50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

With editing apps and photoshopping software widely available, everyone can have an athletic body, a perfect vacation, or be youthful forever with just a touch of a finger. But how much can you alter a photo before it becomes a blatant giveaway that what you’re posting is far from reality?

Luckily we have the meticulous eyes and noggins of the netizens from the subreddit “Instagram Reality” who gladly expose people’s shams online and let us know how far is too far. Below you will find a collection of the best photoshopping fails that prove that not everything that glitters is gold.

While you’re scrolling through, don’t forget to check out a conversation with photographer Svenja Christina, who kindly agreed to expose the secrets of editing.

#1 That Cloud Won’t Leave Her Alone

Image source: your-missing-mom

#2 So Hot, The Car Melted

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Don’t You Hate It When Your Pecs Grow Over Your Pendant?

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#4 A Strong One

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: mr_kord

#5 Saw This On Instagram

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: marvolotom

#6 Maybe Just One More Filter

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: Unity__Newbie

#7 I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: katttd17

#8 It Gets Worse The More You Look

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: AlternativeSonGoku

#9 Found On A Thinspo Account. Send Help

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Didn’t Know There Was A Wax Statue In Milan

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#11 She Looks Better Without It Though

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: elic11

#12 Found On A Dating App. I Am Genuinely Concerned

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#13 People Really Think They Can Photoshop Themselves Ten Pounds Lighter And Then Walk Out In Public Like No One Will Notice

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: EvalynHTX

#14 He Forgot To Photoshop The iPhone Box’s Shadow

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Good Old Fashioned Facebook. These Are Going To Give Me Nightmares

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: posey98

#16 Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn’t Edit)

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: Its_Date_Mike

#17 I’m Sensing A Filter

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: OriginalGSpot

#18 Found On Facebook

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: DanteMarlvin

#19 Girl, What Is Up With Your Legs?? She Put The Whole Leg On Backwards In The Second Pic!

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: CarleyWard13

#20 What The Hell

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: hrafi1

#21 When You’re Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: marrewerre

#22 Her Booty Just Melts Into The Seat

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: SweetJazz25

#23 Famous Singer From My Country

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: ScaryFairyBG

#24 The Longer You Look, The Stranger It Gets

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: SCBeauty

#25 Not Even Craters Are Safe From Mad Filtering

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: _-_FanGirl_-_

#26 What

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: lowkeykathyyyy

#27 He “Travels” The World And He Has His Own Personal Fence Following Him Around The World

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: Purple_Lamas

#28 She Must Be On Tatooine With The Sun Both Behind And Ahead Of Her

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Half Person Half Cartoon?!

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: gritch_123

#30 A Body Builder I Have Since Unfollowed

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: alejas_tejas

#31 People Writing “I Wish I Had Skin Like This”. Lol She Wishes She Had Skin Like That Too.. Don’t Let Filters/Photoshop/Facetune Make You Feel Insecure

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#32 A German Reality TV Star On Instagram vs. On TV

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Twitter Thirst Trap Got That Grinch Fingers

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Who Needs Organs Anyway

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Legend

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: iamalol9701

#36 All Her Pictures Look Like This

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: kentucky_bunny

#37 Damn He’s Ripped

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source:  Unknown_Gamer944

#38 He Must Use Wite-Out Instead Of Toothpaste

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#39 I Can’t Get Over The Difference! Don’t Believe What You See On Instagram Folks

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: ohhithere21

#40 When You Move Too Much And The Filter Comes Off

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: _sophierobinson_

#41 This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: e_lime_pie

#42 His Page vs. Her Page. I Guess He Had To Bring Her To His Level ?

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: ineverlikedyoulinda

#43 When One Right Hand Isn’t Enough

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: lisaloveslashes

#44 Why?… This Is.. Wow Why Do People Hate Themselves This Much?

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Shrunken Head

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#46 I Thought People Had More Sense Than To Believe This Is Real, But She Popped Up On My Feed Because Friends Of Mine Shared Images Like This As “Goals”

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Can‘T Believe How She Thinks That’s Acceptable

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Happy Holidays!

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: aya5810

#49 Sad Face

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: reddit.com

#50 I Literally Have No Words

50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

Image source: 092mlk

