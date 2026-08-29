133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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Every day, we come across countless examples of design without really giving them a second thought. From the buildings around us to furniture, packaging, gadgets, and little details in everyday objects, good design is often so seamlessly integrated into our lives that we barely notice it.

But every now and then, something catches our eye and makes us stop scrolling. It might be an ingenious idea, an unexpectedly beautiful detail, or a clever solution that makes you wonder why you didn’t think of it yourself. These are the kinds of designs that prove creativity can turn even the most ordinary things into something memorable.

Here are some of the coolest and most interesting examples shared by Designboom, an Instagram page followed by more than 4 million people. Fair warning: these designs are seriously scroll-stopping, so you might want to settle in for a while.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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banksy unveils his latest work in london, believed to be calling for ceasefire in gaza

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

There is a reason some of these designs immediately catch the eye. According to Gatesman Agency, humans tend to appreciate visual order because symmetry and regularity make information easier for the brain to process. When a design feels organized and coherent, we can understand it almost instinctively.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the most satisfying designs are the simplest ones. Effective design often combines order with variation, contrast, and complexity. Too much repetition can become dull, while carefully introduced differences give the eye something interesting to discover without making the composition feel chaotic.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

This may also explain why some of the images feel almost effortless to look at. SmartSource points to processing fluency, or the subjective feeling that something is easy to understand. When shapes, spacing, contrast, and symmetry work together naturally, the brain can make sense of the image with little effort.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

The viewer probably isn’t consciously analyzing all those elements, either. Instead, the image simply feels clear, smooth, or pleasing. Research generally finds that people tend to like images more when they experience them as easy to process. In other words, visual simplicity can quietly translate into aesthetic enjoyment.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

Repetition can make that experience even stronger. Talent Whisperers explains that patterns allow the brain to anticipate what comes next. Rows of windows, repeated circles, alternating colors, or evenly spaced objects stop feeling like separate elements and become one larger visual pattern that the mind can recognize almost instantly.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

That predictability can be surprisingly satisfying. Recognizing a pattern requires fewer mental resources, creates a sense that the environment is understandable, and gives the composition a feeling of unity. It can even help the eyes move naturally through an image, which is one reason perfectly arranged objects can be so difficult to stop staring at.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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Yet there is a catch: if everything follows the same pattern perfectly, our attention has little reason to linger. Quanta Magazine suggests that interesting designs often need some degree of tension. An unexpected color, asymmetrical shape, contrasting texture, or slightly unusual arrangement can interrupt the pattern and invite a closer look.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

This tension doesn’t necessarily make a design uncomfortable. Instead, it can act as a visual invitation. Order gives us a framework for understanding what we see, while complexity introduces enough difference to keep things interesting. The most compelling designs often find that middle ground between predictable repetition and overwhelming chaos.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

Some images take this idea a step further by deliberately making us question what we’re seeing. The so-called “aha!” effect happens when an initially confusing image suddenly reorganizes itself into something meaningful. A hidden shape, clever arrangement, or unexpected relationship can make the viewer go from “What am I looking at?” to “Oh, I get it!”

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

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this 1974-built structure, known as ‘the face house,’ is hidden among the complex alleyways of kyoto. the building was designed by #japanese architect kazumasa yamashita to house a ground-floor shop and studio apartments above.

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

That moment of discovery can make an image especially rewarding. The initial surprise creates a mismatch between what we expect and what is actually there, encouraging us to investigate. Once the separate details suddenly make sense, the uncertainty disappears and is replaced by the satisfying feeling of having solved a tiny visual puzzle.

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canadian aircraft maintenance expert is hybridizing a classic VW T1 bus with parts from an airbus H125 helicopter

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

Christian Butler, an interdisciplinary designer, argues that good design ultimately goes beyond simply being orderly or attractive. Composition, curves, proportion, and contrast can influence whether something feels calm, warm, energetic, elegant, curious, or awe-inspiring. These elements don’t just tell us what to look at; they influence how we experience it.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

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kettlebell teapot

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

And perhaps that’s what makes the designs featured here so compelling. They aren’t satisfying for just one reason. Some give our brains pleasing patterns, others surprise us, while others balance order and complexity beautifully. Together, they show how thoughtful design can organize what we see, guide our attention, and turn an ordinary visual moment into something we genuinely enjoy.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

And if you thought the first few examples were satisfying, there’s plenty more where those came from. From clever little details to beautifully balanced compositions and designs that make you look twice, the following examples show just how creative everyday aesthetics can get. So keep scrolling, you might find yourself saving a few ideas for later, or simply staring at some of these longer than you expected.

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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sun allergy diaries

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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we’re thinking this chair concept by must be eggspensive

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

Image source: designboom

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the ‘dirt shoes’

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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spiral baguette holder

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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helena minginowicz transforms paper towels, tissues, and napkins into delicate artworks, airbrushing portraits and imagery onto disposable surfaces

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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audi recreates a strange, sculptural race car from 1935

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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pringles playtime

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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human eye

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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all the courts in NYC

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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lamborghini countach 5000 on a snow day

133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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133 Brilliant And Beautiful Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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