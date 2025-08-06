46 Fascinating Photos Of World Geography That Will Amaze You

by

Geography shapes human life in multiple ways, from the resources we have available all the way to our diverse cultures. How we study it has evolved significantly over the years, moving from basic drawings to more sophisticated high-resolution satellite maps and interactive GIS platforms. In this collection, you’ll find 50 photos of interesting geography from around the world. The images not only highlight breathtaking landscapes and oceans, but also a variety of maps and charts. They also give us a fascinating glimpse into how we interact with the world around us and how geography influences our daily lives.

#1 Canada Still Has 91% Of The Forest Cover That Existed At The Beginning Of The European Settlement

Image source: WdrFgt

#2 Fun Fact I Found On A Snapple Cap

Image source: Nfl-nbA

#3 Friendly Reminder Of Just How Ridiculously Big The Pacific Ocean Is

Image source: Thin-Pool-8025

#4 Tracking Of An Eagle Over A 20 Year Period

Image source: HDeo950

#5 Mt. Fuji From The ISS

Image source: ZannaSmanna

#6 The Sahara Desert After Heavy Rain In Morocco

Image source: Specific-Minimum-185

#7 Thought This Sub Would Appreciate A Window Seat Picture Of The Maldives

Image source: freecodeio

#8 I Went To An Unknown (For Me) Island 2 Hours From Home And Mapped It From Scratch With A Compass And A Rangefinder!

Image source: mydriase

#9 While I Was On The Highway I Witnessed The Eruption Of Etna Live… It Was Exciting

Image source: xDavid83x

#10 LA Is A Wasted Opportunity

Imagine if Los Angeles was built like Barcelona. Dense 15 million people metropolis with great public transportation and walkability.
They wasted this perfect climate and perfect place for city by building a endless suburban sprawl.

Image source: villehhulkkonen

#11 Namib Desert: Yesterday’s Underrated Desert

Fog is the primary source of water in the site, accounting for a unique environment in which endemic invertebrates, reptiles and mammals adapt to an ever-changing variety of microhabitats and ecological niches.

Image source: mabaezd

#12 Look At This Curiosity!

Image source: CzarEDII

#13 No Hurricane Has Ever Crossed The Equator

Image source: Hockputer09

#14 The Scottish Highlands, The Appalachians, And The Atlas Are The Same Mountain Range, Once Connected As The Central Pangean Mountains

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Topography Of The Indian Subcontinent

Image source: KingLeopldII

#16 Devil’s Tower, Wyoming. A Large Butte, It Reaches 5112 Feet Above Sea Level

Image source: Jonnyboo234

#17 There’s A Lake In Finland That Looks Like Finland!

Image source: Master1_4Disaster

#18 50 Percent Of Canadians Live South Of The Red Line

Image source: Outlaw_Genitals

#19 This Person Really Took The Time To Travel To The Right Spot

Image source: kajola1969

#20 A Modern Photo Compared With A Photo Taken Over A Century Earlier In The Same Place

Image source: birdyroger

#21 Fun Fact About Patagonia That Most People Don’t Know: 90% Of It Looks Like This

Image source: spait09

#22 Bro Why Not Use The Metric System?

Image source: Master1_4Disaster

#23 Chances Of Being Born In Each Continent

Image source: timroAlabamasis

#24 [Close-Up View] Of Antarctica From Space

Image source: reinascythe7

#25 Huge Landslide Causes Whole Village To Disappear In Switzerland

Image source: BalanceNo1216

#26 How Antarctica Would Look If All The Ice Melted

Image source: Geo-ICT

#27 Europe Used To Look Like This!

Image source: Master1_4Disaster

#28 The Parking Lot By My House Has Been Flooded Long Enough For Google Maps To Recognize It As The Natural Wonder That It Is

Image source: kingbob123456

#29 Madagascar Is Way Bigger Than I Thought

Image source: LordLorkhan

#30 All Cities In The World

Image source: Master1_4Disaster

#31 Who Owns More Wealth, The Bottom 80% Or The Top 0.001%?

Image source: AravRAndG

#32 Cross Sea Is A Very Beautiful And Rare Phenomenon That Happens When There Are 2 Wave Systems In The Sea Moving At Oblique Angles

It might be beautiful from above, but if you get caught in these waves, your vessel can easily turn upside down or lose its way.

Image source: JesseBBrown

#33 Never Knew These Big American Cities Were So Close Together

Image source: Smoke_Me_When_i_Die

#34 A Map Of Nations When Asked The Question “Which Country Is The Largest Threat To World Peace?” – In 2013

Image source: history-remaster

#35 North Korea Is Strange

Image source: mcherycoffe

#36 Every Territory England, Great Britain, And The UK Ever Controlled

Image source: bluesheepreasoning

#37 I Feel As If Someone Just Got Bored Of Naming Things Here

Image source: TastyMiscarriageSmeg

#38 The Actual Map Of Ship Traffic

Image source: harrison822

#39 The Roman Empire Administrative Divisions In 395 Ad

Image source: M-Rayusa

#40 Mean Age Of Women At Birth Of First Child

Image source: theworldmaps

#41 Countries With State Religion

Image source: Ill_Tonight6349

#42 Asia (And Surrounding Areas) In 1444

Image source: girthynarwhal

#43 Estonia Is The Northernmost Country In The World With No Part Of It Being In The Arctic

Image source: Double-decker_trams

#44 U.S. Counties With A Life Expectancy Above 80 Years

Image source: Nidzovantije

#45 American Fast Food Chains In Europe

Image source: PepperBlues

#46 Nato As Of 2024

Image source: biswajit388

