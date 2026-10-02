82 Fascinating Photos That Teach About History In A Way School Can’t

The invention of photography changed the way people perceive history. Photos tell a better story than hundreds of words could, and they feel more convincing and real than a painting. When we look at an old photo, we see far more than just a picture. Our consciousness is transported to a different time, a different life.
The Instagram page history_in_images is dedicated to sharing that experience with everyone. It curates historical pictures of famous people, events, and casual moments. Browse our cherry-picked submissions and let a sense of wonder or nostalgia wash over you.
#1 Behind The Scenes Of Hook, 1991
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#2 Danny Devito Becoming The Penguin, 1992
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#3 Robin Williams And Shelley Duvall On The Set Of Popeye, 1979
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#4 Wedding Photo Of Stephen Hawking And Jane Wilde, 1965
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#5 Christmas In The German Trenches During World War 1, 1914
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#6 Freddie Mercury And His Unenthused Cat Tiffany
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#7 Eminem On His 18th Birthday, 1990
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#8 A British Couple Sleeps Inside A “Morrison Shelter” Used As Protection From Collapsing Homes During The WWII ‘Blitz’ Bombing Raids. March 1941
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#9 Edith Steiner, A Jewish Woman Who Survived The Holocaust, And John Mackay, The Scottish Soldier That Saved Her. They Were Married July 17th, 1946, And Celebrated Their 71st Wedding Anniversary
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#10 In 1956, University Hospital In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Gave Children Therapy Animals
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#11 The Obamas On Their Wedding Day, 1992
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#12 Steve Irwin With A Baby Platypus, 1980s
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#13 Game Warden Elliot Barker With A Badly Burned Bear Cub He Discovered Clinging To A Tree After A New Mexico Forest Fire
The cub would be named Smokey Bear & grow up to symbolize forest safety. (1950)
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#14 Two Boys Making A Trade, Kenya, 1962
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#15 Pablo Escobar With His Son In Front Of The White House, 1980’s
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#16 Around Two Million People Gathered In Times Square To Celebrate The End Of World War II In 1945
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#17 Reddie Mercury With His Mother, 1947
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#18 Auditions For The Part Of A Black Cat, Hollywood, 1961
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#19 Dummy Head Used By John Anglin To Fool Prison Guards While He And Two Other Convicts Escaped Alcatraz. 1962
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#20 Johnny Cash Performing For Prisoners At The Folsom Prison In California On January 13, 1968
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#21 Young Steve Buscemi Working As A Firefighter, Early 1980s
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#22 Survivor Of The Hiroshima Attack, Shigeki Tanaka Won The Boston Marathon In 1951
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#23 David Bowie‘S Mugshot, 1976
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#24 Cow Shoes Used By Moonshiners In The Prohibition Days To Disguise Their Footprints, 1924
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#25 Telephone Engineer, London, 1925
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#26 Russian Soldiers Playing Piano In A Wrecked Living Room In Berlin, 1945
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#27 The “Mona Lisa” Returning To The Louvre Museum, After WWII, Paris 1945
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#28 26 Year Old Ozzy Osbourne, 1974
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#29 The Original Bibendum Known As The Michelin Man, Early 1900′
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#30 Sally Field And Tom Hanks On The Set Of Forrest Gump, 1994
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#31 Tim Burton Showing Off A Halloween Costume That Was Handmade By His Mother, 1967
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#32 Lunch Break On The Set Of Teletubbies!
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#33 Londoners Flock To A Mobile Screen Showing The Latest Mickey Mouse Film, 1931
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#34 Golden Gate Bridge Mid-Construction, San Francisco, 1935
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#35 Pink Floyd Concert In Venice On July 1 5, 1989
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#36 Waiting In Line For The Premiere Of Star Wars, 1977
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#37 Coca Cola Bottle History 1899, 1900, 1915, 1916, 1957 & 1986
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#38 Bank Robber “Pretty Boy” Floyd Was Known For Destroying Mortgage Papers On Heists, Freeing Hundreds Of People From Property Debt
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#39 Aerial Shot Of Woodstock In 1969
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#40 Human Chess In 1924, St. Petersburg, Russia
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#41 Building The San Francisco Bay Bridge 1935
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#42 Buchenwald Concentration Camp Guards Who Received Beating From The Prisoners When The Camp Was Liberated, 1945
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#43 Stephen Hawking Waiving A Handkerchief With The Members Of The Oxford University Boat Club, Early 1960’s
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#44 Constructing The Animatronic Falcor Puppet For The Neverending Story
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#45 A Man Browsing For Books In Cincinnati’s Cavernous Old Main Library. The Library Was Demolished In 1955
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#46 August 4, 1979: Iron Maiden, An Unknown British Heavy Metal Band, Place An Ad In Melody Maker To Find A Second Guitarist
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#47 The Lincoln Memorial In 1917
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#48 Huge Stacks Of Lumber Drying In Seattle, 1919
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#49 1892-1937 Lumberjacks
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#50 Police Issue Tickets In New York’s Holland Tunnel, 1954
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#51 Flatiron Building, New York Under Construction Circa 1902
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#52 The Partially Excavated Sphinx. Late 1800’s
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#53 The First Photograph Of Machu Picchu, 1912
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#54 Michael J. Fox And Huey Lewis On The Set Of “Back To The Future” (1985
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#55 Three Shafts Of Sunlight Illuminate The Basilica And Its Mosaic Floor In The Vatican, December 1971
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#56 Racing Cars On The Roof Of The Fiat Factory In Turin, Italy (1923)
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#57 The Delorean Assembly Plant In Belfast 1980’s
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#58 Last Prisoners Of Alcatraz Leaving 1963
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#59 A British Soldier Hiding From The Rain Under An Overturned Tiger Tank. Italy, 1944
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#60 Judy Garland On The Set Of The Wizard Of Oz
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#61 Head Of The Statue Of Liberty On Display At The World’s Fair In Paris, 1878
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#62 Construction Of The Lincoln Memorial (1921)
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#63 Unemployed Men Outside A Soup Kitchen Opened In Chicago By Al Capone, 1931
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#64 A Younger Bill Nye In His 9th Grade Science Class
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#65 High School Yearbook Photo Of O’shea Jackson (Sr), Also Known As “Ice Cube” 1987
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#66 The Cliff House Fire, San Francisco, 1907
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#67 Titanic In Dry Dock. Here You Can See The Scale Of The Person Standing Next To One Of The Propellers. 1912
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#68 Albert Einstein’s Office Just As He Left It Taken Hours After He Died. Princeton New Jersey April 1955
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#69 Miners Ready To Descend For Their Shift, Copper Mine Near Calumet, Mi, 1905
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#70 The Original Model Of The USS Enterprise In 1965
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#71 А High School Footbаll Game Continues As A Fire Rages On At A School In Northfield, Massachusetts. 1965
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#72 Times Square In Manhattan On New Year’s Eve, 1940
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#73 A Winter Night In Paris, 1953. Photograph By Albert Monier
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#74 Hoover Dam Under Construction, February 1934
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#75 Rush Hour In Chicago 1909
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#76 Chichen Ltza, Mexico, Before Cleaning And Restoration, 1892 From The Peabody Museum Archives, Harvard University
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#77 Sydney Opera House Under Construction, 1966
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#78 Rainy London 1890’s
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#79 Bob Ross Without An Afro In The Military Circa 1960
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#80 Plate Steel Spiral Casing For 70,000 Horse-Power Niagara Falls Hydraulic Turbine Unit At The Allis-Chalmers Manufacturing Company, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, CA. 1920
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#81 Punt Gun Used For Hunting Waterfowl. Banned In The 1860’s
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#82 The Grande Galerie In The Louvre Abandoned During The World War II. Photograph By Marc Vaux 1940s
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