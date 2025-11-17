35 Random Facts Shared On This Instagram Account To Make You Question Everything

The Internet is loaded with all sorts of information to feed our curious minds. That’s why lots of people use it to find academic sources, books, or other ways to learn new things about the world. There’s also online content creators who cover an abundance of interesting topics; and luckily, there are some dedicated ones out there who have plenty to share.
One of them is Doug Sharpe—a true fun fact aficionado. His Instagram account is brimming with information on the most random of topics that have attracted nearly 200k followers already. Also known as the Fact Guy, the Canadian content creator covers everything from spiked self-defense high heels to acts of kindness while traveling or even babies ordering home delivery. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Today, we have gathered some of Doug’s most interesting fun facts on this list for you to get acquainted with. Scroll down to find them and enjoy.
Bored Panda has reached out to Doug and he was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down to find our interview with him in the text below.
Canadian content creator, Doug Sharpe, uses his Instagram account to share random fun facts
While on a speaking tour in Japan, former President Jimmy Carter told a very funny joke. Or did he? While on a speaking tour in Japan, former President Jimmy Carter was giving a speech at a Japanese college graduation ceremony. During his speech, he made a joke which made the crowd erupt in thunderous laughter. After he had finished giving the speech, former President Carter wanted to figure out how the translator had translated the joke so perfectly. But when Carter did ask the translator how he had done it, the translator sheepishly admitted he had not translated the joke at all. He had told the crowd instead “President Carter has told a very funny joke. Please laugh now”
Humans feel more empathy for dogs than we do for other humans.
A border collie who was ejected from their owners car during a crash was found 1.5 miles away herding sheep
In 2016, a 70 year old man robbed a bank because he rathered be in jail than have to spend anymore time with his wife. he was later sentenced to 6 months of house arrest.
Box Wars is an Australian event series where people build elaborate cardboard suits of armour, get together at a festival ground and then have an epic battle. The event was started in 2002. There are 4 rules during a battle. 1. There are no winners, only losers. 2. Use common sense during a battle. 3. Only recycled carboard allowed. 4. After the battle, kids plunder the battlefield. And if a kid asks you for your armor, you must give it to them.
Bedtime procrastination is the act of staying awake later than you meant to for no reason while at the same time being conscious that not going to sleep now will negatively affect you tomorrow as you know you will be tiered.
During the British rule of India there were far too many cobras in Delhi. To combat this problem, the British Government offered a bounty to the local Indians, telling them they would pay them for every dead cobra they brought in. Initially, the program was a success. The Cobra population in Delhi was decreasing and people were making money. But somehow the number of dead cobras being turned in every week stayed consistent. And that was because some entrepreneurial Indians started setting up Cobra Farms in their homes to make a little extra cash on the side. The British Government found out about the Cobra Farms, so they canceled the Cobra Bounty and stopped paying for dead cobras. So the Indians shut down their Cobra farms and let their cobras go free in the streets, resulting in there being significantly more cobras in Delhi than before the program started.
When Denny’s the 24/7 breakfast house decided to give it’s employees Christmas Day off work in 1988, it set off a very strange series of events because no one knew how to close the restaurants. They also didn’t have the keys to the doors as they were always open
Bob Ross never made any money from the syndicated Joy Of Painting TV show which aired weekly on over 330 PBS station across North America.
In 2019, a man wearing a TV on his head dropped off TV’s on random porches in Henrico County, Virginia. Nothing is known of the TV Man
A pair of twin satellites nicknamed Tom and Jerry chase each other around the earth to map the earth’s gravity field
A German man who had become completely paralyzed by ALS was implanted with 2 brain electrodes which allowed him to communicate again, he promptly asked his care givers for a beer.
For $10 you can pay to have a cockroach named after your ex and fed to a zoo animal as part of the San Antonio Zoo’s Cry Me A Cockroach Fundraiser.
Working on the cinematic masterpiece, Shrek, was actually a punishment for Dream Works animators who were underperforming on other projects.
A 15 year old boy playing hide and seek with his friends ended up being found in a different country 6 days later.
Bluetooth is named after viking king Harald Bluetooth Gormsson, who united Denmark and Norway in 958 through non violent negotiations.
In 2012 a woman joined a search party for a missing tourist in Icelands Eldgja volcanic region. The only problem was she was the tourist they were looking for.
Joshua Jack thought he was about to get fired, so he brought an emotional support clown with him to his meeting with his boss.
The Cemani Chicken is thought to be the most deeply pigmented creature in the world
During a traffic stop in Florida a police officer was searching a car and came across two bags labelled “bag full of drugs” when he opened the bags they were in fact full of drugs.
The reason water bottles have an expiration date on them is not because the water goes bad, its because the bottle does.
Raccoons are taking over Europe.
A hiker who was lost in the Colorado wilderness ignored multiple calls from search and rescue because they came from an unknown number.
Princess Leia’s iconic double cinnamon bun hair style was inspired by real life rebel Clara De La Rocha who was a colonel in the Mexican revolution fighting against long standing dictator porfirio Diaz.
A woman in Ohio was arrested for breaking into a home, cleaning it and then leaving them a bill with her name and phone number.
In 1998, the car flame thrower designed to prevent car jacking went on sale in South Africa.
On March 30th, 1987 an Alaska Airlines 737 that was taking off from Juneau airport hit a fish mid air.
In 2012, scientists from the US, UK and Germany crashed a Boeing 727 in the Mexican desert for a tv program
A man went searching in a field for a hammer his friend had lost and instead found buried treasure.
The thinnest building in Beirut, Lebanon is known as the grudge and was built by one brother specifically to block his brothers view of the ocean and lower his property values
Squirrels will eat meat when given the chance and are known to hunt and kill snakes
For over 30 years teams of house keepers from the best hotels on the Las Vegas strip have been competing in the House Keeping Olympics.
Trabajo, the Spanish word for work, comes from the Latin verb Tripaliare meaning punishment, torture or pain. Tripaliare comes from the word Tripalium, which means three sticks and was a torture device used in ancient times where a person was tied to three sticks with their limbs extended and tortured
In 2009, a man parked a car registered in his ex girlfriends name in a secure airport parking lot. The car went on to rack up $105,000 in parking fees.
To solve a rodent problem at the White Settlement Library in Texas, the librarians brought in a cat from the local shelter; 6 year later White Settlement Town Council passed a motion that said the cat had to find a new place to live and leave the library within 30 days.
