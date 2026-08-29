Insider Confirms Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi’s Romance, Stating She Sees Him As ‘Husband Material’

Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Jacob Elordi appears to be getting more serious.
An insider has revealed that the model now sees the Australian actor as someone she could potentially marry. The pair were first linked romantically in April this year after knowing each other for several years.
Since then, the pair have taken trips together, met each other’s friends, and spent more time together in public.
The source said Jenner feels comfortable with Elordi and believes their relationship could become important in her life.
“Kendall really does see Jacob as husband material,” the insider said.
Insider revealed that Kendall Jenner reportedly sees Jacob Elordi as marriage material
According to Page Six, Jenner has started thinking about marriage with Elordi.
“She’s dated great guys and had serious relationships before, but this is the first time she’s thought, ‘I could actually marry this person,’” the insider said.
The source added that Jenner has never felt she needed to settle down because of her age. This relationship is reportedly different because she feels Elordi is “grown-up and solid.”
“Kendall’s family and friends really couldn’t be happier for her,” the source said. “Jacob just fits into her life so easily, and everyone has welcomed him with open arms.”
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The insider also said Elordi has been treating Jenner well. “He’s such a gentleman,” the source said. “He treats Kendall incredibly well.”
According to the source, Elordi has a calming presence that Jenner likes, and she appears “settled and at peace” when she is with him.
The insider also said Elordi has been thinking about Jenner’s birthday and has been planning and shopping for her.
“He really pays attention to the little things and makes an effort, and that means a lot to her,” the source said.
Jenner also thinks the relationship feels different with Elordi
The source also clarified that for Jenner, it’s not another short-term romance.
“She’s at a place in her life now where she knows what she wants, and she’s not interested in forcing something just for the sake of being in a relationship,” the insider said.
“With Jacob, it feels very natural.”
They made it clear that the couple has not been together long enough for anyone to know where the relationship will end up.
Still, Jenner believes their connection could become something important.
“She knows this has the potential to be something really significant in her life,” the insider said.
The insider further shared that Kendall enjoyed being single before her romance with Elordi began
Apparently, Jenner was not actively looking to settle down earlier this year.
During a January episode of Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, she spoke about enjoying her independence.
“I like this independence that I have right now. And I can do my own thing,” she said.
She also explained that she wanted to spend time focusing on herself after turning 29.
However, her situation changed a few months later when she and Elordi began spending more time together.
The two had known each other for years and had been photographed together since 2022. At that time, Jenner was dating Devin Booker, while Elordi was linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli.
Elordi and Jenner’s relationship gained traction in April when they were seen getting close at Coachella
The pair was spotted getting close at Coachella 2026.
A few days later, a source told People that the couple had already been spending time together privately.
“They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months,” the insider said.
Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the two had developed an attraction after years of moving in the same social circles.
The insider further added that they got along because they were both “low-key” and took their careers seriously.
In May, they were spotted having breakfast in Hawaii. A source told Page Six the trip strengthened their relationship.
“Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,” the insider said.
“They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”
Soon after the trip, the two were seen in Los Angeles with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
Despite keeping their relationship private, things between them changed this month.
On August 20, the two were photographed holding hands after having dinner at China Tang at The Dorchester in London.
During the time, Elordi was promoting his movie, The Dog Stars.
A few days later, they were seen leaving The River Café in West London.
Elordi appeared to lead Jenner through the restaurant door while she held his wrist. The two then held hands again.
On August 25, they were photographed leaving Manpuku Japanese BBQ in West Hollywood.
Furthermore, Elordi has spent time with several people close to Jenner
Elordi has also spent time with several people close to Jenner.
Besides Kylie and Chalamet, he has reportedly met Jenner’s friends, including Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Renell Medrano, and Lauren Perez.
One source told the Daily Mail that Elordi had also become comfortable at Jenner’s homes in Beverly Hills and Montecito.
However, another source claimed that some of Jenner’s family members were concerned about how much time the couple was spending together.
“Some of Kendall’s family members think she is spending too much time with Jacob and catering to him too much,” the source said.
The insider claimed Jenner had been arranging their expensive trips, private flights, and other travel plans. However, those claims were not confirmed.
Despite their relationship going strong, Khloe Kardashian has told Jenner to be careful
According to the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian has been more cautious about the relationship.
The source said Khloe supports Kendall but wants her younger sister to be careful.
“Khloé has been burned so many times,” the insider said, referring to her past relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.
“She doesn’t want to scare Kendall; she has just told her sister to keep one eye open,” the source added.
Kylie reportedly has a different view.
“Kylie was the one who told Kendall and Jacob to date each other in the first place,” another source said.
The insider claimed Kylie has encouraged them to enjoy the relationship rather than slow things down.
Additionally, people close to Jenner have mentioned Elordi’s past relationships.
Euphoria star has previously dated Joey King, Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and Olivia Jade Giannulli.
A source claimed some of Jenner’s friends worry she could get hurt.
“Friends worry Jacob will break Kendall’s heart because he has dated so many women before and he tends to not stay in a relationship for too long,” the insider told Daily Mail.
Another source also claimed Elordi enjoys the increased attention that comes with dating Jenner.
Meanwhile, Jenner has dated several famous men, including Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, and Blake Griffin.
Besides marriage, Jenner and Elordi have both talked about having children
Earlier this year, Jenner opened up to Vogue France about wanting children in the future.
“Yes, of course. I want to have them, but not right now,” she said.
The model explained that she wants to have enough time to dedicate to her children.
Elordi has also said that he wants to become a father. When The Wall Street Journal asked him about having children, he replied, “very much so.”
He also said becoming a father would make him “the happiest person in the world.”
“They just make perfect sense,” wrote one netizen
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