“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

by

Aging is a privilege that not everyone gets to experience. So if you live to be 90 years old, the wrinkles on your face should be worn proudly as a badge of honor and a sign that you’ve got plenty of stories to tell about your younger years. But while we don’t need to be scared of aging, it is a fact that some behaviors and experiences can make us look older faster than others.

Reddit users have recently been discussing things that can instantly age a person, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts down below. Enjoy scrolling through, as you stay hydrated and remember to apply that handy dandy SPF, and keep reading to find a conversation with Catherine Summers of Not Dressed As Lamb!

#1

Grief, nothing ages you like Grief

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: TheGreatGrappaApe, Ben White

#2

Stress.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: gablamegla, Alexander Dummer

#3

War. I went from 21 to 31 in 6 months.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: FirstTarget8418, Somchai Kongkamsri

#4

Lack of sleep

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: Yasmin947

#5

Children

Image source: Crackerpuppy

#6

Back pain.

You can’t move like a young person if your back hurts.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: AdWonderful5920, Karolina Grabowska

#7

Stress. Grief. Trauma. Mental Illness. Losing a loved one way before their time at a young age (parent/sibling/close friend).

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: RoronoaZorro, Anna Shvets

#8

Bad plastic surgery.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: lovehopemadness, Igor Starkov

#9

Chronic pain

Image source: Timely-Comedian-5367

#10

Bad genes – like it or not. Some people smoke and drink their faces off and still look vibrant and healthy. Others eat well and exercise and look tired and lifeless

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: Maleficent_Heat_6195, buregina

#11

Working with the general public. Bartender of 21 years and nothing has aged me more than all y’all idiots.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: TimToMakeTheDonuts, Foo Visuals

#12

Smoking

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: Prestigious_Front384, cottonbro studio

#13

Fking cancer. Have watched my brother in law age 30 years in a month.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: imapassenger1, Thirdman

#14

Making eye contact with their cursed portrait that has been aging in their stead for centuries.

Image source: nzdastardly

#15

I think something not talked about a lot is mindset. Like if someone views themselves as old and shouldn’t do this or that, they’re making aging faster for themselves.
Affirmations can help.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: Amazing_Top_6530, Engin Akyurt

#16

Hatred, harboring bad/sour feelings.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: showmeyournipplesplz, OSPAN ALI

#17

Staying in a relationship or marriage you’re not happy in. It’s soul draining and the instant it’s over, there’s more relief than grieving for the end of it.

Image source: StrangerDanger_013

#18

Too dark of a tan (fake or real).

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: LucyVialli, M k

#19

For people over 30, their hair style. I dont know why some people, especially women, develop a hair style and stick with it the rest of their lives.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: PatrickMorris, Adam Winger

#20

Being president. Look at Obama’s hair in 2008 vs 2016!

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: falconfetus8, barackobama

#21

Dehydration. Sun.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: beautifulfuckingmess, engin akyurt

#22

Starving yourself to lose weight. I look so much older in photos from my 20s than I do now at 45.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: Mollysaurus, i yunmai

#23

Having a spouse that contributes nothing to your relationship and allows your family to slip further and further into debt without caring that you’re all only a couple of bills away from bankruptcy.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: Xmenenslaver, RDNE Stock project

#24

Depression or general unhappiness in life

Image source: mageking1217

#25

Being homeless. It’ll make you mature right fast it will.

Image source: vasaryo

#26

Being the victim of a crime, and then having to spend the next two years of your life attending monthly hearings until a court date is decided. Watching the legal system not protect you when he violates restraining orders, gets a DUI and visibly deteriorates, coming to court dirtier and more unkempt each time. Losing friends because they like the offender better and just can’t see…

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: minionofjoy, Sandra Dempsey

#27

The way you dress 

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: mint_lemxn, Burst

#28

The loss of a loved one.

Image source: St_Killian

#29

(Multiple) tooth loss

Image source: Successful_Ride6920

#30

CHILDREN. My boobs have aged 20 years.

Image source: StraightFail4895

#31

I just did 4 years in prison and that was f*****g stressful. I feel like I’ve aged a lot

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: andrewleecra, Matthew Ansley

#32

hair loss. Not me personally but I used to work with a guy who I swore was like 35, and he was 19.

Poor kid.

Image source: Kaiserhawk

#33

Stress, grief, childhood trauma. It can also ruin your life and life of the people around you.

Image source: Venom_Iam

#34

Weight loss sometimes adds way more wrinkles.

Image source: AnnTipathy

#35

For men, a moustache. If you look back at the 1980s, you have 25-30 year old men look like they’re in their 40s, and the same is happening again, now.

Women – too much makeup

Image source: eezgorriseadback

#36

I have been through war and i also lost my sister to a car accident, fair to say im 39 but i look 60.

Image source: Melancholic84

#37

Not choosing the cup of a carpenter

Image source: soldmyblood

#38

Kids. Kids instantly age people. I have proof of it. I had kids before my twin sister did. I looked 10 years older than her. Then she had kids and we evened out.

And yet the compelling narrative in the US is that SAHMs do nothing all day 🙄🙄🙄 yeah if that s**t ages you by 10 years, there’s definitely a lot of work and stress there.

Image source: bumblebeemath

#39

M**h and alcohol!

Image source: Sid15666

#40

Reminiscing about the show “Dinosaurs”

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: ShapeSuspicious7198

#41

Troubleshooting printer problems. I swear these devilish machines only exist to trigger me to smithereens.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: Philitt, Andrea Piacquadio

#42

Putting two spaces after a period

Image source: coolhwhip777

#43

Finding out a band you listened to when they first came out is getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Image source: mtg-Moonkeeper, Lance Anderson

#44

Platinum blonde hair. I swear it enhances every single line you have in your face even if you’re younger.

Image source: bubblegumwitch23

#45

Buccal fat removal

Image source: arieljoc

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Failed Tries At Following A Recipe That Led To The Most Hilarious Reviews
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
35 People Describe The Most Bittersweet Moment They Have Ever Experienced
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Birds When They’re Babies Versus All Grown Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things We Learned From The Princess Diana Documentary
3 min read
May, 25, 2017
Guy Quits Job To Travel The World While Assuring His Mom He’s Fine, A Year Later He’s Still Doing It!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Worker Who Never Used Her Whole Break Gets Scolded For Coming 3 Minutes Late, Decides To Change The Habit Of Coming In Early
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.