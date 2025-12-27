If You Are Hungry For New Knowledge And Facts About The World, Here Are 60 Posts That You Might Enjoy

As the new year approaches, many people have decided to embark on new adventures. Perhaps you’ve decided that this is finally the year you’ll learn Spanish or figure out how to start sewing your own clothes. Maybe you want to take up tennis, or you plan to start making your own kombucha. Learning something new is always worth it, even if you’re just acquiring fun facts!
We took a trip to The Great Planet on Instagram and gathered some of their most enlightening posts below. We hope that these images teach you something new about our world, and perhaps they’ll even inspire you to share what you’ve learned with your loved ones. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the facts that blow your mind!
#1 Sprites Are Rare Electrical Flashes That Happen High Above Thunderstorms, Far Above The Clouds Where Normal Lightning Forms
Image source: thegreatplanet
#2 New Data Reports That Deforestation In The Brazilian Amazon Has Dropped By 11%, Hitting Its Lowest Level In Nine Years!
Image source: thegreatplanet
#3 This Stunning Image Captures A Rare “Hanging Cloud” Hovering Above Japan’s Highest Peak
Image source: thegreatplanet, @kenken710
#4 The UK Confirmed A Massive Green Energy Record! Wind Power Generated 23.8 Gigawatts Of Electricity, Covering Nearly 50% Of The Entire Nation’s Demand
Image source: thegreatplanet
#5 Meaning “Suspended In The Air,” These Monasteries Sit Atop Massive Natural Stone Pillars
Image source: thegreatplanet
#6 Sadly, He Was Often Bullied By Other Kids Just For Looking Different. But The Universe Had A Plan
Image source: thegreatplanet
#7 These Images Capture The Famous “Christmas Tree Cluster” And The “Cosmic Wreath”—Massive Nebula Formations Located Thousands Of Light-Years Away From Earth
Image source: thegreatplanet
#8 Studies Show That Experiences Shape Our Well-Being Far More Than Anything We Can Purchase
Image source: thegreatplanet
#9 The “Ghosts Of The Mountains” Are Safe! The First-Ever Robust Camera-Trap Survey Just Confirmed That The Snow Leopard Population Has Stabilized At Nearly 400 Individuals
Image source: thegreatplanet
#10 The Ocean Cleanup Has Officially Crossed A Massive Milestone: 40,000,000 Kg Of Plastic Removed From Our Oceans And Rivers
Image source: thegreatplanet
#11 The Government Introduced A “Solar Sharer” Policy That Gives Households Free Electricity For At Least 3 Hours A Day During Peak Solar Times
Image source: thegreatplanet
#12 It’s The Massive Shadow Of Mount Rainier (14,411 Ft / 4,392 M) Cast Upwards Onto The Cloud Deck
Image source: thegreatplanet
#13 This Historic Decision Prioritizes The Well-Being Of Animals And The Protection Of Nature Over Tradition
Image source: thegreatplanet
#14 Sułoszowa Is A Village In Southern Poland, About 29 Km Northwest Of Kraków, Where Nearly All 5,600–6,000 Residents Live Along One Single Road Stretching For 9 Kilometers
Image source: thegreatplanet, @geosteinmetz
#15 In A First-Of-Its-Kind Ruling, A Turkish Court Ordered A Man To Pay His Ex-Wife 10,000 Liras (About $240) Every Three Months In Cat Support To Help With The Care Of Their Pet After Divorce
Image source: thegreatplanet
#16 This Is Toi-1452 B. Located 100 Light-Years Away, Astronomers Have Identified This “Super-Earth” As A Likely Ocean World
Image source: thegreatplanet
#17 Recent Data Shows That By 2026, Over 56% Of People Will Travel For One Simple Reason: To Rest And Recharge
Image source: thegreatplanet
#18 Kenya Officially Opened The World’s Largest Rhino Sanctuary! Tsavo West Has Been Expanded To A Massive 3,200 Km² To Help Black Rhino Populations Grow By 8% Every Year
Image source: thegreatplanet
#19 For The First Time In 30 Years, Endangered Coho Salmon Have Returned To The Upper Russian River In California!
Image source: thegreatplanet
#20 Built Directly Into The Vertical Rock Face, Appearing To Float Between Heaven And Earth
Image source: thegreatplanet
#21 The Geminids Are Famous For Being The Brightest And Most Active Shower Of The Year, Producing Up To 120 Meteors Per Hour!
Image source: thegreatplanet
#22 Located In Sedona, “Snoopy Rock” Is Famous For Resembling The Peanuts Character Lying On His Back, Often With Woodstock Perched On His Nose
Image source: thegreatplanet
#23 They Tend To Approach Women For Social Interaction And Affection. But When It Comes To Men? The Study Suggests Cats Are More Likely To Use “Manipulative Techniques”
Image source: thegreatplanet
#24 Humans Are Trichromats (We See Red, Blue, Green). But Deer And Boars? They Are Dichromats. They Can’t Process Orange Or Red Light
Image source: thegreatplanet
#25 Here Is The Power Of The Humble Oyster. In Just 24 Hours, They Can Transform A Tank Of Sludge Into Crystal-Clear Water
Image source: thegreatplanet
#26 This Flightless Wonder Is The Takahē. It Returned From Being “Extinct” Since 1898. It’s An Absolute Conservation Miracle Happening Right Now In New Zealand
Image source: thegreatplanet
#27 The Paint Is Harmless To The Animals, But It Glows Instantly When Headlights Hit It
Image source: thegreatplanet
#28 Meet Lhs 1140 B: A Potential “Eyeball Planet” That Just Changed The Game In The Search For Alien Life
Image source: thegreatplanet
#29 A Controversial New Proposal Suggests A Massive Price Hike For International Visitors To U.S. National Parks
Image source: thegreatplanet
#30 The Crew Of The NASA Space Shuttle Columbia Captured This Rare Vertical Image Back In 1996
Image source: thegreatplanet
#31 A Sanctuary Larger Than The EU Now Protects Whales, Sharks, And Reefs From All Industrial Mining And Fishing
Image source: thegreatplanet
#32 The Updated Urban-Area Method Places Jakarta At Around 42 Million People
Image source: thegreatplanet
#33 The Oecd Estimates That About 42 Million Homes Are Empty Out Of More Than 400 Million
Image source: thegreatplanet
#34 Happiness = Road Trips + Your Favorite Person
Image source: thegreatplanet
#35 Using Spanish And Portuguese Charts, He Mapped Europe, Africa, And Even Parts Of The Americas With Precision Far Ahead Of Many Of His Contemporaries
Image source: thegreatplanet
#36 Mount Everest’s Highest Point Was Once The Floor Of An Ancient Ocean
Image source: thegreatplanet
#37 It’s A Day Dedicated To Self-Reflection, Meditation, And Reconnecting With Nature
Image source: thegreatplanet
#38 Ore Than 350 Captive Dolphins Will Be Relocated, With Some Rehabilitated For Release And Others Moved To Ocean Sanctuaries Where They Can Live More Freely Under Expert Care
Image source: thegreatplanet
#39 Nigel Used To Have A British Accent, But When He Returned, He Greeted His Owner With A Cheerful “¡buenos Días!” Instead
Image source: thegreatplanet
#40 The Pacific Ocean Is The Largest And Deepest Ocean On Earth, Covering More Area Than All The Continents Combined
Image source: thegreatplanet
#41 Kuva Space Partnered With WWF-Indonesia To Use Hyperspectral Satellites To Map And Protect “Blue Carbon” (Mangroves & Seagrass) From Space
Image source: thegreatplanet
#42 Founded In The 4th Century, This Incredible Structure Clings To The Sheer Cliffs Of The Pontic Mountains, 300 Meters Above The Valley
Image source: thegreatplanet
#43 A Vast Complex Carved Into The Semi-Desert Slopes On The Border Of Georgia And Azerbaijan
Image source: thegreatplanet
#44 Technology Is Winning The Fight Against Poaching. Major Reserves Reported Zero Rhino Poaching After Deploying New AI Thermal Cameras
Image source: thegreatplanet
#45 Proof Of Nature’s Resilience; It Shows That Protecting Local River Corridors Can Bring Species Back
Image source: thegreatplanet
#46 Instead Of Charity, This Fund Pays Nations A “Salary” For Every Hectare Of Forest They Keep Standing
Image source: thegreatplanet
#47 Japanese Researchers Planted Thousands Of Cedar Trees In A Precise Pattern To Study How Spacing Affects Growth
Image source: thegreatplanet
#48 Between 2021 And 2023, Parts Of The Continent Received Record Snowfall, Adding Over 100 Billion Tons Of Ice To The Surface In A Single Year
Image source: thegreatplanet
#49 A Golden Retriever Named Maru Accidentally Became An Online Star After Showing Up In More Than 1,000 Google Street View Photos On Jukdo, A Small Island Near Ulleungdo In South Korea
Image source: thegreatplanet
#50 N Greece (Kapandriti), A Beekeeper Has Followed This Tradition For Over A Decade, Placing Icons Of Christ, The Holy Virgin, And Saints Inside His Hives
Image source: thegreatplanet
#51 North Sentinel Island In The Andamans Is The Most Dangerous Place On Earth To Visit
Image source: thegreatplanet
#52 Conservation Efforts, Reduced Hunting, And Cleaner Waters Are Helping These Migration Routes Come Back To Life
Image source: thegreatplanet
#53 International Agreements And Reduced Emissions Are Showing That Coordinated Action Can Repair Even The Planet’s Biggest Threats
Image source: thegreatplanet
#54 Long Before Europe Became Famous For Its Vineyards, Neolithic Communities Were Already Cultivating Grapes And Storing Wine In Clay Vessels
Image source: thegreatplanet
#55 That Earthy Scent After Rain Is Called Petrichor. Studies Show It Can Slow Brain Activity And Ease Stress
Image source: thegreatplanet
#56 The Country Aims For Full Carbon Neutrality By 2050, Showing That A Green Future Is Truly Possible
Image source: thegreatplanet
#57 It’s Part Of A Bold Effort To Fight Desertification And Build A Greener, More Livable Nation
Image source: thegreatplanet
#58 It Sits Nearly 11 Kilometers Below Sea Level, A Place So Dark And Pressurized That Exploring It Is Harder Than Landing On Another World
Image source: thegreatplanet
#59 A Bridge Between Two Continents: Istanbul. The Western Side Belongs To Europe, While The Eastern Side Reaches Into Asia
Image source: thegreatplanet
#60 Research Shows That The Sound Of Waves Increases Alpha Brain Waves, The Same Calm State Created By Meditation
Image source: thegreatplanet
Follow Us