“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Infographics are instant eye-catchers. They tend to draw interest and curiosity because the aesthetic presentation makes information digestible.
We’ve compiled a list of visual trivia for you to munch on. A few of them are life essentials, like picking the right apple and laundry cycles. You may also come across a handful that may come in handy one day, like Germany’s cultural do’s and don’ts or pricing psychology tips to help you sell more stuff.
Scroll through the images below; hopefully, you learn at least one new thing today.
#1 A Cool Guide Showing The Lighthouses In The UK
Image source: AlephMartian
#2 A Cool Guide To Pop vs. Actual Psychology
Image source: Indigo_222
#3 A Cool Guide Equality, Equity, And Justice: Breaking It Down Differently
Image source: Constant-Freedom
#4 A Cool Guide To The Mythical Beasts Of Germany
Image source: NeilParkinsonMakes
#5 A Cool Guide On The Lifespan Of The Animal Kingdom
Image source: Thatdamnmg
#6 A Cool Guide To The Evolution Of The Alphabet
Image source: Global-Cheesecake131
#7 A Cool Guide To Underground Aleut Homes (Barabara)
Image source: colapepsikinnie
#8 A Cool Guide To How Long It Takes For Things To Decompose
Image source: Impossible_Smoke1783
#9 A Cool Guide To The Average Cost Of Insulin Per Country
Image source: GetDownAndBoogieNow
#10 A Cool Guide For Berries
Image source: brassnut1
#11 A Cool Guides Tips For Police Encounters
Image source: Willingnesses
#12 A Cool Guide To The Do’s And Don’ts When Visiting Germany
Image source: swishswooshSwiss
#13 A Cool Guide To The Names Of Things You Probably Didn’t Know
Image source: jayguar08
#14 A Cool Guide That Shows Different Heat Absorption By Colored Clothes
Image source: tppiel
#15 A Cool Guide To Single Payer Healthcare
Image source: GetDownAndBoogieNow
#16 A Cool Guide About Photography
Image source: Mijrak
#17 A Cool Guide About Greek Gods
Image source: Romulo_Gabriel
#18 A Cool Guide To How Often You Should Wash Your Clothes
Image source: jayguar08
#19 A Cool Guide To Sailor Tattoos
Image source: zyngene
#20 A Cool Guide To A Typical Home Of A Slum In New Delhi
Image source: giuliomagnifico
#21 A Cool Guide How To Understand A Map That Shows Land Features
Image source: M3_AF
#22 A Cool Guide To Setup Your Best Youtube
Image source: 4Serious20
#23 A Cool Guide On How To Jump A Car
Image source: Electrical-Cover9441
#24 A Cool Guide To Languages Spoken In India
Image source: VatsalRaj
#25 A Cool Guide To The Number Of Animals Slaughtered Per Day On A Global Scale
Image source: Scoxxicoccus
#26 A Cool Guide To What Each Denomination Of U.S. Currency Could Buy Through The Decades
Image source: supernintendo128
#27 A Cool Guide To States With Smaller Population Than Los Angeles County
Image source: GladIntntion
#28 A Cool Guide To Fonts That Countries Use
Image source: LucasC2222
#29 A Cool Guide To Family Tree Of Donald Duck
Image source: prof_devilsadvocate
#30 A Cool Guide On Pricing Psychology Hacks To Boost Sales
Image source: sachin_ramje
#31 A Cool Guide Chart To Help Understand Morse Code Messages
Image source: 14_werwolves
#32 A Cool Guide To Interview For Jobs
Image source: Jumpy_Mango6591
#33 A Cool Guide D.o.s.e
Image source: NinnaGarcia
#34 A Cool Guide On How Obesity Harms A Child’s Body
Image source: Which_Specialist_905
#35 A Cool Guide For Time Management
Image source: fulfilledphil
#36 A Cool Guide To Understand If You Are Living In The Past, Present Or Future Based On Your Feelings And Thoughts
Image source: jpc4stro
#37 A Cool Guide To Hangover Cures
Image source: Samp90
#38 A Cool Guide To Home Cleaning
Image source: tribhuz
#39 A Cool Guide To Bizarre Foods
Image source: Early-Lingonberry646
#40 A Cool Guide On The Human Cost Of The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Image source: Queer-Landlord
Follow Us