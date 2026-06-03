102 Times Designers Used Their Creative Brains To Make Something Genius

In a world full of bland buildings, boring advertisements, and beige clothing, it can be extremely satisfying when you encounter a visual feast. Whether that’s vibrant produce beautifully arranged at the farmer’s market, stunning bouquets of flowers, or a billboard that’s cleverly designed, you can’t help but appreciate it.
And if you’re looking for some aesthetically pleasing inspiration today, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. We visited r/Design and compiled a list of their most popular posts below. From clever magazine covers to gorgeous doors, we hope you enjoy these images. And be sure to upvote the ones that would have definitely grabbed your attention too!
#1 Take Only What You Need
Image source: wiggum4hire
#2 National Geographic Cover
Image source: julian88888888, National Geographic
#3 🍊
Image source: jaapgrolleman
If you’re not an artist, website designer, graphic designer, interior decorator, or architect, you might not think about design much in your everyday life. Sure, you probably picked out some cute pieces of artwork to display in your apartment, and maybe you’ll want to design some invitations for your birthday party. But you may not be an expert when it comes to design.
The reality, however, is that that doesn’t really matter. We can all tell whether or not something is visually pleasing, aesthetic, and practical. So your opinion on this matter matters! As you make your way through this list, feel free to critique the examples you see and decide how impressed you are by their designs.
#4 Interesting Design
Image source: asiansoundtech
#5 People Are The Product In Coca-Cola’s Bubbly New Print
Image source: reddit.com
#6 New Yorker Cover For Coronavirus
Image source: william_o
Now, when it comes to what technically constitutes good design, according to legendary industrial designer Dieter Rams, there are ten key principles. First, good design must be innovative. It must also make a product useful and be aesthetic at the same time. Rams also believed that good design makes a product understandable.
Meanwhile, good design is unobtrusive, honest, and long-lasting. It should be thorough down to the last detail, and it should be environmentally friendly. Finally, Rams said that good design requires as little design as possible. Less is more!
#7 Ad For Nike In Chile
Image source: TheAdDealer
#8 The Design Of This DVD Case
Image source: ValuableJellynut
#9 European Door
Image source: Teerendog
As we can see from this list, good design can be spotted and executed anywhere and everywhere. We don’t have to settle for looking at things that make us sad. And when it comes to your business, good design can lead to great profits. Crowdspring notes that good design will make a strong first impression. When customers see your logo, they’ll immediately resonate with it if they like the design. In fact, memorable logos are 71.6% more likely to receive positive responses from consumers.
#10 Adidas Sandals Ad
Image source: aLp-
#11 The New Cover Of Time
Image source: jaapgrolleman
#12 Design
Image source: SubtractAd
At the same time, great design can help foster relationships with customers. If consumers enjoy interacting with your site, looking at your products, and having your brand in their home, they just might become loyal customers. And, of course, good design means that your products and site are easy to use, which will definitely keep customers happy.
#13 My Grandmother Had This In Her Living Room And She Gifted To Me. Just Wanted To Appreciate The Beauty
Juicy Salif by Philippe Starck, one of his most famous works
Image source: DynoBelin
#14 Folks, Don’t Forget The Important Stuff
Image source: juanbuis
#15 Abstract World Map
Image source: skinner869
Nowadays, it’s crucial for businesses to utilize social media. And on those platforms, looks are extremely important. If your posts are well designed, customers will be more likely to share and interact with them. You might even be able to go viral if you’ve got designs that wow social media users. While we all would like to pretend that we don’t judge a book by its cover, it’s no secret that you’ll be in a much better place if your cover looks fantastic.
#16 I Made An Encyclopedia About Memes In A Class For University
Image source: IgnitedMoose
#17 Heres For The People Who Like Flat Design
Image source: glen_374
#18 I Thought This Belonged Here
Image source: one-above-alll
When it comes to physical and digital examples of great design that we see every day, Fortune has compiled a list of the 100 greatest designs of modern times. Coming in at numbers one and two are both products from Apple: the iPhone and the Macintosh computer. Next, Fortune applauds Google Search Engine, the Eames Fiberglass Armchair, the Sony Walkman TPS-L2, OXO Good Grips Peeler, Uber Rideshare, Netflix Streaming, Lego Building Blocks, and the iPod.
#19 I Think This May Be My Favorite Piece Of Packaging I’ve Designed So Far. Really Love How It Turned Out
Image source: nicetriangle
#20 Just Sit Back And Enjoy This Bird Table
Image source: kwonyewest
#21 What A Great Way To Help People Visualize
Image source: ZestyBurlapSack
After the top ten, Fortune notes that Google Maps, the Apollo 11 Mission, and the Akari Lamp 1A are some of the most impressive examples of design from the past century. Then, we’ve got another Apple product on the list: the MacBook Pro. And then, the humble Post-it Notes. Rounding out the rest of the top 20 are the Boeing 747, Polaroid SX-70, Model S Sedan, Nokia 3210, and the Savoy vase. Clearly, excellent design can be in anything. You just have to think outside the box to create it!
#22 This Is Just Genius!
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Owl Door In Copenhagen, Made In 1930
Image source: tronx69
#24 Nescafe Zzzzz – “Nothing Wakes You Up As Nescafe.” Print Ad Design
Image source: biz_booster
Are you enjoying these extremely satisfying examples of design, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that impress you, and let us know if you can think of any other examples of perfect design that you’ve spotted in the wild. Then, if you want to continue your visual feast, we’ve got another article full of great design for you to check out next right here!
#25 I Like This. It’s So Simple
Image source: hactrixed
#26 My Footwear Design Entry For A Local Competition
Image source: Lulu_Antichrist
#27 This Is How You Advertise
Image source: mexommoxem
#28 Amazing Placement
Image source: reddit.com
#29 “3 Moon Studios” – Logo Design
Image source: PM_me_ur_art_work
#30 All The Tiles Are The Same
Image source: gustavoap16
#31 I’d Never Thought About Black As An Enhancement For Color Perception In Ambient, I’m Amazed By This
Image source: reddit.com
#32 The Rice In This Picture Is Actual Rice In The Bag
Image source: A-muaing
#33 Nice Logo
Image source: MartinDewYT
#34 Local Artist, Rudolf Kohn, Transformed A Mangled Car Into An Emoji As An Anti Texting & Driving Psa In Miami
Image source: Wibei
#35 I Made A Custom Switch Case Out Of Walnut
Image source: robot_bob408
#36 Design For Accessibility (And Aesthetics!)
Image source: bertieEinstein
#37 The Way Gio Ponti Designed This Stairway Handle
Image source: sagunmdr
#38 The Back Of This Business Card
Image source: cerdur
#39 A Scissor By Jean Marie Roulo, 1930
Image source: Chintanned
#40 Thought You Guys Might Like This Table I Designed And Built!
Image source: keuerle
#41 This Is Awesome
Image source: Gregmontroni
#42 Penn Tennis Print Advertisement For The 1988 French Open
Image source: ExcellentPut8
#43 Road Combined With Shadows
Image source: suck4fish
#44 Dorm Room Design For Privacy
Image source: MIDNITE6361
#45 Now This Is Really Clever Design
Image source: FilmReviewer101
#46 My Workplace Elevator Has Foot Buttons To Press When Your Hands Are Full
Image source: DoubleCook
#47 Went To A Car Show Recently And Loved Seeing The Unique Typography On The Classic Rides
Image source: ChateauLafite1827
#48 This Sauna In Finland
Image source: makkenni
#49 Dresser
Image source: zenzealot
#50 Moses Bridge, Netherlands
Image source: garlic_eggdog
#51 Before & After Paint Job
Image source: garlic_eggdog
#52 This Is How You Make A Barcode For Toilet Paper
Image source: Hxroon68
#53 This Shelf Is Designed To Look Like It Is Phasing Into A Wall
Image source: SomeoneFromGalar
#54 Ukraine – Lviv, Staircase In The House Of Scientists
Image source: HungryTeaching9862
#55 Cat-Shaped Paving Stones
Image source: phillygirllovesbagel
#56 Some Of My Recent Obsession With Red/Orange
Image source: geometrieva
#57 Today I Achieved A Long Time Dream. My Artwork Has Been Officially Licensed By Lucasfilms!
Image source: NautilusD
#58 Just Finished This Piece
Image source: thorgrimur
#59 C H A I R S
Image source: zaxbi_yes
#60 A Nicely Designed Ad In My Opinion
Image source: GlutenAttack02
#61 Secret Pacman
Image source: A-muaing
#62 Interior Design For The New French High-Speed Trains
Image source: According_to_Mission
#63 My Asian Heritage Design Was Picked Up By Skyview Mall In NYC. I’m Very Blessed ❤️
Image source: Nehemiah_92
#64 A Ping Pong Table I Decorated With Florescent Tape For My New Year’s Eve Black Light Party!
Image source: Garbag3-man
#65 New Birdhouse I Made For A Client!
Image source: liamoco123
#66 Kodak’s Launched A New Digital Camera That Fits Right In Your Palm
Image source: Chintanned
#67 When I Realized It Was All One Piece Of Metal
Image source: manemsha
#68 Made This Outfit And Edit Since I Didn’t Have A Nice Backdrop During Quarantine! :)
Image source: 324692771
#69 Play On The Jaws Poster, Showing The Problems Of Plastic Bags
Image source: garlic_eggdog
#70 Horse Negative Space Wordmark
Image source: Saflin
#71 Newspaper Social Distancing Design
Image source: reddit.com
#72 Adobe’s Product Icons From Cs5 To Cs6
Image source: westondeboer
#73 All The Microsoft’s Fluent Design Icons
Image source: reddit.com
#74 I Made A Metal Cactus For My Hats 🌵
Image source: keuerle
#75 Blasting Tea Party
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#76 Well Designed Post/Image I Recently Saw
Image source: bencwallace1
#77 Clever Advertisement For An Anti-Smoking Campaign
Image source: AlexAndertheAble
#78 I Design Monster Mugs
Image source: QueenChoco
#79 The Logo Of The Shanghai Bicycle Brand Yongjiu (‘forever’) Is So Elegant. It’s Simply The Chinese Name (永久), Combined With The Infinity Symbol, Which Also Creates A Bicycle. Penned In 1980
Image source: jaapgrolleman
#80 3D Classifieds Kitchen Ad
Image source: jesseaverage
#81 Great Way To Camouflage A Great Design
Image source: JimFancyPants
#82 This Cover From Sports Illustrated
Image source: jaapgrolleman
#83 This Poster For Peter And The Wolf
Image source: Chewbacker
#84 I Made A Skateboard Lamp!
Image source: keuerle
#85 Can With Alphabet On Lid Lets You Point Tab At Your Initial To Know Which Beer Is Yours
Image source: Johneresman
#86 A Steel Dandelion Lamp I Designed And Built In 2016
Image source: xuewodhfgtv
#87 Beautiful
Image source: healthygeek42
#88 Cat Shaped Kindergarten, Germany
Image source: lisino
#89 A Unique Rook Tower Chess Board
Image source: Miaaaou
#90 It’s Amazing How A Bit Of Contrast In The Image Makes The Straight-Edged, Geometric, And Functional Design Of A Telephone Pole Look So Beautiful. This Is A Series Of Photos Collage From The Same Location Taken At Different Hours Of The Day
Image source: raindisemo21
#91 The Gift Shop Inside The Qatar National Museum
Image source: future168life
#92 Pantone Swatch Stained Glass Door
Image source: zenzealot
#93 Beautiful? No. Effective? Very
Image source: reddit.com
#94 Stacked Seating At A Restaurant
Image source: Xerxes2004
#95 This Is Actually Just A Handrail
Image source: Weird-Key-6969
#96 What A Powerful Design
Image source: reddit.com
#97 Bicycle From … 1946
Image source: healthygeek42
#98 Persian Mosque
Image source: lookforwardpls
#99 Delivery Packaging From Indian Food Restaurant
Image source: orangeandtallcranes
#100 This Coffee Mug
Image source: MrTacocaT12345
#101 In Ireland We Have Begun To Use These Bollards Designed To Look Like Pencils To Protect Footpaths Outside Of Schools
Image source: KosmicEye
#102 Hotel Zingana, Cameroon
Image source: SmileySouls
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