to be in the right place and had the good sense to pull out a phone before the moment faded. No fancy studio, no big budget, just curiosity and a bit of luck.
#25 Found This On My Car Window Any Idea What It Could Be?
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#26 Have You Ever Noticed A Little Bee Resting On A Flower As Evening Approaches?
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#27 In Wildlife Photography, Timing Is Everything But Once In A Lifetime, Timing Delivers Something Far Deeper
Image source: Hiru Kyle
Some folks even stood in the freezing cold for hours waiting for a single shot, which is a level of commitment most of us reserve for the last slice of pizza. Every picture here has a tiny story attached, and part of the fun is imagining how it all unfolded.
#28 When Assembling Your Dog Make Sure To Read The Instructions!
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#29 After Laying Her Eggs, The Female Emu Leaves And It’s The Male Who Takes Over
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#30 Sacred Fire Arts Guitar Pyrography
Image source: Hiru Kyle
So settle in and take your time with the pictures below. Some will make you gasp, some will make you laugh and a few will probably make you squint and wonder if they’re real. Those are usually the best ones. Go on and scroll down to see what the internet’s sharpest eyes managed to catch.
#31 One Building. Nearly 1,800 Years Of History
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#32
Image source: Hiru Kyle
#33 This 392-Year-Old Greenland Shark Has Been Swimming Through The Arctic Ocean Since 1627
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#34 This Statue Shows The Invisible Weight Many Women Carry Every Day
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#35 Stygy Owl, Known For Its Red Eyes
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#36 The Bison Offers A Powerful Life Lesson: It Is The Only Animal That Instinctively Walks Into A Snowstorm Rather Than Turning Away
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#37 High Above The Valley Floor Of Yosemite National Park, Two Climbers Settle In For The Night Not On The Ground, But Suspended Hundreds Of Feet In The Air
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#38 And They Told Me He Wouldn’t Be To Big
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#39 China Found A Creative Way To Promote Renewable Energy By Combining Solar Power With One Of Its Most Recognizable National Symbols The Giant Panda
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#40 A Train In Spijkenisse Overshot The Tracks… And Ended Up Hanging In Midair
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#41 This Beautiful City In Brazil Was Founded By Japanese Immigrants In 1932. Here’s What It Looks Like Today
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#42 The Most Horrifying Animal On Earth: Eulagisca Gigantea. Found In Antarctica, It Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#43 Cat Paw Prints Preserved In 12th- Century Floor Tiles At St Peter’s Church, Wormleighton, England
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#44 University Cubers Build Messi & Ronaldo Mosaic Using 1,428 Rubik’s Cubes Ahead Of The Sports Competition!
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#45 Crystal Dagger, Iberian Peninsula (CA 3000bce)
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#46 Chetak – Warhorses Of Rajput Kings Of India, Outfitted With Fake Elephant Trunk To Confuse Enemy War Elephants
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#47 Hyperdontia. A Typical Human Has 32 Teeth; This Patient Had 81
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#48 The Largest Black Hole In The Universe Is So Enormous It Could Swallow Our Entire Solar System
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#49 Glasses Dating Back 4000 Years Used By The People Above The Arctic Circle To Protect Their Eyes From Snow Blindness
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#50 College Senior Builds 3D-Printed Prosthetic Arm For His Little Sister
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#51 The “Stubborn” Family Who Refused A $40 Million Offer For Their Land As A Suburb Grew Around Them
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#52 A Breathtaking View Of The Fanjingshan Temple In China, Perched High Atop Towering Quartzite Peaks
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#53 Cows That Have Been Shampooed And Blow Dried
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#54 Street In Iceland
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#55 Lemon vs. Lemon 🍋 The Ponderosa Lemon On The Right Weighs A Whopping 2.6 Kg (5.7 Lbs)!
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#56 Century-Old Message Found In A Bottle!
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#57 Theatre Curtains Terrified Me As A Child, Seeing This Makes My Skin Crawl
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#58 Phenomenon Known As “Dirty Lightning” Occurring At The 2015 Calbuco Volcano Eruption In Chile
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#59 The Mythical Bird Who Fought Bravely Against Ravana In The Ramayana
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#60 My Eyes Are Playing Tricks On Me! Love How This Static Tattoo Design Achieves A Subtle, Vibrating Optical Illusion
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#61 Kid In Nepal Born With Rare “Cat-Eye Syndrome,” A Chromosomal Anomaly With Unexpected Complexity
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#62 Family Of Polar Bears Settled In An Abandoned Weather Station On Kolyuchin Island
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#63 A Massive 44-Ton Hinged Shield Door At Lawrence Livermore National Lab
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#64 How Costco Packs Their Used Tires
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#65 Nap Time Makes These Penguins Look Headless
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#66 The Glory Hole Of Lake Berryessa In California Is A Massive Spillway Designed To Prevent Flooding When The Lake Reaches Capacity
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#67 Cave Of The Crystal’s Mexico
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#68 This Is A Toilet Built For Workers On An Offshore Oil Rig
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#69 Conophytum Pageae, A Small, Talkative-Looking Succulent From South Africa And Namibia
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#70 Mongolian Girl Sharing A Laugh With Her Camel
Image source: Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things
#71 I Have No Idea What This Cat Is Doing
Image source: Hiru Kyle
Follow Us