82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

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The invention of photography changed the way people perceive history. Photos tell a better story than hundreds of words could, and they feel more convincing and real than a painting. When we look at an old photo, we see far more than just a picture. Our consciousness is transported to a different time, a different life.

The Instagram page history_in_images is dedicated to sharing that experience with everyone. It curates historical pictures of famous people, events, and casual moments. Browse our cherry-picked submissions and let a sense of wonder or nostalgia wash over you.

#1 Behind The Scenes Of Hook, 1991

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

#2 Danny Devito Becoming The Penguin, 1992

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#3 Robin Williams And Shelley Duvall On The Set Of Popeye, 1979

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#4 Wedding Photo Of Stephen Hawking And Jane Wilde, 1965

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#5 Christmas In The German Trenches During World War 1, 1914

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#6 Freddie Mercury And His Unenthused Cat Tiffany

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#7 Eminem On His 18th Birthday, 1990

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#8 A British Couple Sleeps Inside A “Morrison Shelter” Used As Protection From Collapsing Homes During The WWII ‘Blitz’ Bombing Raids. March 1941

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#9 Edith Steiner, A Jewish Woman Who Survived The Holocaust, And John Mackay, The Scottish Soldier That Saved Her. They Were Married July 17th, 1946, And Celebrated Their 71st Wedding Anniversary

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#10 In 1956, University Hospital In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Gave Children Therapy Animals

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#11 The Obamas On Their Wedding Day, 1992

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#12 Steve Irwin With A Baby Platypus, 1980s

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#13 Game Warden Elliot Barker With A Badly Burned Bear Cub He Discovered Clinging To A Tree After A New Mexico Forest Fire

The cub would be named Smokey Bear & grow up to symbolize forest safety. (1950)

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#14 Two Boys Making A Trade, Kenya, 1962

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#15 Pablo Escobar With His Son In Front Of The White House, 1980’s

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#16 Around Two Million People Gathered In Times Square To Celebrate The End Of World War II In 1945

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#17 Reddie Mercury With His Mother, 1947

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#18 Auditions For The Part Of A Black Cat, Hollywood, 1961

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#19 Dummy Head Used By John Anglin To Fool Prison Guards While He And Two Other Convicts Escaped Alcatraz. 1962

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#20 Johnny Cash Performing For Prisoners At The Folsom Prison In California On January 13, 1968

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#21 Young Steve Buscemi Working As A Firefighter, Early 1980s

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#22 Survivor Of The Hiroshima Attack, Shigeki Tanaka Won The Boston Marathon In 1951

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#23 David Bowie‘S Mugshot, 1976

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#24 Cow Shoes Used By Moonshiners In The Prohibition Days To Disguise Their Footprints, 1924

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#25 Telephone Engineer, London, 1925

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#26 Russian Soldiers Playing Piano In A Wrecked Living Room In Berlin, 1945

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#27 The “Mona Lisa” Returning To The Louvre Museum, After WWII, Paris 1945

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#28 26 Year Old Ozzy Osbourne, 1974

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#29 The Original Bibendum Known As The Michelin Man, Early 1900′

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#30 Sally Field And Tom Hanks On The Set Of Forrest Gump, 1994

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#31 Tim Burton Showing Off A Halloween Costume That Was Handmade By His Mother, 1967

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#32 Lunch Break On The Set Of Teletubbies!

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#33 Londoners Flock To A Mobile Screen Showing The Latest Mickey Mouse Film, 1931

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#34 Golden Gate Bridge Mid-Construction, San Francisco, 1935

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#35 Pink Floyd Concert In Venice On July 1 5, 1989

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#36 Waiting In Line For The Premiere Of Star Wars, 1977

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#37 Coca Cola Bottle History 1899, 1900, 1915, 1916, 1957 & 1986

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#38 Bank Robber “Pretty Boy” Floyd Was Known For Destroying Mortgage Papers On Heists, Freeing Hundreds Of People From Property Debt

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#39 Aerial Shot Of Woodstock In 1969

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#40 Human Chess In 1924, St. Petersburg, Russia

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#41 Building The San Francisco Bay Bridge 1935

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#42 Buchenwald Concentration Camp Guards Who Received Beating From The Prisoners When The Camp Was Liberated, 1945

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#43 Stephen Hawking Waiving A Handkerchief With The Members Of The Oxford University Boat Club, Early 1960’s

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#44 Constructing The Animatronic Falcor Puppet For The Neverending Story

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#45 A Man Browsing For Books In Cincinnati’s Cavernous Old Main Library. The Library Was Demolished In 1955

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#46 August 4, 1979: Iron Maiden, An Unknown British Heavy Metal Band, Place An Ad In Melody Maker To Find A Second Guitarist

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#47 The Lincoln Memorial In 1917

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#48 Huge Stacks Of Lumber Drying In Seattle, 1919

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#49 1892-1937 Lumberjacks

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#50 Police Issue Tickets In New York’s Holland Tunnel, 1954

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#51 Flatiron Building, New York Under Construction Circa 1902

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#52 The Partially Excavated Sphinx. Late 1800’s

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#53 The First Photograph Of Machu Picchu, 1912

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#54 Michael J. Fox And Huey Lewis On The Set Of “Back To The Future” (1985

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#55 Three Shafts Of Sunlight Illuminate The Basilica And Its Mosaic Floor In The Vatican, December 1971

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#56 Racing Cars On The Roof Of The Fiat Factory In Turin, Italy (1923)

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#57 The Delorean Assembly Plant In Belfast 1980’s

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#58 Last Prisoners Of Alcatraz Leaving 1963

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#59 A British Soldier Hiding From The Rain Under An Overturned Tiger Tank. Italy, 1944

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#60 Judy Garland On The Set Of The Wizard Of Oz

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#61 Head Of The Statue Of Liberty On Display At The World’s Fair In Paris, 1878

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#62 Construction Of The Lincoln Memorial (1921)

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#63 Unemployed Men Outside A Soup Kitchen Opened In Chicago By Al Capone, 1931

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#64 A Younger Bill Nye In His 9th Grade Science Class

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#65 High School Yearbook Photo Of O’shea Jackson (Sr), Also Known As “Ice Cube” 1987

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#66 The Cliff House Fire, San Francisco, 1907

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#67 Titanic In Dry Dock. Here You Can See The Scale Of The Person Standing Next To One Of The Propellers. 1912

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#68 Albert Einstein’s Office Just As He Left It Taken Hours After He Died. Princeton New Jersey April 1955

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#69 Miners Ready To Descend For Their Shift, Copper Mine Near Calumet, Mi, 1905

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#70 The Original Model Of The USS Enterprise In 1965

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#71 А High School Footbаll Game Continues As A Fire Rages On At A School In Northfield, Massachusetts. 1965

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#72 Times Square In Manhattan On New Year’s Eve, 1940

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#73 A Winter Night In Paris, 1953. Photograph By Albert Monier

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#74 Hoover Dam Under Construction, February 1934

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#75 Rush Hour In Chicago 1909

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#76 Chichen Ltza, Mexico, Before Cleaning And Restoration, 1892 From The Peabody Museum Archives, Harvard University

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#77 Sydney Opera House Under Construction, 1966

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#78 Rainy London 1890’s

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#79 Bob Ross Without An Afro In The Military Circa 1960

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#80 Plate Steel Spiral Casing For 70,000 Horse-Power Niagara Falls Hydraulic Turbine Unit At The Allis-Chalmers Manufacturing Company, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, CA. 1920

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#81 Punt Gun Used For Hunting Waterfowl. Banned In The 1860’s

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

#82 The Grande Galerie In The Louvre Abandoned During The World War II. Photograph By Marc Vaux 1940s

82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

Image source: history_in_images

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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