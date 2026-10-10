44 Interesting, Cool And A Bit Disturbing Medical Photos And Stories

Many people think they have nerves of steel right up to the moment they face something deeply unsettling. That’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s a natural human reaction. But your ability to stay calm, cool, and collected under stress while dealing with traumatic situations can tell you whether you’d make a good doctor.
Today, we are featuring some of the most interesting and intriguing, yet slightly creepy and weird medical photos from ‘Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More.’ These images might come back to haunt you at night. They’re hard to look at, but they are so bizarrely fascinating that you also can’t look away.
Insatiable human curiosity, right?
#1 My Mri Got Me Out Here Looking Like Homer Simpson
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
#2 Had To Get This New Tattoo Whilst In Benidorm Haha
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#3 Broke My Little Finger Back In 2015 After Getting Into A Fight
16 surgeries later, they still couldn’t fix it. I was dealing with pain every single day, along with constant cramping in both my hand and finger.
In December 2025, I finally decided to have the finger amputated because it was causing me nothing but problems.
And honestly, it was one of the best decisions I’ve made. I haven’t felt this good in years 🙌 No more daily pain, no more cramps — just a much better quality of life.
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
According to cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Christian Jarrett, the things that human beings find the most disgusting are bodily fluids.
“Mostly these are bodily fluids that have the potential to spread disease,” he writes in a post on BBC Science Focus.
“The implication, which makes a lot of intuitive sense, is that we’ve evolved the disgust reaction as a behavioural defence against contamination.”
Interestingly enough, our moral system has adopted this system, too. For instance, people may refuse to wear a piece of clothing worn by a dictator “as if they could somehow be contaminated by his evil.”
#4 My Child And His ‘Banana Arm’ After Falling Off A Trampoline
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
#5 When Anger/Grief Takes Over.. Don’t Punch Walls. Ughhh
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#6
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Even the best medical professionals get grossed out in certain situations. They might be great at handling some sights but more vulnerable to others. And fainting at the sight of bodily fluids is something that happens to doctors in training, too.
“There are always situations in the hospital that you aren’t prepared for,” Nikita Saxena, MD, told AAMCNews.
#7 When Your Mom Said Your Handsome, But Machine Tell The Opposite
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#8 Jan 2026 Took My Kids To A Water Park
They all had one slide each, I stepped off the platform to watch and into a rabbit hole. Dislocated my ankle and broke both the Tib & Fib. Scaffolding was on for 2 weeks. 3 surgeries total.
OCT 2026
•Only had 1 x 6 week physio program back in January because resources were not expressed to me and I had no idea I could just walk into any physio.
•Business of the water park failed to notify work safe. I was the 2nd person to leave with an injury that day. The first being a child. Later to find out after a post on Facebook that multiple people have injured or broken themselves over summer 25/26 and they wonder how the place is still operating.
•Have had a follow up x-ray at my own request ( 1 month ago ) due to constant pain. Have now been referred back to orthopaedics. Waiting appointment.
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
#9 My Husband Got His Keloid Removed From His Ear. Doc Said I Couldn’t Keep It (For A Wet Specimen) But I Could Take Pictures. Nested
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
“Seeing someone getting a vaccine or a cut is different from some of the crazy things you see as a med student. Just being uncomfortable in certain patient care settings is really common among students,” Saxena explained.
So, what can you actually do to fight back against your squeamishness when you’ve got your medical studies and career to think about?
According to Joseph LeDoux, PhD, professor of neuroscience at New York University, we’re grossed out by gruesome sights for evolutionary reasons.
#10 I Would Like To Know Why This Part Of My Lumbar Spine, Looks Like A Chihuahua (Or Sid From Ice Age) In A Old Time Woolen Winter Cap
#11 Longest Neck In The World
This 15-year-old boy has three extra vertebrae in his neck making it a total of 10 cervical vertebrae (instead of seven vertebrae designated as C1 to C7) – a rare anomaly known as supernumerary cervical vertebra along with congenital scoliosis due to improper structural alignment – causing pain, stress on his nerves, and making it difficult for him to walk.
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
#12 Not Gory Or Anything But My Fil Gave Me Permission To Share This X-Ray Of His Tooth With A Smiley Face
his da said she’d never seen anything like it and that’s how she remembers him
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
“One of the reasons we’re afraid of heights is because our ancestors lived in trees, and falling out of a tree could be dangerous. Seeing blood obviously reflects something bad happening around you,” LeDoux told AAMCNews.
Individuals who are more sensitive to these gruesome sights are better at identifying danger, moving away from it, and surviving.
In other words, being squeamish might be an advantage in the right context. Though, obviously, not if you want a reputable career in medicine. Meanwhile, too much sensitivity to your environment can eventually become a disadvantage, too.
#13 What 2 Weeks Of Constipation Looks Like
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#14 Closed My Finger In The Sliding Glass Door Last Night
Long time lurker, first time poster. Popped my whole fake nail + my real nail from the root clean off. Honestly, when it happened the pain level was very low. 2 out of 10 . Maybe from the shock tho. I did almost faint and had to lay down and drink some water. Long nails are not for the weak, and No this probably won’t stop me from having them long.
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
#15 My Lovely Disc Replacement. I’m Only 23!
It didn’t help with my chronic pain but it gave me more mobility in my spine. My disc was degenerating, herniated and torn all at the same time. I gained half an inch of height from it too! So I’m officially 5ft
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
According to Eric Bui, MD, PhD, acting director of the Center for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress Disorders at Massachusetts General Hospital, a person’s hyper-sensitivity to danger signals can sometimes be related to traumatic childhood events.
“This might have been a visit to a doctor or an accident, and, as a child, the person experienced intense fear. At that time, blood became associated with danger, and this association has persisted.”
#16 And This Is How I Ended Up!
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#17 I’ve Never Posted In Here But I Found These X Rays Of My Hand That I Had Done As A Child And I Think It’s Pretty Sick
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#18 Not Gory!! Just An X-Ray Of My Husband’s Hand
This happened about 10 yrs ago, he was using a nail gun and somehow the nail went right through the piece of wood and ended up in his finger. He tried pulling the nail out by himself but it wouldn’t budge. The ER doctor numbed his finger and pulled it out. It did break the bone where the nail exited his finger so he had to wear a cast for a few weeks. Thankfully it healed with no issues
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
As per Andrea Batton, LCPC, clinical director of the Maryland Anxiety Center, it is human nature for someone sensitive to gruesome images to have automatic negative thoughts.
Batton notes that these are thinking errors and thinking traps.
“When you have a fear of blood or something gross or seeing internal organs, once you develop that fear you have an aversive response, and that can become a conditioned response. The person will escape or avoid. It’s maintaining the cycle of fear and avoidance.”
#19 Scoliosis Curve Before My Surgery
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#20 X-Ray Of My Kidney Stone That Got Stuck In My Bladder And Kept Growing
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#21
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According to Batton, exposure to what scares you can help you fight your fears.
“When you look at the image, you get used to it, like you do to cold water in a pool. Something happens that’s called inhibitory learning: every time you’re exposed you learn you’re safe, that you can tolerate that distress. The new learning trumps the old.”
If you manage to avoid your impulse to run, you can start breaking the cycle of fear.
#22 My 5-Year-Old Put A Dime Up His Nose
The time my son decided to put a dime up his nose and they had to remove it through his throat because it had worked its way into his sinus cavity . he was 5years old at the time.
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
#23 I Just Noticed These White Spots Today. He Will Be Calling The Doctor Tomorrow
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#24 What Do You Think Of My Non-Gory Middle Finger’s Nail?
That line in the middle has been there for at least 10 years, it makes my nail break easily and if I’m not careful enough, the nail gets caught in stuff such as clothes and it can crack all the way to the painful spot.
My doc has never been worried about it, but then again, whose woman’s doctor ever takes her seriously, right? Some exercise and water should fix it, obviously.
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
‘Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More’ is a public Facebook group that has recently celebrated its first year of being active. It was created in early September 2025, and since then, it has amassed a huge following. A whopping 563k internet users are members of this medical content-focused group.
The group describes itself as a community that welcomes people who are fascinated by medical cases, injuries, and how the human body reacts to trauma.
“From minor accidents to serious injuries, we explore real-life situations responsibly and with respect,” the team running the group writes. “Graphic content may appear proceed with caution. Whether you’re a medical professional, a student, or simply curious about the science behind injuries, this is the place to learn, discuss, and share knowledge with like-minded people.”
#25 Got Attacked By A Dog While Being An Independent Contractor Delivery Driver In 2024. Rabies Booster Acquired, And Reports Made To Necessary Parties
Dog was walking in the street. I gave it some milk bones from my car, and the moment I turned around it grabbed me. It let go, charged me again, and grabbed my other arm and let go. I ended up kicking it in the nose and it ran off. After I recovered and went back to delivering, I started carrying self defense
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#26 Yikes
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#27 My Husbands Wisdom Teeth Pushed His Back Molars Down Into His Jaw Bone
The wisdom teeth are on top, and the back molars are on the bottom. He’s been referred to a specialist at U of M because there isn’t much jaw bone left, the nerve is involved, and he’s at risk of a broken jaw and nerve damage during surgery.
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
The team also emphasizes that graphic content can show up in the community, so you have to proceed with caution, at your own risk. But it’s highly unlikely that you’re in the group without knowing what it entails.
The group focuses on content related to minor and major injuries, medical curiosities, accident stories, historical and rare medical cases, and darker topics.
Even though ‘Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More’ is a medical content group, this does not mean that all or even most of the members are actual professional doctors or nurses or have had medical education.
So, take anyone’s advice with a big grain of salt. If you have serious medical questions, immediately go ask your real-life doctor instead.
#28 My Granddaughter Has A Geographic Tounge. 1%-3% Of The Population Has It
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#29 Just Wanted To Share My Freak Accident Of 2019
Was on my boat fishing, hooked up to a bull red and chasing it around the boat. At some point kicked the filet knife (barefoot). Miraculously only suffered minor nerve damage and extreme swelling.
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#30 My Deviated Septum Probably The Reason I’ve Battled Headaches For So Long And Struggle With Sleep Apnea
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Be honest, Pandas, what did you think of these medical photos?
Do they intrigue you and scratch a macabre itch to find out more about the grittier aspects of human life? Or are you not curious about anything related to health, medicine, trauma, illness, or injury?
If you work in medicine and healthcare, what are the biggest challenges that you have ever faced?
We want to hear from you. Share your perspectives, honest insights, and work stories under the images or in the comments at the very bottom of this post.
And if you’re in the mood for something more lighthearted and humorous, check out these posts right here and here.
#31 Mri Of Abdomen
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#32 Does Anyone Want To See The First Symptom From My Family Members Dog 444 + Bladder Stones?
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#33 6 Months Ago I Was On Holiday With My Family On The West Coast Of Ireland
We had been talking with the man who ran the cottages we were renting and he recommended a beautiful cliff walk a couple of miles away. So the next day me, hubby and our youngest (he was 12) went walking.
I spotted a path leading down and we decided to explore, it led to rocks further down the cliff. The rocks were very flat so we walked along them but barely a minute later hubby slipped, we said we would be careful. Further round I was looking at the sea, it was very windy so the waves were amazing, I was walking, getting my phone out to take a picture when I heard my son say “Watch out mummy!” And down I went.
had stepped on a slippery patch and my feet went from beneath me. I knew immediately I had really hurt myself. Hubby had to leave me with our son to go get help. 6 coastguards and 2 paramedics carried me back up to the path and into an ambulance to be transported to the nearest hospital. I made it to the local news! I had managed to give myself a comminuted fracture to my left patella, I was later told it was in 6 fragments.
Unfortunately it did need surgery but the hospital I was in would have been unable to operate before I was due to go home so they recommended that I should go home for treatment. So husband drove 7 hours with me stretched out on the back seat. I went to ED the next day and was admitted. I had surgery 11 days after the fall, a plate and screws were used, they managed to get 5 pieces of bone secured and removed the last fragment.
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
#34 Mam’s Foot And Leg
I went to visit my mam at the care home today.
I noticed her feet all mucky above her shoe.
When i removed her shoe I was confronted with this.
I got such a shock.
Her whole shoe was full with water.
After I removed the shoes the foot continued to drip water. So much was dripping off.
They had been treating her leg sores and from what I can tell they must of let water leak down into her shoes or from possibly the last time she took a shower.
She was wearing crocs!
Because she fell out of bed i thjnk she’s been sleeping in her chair with the wet croc on. Only one wet shoe.
I’ve taken thr crocs away and bought some slippers.
After an hour of two of the foot being aired it wasn’t wet.
Her leg blister burst but looks soo sore.
Il be ringing the dr tomorrow to share photos as I don’t belive the nurse came out today.
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
#35 Diagnosed With Ppp Psoriasis And Psoratic Arthritis 39 Years Old Been Crying To Doctors About Knowing Something Is Wrong I Feel Really Sick
Tired sore like I have rigamortis. Had the rash on foot since 23 years old went thru the years just living with it never went away. Finally got a doctor who’s put me on one of the best biological medications you can get 2 shots go by bam acne boils all over my body she puts me on antibiotics takes me of biological med skin clears up from the acne just not as much acne boils I’ve never had in my life. Anywhere now my skin looks like this I start back up the biological med on Tuesday next week. Unfortunately I have to do this I’m getting worse everyday like chronic 40 swollen joints problems walking. Work on a farm! So here it is take a look can anyone tell me why would the meds make me break out like this just by missing a couple of doses is that normal ? I’ve never had this much psoriasis all over my body before it was just on feet and nails and a little here and there but this! ? It’s even on my butt ! Arm pits and a little scalp now sorry I’m just desperate for help
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
#36 Who’s Interested In A Kankle Breaker?
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#37 My Son (14) Tried To Ride His Bike Over A Broken Side Walk And Fell Off
This was 2 days ago. They said his wrist is broken and dislocated. I was only able to snap a picture of one of his X-rays. It doesn’t show the break and small fractures around the dislocation. His poor hand is really swollen now. They haven’t put a cast on it yet.
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#38 Not The Goriest, But Hubby Sandblasted His Hand At Work Today
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#39 Anybody Have Thos Implant? Know What It Is? The Scars Look Great Today
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#40 This Is Going To Be Quite A Long Story About My Sudden Health Issues That Started Back In April, So Buckle Up
I woke up one morning (literally) with the following symptoms:
– Sharp pain in my left ribcage area that felt worse when taking a deep breath or with any sort of movement.
– Sharp pain also radiating into my left shoulder blade and upper back area.
– Gastrointestinal issues.
– Bilateral eye redness with light sensitivity.
– Headache.
After day two of these symptoms, I realized my eyes were getting worse and the pain in my side wasn’t going away. I decided to reach out to my primary doctor for her opinion. She immediately wanted me to go to the ER due to there being red flags for cardiac issues. Since my chest area did not hurt, it didn’t even cross my mind that it could be a heart issue. Also, I had been moving a piece of furniture a few days prior and figured I just hurt myself by doing that. I wasn’t aware until this situation that cardiac symptoms tend to present much differently in women than in men and are not always your classic chest and arm pain. The following morning on day three of having symptoms, both of my eyes were insanely bloodshot, were very sensitive to light, and I developed a pain in my forehead/behind my eyes that was pretty severe. I also want to mention that I don’t suffer from headaches or migraines often and I have always had 20/20 vision. I had no previous eye issues besides dry eyes that I treated with OTC drops. My husband drove me to the ER that day, and upon admission, they started treating the suspected migraine with Toradol and some other meds used in migraine cocktails. Luckily, it worked and did relieve the pain. Since my heart rate was tachycardic and in the 110 range, they ordered an EKG, a CT scan of my chest, and ran a bunch of labs.
My blood tests and imaging showed the following:
Troponin high sensitivity: 95.0
CRP: 18.3
SED rate: 73
NT-proBNP: 468
WBC: 12.39 K/uL
Platelet count: 468
Chest CT with contrast:
Small left pleural effusion, mild patchy and bandlike consolidative changes in the left greater than right lower lobes, central peribronchial cuffing which may be seen with small airway inflammation. (Oddly enough, I had no cough or breathing issues. I’m also not a smoker.) I was asked by the ER doctor if I had an autoimmune disease or if I had been sick recently. He explained that they’ve seen cases of COVID, the flu, and coxsackie virus (such as hand, foot, and mouth disease) causing several different issues, with some being similar to mine. I told the doctor that the last time I was sick was about four months prior with some sort of cold or flu. I had a painful sore throat that felt like I was swallowing razor blades, and I lost my voice for a couple of days. Although my rapid virus panels came back negative at the time, I ended up being diagnosed with acute myopericarditis, and they believed that it was possibly the result of a virus that caused inflammation around my heart and eyes.
I was then transferred by ambulance to a larger hospital for continued heart monitoring and testing, and to stay as an inpatient. I saw several specialists, including infectious disease, cardiology, and rheumatology, and had more testing done—talk about exhausting. They started me on colchicine, which is the gold standard for treating myopericarditis, and it unfortunately gave me an entire day of really bad diarrhea; just what I needed 🙄. Since I couldn’t tolerate it, they had me stop the colchicine and start taking 600 mg of ibuprofen with 60 mg of prednisone. Let’s just say that with that combo, I soon felt like I had superpowers. 😂 The second day after being admitted, I woke up in the morning and went to wash my face. While looking in the mirror, I noticed that my pupil size in my left eye was different than the right and was shaped almost like a square. I also started seeing these black floaters and a cobweb-type thing in my peripheral vision. This definitely sent me into a bit of a spiral consisting of scary thoughts and flashbacks to watching specific episodes of House M.D.
The doctor came to check out my eyes and wanted me to go for an MRI of my brain, eyes, and heart immediately. Unfortunately, I had metal in my cheek from a previous incident 15 years prior, so that wasn’t an option. Long story short, I was shot with a BB gun and was told it wouldn’t harm me if I didn’t get it removed. I was still sent down to radiology anyway, where they checked to see if it really was magnetic. I mean, I already knew that it was, but they had to see it for themselves, I suppose. 🤷♀️ Yeah, It was very magnetic, to the point where you could see my cheek being pulled when the magnet was held up to it. The MRI techs all got a kick out of it, though.
After day four of being admitted, my eyes were looking less inflamed and I was feeling better overall, so I was told I could be discharged later that day but they did want me to go to a well-known eye clinic ASAP to see an actual eye specialist. I didn’t argue, since I really wanted to do everything possible to keep my vision from becoming worse, as uveitis is actually the third leading cause of blindness. So, I made my trip to the Cole Eye Institute, where they did hours of eye tests and imaging. I have had a few appointments with them since the initial one and was ultimately diagnosed with bilateral panuveitis with optic edema and retinal vasculitis, which is inflammation of all layers in the eye—also the most severe form of uveitis. One thing I find a little odd is that I have had low eye pressure (its usually at about 7 in both eyes) rather then high when checked and normal blood pressure; so, intracranial hypertension or IIH was not a diagnosis either. Another symptom that I found odd that came later on was these random episodes of vertigo anytime I would walk around or move quickly where my vision would look almost static like or Fuzzy for a few seconds. Luckily I havent had it for a few weeks now, so im hoping it doesnt come back.
Since there are many rheumatological diseases that can cause a combination of heart and eye inflammation, I had autoimmune tests ordered by my current rheumatologist. She ruled out a ton of things like HLA-B27, Lupus, Sarcoidosis, Behçet’s, GCA, Rheumatoid arthritis, TINU, VKH, and some others that I cannot remember at the moment. My only abnormal labs at this point still are mildly elevated troponin, CRP, sed rate, and platelet count. An autoimmune disease is still possible, I guess, but they were not able to confirm anything specific.
Image source: Allie’s Clinic: Injuries, Medical & More
#41 At The Beginning Of This Year My 17yo Almost Completely Severed His Finger Off And Partially Degloved A Second Finger With A Woodsplitter
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#42 This Is My 6 Year Old. She Is Missing Two Bottom Adult Teeth Under Her Baby Teeth. Doc Says They Will Stay Baby Teeth Forever. There’s No Adult Teeth To Push Them Out
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#43 Throw Back To The Coolest Bruise I’ve Ever Had ** It’s From My Seatbelt In A Roll Over Car Accident**
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#44 Ive Been Struggling With Skeeter Syndrome Basically My Entire Life And Nothing Seems To Work
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