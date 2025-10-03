Inside New Zealand’s Abandoned Waiwera Hot Pools: A Forgotten Water Park Frozen In Time

by

Waiwera Hot Pools, also known as Waiwera Thermal Resort and Spa, is a geothermal spa and water park located in Waiwera, New Zealand. While previously a popular attraction, the resort closed in 2018 and has since fallen into disrepair, with some structures demolished. At its peak in the early 2000s, the attraction saw more than 350,000 visitors enter the gates each year and was the largest water park in the country.

Due to several different factors, including a Russian billionaire buyer, the park slowly fell into disarray, finally closing in 2018 under the notion of refurbishment and much needed repairs. Employees were told the park would only be shut for a few days, it never opened again.

After several years of closure and no repairs, the slides were dismantled and left on site. As of 2025, the park is listed for sale and has been completely razed to the ground.

The images below were taken sometime in 2022, and it is believed the park has now been completely dismantled.

