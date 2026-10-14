55 Interesting Facts And Posts About The World Around Us

People who know too much are often called insufferable know-it-alls. In reality, folks might just be hiding their jealousy and frowning upon these geniuses. Instead of getting jealous, they could pick up their phones and read because information is so readily available today. But taking it all in at once can be overwhelming. Well, that’s why facts exist.
These tidbits paint a small picture of the whole thing, making it easier for our brains to understand. The facts.thesis page on Instagram collects the most interesting bits of information about culture, science, art, history, and nature, and we have compiled the most fascinating ones below. The more facts you read, the better you will do at trivia nights, and someone might call you the insufferable know-it-all!
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Shielding outdoor lighting to direct illumination downwards is a proven solution to light pollution. Unshielded spherical fixtures scatter light upwards, which causes sky glow and wastes energy. Fully shielded fixtures direct light solely toward the ground, representing the best approach to minimize light pollution and reduce unwanted glare.
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Space, nature, history, art, there are just way too many facts related to too many fields. Obviously, we can’t really digest them all. I mean, a single person can’t know everything about everything. However, that shouldn’t stop us from trying to read and understand as many facts as we can.
And in all honesty, we might read them today and forget about them tomorrow. Nonetheless, there’s something super interesting happening in our brain when it gets some new information. And when you find out all the perks facts can bring, you will want to read more.
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Image source: fact.thesis, National Archives 6504157 photo by SSGT Herman Kokojan
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When we learn a new fact, or any new information, for that matter, our brains adapt physically. This happens through “synaptic plasticity,” where the connections between nerve cells (synapses) get stronger or weaker depending on the new information.
Scientists knew about these changes. But they didn’t understand the specific “rules” that decide which synapses change and which ones don’t. It was a bit of a mystery how the brain decides what to keep and what to let go.
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Researchers at the University of California San Diego made a breakthrough in understanding this process. Their findings challenged the long-held assumption that the brain follows a single set of rules for all learning. Instead, they found that individual neurons actually follow multiple rules at once, with different parts of the same neuron behaving differently.
These findings are useful for understanding neurological health. Understanding these specific synaptic rules could lead to better treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s, autism, PTSD, and dependency, which are often linked to synaptic dysfunction.
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Tennessee truck driver Tony Alsup went viral for converting a school bus into a mobile shelter nicknamed “Noah’s Ark”. Alsup bought the bus for $3,200, ripped out the seats, and loaded it with crates. During Hurricane Florence, he drove directly into the storm zone to rescue 53 dogs and 11 cats from overwhelmed South Carolina shelters, safely evacuating them to Alabama.
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Now we know what happens in our brains when we feed them new information. But what is it about facts that fascinates us so much? The truth is that humans are naturally curious creatures. In fact, Elizabeth Bonawitz, a cognitive scientist and researcher, claims that curiosity is innate in all humans. She says that it’s a sensation much like hunger or thirst.
“Curiosity acts as a kind of filter you put over the world to help the mind decide what information to attend to. It’s a physiological response that helps drive action and decision-making to support learning,” she adds.
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Nine-year-old Shreyovi Mehta from India earned runner-up honors in the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest. Her stunning photo, titled “In the Spotlight”, features the golden silhouettes of two peahens framed by misty trees at Keoladeo National Park. She captured the dream-like shot using her father’s DSLR camera while walking through the wilderness.
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Also, experts at Psychology Today note that dopamine and novelty-seeking behavior are linked to curiosity, which shapes our urge to explore. Basically, when we encounter something new or unexpected, our brain releases a hit of dopamine. Not only does this dopamine rush feel good, but it also actively motivates you to investigate further.
This creates a powerful loop: the more information you find out, the more your brain rewards you. That just explains why humans always have the urge to keep exploring. Or why you might end up falling down some rabbit hole at 3 AM instead of getting your 8 hours of sleep.
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You will know exactly where the Netherlands begins because your car will suddenly stop rattling.
This is the premise of one of Europe’s most famous, long-running internet memes. It highlights the jarring contrast between the infamously bumpy, pothole-filled roads of Belgium and the flawless, immaculately maintained smooth asphalt of the Netherlands.
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Image source: fact.thesis, Shawn Miller / Library of Congress
The fascinating thing is that curiosity about facts, or anything in general, is actually beneficial for us. In fact, researchers are looking for ways to help us cultivate more curiosity. Even simple changes can lead to huge benefits. They believe that curiosity acts like a memory booster, making it easier to learn and retain new information.
It’s also surprisingly good for patience. It helps us stay calm when things don’t go as planned. When it comes to creativity, curiosity is super important. It helps us connect unrelated dots to come up with original ideas. And on top of all that, it also makes life more engaging and boosts our well-being.
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Coming back to facts, there are some that get permanently etched into our brains, while we might forget others. Cognitive dissonance plays a major role here. Humans have an inner drive to keep all our beliefs and knowledge in harmony.
Encountering a fact that contradicts our beliefs creates mental discomfort, or what professionals call dissonance. When we come across some strange facts that blatantly challenge something we thought was the truth, they naturally stick in our brains
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Did you experience cognitive dissonance when you read any of these interesting facts? Also, which ones completely blew your mind? We would love to hear about them, so just type away in the comments or upvote them. Also, here is another jaw-dropping list of facts that might help increase your curiosity about our big, beautiful, and confusing world.
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Jacqueline Ades was arrested in Arizona for sending a man 159,000 text messages over 10 months following a single date. The extreme stalking case escalated when police found her bathing in the victim’s home while he was out of the country and recovered a butcher knife from her car. She was charged with stalking and threats.
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#54
Colleen Atwood’s iconic “White Knight” battle armor for Alice in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland (2010) is a masterclass in gothic costume design.
The silver plate and scale suit beautifully blends raw protective power with delicate, feminine lines. The custom-sculpted armor features a corset-styled breastplate and layered tassets that flow like an elegant gown, visually cementing Alice’s transformation into a warrior.
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