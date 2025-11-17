“I Went From 21 To 31 In 6 Months”: 45 Things That Inevitably Make People Look Older

Aging is a privilege that not everyone gets to experience. So if you live to be 90 years old, the wrinkles on your face should be worn proudly as a badge of honor and a sign that you’ve got plenty of stories to tell about your younger years. But while we don’t need to be scared of aging, it is a fact that some behaviors and experiences can make us look older faster than others.
#1
Grief, nothing ages you like Grief
#2
Stress.
#3
War. I went from 21 to 31 in 6 months.
#4
Lack of sleep
#5
Children
#6
Back pain.
You can’t move like a young person if your back hurts.
#7
Stress. Grief. Trauma. Mental Illness. Losing a loved one way before their time at a young age (parent/sibling/close friend).
#8
Bad plastic surgery.
#9
Chronic pain
#10
Bad genes – like it or not. Some people smoke and drink their faces off and still look vibrant and healthy. Others eat well and exercise and look tired and lifeless
#11
Working with the general public. Bartender of 21 years and nothing has aged me more than all y’all idiots.
#12
Smoking
#13
Fking cancer. Have watched my brother in law age 30 years in a month.
#14
Making eye contact with their cursed portrait that has been aging in their stead for centuries.
#15
I think something not talked about a lot is mindset. Like if someone views themselves as old and shouldn’t do this or that, they’re making aging faster for themselves.
Affirmations can help.
#16
Hatred, harboring bad/sour feelings.
#17
Staying in a relationship or marriage you’re not happy in. It’s soul draining and the instant it’s over, there’s more relief than grieving for the end of it.
#18
Too dark of a tan (fake or real).
#19
For people over 30, their hair style. I dont know why some people, especially women, develop a hair style and stick with it the rest of their lives.
#20
Being president. Look at Obama’s hair in 2008 vs 2016!
#21
Dehydration. Sun.
#22
Starving yourself to lose weight. I look so much older in photos from my 20s than I do now at 45.
#23
Having a spouse that contributes nothing to your relationship and allows your family to slip further and further into debt without caring that you’re all only a couple of bills away from bankruptcy.
#24
Depression or general unhappiness in life
#25
Being homeless. It’ll make you mature right fast it will.
#26
Being the victim of a crime, and then having to spend the next two years of your life attending monthly hearings until a court date is decided. Watching the legal system not protect you when he violates restraining orders, gets a DUI and visibly deteriorates, coming to court dirtier and more unkempt each time. Losing friends because they like the offender better and just can’t see…
#27
The way you dress
#28
The loss of a loved one.
#29
(Multiple) tooth loss
#30
CHILDREN. My boobs have aged 20 years.
#31
I just did 4 years in prison and that was f*****g stressful. I feel like I’ve aged a lot
#32
hair loss. Not me personally but I used to work with a guy who I swore was like 35, and he was 19.
Poor kid.
#33
Stress, grief, childhood trauma. It can also ruin your life and life of the people around you.
#34
Weight loss sometimes adds way more wrinkles.
#35
For men, a moustache. If you look back at the 1980s, you have 25-30 year old men look like they’re in their 40s, and the same is happening again, now.
Women – too much makeup
#36
I have been through war and i also lost my sister to a car accident, fair to say im 39 but i look 60.
#37
Not choosing the cup of a carpenter
#38
Kids. Kids instantly age people. I have proof of it. I had kids before my twin sister did. I looked 10 years older than her. Then she had kids and we evened out.
And yet the compelling narrative in the US is that SAHMs do nothing all day 🙄🙄🙄 yeah if that s**t ages you by 10 years, there’s definitely a lot of work and stress there.
#39
M**h and alcohol!
#40
Reminiscing about the show “Dinosaurs”
#41
Troubleshooting printer problems. I swear these devilish machines only exist to trigger me to smithereens.
#42
Putting two spaces after a period
#43
Finding out a band you listened to when they first came out is getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
#44
Platinum blonde hair. I swear it enhances every single line you have in your face even if you’re younger.
#45
Buccal fat removal
