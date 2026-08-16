“Am I In The Wrong For Controlling What My Boyfriend Eats?”: 11 Real Stories For You To Judge

From office meltdowns and holiday drama to messy friendships, tension is a natural part of life. However, navigating your own battles is exhausting. Weighing in on a stranger’s dispute as an armchair referee? That is pure, guilt-free entertainment!
We rounded up the web’s most polarizing “Am I in the wrong?” dilemmas for you to dive into. State your verdict, and find out where you stand in the community. Are you in sync with the crowd, or is your perspective completely unconventional?
If you enjoy casting judgment on dramatic stories, make sure to check out Part 8 of the ‘Who’s In The Wrong?’ Poll when you’re done with this one.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 My wife (35F) is mad at me (37M) for talking to a girl on the beach. We’ve been married for 7 years and have a 3-year-old boy. During a trip to Miami, I played with my son on the beach while my wife sunbathed. A woman approached us, complimented my son, and made small talk. I was polite, and the chat lasted about 10 minutes. My wife noticed it, and now she insists I shouldn’t have talked to her because her bikini was inappropriate. I just saw it as a mom making small talk with me about parenting. My wife thinks the woman was clearly flirting with me, so it’s unacceptable to make small talk with her without shutting it down.
Image source: u/ta-beach-hubby-1324, On Shot
#2 Last year, I (29F) agreed to be a surrogate for my sister and her husband (both 27). Now, I’m 7 months pregnant, and sometimes she gets a little controlling, but I thought it was understandable. A few months ago, I met a guy at work, and we hit it off. I wanted to introduce him to my sister, so I arranged a dinner. When we all arrived, he kissed me and rubbed my belly, which was a usual gesture for us. After the dinner, my sister exploded, upset that he kept touching my belly. She said he had his hands on it the whole night and found it weird because ‘it’s her baby’. I told her it was my body, which made her even angrier.
Image source: u/Big_Violet4390, Amina Filkins
#3 I’ve played guitar for 22 years and know the market well. My wife found out that her coworker, whose dad recently passed away, was selling a guitar and asked if I was interested. Apparently it was the dad’s 1952 Telecaster, still in great shape. He was asking for $4,000, so I bought it, knowing it’s worth around $50,000. The coworker later found out its true value and wanted it back, claiming I’d scammed him. He even threatened legal action and harassed my wife at work, which led to HR letting him go. I issued a restraining order and blocked him. Am I in the wrong for paying just what he asked for?
Image source: u/fhdksTHROWAWAY, Franco Monsalvo
#4 I met my wife in college. We lived together for two years after graduating and married soon after. At our wedding, I met her friend, who claimed to be a psychic. Later, my wife started checking on me at work, visiting late, and borrowing my phone. Finally, she accused me of cheating. I laughed it off, which apparently ‘confirmed her suspicion’. The psychic friend told her I’m cheating on her, and that I would laugh about it if she confronted me. We separated. After a while, I started filing for divorce, which is when she started reaching out to me and trying to get back together. Her parents hired a detective to find my affair, but no evidence was found. She and her parents are begging me to come back, but I’m going forward with the divorce, despite their tears.
Image source: u/Successful-Top3827, Pavel Danilyuk
#5 A coworker, whom I thought was just friendly (he’s married), sent me inappropriate drunk texts on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, including an almost explicit selfie. I don’t deal with work problems or colleagues off work time, so I pushed it off to Monday. That day, I wrote an official-sounding message, saying I’m disappointed with his actions, and I sent it to his work email address with attached screenshots of the messages. He got angry and accused me of trying to get him fired. I admit I could have handled it more directly over text, but I’m tired of dealing with this unwelcome behavior.
Image source: u/businessbittch, cottonbro studio
#6 I’m a university student, and I interned at a marketing company where I became close friends with my boss. Our friendship grew outside of work, and I developed feelings for him. He’s kind, hardworking, and successful. His girlfriend, however, is uneducated and unemployed, having dropped out due to family issues and mental health struggles. I asked him why he’s in love with her, and he listed too many reasons to count. I confessed my feelings, but he still thinks he’s lucky to have her. The thing is, I could probably do everything she does for him better. On top of that, I’m studying hard and working. He just doesn’t see how well we fit and gives me no chance. Am I in the wrong to pursue him?
Image source: u/[deleted], Artem Podrez
#7 I (23M) often had to help babysit my nephews on family outings. Last summer, I went on a family vacation where I had to share a hotel room with three rowdy boys. I complained, but they just reminded me I was there for free. I didn’t get much time to enjoy myself, while my sister and her husband had their separate room and loads of free time. This year, my parents planned a beach trip, expecting me to join. I refused, saying I’d drive myself and pay for my own room so I could actually enjoy my vacation. My sister is claiming I’d ruin their trip if I did my own thing. My parents just want peace, while I want my vacation to feel like one, not babysitting.
Image source: u/No-Ride-Throwaway, berffilm
#8 I’m (26M) straight, and our friend group is mostly women. Every time we go out, the girls insist we end up at a gay club. I’ve been getting hit on constantly, and some drunk guys get touchy, making me uncomfortable. When I brought it up, the girls called me homophobic, which I’m not. One night, I insisted we go to a lesbian bar, which welcomes straight people too, to see a sports game. The girls in our friend group quickly got uncomfortable and left. I personally had a great time, and we met some good people there, but the girls started complaining about it in the group chat the next day. I just called them homophobic.
Image source: u/Ok_Significance_8479, Maor Attias
#9 I’ve been friends with this woman (22F) for 17 years. She recently named her daughter Ghiuliyette (pronounced Juliet). I thought the spelling was a joke, but she was serious. I said the spelling could ruin the girl’s life, which made her quite angry. I honestly believe the spelling is so poor it could lead to bullying, but her husband said it’s cute and unique, and they’re blocking me on social media. Did I really do anything wrong?
Image source: u/addie_maylen, melis can
#10 I (23F) have been dating my boyfriend (24M) for four years. I’d say we’re a happy couple overall, but lately his ‘unique’ tastes have divided us. He eats cereal with orange juice instead of milk, mayo-and-butter sandwiches, and most recently raw onions and raw garlic. I can’t share a drink with him without it reeking of garlic, and kissing him is a nightmare now. I confronted him about it, and he just said he doesn’t want the food to go to waste. Well, he brought more garlic home as soon as he ran out. The garlicky aura surrounding him makes me want to avoid him at all costs at this point. I’m giving him an ultimatum.
Image source: u/garlic_throwra, Marcelo Verfe
#11 I’ve had this quirk of only snacking on cucumbers for as long as I can remember. I often carry sliced cucumbers in my purse and whole ones in my car, eating several daily. During a binge, I might eat about 35 cucumbers in a day. Recently, when we were visiting my boyfriend’s parents’ lake house, his mom caught me eating one in the bedroom. My boyfriend got pretty mad about it and said it humiliates him. This habit might be a deal-breaker for him, even though he has chips daily and I’ve never bothered him about it. I feel a little hurt, but cucumbers probably aren’t worth losing a relationship over.
Image source: u/[deleted], olga Volkovitskaia
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