78 Stunning Embroidery Creations That Might Inspire You To Take Up This Hobby (New Pics)

There are plenty of different ways to be an artist. If you’re not particularly skilled with a pen or paintbrush, clay might be your preferred medium. Or if you’d like to work on a project that you can pick up and put down at any time, something with a needle and thread might be more your speed.
We took a trip to the Embroidery subreddit, which proves that you can embroider anything that you can imagine, as long as you have patience and the right canvas. Enjoy scrolling through these stunning creations, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to pick up this hobby!
#1 Finally Done!
Image source: Academic_Lobster_620
#2 Spiderweb On Dry Branches
Image source: jxtarr
#3 You Know, I Just Really Wanted To Use Beads
Image source: dell02
If you’re not familiar with embroidery, Printful explains that it’s simply the art of stitching designs onto fabric or other materials. It’s often done by hand, but it can be done by machine as well to create pieces like gift shirts, hats, and dress shirts. This style of art has been around since ancient times, but it’s still an incredibly popular hobby today.
Embroidery can be used to spice up apparel, create decor and gifts, and even to make textile art that’s worthy of hanging in a gallery. There are also several different traditional styles of embroidery that are native to different parts of the world. In India, you can find Kutch embroidery, while Hardanger embroidery can be found in Norway. England is home to Crewel work, and canvas work or needlepoint is popular worldwide.
#4 Frizzle Chicken Embroidery
Image source: Deicheule
#5 Golden Hour In Stitches
Image source: emmarghhh
#6 A Little Baby 3″ Landscape Embroidery
Image source: caitscapes
As far as why people love embroidery so much, it’s a very accessible hobby. The Diary of A Northern Belle notes that it’s inexpensive to get started, and it’s really not too difficult to pick up. If you’re on a tight budget, you can buy an embroidery kit from a craft store for under $20, and if you’re short on time, you can pick one that won’t take more than a few hours to complete.
Many people also love embroidery because it can be so relaxing. It’s a great way to calm your mind at the end of the day and get out of your head while simply focusing on using your hands. It can be therapeutic, and it can be done almost anywhere. On a plane, train, bus, or sitting on the couch watching television, you can be working on a masterpiece.
#7 Jellyfish Beads And Infinite Patience, By Me
Image source: dell02
#8 Started Embroidery This Year So I Could Make This!
Image source: dinhandtonic
#9 Embroidery On Wallpaper
Image source: niamhylil
Embroidery is also a great creative outlet. While you might often see pieces featuring feminine designs like flowers, butterflies, and pieces of fruit, there are truly no limits to what you can create. And once you get the hang of it, you can start embroidering your clothes, your bedding, your pillows, your backpack, and more. Suddenly, everything you own will be unique and a beautiful display of your talent and personal style.
#10 My Embroidery Piece Got Third Place!
Image source: Alternative-Music-62
#11 I Finally Finished This Van Gogh Painting!! 🌃
Image source: savage-ghost
#12 Cucumber!
Image source: 6v6min
Once you get good enough at embroidery, you’ll never have to purchase another gift for a friend again. You’ll be able to create special, personalized presents that your loved ones will cherish for years to come. You’ll have to spend a little bit of money on supplies, but it’ll be worth it to give a customized gift that your friends and family members wouldn’t be able to purchase anywhere else.
#13 My Owl Cat Is Done
Image source: dell02
#14 A Gift For My Husband :) (And Only 6 Months After His Birthday)
Image source: Lady_Sybil_Vimes
#15 Desertscape
Image source: caitscapes
If we’ve convinced you to take up embroidery, you might now be wondering where to start. Thankfully, The Spruce Crafts has a helpful guide to beginning your embroidery journey. First, they note that you’ll need fabric, embroidery floss, an embroidery hoop, needles, a water-soluble pen, and scissors. Then, you’ll want to select which stitches you want to use. There’s straight stitch, back stitch, and starting/stopping. A quick tutorial on YouTube can teach you all you need to know about each one.
#16 I Made A *Fine Art* Pigeon Bag Charm
Image source: bluehydrangea
#17 Coloured In A Cheap Hat
Image source: Johnyquest31
#18 I Feel Like She’s French
Image source: blooberriii
When it comes to finishing your embroidery masterpiece, The Spruce Crafts notes that you may need to soak or rinse the fabric to remove any markings and/or wrinkles. Then, you can place the fabric on a folded towel, press away any excess water, and press from the back with an iron. Voila! You’ve just put the final touches on your beautiful piece.
#19 Put My Favorite Picture Of My Cat On A Tote Bag
Image source: E-laborate
#20 Spooky Hoop
Image source: caitscapes
#21 I Made A Frog Circus! Hi
Image source: Glass-Butterfly-
Are you enjoying these stunning pieces of embroidery, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that impress you, and let us know in the comments below what kind of art you’d like to create with embroidery. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring the same subreddit, look no further than right here!
#22 I Think This Is My Best One Yet. ☕ ✨
Image source: Ansitru
#23 Blouse With Embroidered Leaves
Image source: GLAvenger
#24 “The Green Ribbon” From In A Dark, Dark Room & Other Scary Stories, 1984 📖👻
Image source: kenz024
#25 Pacific Green Sphinx Moth
Image source: bluehydrangea
#26 Bead Garden Update
Image source: lylowesews
#27 I Hand-Embroidered These
Image source: rebordacao
#28 Tiny Frog 🐸
Image source: bluehydrangea
#29 I Made This Appliqué Embroidered Gown – Every Petal Stitched By Hand! – Wip
Image source: Dressmakerr
#30 First Time Thread Painting, Do Le Me Know How It Is :)
Image source: xaviman69
#31 Wip Crazy Mushroom Scene
Image source: thephysicsgirl
#32 Peek A Boo
Image source: a_warm_garlic_yurt
#33 Embroidering A Dress For My Friend’s Daughter!
Image source: Level-Material8116
#34 I Added Embroidery To This Thrifted 1911 Copy Of Little Women
Image source: colormuse
#35 Did I Pull Off A Tortoiseshell Cat?
Image source: Suspicious-Lemon2451
#36 For My Sweet Sister
Image source: Chac0dogua
#37 I Embroidered A Fake Collar And Just Wanted To Show Off
Image source: EndoHobbit
#38 Finished Embroidered Ukulele Strap
Image source: lepika23
#39 Flowers For My Mom. Finished In About A Few Hyper Fixated Days 🌸
Image source: alias2788
#40 Frog
Image source: newfnewfnewf
#41 My Most Recent Wizard Kitty ✨💫
Image source: No-Zone-3429
#42 The Front vs. The Back
Image source: netpz
#43 Finished My First Embroidery
Image source: SylphieW
#44 Judgemental Pigeons
Image source: iLabrador
#45 Butterfly 🩷 3D Embroidery
Image source: briquemfez
#46 I’m A Novice, And Really Proud Of My Latest Embroidery Project
Image source: StrangeProduce
#47 Double-Sided Froggy On A Window Embroidery 🐸
Image source: bluehydrangea
#48 💧💧💧
Image source: caitscapes
#49 I Finally Found The Right Garment For My Poppies!
Image source: CourageousHufflepuff
#50 Jellyfish
Image source: anniemaew
#51 My Latest Project..and Probably My New Favorite 💙
Image source: savannah4891
#52 First Time Trying Out Hidden Stitching And I’m Pretty Proud Of My Color Matching!
Image source: imawaterho
#53 Made Some Moss
Image source: caproem
#54 Finished My First Embroidery!!
Image source: Makibadori
#55 Ive Inherited My Great Grandmothers Needle Work Table. Full Of Floss. The Table Was Made By My Great Grandfather
Image source: OddSpinach8303
#56 It’s Finished! So Proud Of This Freaking Thing, My First Efforts In Thread Painting!
Image source: MyOwnGuitarHero
#57 Turning Hate Comments Into Art ✨
Image source: Ansitru
#58 Broke My Hip, Have Been Teaching Myself To Embroider
Image source: suzsparks
#59 I’ve Finished But I’m Scared To Wash It, I Think The Green Is Going To Run And Stain The Whole Thing
Image source: Nadinedraws
#60 Made A Little Birb Wizard Traveler For My Boyfriend
Image source: Available_Bread9332
#61 Finally Finished My 100 Ladies
Image source: remembersarah18
#62 Yes, This Is Hand Embroidery
Image source: zeebamdotcom
#63 Red-Eyed Tree Frogs Enjoying The First Rains
Image source: msmonocles
#64 Recently Finished
Image source: punkbookjockey
#65 Y’all I’m So Proud Of My Little Blueberry 🥺
Image source: AntarcticFox
#66 We Did It!
Image source: dell02
#67 Magic Purse
Image source: Redsjinx
#68 Really Struggled With Motivation The Past Few Months (And Stitching His Face), But Overall I Think It Came Out Alright!
Image source: FiguringItOut–
#69 First Finished Embroidery Piece Ever!! 🐈⬛
Image source: _ymmi
#70 Loved The Fit Of This Skort, But All-Beige Felt Too Plain. Now It Is Ant Skort
Image source: itsoliviaart
#71 My Most Ambitious Project, Finally Done
Image source: CMV_Viremia
#72 375 Million Years Ago, This Guy Decided To Walk Out Of The Water…
Image source: rebordacao
#73 Plants In Shower
Image source: NothingAboutSamm
#74 I Did A Dandelion On The Other Pocket And I’m Quite Chuffed With Myself
Image source: omgimanerd12
#75 Aaaaaaaa (Hand-Embroidery + Watercolor)
Image source: rebordacao
#76 I Did It!
Image source: sunnysidestitchco
#77 And She’s Done!! Was Blown Away By The Love & Encouragement On My Previous Post – Thank You All So Much. Made Using Dmc Cotton, Satin And Metallic Thread
Image source: sinistersista
#78 It Took Me Almost Two Years, But Here Is My Peacock Made Entirely Of Chain Stitch!
Image source: notyourcheeese
Follow Us