80 Historical Facts And Events That Not Many Talk About

On this day, August 31, Princess Diana suffered a fatal accident in 1997, while on the same day in 1897, Thomas Edison received a patent for his movie camera, the Kinetograph, and the first victim of notorious serial murderer Jack the Ripper was discovered in 1888.
As we can see, history is made every day, even on a random August 31st. But if that’s forgotten, all of the achievements, fights, hard work, and lessons risk fading away. To ensure that doesn’t happen, we are sharing a list of historical facts, events, and pictures from the History Season Instagram account that not many know about. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those that piqued your curiosity the most.
While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with a history teacher, Brooke Rogers, aka That New Teacher, and a former history teacher and founder of Students of History, Luke Rosa, who kindly agreed to tell us how they keep their curiosity for history alive and how we can too.
#1 George Lucas Before Cgi, 1984
#2 Cop Stops The Traffic In New York So A Mother Cat Holding A Kitten Can Cross Safely C.1925
#3 Ancient Roman Dog
In Ancient Rome, dogs had many important roles. They were used in warfare, helped with hunting, and guarded homes from wild animals and thieves.
But dogs weren’t just workers—they were also beloved companions. Just like today, the Romans saw dogs as loyal friends and valued them deeply.
Romans kept all kinds of pets, from cats to monkeys, but dogs were by far their favorites.
You can spot dogs all over Roman art—painted on walls, featured in mosaics, and even mentioned in poetry.
The Romans even wrote books on how to breed, train, and take care of dogs. Some Roman dogs even wore fancy collars, decorated with gold and other details.
Romans didn’t forget their dogs after they passed away either. They sometimes built tombs for them, complete with touching inscriptions. Here are a few examples of what those engravings said:
“Never can you be contentedly in my lap. In sadness, I buried you, as you deserve. In a resting place of marble.”
“Myia never barked without reason, but now, he is silent.”
“I am in tears, while carrying you to your last resting place as much as I rejoiced when bringing you home with my own hands 15 years ago.”
“My eyes were wet with tears, our little dog, when I bore you [to the grave]. So, Patricus, never again shall you give me a thousand kisses.”
“More sweet than a hundred maidens rolled in one, Rarer than wealthy India’s precious stone. She is pet of Publius, Issa dear, She whines, a human voice you seem to hear.”
#4 Man Sits At The Same Spot His Grandfather Did In 1944 During Ww2 In Florence, Italy
#5 The Swedish Warship Vasa
It sank in 1628 less than a mile into its maiden voyage and was recovered from the sea floor after 333 years almost completely intact. Now housed at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, Sweden.
This was the most liked picture on the History Season Instagram page in 2022.
#6 The World’s Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street, England. 157 Years Apart
#7 An Early Example Of A Successful Cranioplasty (Peru, Ca. 400 Ce). The Patient Survived, As Evidenced By The Well-Healed In Situ Cranioplasty Made From A Gold Inlay
#8 News Paper Article From 1963
#9 A 2000 Year Old Glass Mosaic, Found In The City Of Zeugma, Turkey
#10 Three Lacemakers At Work. Brittany, France. Ca. 1920
#11 An Early Edwardian Woman Taking A Mirror Selfie With A Kodak Brownie Box Camera In 1900
#12 Freddy Mercury Aka Farrokh Bulsara In Bombay, India In 1958
#13 The Lifesaving Ancient Arctic Snow Goggles
In the Arctic, spending hours in sun can lead to a condition called snow blindness — a sunburn on the eyes caused by ultraviolet light reflecting off the snow and into the eye. This sunburn can be very painful and result in temporary blindness.
For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples across the Arctic, including the Inuit and Yupik from Canada, Greenland, Siberia and Alaska, have used snow goggles to combat this issue.
These goggles were traditionally made from locally available materials such as whale bone, driftwood, walrus ivory, or antler. A narrow but wide slit was cut into the material to limit how much light could reach the eyes, shielding them from the bright glare.
But these snow googles didn’t just protect the eyes—they actually helped improve vision too. Just like a pinhole camera, the slit focused the light, making faraway objects look sharper.
To further reduce glare the googles were made to fit tightly against the face and were lined with dark material on the inside.
The goggles were worn during hunting and while navigating dangerous terrain. However the googles weren’t just functional—they were also adorned with carvings and artistic designs.
The oldest known Indigenous snow goggles were discovered at a 2,000-year-old Inuit archaeological site.
The arctic people such as the Inuit and Yupik have always been masters of resourcefulness, using whatever materials were available to survive and thrive in one of the most extreme and harsh environments on Earth.
#14 Camouflage Trees Like This One Was Used To Spy On The Enemy During The First World War
(This was 9th most liked picture on the History Season Instagram page this year)
These trees were also armored to protect the observer from enemy fire. They were invented by the French but were used extensively by both sides during the war.
The construction process began with a military artist identifying a tree in no man’s land. The artist would then take photographs, make detailed measurements, and draw sketches of the tree.
This information was taken to a workshop, where a team of artists created an exact replica out of iron. At nighttime, under the cover of total darkness, the original tree was cut down, and the metal replica was installed without anyone noticing.
Trees like these were employed by both sides of the conflict.
#15 Contrails In The Sky Above St Paul’s Cathedral From A Dogfight Between The German Luftwaffe And The Royal Airforce During The Battle Of Britain. 1940. London, England
#16 The World’s Oldest Socks
1,600 year old socks. (Approximately)
These pairs of socks were made in ancient Egypt and were discovered in burial grounds sometime in the late 1800s or early 1900s.
They were designed to be worn with sandals, which is why the big toe is separated from the other four—to fit perfectly between the sandal straps.
These socks weren’t knitted like the ones we have today. Instead, they were made using a technique called nålbindning, or single-needle knitting. It’s a slow and detailed process that takes a lot of time and skill.
Even though Egypt is known for its hot climate, the nights can get chilly, and winters are often damp—so socks came in handy. However, only wealthier Egyptians could afford to wear them.
Humans are thought to have worn socks since the Stone Age, though back then, they were made from animal skins or pelts rather than fabric.
These ancient Egyptian socks have survived all this time thanks to Egypts dry climate, which helped preserve them.
The socks are displayed at Victoria and Albert Museum, the British Museum and at the National Museum of Scotland.
#17 The Interior Of A Lounge Train Car From The Canadian Pacific Railway Company. Montreal, Canada. Ca. 1886
#18 King George VI Having Fun (1938)
#19 2,000-Year-Old Roman Shoe Found In A Well
#20 “The Golden Age Of Gaming” (1990–2010)
LAN parties peaked in the 2000s. In basements and rooms across the world, people connected their computers to play games together.
Split-screen games had existed since the 1970s, but in the ‘90s and 2000s, new games made it possible to play multiplayer games with one person per monitor.
A massive revolution in PC gaming came in 1993 with the release of Doom. The game introduced a new kind of multiplayer gameplay, which excited many gamers who wanted to play with their friends. However, to play together in Doom, you had to be on the same local network. This meant carrying your computer to a friend’s house and setting it up. Doom was, in large part, the reason LAN parties began.
In the early 2000s, there were plenty of multiplayer games to play, but finding a stable online connection was difficult. The solution was LAN parties.
LAN stands for Local Area Network and refers to gathering a group of computers in a room, often linking them together using Ethernet cables. This setup allowed them to run on the same local network instead of using individual internet connections to play wirelessly.
LAN parties grew in popularity in the 2000s as games became more sophisticated and PCs became cheaper and more powerful.
Games like Half-Life, Doom, Counter-Strike, Starsiege: Tribes, StarCraft, WarCraft, and Unreal Tournament were often played.
The parties often involved fast food and potato chips, and some LAN parties lasted several days.
#21 Tower Of Toghrul In Ca. 1850s. Rey, Iran
#22 Inside An Abandoned Soviet Jet
#23 Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On The Unfinished New York Skyscraper ? Well Here’s The Photographer Charles Ebbets Of That Photo. 9/20/1932
#24 A Young Couple At Waterhen River In Saskatchewan, Canada, Taken In 1931
#25 A Young Man Demonstrating Against Low Pay For Teachers, Ca. 1930
#26 The Black Gate, The Spire Of St Nicholas Cathedral And The Dog Leap Stairs In Newcastle, England. 1889. Photo By: Lydell Sawyer
#27 Group Of Men Wearing An Early Design Of The Michelin Man Mascot. Berlin, Germany. 1928
#28 American Soldiers At Mass In The Ruins Of Cologne Cathedral, March 1945
#29 Fort Bourtange, Holland. Built In 1593 During The 80 Years War
#30 48 Cars In A Elevator Parking Garage In Downtown Chicago’s Business District, USA. Built By The Westinghouse Electric And Manufacturing Company, 1936
#31 One Of The Many Selfies That Emperor Nicholas II Took Throughout His Life, (1868-1918)
#32 Caddy Mozart Johnson Wears A Safety Device For Golf Courses Designed To Protect Caddies And Ball-Retrievers From Golf Balls. California Links Golf Course, California, USA. 1920s
#33 Worker In A Factory In California With A Sign On His Back Saying: “Me Chinese Please No Japanese”, USA 1942, After The Attack On Pearl Harbour
#34 American Athlete Jesse Owens In London After Winning Four Gold Medals At The 1936 Berlin Olympics. London, England. 1936
#35 ‘If You Talk Too Much, This Man May Die!’; Fort Hood, January 1943
#36 1950 Soviet Artic Expedition
#37 A Woman Sitting With Her Pet Cheetah Having Tea At Bois De Boulogne Cafe, Paris, 1932. Photograph By Alfred Eisenstaedt
#38 Captured Japanese Mini-Submarine In The Aleutian Islands, 1943 And 2021
#39 In The Early 1900s Child Labor Was A Completely Normal Part Of Life
Most kids started working as young as 5 to 8 years old. They worked the same long hours as adults—sometimes even more—but for far, far less pay.
Many of these children toiled in cramped, dangerous coal mines. Mining companies liked hiring kids because their small size made it easier for them to squeeze into tight spaces. And, of course, they were much cheaper to employ.
One of their main tasks was hauling coal carts through the mines. Some worked alongside family members, but others spent up to 12 hours completely alone in the dark, surrounded by nothing but dust and rock.
These photos were taken by the American sociologist and photographer Lewis Wickes Hine. Hine was one of the most influential documentary photographers of the 20th century.
He’s best known for capturing the lives of poor and disadvantaged people, always portraying them with dignity and compassion.
In the early 1900s, Hine was hired by the National Child Labor Committee to document the harsh realities of child labor in the United States. His powerful images didn’t just tell a story—they helped change history, playing a key role in the fight to end child labor laws in the country.
#40 Detonation Of A Nuclear Bomb. Nevada Test Site, Nevada, USA. March 29, 1955. The Detonation Was A Part Of “Operation Teapot”. The Operation Included 14 Nuclear Test Explosions Conducted In Early 1955
#41 Samurai Squad, Late 1800s
#42 French Painter Claude Monet With His Wife Alice Hoschedè. Venice, Italy. 1908
#43 Mother And Son Pose For A Portrait. Ireland. 1890
#44 Niagara Falls Without Water In 1969
For six months in 1969, North America’s most iconic waterfall was purposely “de-watered.”
This was done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a geological survey of the falls’ rock face. They were concerned that erosion was destabilizing it.
To achieve this, the Army had to build a 600-ft (182-m) dam across the Niagara River. This dam consisted of 27,800 tons of rock.
In November 1969, in front of 2,650 spectators, the temporary dam was dynamited, restoring the flow of water.
Sources: Rare Historical Picture and Smithsonin Magazine.
#45 Two British Army Officers And A Puppy Read A Captured Italian Newspaper. Both The Puppy And Newspaper Were Found During The Capture Of An Italian Army Base At Sidi Baranni, Egypt (January 28, 1941)
#46 King Frederick Ix Of Denmark Showing Off His Tattooed Upper Body. The King Had A Passion For Sailing And Bodybuilding. The Photo Was Leaked To Life Magazine In 1951
#47 A Soldier Of The Us Civil War That Survived A Bullet Between His Eyes
Jacob Miller served in Company K of the 9th Indiana Infantry during the US Civil War (1861-1865)
Miller fought in the battles of Greenbriar, West Virginia; the siege of Corinth; Perryville, Kentucky; Stones River.
On Sept. 19, 1863, during the battle of Chickamauga, a musket ball pierced him between the eyes. He was left for dead on the battlefield. He recalled his captain say, “It’s no use to remove poor Miller, for he is dead.”
Though he was blinded, Miller crawled through the battlefield over the dead and made his way to a field hospital.
#48 Soviet-Georgian Water Polo Player Petre Kako Mshvenieradze With His Grandson. 1990s
#49 Manhattan, 1931 To 2018
#50 Huntington Beach, California, During The Oil Boom Of 1928
#51 Dinner Party At The Hotel Astor. New York City. 1904
#52 Biracial Family Circa 1900
#53 Women Working In A Canon Factory. Japan, 1959
#54 Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge 1930s
#55 21-Years-Old Yves Saint Laurent At Christian Dior’s Funeral, 1957
#56 A Grief Stricken American Infantryman Whose Buddy Has Been K**led In Action Is Comforted By Another Soldier
August 28, 1950. Haktong-ni area, Korea.
In the background a corpsman can be seen methodically filling out casualty tags.
The Korean War lasts from 1950-1953. When North Korean troops invaded South Korea on June 25 1950 it was the first military action of the Cold War.
In the U.S. the conflict has been called “the Forgotten War” because of the lack of attention it received compared to conflicts like World War I and II and the Vietnam War
#57 An Ottoman Supply Train Still Resting Where It Was Ambushed By Lawrence Of Arabia 104 Years Ago On The Hejaz Railway
#58 This Is A Person From The 19th Century With Down Syndrome
Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. This affects how a baby’s body and brain develops and can cause mental and physical challenges.
#59 Italian Grocery Store Owned By The Ronga Brothers. New York City, USA. January 1943
#60 Early 1900’s Fireman Suit For The Fireman To Get Closer To The Fire
#61 Rome’s Imperial Port-Now vs. Then
#62 American Photographer Margaret Bourke-White On Top Off The Chrysler Building. New York, USA. 1930. Photo By: Oscar Graubner. Bourke-White Was The First American Female War Photojournalist
#63 A Car Accident In Boston, Massachusetts – 1927
#64 American Veterans From World War 2, Arlington National Cemetery, 1951
#65 Inuit Warms His Wife’s Feet. Robert Peary, 1880-1890s
#66 German Field Marshal August Von Mackensen, Prominent And Successful Commander During Ww1, Photographed Here In Ca. 1915
#67 Australian Soldiers After Being Liberated From A Japanese Concentration Camp In 1945
#68 “World’s Largest Log Cabin”. Portland, Oregon, USA, 1938. Built In 1905, Burned Down In 1964
#69 A Man Stands Infront Of His New And Secondhand Shoe Store. Portland, Oregon, USA. Circa 1916
#70 Titanic Dry Dock 1912 And 2015
#71 Robert Wadlow, Tallest Human In Recorded History, With His Parents And Siblings. Circa 1935
#72 Venus The Bulldog Mascot Of The Destroyer Hms Vansittart, 1941
#73 Mugshot From A Police Identification Book. Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. 1930s
#74 Repairing The Antenna At The Top Of The World Trade Center In NYC, 1979
#75 A Group Of Frontiersmen With An Advertisement. United States, Montana, 1901
#76 Sailors Saluting Veteran Of The Second World War Anatoly Golimbievsky, Leningrad, Russia, 1989
#77 Seljestadjuvet, Odda, Norway, 1887 – 2014
#78 German Troops Singing Around A Christmas Tree In Their Trench On The Eastern Front During World War I, Circa 1915
#79 At The Age Of 10 Years Old George Davey Was Sentenced To One Month’s Hard Labour In Wandsworth Prison For Stealing Two Rabbits. London, England. 1872
#80 Newspaper Sellers On Seat Sticks, Berlin, Germany. 1927
