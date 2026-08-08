Become The Voice Of Reason In 11 Stories Where People Might Have Overreacted

Is it a justified response or a complete overreaction? From toxic roommate drama to shocking relationship red flags, it is incredibly easy to lose perspective when turmoil hits our lives. We have all been there, finally calming down and asking ourselves: “Did I overreact?” That is why we are putting these viral conflicts up for you to judge!
In this interactive voting poll, you will read 11 real stories in which drawing the line between a normal, healthy response and a petty meltdown is a matter of perspective. It’s your turn to play the internet jury. Do they desperately need a reality check?
If you find yourself craving more “Am I Overreacting?” stories when you’re done voting here, check out Part 2 of this poll by clicking here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 When checking in with my friend if she’s all set for a girls’ trip we were going to share as a group of six, she informed me at the last minute that she wants to bring her boyfriend. I had the place booked in my name, and since it was last minute, I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to change it anymore. Besides, it was supposed to be a girls’ trip, so I was less than thrilled. When I pointed out all these things and explained that it’s a bad idea, she started complaining that I wasn’t supportive of her relationship. Should I have rolled with it?
Image source: Ryutaro Tsukata, u/crop_cream_19
#2 My boyfriend and I were going through a rough patch. I felt he wasn’t serious about me or my needs. When I explained, he tried to fix things, and I thought we would get through it. Soon after, I noticed a beeping sound in my bedroom when I started a new job. I couldn’t find its source, and it started seriously affecting my sleep and mood. I worried that someone planted a device in my house. After a few months, my sister found a small chip in a box in my closet that was making the noise. It turned out my boyfriend put it there as a prank. I can kinda see how it would be funny, but after months of worrying, I don’t feel like talking to him anymore.
Image source: kaboompics, u/greek-astronomer
#3 My (19F) dad (45M) is weird. He and his golfing buddies have started buying some pretty gross clothes. The other day I came home from work and my mom showed dad’s new shirt, proudly displayed on the kitchen table. It was a polo filled with little stick people in inappropriate positions. I was really grossed out. My little sister (11F) had seen it too. I told them it’s awful and wildly inappropriate, especially around young kids. They think I’m overreacting because all of their 40+ year old friends find it funny and are excited for him to wear it.
Image source: Anthony, u/Kaylanite
#4 I didn’t ask my girlfriend what she wanted for dinner because I wanted to surprise her with a home-cooked meal. I got up early because we had very different work schedules that day, and made wine-braised short ribs, which I knew she likes. While I was at work, she asked me to order a pizza because she lost her credit card and had to close all accounts. I told her a homemade meal was waiting, but she said she didn’t feel like it and preferred pizza. I felt hurt and didn’t respond for a while. Later, she texted that she tasted the meal and found it inedible, so she threw it away. I didn’t go home that night.
Image source: Nino Keller, u/Dizzy-Suggestion2360
#5 My (33M) wife (29F) has been very interested in a role-playing computer game lately. It’s basically all she does apart from work. The last couple of months, she’s been distant. She doesn’t help me cook anymore. Instead, she role-plays in the game with her friend group. One night, I heard her talking to her friends, saying what sounded wildly inappropriate, and then calling someone ‘daddy’. I freaked out, unplugged the internet, and said some unharmonious things. She’s tried to explain that what I heard is just references to the game that I misunderstood. I’m not sure if I believe her.
Image source: Ron Lach, u/ThrowawayGameDaddy
#6 I was out with my fiancé when he said he had a surprise for me and pulled up to a gorgeous house. He asked me what I thought of it. I’ve wanted to move out of my cramped 1-bedroom apartment, so I started getting excited. Then he showed me the sign in the yard that said ‘under contract’. He let me sit in my excitement for a while before I asked if it was our house. And he started laughing, said, ‘nope,’ and drove away. I haven’t stopped crying.
Image source: Thirdman, u/GroundbreakingTie602
#7 My roommate keeps asking me to leave our apartment so she can bring a new guy over multiple times a week. This time, I didn’t really have a place to go, so I started a conversation about how I don’t think it should be like this. We both live there, so I’m just as entitled to stay home as she is, and having to leave multiple times a week isn’t fair to me. She got all defensive and said I’m basically shaming her for sleeping with multiple guys in the way I phrase it. She thinks it’s not a big deal, because I also bring my boyfriend over sometimes.
Image source: Liza Summer, u/[deleted]
#8 I was added to my boyfriend’s three-person group chat with friends. We rarely called, but the group grew closer, even planning a trip. Last night, I visited my boyfriend’s place and found his computer open and logged into the chat as one of our friends. It was signed up under my boyfriend’s backup email. As I snooped further, I became convinced he had been impersonating the group chat for over 2 years. When he caught me, he yelled at me to leave. I left crying, feeling like I was going insane. I don’t even know what to tell him anymore, but he thinks I’m blowing it out of proportion.
Image source: Sami Abdullah, u/Mindless_Tennis_4045
#9 I’m the leaseholder in my place, and I have an old classmate as a roommate. Recently, I got approved to work from home more often, so I looked into getting a pet. I settled on two cats, who are brothers. My roommate didn’t mind. However, his girlfriend comes to hang out very often, and when she saw the cats, she freaked out. Turns out she’s very allergic, and told me I should get them out of the house. I told her she has no right to tell me what stays and what goes in my place, and after bantering for a little while, we all went to sleep. In the morning, they were still bothering me about it, so I got mad and told them they could move out if they wanted to.
Image source: Plamen Kostadinov, u/Melodic_Doubtre
#10 I (25F) think my (33M) boyfriend is lying to me and is gay with his best friend. I’m set to marry him soon. Everything in our relationship is great, except for this one thing. He and his best friend have this bit where they both act super attracted to each other and tell each other the wildest things. Once I was snooping while they were texting, even though I know I shouldn’t, and I saw something like ‘it’s gonna hurt to walk days after’. They send each other pictures that are way out of line, too, just to encourage one another. I’m worried he’s cheating on me with him.
Image source: Zakhar Vozhdaienko, u/RaccoonFlat5265
#11 I (24M) live with two (29M/28F) roommates. The woman is a fridge pirate with sticky fingers and zero shame. My mom brought cheese from my home when she visited, and I hid it behind the milk in the fridge for safekeeping. The next day it was all gone. I snapped and bought a small fridge lockbox with a combo lock. When she saw it, she said I’m ‘creating division in the house’ and being ‘hostile and passive-aggressive’. Am I really?
Image source: Polina Tankilevitch, u/CheekSuper7240
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