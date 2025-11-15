Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Love Or Hate About Winter?

Not Christmas, winter.
Just curious…
Have fun!
#1
I love it! Where I live winter start’s in June it’s cold in the mornings and at night but mild during the day
#2
I love the lack of bugs
The pretty sparkles in the snow
Hot chocolate in our mugs
Sitting on a sled, down the hill we go
Dressed up snug and warm
I hate the biting northerly gales
Overheating while shopping
Treacherous icy trails
Unripened fruit for topping
8am dawns and 4pm dusks
#3
My favourite thing is how beautiful it can be. I am not a fan of heat but I love winter sunny days. Also love winter clothes and blankets.
My least favourite is how dark it is. My body cannot handle waking up when its dark and it getting dark again at 4pm. Ideally for me it would be daylight from 6am to 10pm
#4
I love how beautiful it is. It’s so nice to wake up, look out the window, and see snow covering everything. But then again, when I step outside and feel the bitter cold, I always remember why I don’t like Winter.
#5
I hate winer because the roads get so icy and slippery depending on where you are. I got into a huge rollover accident a few years back and still hate driving or riding in a car during winter.
#6
While I love the crispy cool air and the soft powdery snow, winter brings many illnesses which I frankly hate.
#7
I love winter, cold, snow, fireplaces, hot springs while it’s snowing, basically everything.
#8
I love winter, but its so different from where I used to live to where I live now.
#9
I like that my birthday is in winter but I don’t like being cold!
#10
i have a excuse to stay inside on snow days but, i hate how cold it is
#11
I love the coziness of winter. I love to just curl up on my couch under a blanket and watch Netflix.
#12
I love being really cold. I like when it’s cold enough to just sit in bed with like ten layers of blankets and hot chocolate and read a book or watch a movie. It’s the best. I also love snow. It’s a lot of work, but fun.
#13
Oh, the thing i hate on winter is Christmas🎄
#14
I utterly detest winter with the fury of a thousand suns. The *only* good thing about winter is Christmas. I hate the endlessly white skies, which suck all the color and joy out of life, making everything seem like a washed out world which exists simply to exist. I hate the pain that comes with being cold (I have fibromyalgia). I hate having to take literal extra minutes of my time to get bundled up before going outside. I hate that practically every outside plant is dead. I hate having to wear more layers of clothes. I hate not being able to have actually tasty and fresh fruits that don’t cost a fortune because they had to be imported (I do not have access to a greenhouse). I hate the “snow” we get where I live – it’s just gross slush that turns brown and disgusting, and it makes everything you wear wet and miserable. Even when it sticks and doesn’t immediately turn disgusting, it’s still completely miserable. I hate all the black ice on the streets and sidewalks which makes driving anywhere dangerous. I hate the freezing rain and ice that knocks out our power predictably every year. I hate not being able to eat salads and cold, fresh vegetables without feeling like I’m freezing to death. I hate how long it takes the water coming out of my faucets to get warm enough to touch without my hands getting frozen stiff. I hate the lack of daytime light. I hate how early it gets dark. I hate having to maintain, clean, and constantly refill the humidifiers in my house. I hate getting out of my warm bed in the morning to step into the freezing cold of my house. I hate that I can’t reliably take a hot bath because either the hot water runs out too early or the coldness of my house steals the heat from my bath. I hate having to endlessly apply chapstick. I hate getting more nosebleeds. I hate having to endlessly apply lotion. I hate constantly having cold hands and feet regardless of what I do. There are just so, so many reasons for me to hate winter. One day I hope to live closer to the equator.
