“Instagram Reality”: 30 Times People Fooled No One With Their Fake Pics Online (New Pics)

Social media is like a funhouse mirror at times—it reflects reality, but often in a somewhat distorted way. That’s because a lot of people choose to alter their images. And while some keep it simple and realistic, others take it one—or three—steps too far.

Lots of examples of people going overboard with photo editing can be found on Instagram. They cover everything from extra smooth skin to enhanced body features that warp the objects around it, and so much more. We have combed through the platform to find images that best represent the distinction between Instagram and reality. Scroll down for the pictures and check out this post for more.

#1 Crypt Keeper Fingers

Image source: mintvinylnirvana

#2 She Is So Gorgeous And Clearly Doesn’t Need Filters! Looks Stunning At 56

Image source: cherry_cerise

#3 Abusing The Perspective Tool Gave Her A Terrible Side Effect

Image source: AwarAddendum

#4 I Am Afraid

Image source: cricketchubs

#5 Her Entire Instagram Page Is Like This

Image source: shi7863

#6 Pic She Posts vs. Pic Taken By A Fan

Image source: loginpage

#7 Nice Phone

Image source: WinterPlanet

#8 One From Linkedin, Terrifying

Image source: Come_back_zinc_14

#9 I Am Genuinely Confused About How Someone Can Edit Their Photos Like This And Think “Yep That Looks Good, I’ll Post It”

Image source: InTheBinIGo

#10 They Even Shopped The Background

Image source: shgrannn

#11 I Just Don’t Get How Anyone Finishes Editing This And Goes ‘Yep, That’s The Perfect Photo!’

Image source: hazelinside

#12 Instagram vs. A Reality Show On TV

Image source: lololmiauw

#13 “Fashion Model” With 225k Followers. Last 2 Slides Is His Face Real Face

Image source: Hardluck-Woman

#14 Small Head Syndrome Strikes Again

Image source: 12mediumSizedDucks

#15 Foundation So Good It Even Blurs Your Hair…

Image source: Emerald_Mistress

#16 Seriously? This Is Getting Ridiculous. Do People Actually Believe This Bs?

Image source: Morg172

#17 His Face Never Changes In Any Photo. It’s The Same Smooth Face Every Time. Found In The Wild

Image source: MotherofPorgs

#18 She Calls Herself A Greek Kim K

Image source: Capital-Abies9458

#19 Instagram vs. Reality TV. She Claims To Be 27, But…

Image source: LivinLikeASloth

#20 Famous Singer Ages Gracefully, Yet Still Feels The Need To Filter Her Face To Oblivion

Image source: hillbillyheartattack

#21 Her Post And Her Live

Image source: Extra_Anywhere5901

#22 Uncanny Valley

Image source: thedaniel_mendez

#23 I Can’t Believe He Edits His Mom As Well, And On The Regular Too!

Image source: RBBEnthusiast

#24 Dating Apps In Vegas Be Like

Image source: digitecca

#25 When You Blend So Much Your Teeth Get Blurry

Image source: throwawayaccount8649

#26 Sometimes Skin Texture Gets Away From You

Image source: flyingbunnyduckbat

#27 I Didn’t Know Quality Protein Powder Could Remove Vital Organs

Image source: srah42

#28 The Realest Booty You Ever Did Saw

Image source: Witch-MTN-VIII

#29 Photo vs. Video

Image source: revenantcake

#30 “Throw Back 1989 I Was 19 Yrs Old”

Image source: twentyninepearls

#31 “The Sexiest Doctor” In Our Country, Promo Shot For Reality TV Show vs. Her Instagram

Image source: Beep-Beeps

