46 Fascinating Photos Of World Geography That Will Amaze You

Geography shapes human life in multiple ways, from the resources we have available all the way to our diverse cultures. How we study it has evolved significantly over the years, moving from basic drawings to more sophisticated high-resolution satellite maps and interactive GIS platforms. In this collection, you’ll find 50 photos of interesting geography from around the world. The images not only highlight breathtaking landscapes and oceans, but also a variety of maps and charts. They also give us a fascinating glimpse into how we interact with the world around us and how geography influences our daily lives.
#1 Canada Still Has 91% Of The Forest Cover That Existed At The Beginning Of The European Settlement
Image source: WdrFgt
#2 Fun Fact I Found On A Snapple Cap
Image source: Nfl-nbA
#3 Friendly Reminder Of Just How Ridiculously Big The Pacific Ocean Is
Image source: Thin-Pool-8025
#4 Tracking Of An Eagle Over A 20 Year Period
Image source: HDeo950
#5 Mt. Fuji From The ISS
Image source: ZannaSmanna
#6 The Sahara Desert After Heavy Rain In Morocco
Image source: Specific-Minimum-185
#7 Thought This Sub Would Appreciate A Window Seat Picture Of The Maldives
Image source: freecodeio
#8 I Went To An Unknown (For Me) Island 2 Hours From Home And Mapped It From Scratch With A Compass And A Rangefinder!
Image source: mydriase
#9 While I Was On The Highway I Witnessed The Eruption Of Etna Live… It Was Exciting
Image source: xDavid83x
#10 LA Is A Wasted Opportunity
Imagine if Los Angeles was built like Barcelona. Dense 15 million people metropolis with great public transportation and walkability.
They wasted this perfect climate and perfect place for city by building a endless suburban sprawl.
Image source: villehhulkkonen
#11 Namib Desert: Yesterday’s Underrated Desert
Fog is the primary source of water in the site, accounting for a unique environment in which endemic invertebrates, reptiles and mammals adapt to an ever-changing variety of microhabitats and ecological niches.
Image source: mabaezd
#12 Look At This Curiosity!
Image source: CzarEDII
#13 No Hurricane Has Ever Crossed The Equator
Image source: Hockputer09
#14 The Scottish Highlands, The Appalachians, And The Atlas Are The Same Mountain Range, Once Connected As The Central Pangean Mountains
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Topography Of The Indian Subcontinent
Image source: KingLeopldII
#16 Devil’s Tower, Wyoming. A Large Butte, It Reaches 5112 Feet Above Sea Level
Image source: Jonnyboo234
#17 There’s A Lake In Finland That Looks Like Finland!
Image source: Master1_4Disaster
#18 50 Percent Of Canadians Live South Of The Red Line
Image source: Outlaw_Genitals
#19 This Person Really Took The Time To Travel To The Right Spot
Image source: kajola1969
#20 A Modern Photo Compared With A Photo Taken Over A Century Earlier In The Same Place
Image source: birdyroger
#21 Fun Fact About Patagonia That Most People Don’t Know: 90% Of It Looks Like This
Image source: spait09
#22 Bro Why Not Use The Metric System?
Image source: Master1_4Disaster
#23 Chances Of Being Born In Each Continent
Image source: timroAlabamasis
#24 [Close-Up View] Of Antarctica From Space
Image source: reinascythe7
#25 Huge Landslide Causes Whole Village To Disappear In Switzerland
Image source: BalanceNo1216
#26 How Antarctica Would Look If All The Ice Melted
Image source: Geo-ICT
#27 Europe Used To Look Like This!
Image source: Master1_4Disaster
#28 The Parking Lot By My House Has Been Flooded Long Enough For Google Maps To Recognize It As The Natural Wonder That It Is
Image source: kingbob123456
#29 Madagascar Is Way Bigger Than I Thought
Image source: LordLorkhan
#30 All Cities In The World
Image source: Master1_4Disaster
#31 Who Owns More Wealth, The Bottom 80% Or The Top 0.001%?
Image source: AravRAndG
#32 Cross Sea Is A Very Beautiful And Rare Phenomenon That Happens When There Are 2 Wave Systems In The Sea Moving At Oblique Angles
It might be beautiful from above, but if you get caught in these waves, your vessel can easily turn upside down or lose its way.
Image source: JesseBBrown
#33 Never Knew These Big American Cities Were So Close Together
Image source: Smoke_Me_When_i_Die
#34 A Map Of Nations When Asked The Question “Which Country Is The Largest Threat To World Peace?” – In 2013
Image source: history-remaster
#35 North Korea Is Strange
Image source: mcherycoffe
#36 Every Territory England, Great Britain, And The UK Ever Controlled
Image source: bluesheepreasoning
#37 I Feel As If Someone Just Got Bored Of Naming Things Here
Image source: TastyMiscarriageSmeg
#38 The Actual Map Of Ship Traffic
Image source: harrison822
#39 The Roman Empire Administrative Divisions In 395 Ad
Image source: M-Rayusa
#40 Mean Age Of Women At Birth Of First Child
Image source: theworldmaps
#41 Countries With State Religion
Image source: Ill_Tonight6349
#42 Asia (And Surrounding Areas) In 1444
Image source: girthynarwhal
#43 Estonia Is The Northernmost Country In The World With No Part Of It Being In The Arctic
Image source: Double-decker_trams
#44 U.S. Counties With A Life Expectancy Above 80 Years
Image source: Nidzovantije
#45 American Fast Food Chains In Europe
Image source: PepperBlues
#46 Nato As Of 2024
Image source: biswajit388
