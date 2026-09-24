79 Stunning Pics Of Embroidery Projects That Might Inspire You To Take Up A New Hobby (New Pics)

Embroidery is an often underrated artistic hobby. It doesn’t get as much attention as knitting, crocheting, or pottery, but that doesn’t mean that it’s any less exciting. And if you’re looking for a reason to take up this hobby or looking for inspo for your next project, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.
We visited the Embroidery subreddit and compiled a list of some of their most impressive posts below. From beaded pins to elegantly adorned sneakers, enjoy scrolling through these masterpieces. And be sure to upvote the ones that you’d love to recreate!
#1 The Muses
Image source: theglassscastle
#2 Toulouse Is Complete
Image source: kenz024
#3 Living Room Scene I’ve Been Working On (Beginner At Embroidery So It’s A Little Rough)
Image source: Artthrowaway9
If you’re new to the world of embroidery, welcome! We’ll start you off with a simple explanation of what exactly this art form is. Printful defines it as “the art of stitching designs by hand or machine onto fabric or other materials.” This can be done in various ways, such as print-on-demand, hand embroidery, and machine embroidery.
In general, embroidery is usually used to add character and pizzazz to plain materials. You might want to add your initials to your towels, a cute animal to your plain button-down shirt, or flowers to your sneakers. Embroidery has been around for thousands of years, and the basic stitches have remained the same, because it’s both beautiful and durable.
#4 Made This With Threads And Beads That I Had Hoarded For Over Two Years
Image source: ItsNehaSingh08
#5 A Smigeon Of Pigeon
Image source: hvalur87
#6 I Finished My 100 Ladies By Lecien Embroidery Challenge!!!!
Image source: Nadinedraws
When it comes to how exactly embroidery works, Printful explains that first, the artist must prepare their material. It’s wise to digitize your design or transfer it onto the fabric with a stencil so you’ll have an outline of where each stitch should go. Then, you’ll want to stabilize and hoop your fabric. This will keep it tight and prevent puckering.
Once you’re ready to begin, the only things left are to stitch your design and finish up. You can use embroidery to create stylish articles of clothing, decorations and gifts for loved ones, as well as textile art. The possibilities are endless!
#7 A Hare In A Forest Clearing
Image source: Karabasina-ananasina
#8 Leaf Insect
Image source: Sure_Teacher8967
#9 My New Zealand Huia Wish These Beauties Were Still Around. Made With Stranded Cotton And Satin Thread
Image source: sinistersista
Now, if you’re wondering if embroidery is the right hobby for you to take up, Threaded with Love says that it’s the perfect mindful hobby. It forces you to slow down and focus on one thing, while simultaneously quieting your mind. You can’t rush, but you probably won’t want to. Plus, there’s no pressure to be perfect when it comes to embroidery. You can create whatever you like without having to follow any rules. You can simply relax and let your creative side take over.
#10 Entwined
Image source: bluehydrangea
#11 A Few Photos Of My Latest!
Image source: sinistersista
#12 Finished 1st Embroidery Project
Image source: RepresentativeFee794
As for the mental health benefits that can come along with embroidery, Threaded with Love notes that the calming, repetitive movements can reduce stress and anxiety. The way that the hobby encourages mindfulness can also reduce blood pressure and improve overall relaxation. Meanwhile, the satisfaction of completing a project will boost a person’s confidence, increase their mood, and bring a sense of accomplishment.
#13 Stitching A Waterfall Scenery
Image source: Miuembroidery
#14 This Piece Got Me Yelled At By A Karen For Being “Too Political”
Image source: _dirtylittlestitch
#15 Garden Mouse
Image source: Wooden_Ad4236
If you’re convinced that it’s time to embark on your own embroidery journey but aren’t sure where to start, The Fabled Thread shared some of their top tips for beginners. First, they note that you should always use an embroidery hoop. Having tension in your fabric will make everything so much easier. However, you don’t have to fit the entire design in the hoop. A smaller hoop will be better at holding tension, and you can always just move it around as necessary.
#16 First Bird I’m Willing To Post
Image source: oxfordcommaordeath
#17 Marie
Image source: kenz024
#18 My Second Project, And First Ever Original Design!
Image source: gummibees
Next, the expert recommends making sure that your threads aren’t too long. Many beginners have a tendency to do this to avoid threading the needle as often, but long threads can knot easily, and they are harder to split. In the same vein, don’t be too stingy with the threads. It will be much harder to secure your thread on the back of the fabric if you don’t leave any space at the end. So it’s wise to leave about 8cm to make your life much easier.
#19 Van Gogh
Image source: Scientastic12
#20 One Preposterously Portly Prismatic Pidge
Image source: hvalur87
#21 New To This, Finishing Questions
Image source: Sib7of7
Another important tip The Fabled Thread shared for beginners is to never unpick anything. You might be tempted to go back and change something if you feel like you’re noticing imperfections or you aren’t entirely happy with what you’ve created. But just keep going. It’s more likely that you just haven’t finished enough of the piece yet to see the full picture. And even if there are small imperfections, those don’t make the piece any less beautiful!
#22 Baby Duck
Image source: Jasmine2314
#23 Baby Otter Wanna Say Hi
Image source: Miuembroidery
#24 I Spent 2 Days Embroidering An Eye Instead Of Making Sensible Decisions
Image source: BogdanaProts
Are you enjoying these gorgeous photos of embroidery pieces, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and then let us know in the comments below what you’d like to create with embroidery. Then, if you’re interested in seeing even more masterpieces from the same online group, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here!
#25 Snowball’s Hairball
Image source: orangeontheoutside
#26 Romance Novel Inspired
Image source: Shelliusrex
#27 Grace Rocky Save Stars
Image source: colormuse
#28 The Potato You Forgot In That Bottom Cabinet A Year Ago… (“Where Is The Soil”)
Image source: 9-year-cicada
#29 A Completely Normal Bird Of Paradise
Image source: C_Bluebear
#30 I Embroidered And Painted A Glow In The Dark Portrait Of Astronaut Christina Koch
Image source: ohwonderislife
#31 Finished Today, I’m Really Proud Of This One
Image source: afteeeee
#32 Happy Father’s Day To All The Father Bears!
Image source: kenz024
#33 Shorter, Denser Bullions Or Longer, Curlier Bullions?
Image source: Jobelleeeee
#34 Made A Cute Cap For A Friend Who Is Farmer!
Image source: charmozella
#35 A Giant Strawberry
Image source: Miuembroidery
#36 This Might Be My Cleanest Back Ever
Image source: _dirtylittlestitch
#37 The Amphibian Of Tongues/Languages
Image source: santoyotecanto
#38 Kitty In The Garden
Image source: Environmental-Top468
#39 My Second Thread Painting
Image source: Cakelab23
#40 Christmas Tree With Grandma’s Earrings
Image source: SaltiOne
#41 Eider Duck For A Friend
Image source: FulmarusGlacialis
#42 New Embroidery
Image source: embroiderybynusik
#43 Just Passing Thru
Image source: No_Efficiency1004
#44 My Embroidered Tribute To Jimothy
Image source: hvalur87
#45 Happy 100 Days Until Halloween
Image source: kenz024
#46 ‘En Pointe’
Image source: MyMessyCreations
#47 Lovers Point Beach
Image source: cassiemdias
#48 Custom Embroidered Picture Frame Wedding Present!
Image source: Weird_Fishing_8859
#49 Turkey Tails
Image source: Redsjinx
#50 Good Morning
Image source: Miuembroidery
#51 Kingfisher Stumpwork
Image source: iLabrador
#52 Toofers!!
Image source: consistent_gasp
#53 I Posted My Beauty And The Beast Library Wip A Bit Ago And Have Finally Finished It. 142 Total Hours. Single Strand
Image source: No_Efficiency1004
#54 Refraction II, A Second Piece In A Series Inspired By Surface Water Patterns And The Feeling Of Looking Up From Below
Image source: Satellite_Stitches
#55 Klimt Meets Universal
Image source: Inside-Tumbleweed702
#56 Not Finished Yet
Image source: Select_Broccoli1365
#57 Really Proud Of How These Turned Out For My Baby’s First Birthday
Image source: AlliSpaceBaroness3
#58 Embroidered A Golden Butterfly With Sequins And Beads
Image source: THrowaway1934531
#59 This Piece Took Me Months To Finish
Image source: _dirtylittlestitch
#60 Single Thread Practice Rhubarb
Image source: AskSkeeves
#61 Allium Converse To Match The Ones In The Garden
Image source: TraceAndCreate
#62 Edward Elric, My Second Embroidery
Image source: Karabasina-ananasina
#63 Does It Need More Something??
Image source: ZeeraTheRogue
#64 Wip Wednesday: In A Moment Of Madness I Decided To Stitch The Abandoned Potato From Under The Cabinet
Image source: 9-year-cicada
#65 A 3D Embroidery Of An Oyster On Ice
Image source: bluehydrangea
#66 Stacked Hoop Mountain And Campfire Embroidery
Image source: M1ch00l
#67 My First Thread Painting
Image source: whataboutissa
#68 Luteal Rage Stitching
Image source: wasraelx
#69 I Embroidered Ponyo. One Of My Comfort Movies
Image source: kelseysmiths
#70 This Is My Favorite Embroidery I’ve Ever Done. I Just Really Love Garlic
Image source: Somekindacreature
#71 Stab Crab!
Image source: Scientific_snail
#72 He Isnt Perfect But He Is Cute
Image source: Diligent_Kitchen458
#73 Hand Stitched New Zealand Tūī! One Of My Absolute Favourite Birds. Done On A 10” Hoop With 38 Colours
Image source: sinistersista
#74 Done! A Gift For Mom
Image source: Sea_Alarm1412
#75 Flower And Native Plant Tote Bag For A Friend
Image source: Sea_Blacksmith98
#76 Spent 40+ Hours Embroidering This Octopus
Image source: BroussardStudio
#77 My Never Ending Embroidery Project
Image source: Numerous_Shoe2746
#78 Pingu Sassin
Image source: kenz024
#79 She’s Done. She’s Fabulous. She’s Sparkling. Now I Just Need To Properly Frame Her So She Can Go To Her New Home!
Image source: thegentryentries
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