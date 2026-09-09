56 Chaotic Good Posts From Real Life To Inspire You To Be The Hero Everyone Needs

Saving the world, protecting humankind, and bringing villains to justice isn’t always a neat and tidy process. Often, fighting evil requires a ton of courage, plenty of stubbornness, out-of-the-box thinking, and a willingness to bend rigid rules. But it’s all done for a good cause.
You are not as powerless as you think. And if you’re looking for heroic inspiration, well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re featuring some of our favorite and most wholesome real-life everyday hero stories from the ‘Chaotic Good’ community, and we hope they awaken your inner Robin Hood or Han Solo. Scroll down to motivate yourself to make the world a better place.
And if you’re a fan of Dungeons & Dragons (hi!), let us know what adventures you’re running and which characters and moral alignments you’re playing in the comments!
#1 What Do They Expect From Us In This Economy?
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At its core, heroic behavior is pro-social and courageous, and revolves around generosity, compassion, altruism, and empathy. It helps and protects people, improves society, and embodies the values and morals of your community. An everyday hero takes responsibility for helping others, whether that involves simple acts of kindness or actually risking their lives.
According to Ronald E. Riggio, Ph.D, the Henry R. Kravis Professor of Leadership and Organizational Psychology at Claremont McKenna College, if you want to think and act like a superhero, you should first identify yourself as a person who will and can help others.
Everyday heroes are also mindful and aware of what’s going on around them, embrace self-efficacy (the belief that you can do something specific or reach a goal), and are deeply empathetic. Heroes help instead of ignoring or criticizing.
#2 A Young Woman Singlehandedly Stopping A Police Truck In Peak Monsoon During Countrywide Mass Protests Demanding Education Reforms (Mumbai, India)
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#3 Chad Dad!
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The term itself, Chaotic Good, is taken from the moral alignments that you see in the D&D tabletop roleplaying game. There are a total of 9 moral alignments: Lawful Good, Neutral Good (hi, this is yours truly), Chaotic Good (you are here in this list right now), Lawful Neutral, True Neutral, Chaotic Neutral, Lawful Evil, Neutral Evil, and Chaotic Evil. They all describe a fictional character or real-life person’s values, ethics, and relationship with the world.
Lawful individuals tend to value rules, customs, stability, and traditions, while Chaotic ones embrace freedom, change, and independence.
#4 Chaotic Good Superhero Origin Story
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#5 Mass Extensive Data Harvesting Should Have Never Been A Thing In The First Place
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#6 Here’s Some Motivational Needlework
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Lawful characters can be too rigid and controlling at times, while Chaotic people are rebels who can sometimes be too destructive for society to function properly.
Good characters tend to be altruistic and pro-social, while Evil is associated with selfishness and immorality (aka knowing that you’re doing something wrong and going through with it anyway). Neutral individuals find a balance between caring for others and their own self-interest.
#7 Buffalo Repurposed Their Abandoned Rite-Aid Letterboards To Tell Ice To Get Lost
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#8 Delightful Follow-Up From Or Regarding Flock Cameras
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#9 They Deserve It
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You don’t need to single-handedly save the world from any and all evil overnight and rebalance the scales of justice to be a hero. While that would be awesome, it is naive, impractical, and requires more resources, power, and influence than you (probably) have.
What you can do, however, is make small changes in your local community and make daily decisions that resonate outwards and affect society for the better. Heroic behavior can be incremental. And small acts of kindness are powerful. You have to be incredibly cynical to deny the broader effect they have.
#10 The Hell With Nestle
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#11 Don’t Get Mad, Get Annoying
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#12 Reporting In From Boise Idaho
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Ira Hyman, PhD., a professor of psychology at Western Washington University, points out that we can all turn our “minuscule contributions into something gigantic,” even if we don’t feel we wield a lot of power.
We can better understand our impact on society, the world, and our environment when we zoom out and look at trends, instead of just focusing on tiny, isolated actions. The bigger picture is more optimistic.
Something as simple as biking to work instead of taking your car has a big impact in the long term (even if it feels small). Small decisions snowball into bigger and bigger trends.
#13 This Might Be One Of My Favorite Protests Ever. Tosses Their Own Tactics Right Back In Their Faces
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#14 I Hand Stitched These
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#15 Police Chaotic
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“We frequently base our judgments and decisions on things that come to mind easily. This judgment bias is called the availability heuristic. The thoughts that are easily available are the ones that guide our decisions, even when that isn’t very valuable information,” Hyman writes.
“One aspect of the availability heuristic is that we don’t search for information that doesn’t come to mind easily. All those little things add up, often into tremendous things. But the addition of all those little things doesn’t come to mind very easily.”
#16 We Need To Encourage Organizations To Stop Banking On Surveillance Technology
Image source: Brent_Fox
#17 Activist Group Everyone Hates Elon Installed A Plaque And Poster At London Tesla Showroom As Musk Is Awarded Trillion Dollar Tesla Pay Package
Image source: QuicklyThisWay
#18 Hilton Punishes The Original Ethical Hotel. Cancel Hilton Honors Accounts
Image source: Sarallelogram
Beyond the direct impact that your daily habits and decisions have, you also need to consider how they influence the people around you.
“We also create another change by our individual minuscule behaviors: We make it easier for others to do things too. When we use alternative transportation, others see this and may try similar changes. Good behaviors have a tendency to snowball (of course, bad ones do too),” Hyman explains.
#19 Steal The Car, Keep The Soul
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#20 Chaotic Dan
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#21 Chaotic-Good Uncle
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“So how do you change the world? By making small, apparently minuscule contributions. Ride a bike and save the world. Change your light bulbs and slow the rate of global warming. Switch to a more fuel-efficient car and help lower the cost of gas. Your small actions add up, even when you feel powerless. You also help create a world that encourages others to make similar changes.”
#22 Come At Me, Brah!!
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#23 Y’all Know What To Do
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#24 The Hell With The Epstein Class
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The ‘Chaotic Good’ online community was first formed in July 2008 and has been featuring people’s rebellious everyday heroics in the local news for nearly two decades now.
According to the moderators who run the group, they define Chaotic Good characters as those who do whatever is necessary to bring about change for the better.
#25 One Man Is A Legend, The Other Is Some Chud From Texas
Image source: McDowdy
#26 You Know Who She Voted For
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#27 Some DHC Drive Thru Truth!
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Furthermore, Chaotic Good individuals tend to hate bureaucratic organizations because they “get in the way of social improvement.” They also value personal freedom a lot, both for themselves and for everyone else.
These people usually intend to do the right thing. However, the methods that they use can be disorganized, out of sync with the rest of society, and break more than a handful of rules and conventions.
#28 I Think This Counts
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#29 Interesting Fund
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#30 Hear Me Out
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We’ll be waiting for you in the comments after you’ve looked through all these posts and upvoted the ones that inspired you the most.
What are some small everyday ways that you’ve made your local community and the world a slightly better place? What advice would you give anyone who feels cynical, burned out, and pessimistic about changing the world and pushing back against the tides of selfishness, greed, and evil?
What’s your personal moral alignment? Where do you fall in the alignment matrix?
Let us know! Oh, and we genuinely want to hear about your latest D&D and other tabletop roleplaying game adventures. Share your stories, tell us about your characters, and go be authentically geeky.
#31 Elderberry vs. Data Centers
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#32 Photo Taken At The San Diego County Fair
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#33 Larry Ellison (Billionaire) Says “Citizens Will Be On Their Best Behavior” Under Constant AI Surveillance. So Here’s Just One Of His Estates Tucked Into “Billionaires Row” In Silicon Valley
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#34 Flock Around And Find Out
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#35 Excuse Me! I’d Like To Ask You A Few Questions!
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#36 Anti Meta AI Glasses Billboard
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#37 PSA Announcement: We Are All On The Decoy Plane
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#38 Such A Shame If This Got Passed Around
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#39 Doing What I Can As An American Stationed In Germany
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#40 Doctor’s Letter To United Health After They Denied Chemo Kid’s Anti Nausea Meds
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#41 I Like This One
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#42 She Wanted To Punish The Democrats With The President, But Ended Up Being Punished Herself
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#43 This Is So Good. When You See It
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#44 Maga Cult Hotline Billboard
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#45 Terrible Posts For Humanity- Join The Cause!
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#46 Reducing Republicans To The Scandal Makers They Are
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#47 Glassblower
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#48 He Was Just Trying To Be Helpful
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#49 Climate Action Group “Ende Gelände” Blocks Weapons Manufacturer
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#50 This Would Solve A Majority Of The Worlds Problems:
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#51 Florida Just Passed A Law That Lets Cops Label You A “G**g Member” For Being In Two Photos With The Wrong People. So I Built A System That Runs It Against The Politicians Who Wrote It
Image source: ChurchOMarsChaz
#52 A Group Of Flag Holders Block A Group Of Homophobic Protesters At Pride Parade
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#53 Take Em Down!
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#54 Flying A Cop Flag? Prepare To Climb Over Your Center Console Xd
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#55 Establishment Democrats Are Getting Nervous
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#56 Real Psychic, Fake Flyer
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