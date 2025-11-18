“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

by

Infographics are instant eye-catchers. They tend to draw interest and curiosity because the aesthetic presentation makes information digestible. 

We’ve compiled a list of visual trivia for you to munch on. A few of them are life essentials, like picking the right apple and laundry cycles. You may also come across a handful that may come in handy one day, like Germany’s cultural do’s and don’ts or pricing psychology tips to help you sell more stuff.

Scroll through the images below; hopefully, you learn at least one new thing today.

#1 A Cool Guide Showing The Lighthouses In The UK

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: AlephMartian

#2 A Cool Guide To Pop vs. Actual Psychology

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Indigo_222

#3 A Cool Guide Equality, Equity, And Justice: Breaking It Down Differently

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Constant-Freedom

#4 A Cool Guide To The Mythical Beasts Of Germany

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: NeilParkinsonMakes

#5 A Cool Guide On The Lifespan Of The Animal Kingdom

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Thatdamnmg

#6 A Cool Guide To The Evolution Of The Alphabet

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Global-Cheesecake131

#7 A Cool Guide To Underground Aleut Homes (Barabara)

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: colapepsikinnie

#8 A Cool Guide To How Long It Takes For Things To Decompose

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Impossible_Smoke1783

#9 A Cool Guide To The Average Cost Of Insulin Per Country

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: GetDownAndBoogieNow

#10 A Cool Guide For Berries

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: brassnut1

#11 A Cool Guides Tips For Police Encounters

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Willingnesses

#12 A Cool Guide To The Do’s And Don’ts When Visiting Germany

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: swishswooshSwiss

#13 A Cool Guide To The Names Of Things You Probably Didn’t Know

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: jayguar08

#14 A Cool Guide That Shows Different Heat Absorption By Colored Clothes

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: tppiel

#15 A Cool Guide To Single Payer Healthcare

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: GetDownAndBoogieNow

#16 A Cool Guide About Photography

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Mijrak

#17 A Cool Guide About Greek Gods

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Romulo_Gabriel

#18 A Cool Guide To How Often You Should Wash Your Clothes

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: jayguar08

#19 A Cool Guide To Sailor Tattoos

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: zyngene

#20 A Cool Guide To A Typical Home Of A Slum In New Delhi

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: giuliomagnifico

#21 A Cool Guide How To Understand A Map That Shows Land Features

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: M3_AF

#22 A Cool Guide To Setup Your Best Youtube

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: 4Serious20

#23 A Cool Guide On How To Jump A Car

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Electrical-Cover9441

#24 A Cool Guide To Languages Spoken In India

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: VatsalRaj

#25 A Cool Guide To The Number Of Animals Slaughtered Per Day On A Global Scale

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Scoxxicoccus

#26 A Cool Guide To What Each Denomination Of U.S. Currency Could Buy Through The Decades

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: supernintendo128

#27 A Cool Guide To States With Smaller Population Than Los Angeles County

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: GladIntntion

#28 A Cool Guide To Fonts That Countries Use

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: LucasC2222

#29 A Cool Guide To Family Tree Of Donald Duck

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: prof_devilsadvocate

#30 A Cool Guide On Pricing Psychology Hacks To Boost Sales

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: sachin_ramje

#31 A Cool Guide Chart To Help Understand Morse Code Messages

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: 14_werwolves

#32 A Cool Guide To Interview For Jobs

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Jumpy_Mango6591

#33 A Cool Guide D.o.s.e

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: NinnaGarcia

#34 A Cool Guide On How Obesity Harms A Child’s Body

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Which_Specialist_905

#35 A Cool Guide For Time Management

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: fulfilledphil

#36 A Cool Guide To Understand If You Are Living In The Past, Present Or Future Based On Your Feelings And Thoughts

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: jpc4stro

#37 A Cool Guide To Hangover Cures

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Samp90

#38 A Cool Guide To Home Cleaning

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: tribhuz

#39 A Cool Guide To Bizarre Foods

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Early-Lingonberry646

#40 A Cool Guide On The Human Cost Of The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

“Data Is Beautiful”: 40 Charts And Guides That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Image source: Queer-Landlord

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
16 Extraordinary Images By Myanmar’s Kyaw Kyaw Winn
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Times Teachers Hung The Funniest Signs In Their Classrooms And They Ended Up Being Praised Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
36 April Fun Facts To Celebrate Nature Awakening
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Went To The Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve In Mexico, And Here Are 23 Pictures I Took
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 5 Episode 12 Review: “Poina’ole (Not Forgotten)”
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2015
Mom Debates Whether To Ask MIL To Stop Doing Their Kids’ Christmas Stockings
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.