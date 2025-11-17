50 Captivating Comparison Photos That Challenge Your Perception (New Pics)

Comparing things is something we naturally do. Whether it’s looking at how things are now versus how they used to be or comparing the world today to the past, it’s a common human tendency.

Today, we’ve got some interesting comparisons that might change how you see the world. We’re not just talking about now and then; there’s much more to it. We’ll compare lightsabers of different prices and show how fully grown cats can look very different from each other. Get ready and check them out! And if you like any of them, don’t forget to upvote!

#1 Then And Now: Cancer Patient vs. Cancer Survivor

Image source: Batson Children’s hospital

#2 One Year Of Good Care And Love

Image source: zoace88

#3 10 Year Old Me vs. 25 Year Old Me

Image source: Theoson

#4 My 10 Year Progress Pic To Becoming An Rn

Image source: MoveAfterCompletion

#5 Elliot’s Owner Shares What He Looked Like At 4 Weeks vs. Full Grown, With His Favorite Toy

Image source: mac_is_crack

#6 First Portrait I Ever Did Back In 2011 vs. Most Recent Portrait From 2021, It’s Been A Long Journey

Image source: Proka1234

#7 The Day After Asher Was Adopted In 2012 vs. Today

Image source: EricaH121

#8 Man Shares Picture Before And After A Liver Transplant

Image source: Orri

#9 How It Started vs. How Its Going

Image source: bape_x_anime

#10 That Is A Wonderful Accomplishment And Much Harder To Achieve Staying At The Same Company

Image source: MoniMokshith

#11 From A Little Bean To A Majestic Queen

Image source: PolarBla

#12 My Wife’s Face On Our Wedding Day Compared To When She Met Rob

Image source: TheNervousPoops

#13 Adding The Backstitches To My Cross-Stitch Embroidery

Image source: lavenderfart

#14 We Have Two Skinny Cats, And One Fat One

Image source: reddit.com

#15 The Difference 11 Days Can Make For This Maple Tree

Image source: LazuliBunting32

#16 My Client Asked To Make This Rug With Her Rats

Image source: u/_bbrug_

#17 B2 Stealth Bomber Compared To A Falcon

Image source: icookcode

#18 My Brother And His Friend, Both Age 13. We Loved The Difference In Height

Image source: elleynads

#19 From Broken Legs To Long Legs

Image source: Critical-Cupcake-912

#20 Summer Body vs. Winter Body

Image source: Valley_View

#21 Size Comparison Of My Maine Coon To My American Shorthair

Image source: DefinitelyAverage

#22 Smoker vs. Non-Smoker

Image source: Nevermind73

#23 Ski Trail Sign In Summer vs. In Winter

Image source: Neieric6

#24 Visited The Same Model Village 25 Years Apart

Image source: r7npx

#25 A Pic I Took Of My Husband With All The Books He Wrote Oc

Image source: FaolansPen

#26 The Size Of A Tornado Compared To The Size Of Wind Turbines

Image source: chakalakasp

#27 The Clear Blue In Front Of Me Compared To The Dark Abyss Behind Me

Image source: julieonthejazzflute

#28 Beautiful Christmas Tree Before And After

Image source: M4Strings

#29 Chinese Explorer Zheng He’s Ship Compared To Christopher Columbus’ Santa Maria. They Both Lived In The Same Era

Image source: pumpychowdown

#30 Movie vs. Real Life

Image source: cecibm007

#31 My Husband Started 17th Grade (His Masters Program) On The Same Day My Daughter Started 5th Grade. They’re Both Ecstatic About Back To School

Image source: Snipsthetips

#32 Grandma Has Had Long Hair Since She Was My Age, We Took A Photo For Comparison

Image source: bennettofthenorth

#33 Here Is A Comparison Of My Original Sketch Compared To The Finished Product! Happy With How Accurate I’ve Been Able To Get On These

Image source: floatingcruton

#34 Fluffy Corgi vs. Regular Coat

Image source: Shippo & Koga Corgis

#35 At The Beach vs. Cleaning Feet After

Image source: JubJab123

#36 Coming Home vs. Leaving

Image source: imgur.com

#37 Human Skeleton Compared To Gorilla Skeleton

Image source: Sapientiam

#38 Real Japan vs. Anime

#39 We Live Next To The Ocean, Here’s The Comparison Between The Outside And Inside Doorknob

Image source: mariobros237

#40 World’s Smallest Computer Compared To A Grain Of Rice

Image source: elee0228

#41 Same Location, Two Different Times

Image source: FutureSkeIeton

#42 Barcelona During The Day vs. During The Night

Image source: HDphoto

#43 Nearly 25 Years After The Fall Of The Berlin Wall, The Difference In Types Of Light Bulbs Can Still Be Seen From Space

Image source: TheOtherS1de

#44 Two Dogs Of The Same Breed: One Shaved And Second One – Not Yet

Image source: frutas_swd

#45 Graphics Then vs. Graphics Now

Image source: HunsGraber

#46 Eagle Claws Are Pretty Big Even In Comparison With Mammalian Predators

Image source: Palana

#47 This Fake Hundred Dollar Bill My Coworker Accepted. (Real Bill For Comparison.)

Image source: Kaylie_kitten

#48 The Difference Between A Norwegian Soldier 75 Years Ago And Today

Image source: fiftyfiive

#49 Same Place, Different Time. March vs. June

Image source: onlyinnorway

#50 Ken 1985 vs. Ken 2018

Image source: sum1otherthanme

#51 LEGO Lukes Changing Over Time

