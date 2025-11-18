50 Of The Most Embarrassing Instagram Vs. Reality Pics Of People Trying To Hide Their True Self

With editing apps and photoshopping software widely available, everyone can have an athletic body, a perfect vacation, or be youthful forever with just a touch of a finger. But how much can you alter a photo before it becomes a blatant giveaway that what you’re posting is far from reality?
Luckily we have the meticulous eyes and noggins of the netizens from the subreddit “Instagram Reality” who gladly expose people’s shams online and let us know how far is too far. Below you will find a collection of the best photoshopping fails that prove that not everything that glitters is gold.
While you’re scrolling through, don’t forget to check out a conversation with photographer Svenja Christina, who kindly agreed to expose the secrets of editing.
More info: Instagram
#1 That Cloud Won’t Leave Her Alone
Image source: your-missing-mom
#2 So Hot, The Car Melted
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Don’t You Hate It When Your Pecs Grow Over Your Pendant?
Image source: reddit.com
#4 A Strong One
Image source: mr_kord
#5 Saw This On Instagram
Image source: marvolotom
#6 Maybe Just One More Filter
Image source: Unity__Newbie
#7 I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This
Image source: katttd17
#8 It Gets Worse The More You Look
Image source: AlternativeSonGoku
#9 Found On A Thinspo Account. Send Help
Image source: reddit.com
#10 I Didn’t Know There Was A Wax Statue In Milan
Image source: reddit.com
#11 She Looks Better Without It Though
Image source: elic11
#12 Found On A Dating App. I Am Genuinely Concerned
Image source: reddit.com
#13 People Really Think They Can Photoshop Themselves Ten Pounds Lighter And Then Walk Out In Public Like No One Will Notice
Image source: EvalynHTX
#14 He Forgot To Photoshop The iPhone Box’s Shadow
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Good Old Fashioned Facebook. These Are Going To Give Me Nightmares
Image source: posey98
#16 Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn’t Edit)
Image source: Its_Date_Mike
#17 I’m Sensing A Filter
Image source: OriginalGSpot
#18 Found On Facebook
Image source: DanteMarlvin
#19 Girl, What Is Up With Your Legs?? She Put The Whole Leg On Backwards In The Second Pic!
Image source: CarleyWard13
#20 What The Hell
Image source: hrafi1
#21 When You’re Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton
Image source: marrewerre
#22 Her Booty Just Melts Into The Seat
Image source: SweetJazz25
#23 Famous Singer From My Country
Image source: ScaryFairyBG
#24 The Longer You Look, The Stranger It Gets
Image source: SCBeauty
#25 Not Even Craters Are Safe From Mad Filtering
Image source: _-_FanGirl_-_
#26 What
Image source: lowkeykathyyyy
#27 He “Travels” The World And He Has His Own Personal Fence Following Him Around The World
Image source: Purple_Lamas
#28 She Must Be On Tatooine With The Sun Both Behind And Ahead Of Her
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Half Person Half Cartoon?!
Image source: gritch_123
#30 A Body Builder I Have Since Unfollowed
Image source: alejas_tejas
#31 People Writing “I Wish I Had Skin Like This”. Lol She Wishes She Had Skin Like That Too.. Don’t Let Filters/Photoshop/Facetune Make You Feel Insecure
Image source: reddit.com
#32 A German Reality TV Star On Instagram vs. On TV
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Twitter Thirst Trap Got That Grinch Fingers
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Who Needs Organs Anyway
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Legend
Image source: iamalol9701
#36 All Her Pictures Look Like This
Image source: kentucky_bunny
#37 Damn He’s Ripped
Image source: Unknown_Gamer944
#38 He Must Use Wite-Out Instead Of Toothpaste
Image source: reddit.com
#39 I Can’t Get Over The Difference! Don’t Believe What You See On Instagram Folks
Image source: ohhithere21
#40 When You Move Too Much And The Filter Comes Off
Image source: _sophierobinson_
#41 This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes
Image source: e_lime_pie
#42 His Page vs. Her Page. I Guess He Had To Bring Her To His Level ?
Image source: ineverlikedyoulinda
#43 When One Right Hand Isn’t Enough
Image source: lisaloveslashes
#44 Why?… This Is.. Wow Why Do People Hate Themselves This Much?
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Shrunken Head
Image source: reddit.com
#46 I Thought People Had More Sense Than To Believe This Is Real, But She Popped Up On My Feed Because Friends Of Mine Shared Images Like This As “Goals”
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Can‘T Believe How She Thinks That’s Acceptable
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Happy Holidays!
Image source: aya5810
#49 Sad Face
Image source: reddit.com
#50 I Literally Have No Words
Image source: 092mlk
Follow Us