“Instagram Reality”: 30 Times People Fooled No One With Their Fake Pics Online (New Pics)

Social media is like a funhouse mirror at times—it reflects reality, but often in a somewhat distorted way. That’s because a lot of people choose to alter their images. And while some keep it simple and realistic, others take it one—or three—steps too far.
Lots of examples of people going overboard with photo editing can be found on Instagram. They cover everything from extra smooth skin to enhanced body features that warp the objects around it, and so much more. We have combed through the platform to find images that best represent the distinction between Instagram and reality. Scroll down for the pictures and check out this post for more.
#1 Crypt Keeper Fingers
Image source: mintvinylnirvana
#2 She Is So Gorgeous And Clearly Doesn’t Need Filters! Looks Stunning At 56
Image source: cherry_cerise
#3 Abusing The Perspective Tool Gave Her A Terrible Side Effect
Image source: AwarAddendum
#4 I Am Afraid
Image source: cricketchubs
#5 Her Entire Instagram Page Is Like This
Image source: shi7863
#6 Pic She Posts vs. Pic Taken By A Fan
Image source: loginpage
#7 Nice Phone
Image source: WinterPlanet
#8 One From Linkedin, Terrifying
Image source: Come_back_zinc_14
#9 I Am Genuinely Confused About How Someone Can Edit Their Photos Like This And Think “Yep That Looks Good, I’ll Post It”
Image source: InTheBinIGo
#10 They Even Shopped The Background
Image source: shgrannn
#11 I Just Don’t Get How Anyone Finishes Editing This And Goes ‘Yep, That’s The Perfect Photo!’
Image source: hazelinside
#12 Instagram vs. A Reality Show On TV
Image source: lololmiauw
#13 “Fashion Model” With 225k Followers. Last 2 Slides Is His Face Real Face
Image source: Hardluck-Woman
#14 Small Head Syndrome Strikes Again
Image source: 12mediumSizedDucks
#15 Foundation So Good It Even Blurs Your Hair…
Image source: Emerald_Mistress
#16 Seriously? This Is Getting Ridiculous. Do People Actually Believe This Bs?
Image source: Morg172
#17 His Face Never Changes In Any Photo. It’s The Same Smooth Face Every Time. Found In The Wild
Image source: MotherofPorgs
#18 She Calls Herself A Greek Kim K
Image source: Capital-Abies9458
#19 Instagram vs. Reality TV. She Claims To Be 27, But…
Image source: LivinLikeASloth
#20 Famous Singer Ages Gracefully, Yet Still Feels The Need To Filter Her Face To Oblivion
Image source: hillbillyheartattack
#21 Her Post And Her Live
Image source: Extra_Anywhere5901
#22 Uncanny Valley
Image source: thedaniel_mendez
#23 I Can’t Believe He Edits His Mom As Well, And On The Regular Too!
Image source: RBBEnthusiast
#24 Dating Apps In Vegas Be Like
Image source: digitecca
#25 When You Blend So Much Your Teeth Get Blurry
Image source: throwawayaccount8649
#26 Sometimes Skin Texture Gets Away From You
Image source: flyingbunnyduckbat
#27 I Didn’t Know Quality Protein Powder Could Remove Vital Organs
Image source: srah42
#28 The Realest Booty You Ever Did Saw
Image source: Witch-MTN-VIII
#29 Photo vs. Video
Image source: revenantcake
#30 “Throw Back 1989 I Was 19 Yrs Old”
Image source: twentyninepearls
#31 “The Sexiest Doctor” In Our Country, Promo Shot For Reality TV Show vs. Her Instagram
Image source: Beep-Beeps
