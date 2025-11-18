50 Hilarious Pics From ‘Instacart’ Shoppers And Their Customers To Bring A Chuckle To Your Day

No matter what your job is, at some point, you’re going to run into some truly hilarious and bizarre situations that you’ll want to share with your coworkers. And the people working at ‘Instacart,’ a well-known grocery delivery company, are no exception.
That's where the r/InstacartShoppers subreddit comes in. It's a popular online community that invites folks to share their experiences working at the company, with all of its ups and downs.
Marketing psychology speaker and the host of the branding and human nature blogs, Matt Johnson, Ph.D., kindly answered Bored Panda’s questions about how newcomers can stand up against grocery delivery whales, and whether there’s any advantage to shopping in person anymore. Spoiler warning: there are quite a few! Scroll down for our full interview with the expert.
#1 So I Had A First Today. Take The First Load To The Customer’s Door And Come Back For Another And There’s A Damn Goat In My Trunk Investigating Things
Image source: BSBHVR2
#2 That’s A New One
Image source: RingIndustries
#3 Tips Pay The Bills But This
Image source: 2sp00ked4u
#4 Had A Delivery That Was Just 4 20lb Cat Food Bags This Morning, And Upon Arrival
Image source: thegabe101
#5 Found Kittens While Shopping
Image source: reddit.com
#6 The Only Type Of Customer I Like Meeting Me At The Door
Image source: fossa_97
#7 Nice Extra Tip Last Night!
Image source: shrupp
#8 Saw This Guy A Few Doors Down From My Delivery
Image source: Key_Gate_4216
#9 When The Customer Stares While You Deliver
Image source: Ok_Cheetah_5114
#10 The Door On This Customers House
Image source: seabaugh
#11 Rude Customer Gets Equal Treatment
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Kelly Likes Her Job A Lil Too Much
Image source: Dsg1695
#13 Used To Be A Shopper
Image source: nudes-bot
#14 Rough Day
Image source: jroberson1991
#15 Wrong Item My A**
Golden Retriever? More like Golden DECEIVER, amirite?
Image source: snaptcarrot
#16 Instacart Support Is So Good
Image source: AntObvious9168
#17 Best Delivery Pic Ever!
Image source: gaybirdnerd55
#18 Slow Day But Great Customers
Image source: FunkoDude
#19 Weirdest Comment I’ve Ever Received
Image source: blargnblah
#20 Met These Characters On A Delivery Today
Image source: SquarePeg37
#21 Trapped In Customer’s Vestibule
Image source: Mundane_Confection_6
#22 Customer Left An Envelope With My Name On It
Image source: Whats_Up4444
#23 First Batch Of The Morning… 30 Pineapples
Image source: justsomeone19
#24 How Do You Set Up At The Drop Off ?
Image source: Jsoto022220
#25 This Dog Wouldn’t Let Me Stage The Items Lol
Image source: kmalmrose
#26 Looking Back On This Still Makes Me Laugh
Image source: ehhchi
#27 One Of The Few Customers To Make Me Laugh
Image source: reddit.com
#28 “They’re Out Of The Green Celery”
Image source: agarcia900
#29 I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes!!!
Image source: vannbabu
#30 I Try Not To Judge Others Too Harshly But Come On
Image source: anonnemous
#31 Best Day Ever!!
Image source: christchild705
#32 Cancelled Order With iPad
The customer canceled their order as soon as I pulled into their community. Costco only gives store credit cards as returns. I hate looking sketchy while returning these types of items.
Image source: Ok-Mycologist7205
#33 Well Damn Kimmy
Image source: Charlieee26_
#34 Well There Goes My Tip
Image source: flailinguntoblivion
#35 I Was Struggling To Pay Rent And This Happened
Image source: hippy_chad
#36 Instacart Shopper Being Weird With My Girl
Image source: Kase215
#37 How Am I Gonna Fit This Into A Toyota Camry?
Image source: AceonPiano
#38 These Customers
Image source: sailorKR00ace
#39 Is My Shopper Trying To Scam Me Right Now?
I have a order being shopped right now. There’s something on the bottom called “Life Goods” for $149 that I know for 100% fact that I did not order. I asked my shopper what it is and that I didn’t order it and to remove it, and am getting no response
Image source: Boldest19
#40 Customer Dog Attacked Car During Delivery
Image source: CommercialCurrent918
#41 Poor Dog
Image source: Yuri_Ligotme
#42 I Drew Up A “Thank You” Card For My Customers
Image source: MarmieMakes
#43 How Do I Make Sure She Gets The Free One??
Image source: redflower5
#44 What In The Actual F**k?
Image source: KairoArturo
#45 Lmao This Was A Nice Surprise
Image source: reddit.com
#46 I Received No Help, But I Did Receive This
Image source: fv1021
#47 $400 Alcohol Disposal
Image source: Poverty_beans
#48 Already Had All The Groceries In The Car
Image source: reddit.com
#49 This Is F**kin Crazy
Image source: Ok_Load4298
#50 Customer Thought I Was Gonna Ruin My Car For $14
Image source: number1smussyf4n
