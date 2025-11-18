Army Vet Breaks World Record With 99.9% Of Body Tattooed, People “Heartbroken” With Photos

“Turning darkness into beauty.” That’s how Esperance Fuerzina, a 36-year-old army veteran from Bridgeport, Connecticut, has etched her name in history by becoming the most tattooed woman in the world, according to Guinness World Records.
Over the past decade, Esperance has covered 99.98% of her body in tattoos, and she doesn’t plan to end her journey any time soon.
From her first tattoo on her hip at 21, Esperance has transformed her appearance with an array of body modifications, including a “tongue split,” five facial implants, and extensive piercings across her ears, nipples, and other body parts.
Her tattoos not only extend from her scalp to the soles of her feet but also on the inside, encompassing areas like her eyelids, eyeballs, gums, and tongue.
“I think it’s obvious I’m not trying to adhere to traditional beauty standards, and that can be both liberating and also something many people don’t understand and can be negative about,” Fuerzina said.
An army veteran wins the Guinness World Record for “Most Tattooed Woman,” having 99.98% of her body covered in tattoos and other modifications
Image credits: modifiedapparition
With her tongue divided into two different colored segments, her teeth painted red, and hard ridges across her temples, forehead, and arms, the army vet has put together a look that makes her look almost reptilian in nature.
Esperance’s dedication to her body art has earned her an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest number of body modifications for a female at 89, surpassing the previous record-holder, Maria José Cristerna, by a massive 40 interventions.
For Esperance, tattoos are more than just ink—they are a way to document her life’s journey.
“I’ve had a nomadic life and limited space in my army pack,” she said. “I felt I could carry these experiences with me wherever I go.”
Image credits: modifiedapparition
For her, each tattoo represents a significant milestone, turning challenging moments into symbols of personal growth and transformation.
Esperance uses the pain of her tattoos as a constant reminder of her experiences. The veteran explains that she actively seeks the discomfort they generate and uses it as a chance to meditate and evolve spiritually.
Among the most painful procedures the artist has subjected her body to are 15 subdermal implants, the removal of her nipples, and 18 genital piercings.
The veteran had already surpassed the previous record holder without realizing it before submitting her application, making it an easy win for her
Image credits: modifiedapparition
Esperance stumbled upon the possibility of winning the world record almost by accident.
Her journey began when a casual remark from an acquaintance about the previous holder piqued her interest. Driven by curiosity, the vet researched the existing record and discovered something exciting: she had already far surpassed it.
Mexican Maria José Cristerna had been the undisputed record-holder since she first broke it back in 2012.
Reflecting on her application process, Esperance admits, “I was initially a little apprehensive, but I wanted to try to showcase the strength of women, and what’s possible, by applying for the record myself.”
Growing up in a military family, Esperance moved frequently across the Southern United States and even spent three years in Japan. Following her family’s footsteps, she served in the Army as a medical service officer and had to witness many grievous injuries.
“I’m now a retired Army veteran,” she explains. “The creative flow mostly came after the military, but perhaps the lack of it while in pushed me towards it!”
She got her first tattoo at 21 to commemorate the family of a past lover. Heartbreak caused it to be replaced by a vibrant phoenix, igniting a passion for the hobby along the way.
“I usually allow the artists a lot of creative freedom once I have found one whose style I am comfortable with and inspired by,” she explained.
Far from being satisfied with her victory, the artist expressed her wish to continue perfecting her body, which she views as a “canvas” that’s yet to be perfected
Image credits: modifiedapparition
Esperance’s 10-year-long journey is set to continue, as she doesn’t believe her magnum opus is finished yet.
“In terms of my body being covered, it is still hard to imagine a set ending,” she explains. “For many years now, I’ve been moving towards more cohesiveness in my suit and that is still an aim of mine.”
She continues, stating that she wants to go “bigger” with her next interventions, all in pursuit of making her entire body into a work of art that “flows” better and is more “cohesive.”
Image credits: modifiedapparition
Her unique look attracts a lot of attention, and, sadly, not all of it is positive. Despite the backlash she experiences, she remains steadfast. To her, those reactions are more about others’ insecurities, and she maintains that kindness prevails in the end.
Reflecting on her achievement, Esperance shared her excitement and gratitude: “To be the most tattooed woman and to have the most body modifications feels a little crazy, I am grateful and excited for the future – and of course I am not done!”
Netizens reacted with a mix of amazement and surprise, but most were put off by the stark differences between the before-and-after photos of the army vet
Image credits: Guiness World Records
“She looks fantastic. Love the look. More attractive than before,” said one of her fans.
“Congrats on the victory! She is an inspiration to us all,” expressed another.
The extent to which Fuerzina’s body is modified led many to question her health, both when it comes to ink particles getting into her bloodstream and her mental state.
“To be fortunate enough to be born with a healthy, perfectly formed and fully functioning body and not to be content and grateful but instead to actively destroy it,” wrote one baffled reader.
“I could only bear to look at a couple of pictures, but felt too nauseous to continue,” another stated.
“I can’t imagine, as a mother, giving birth to a flawless beautiful baby girl, only for her to end up looking like that. I’d be heartbroken,” one expressed.
“This could be viewed as a form of self-harm, in which case the Guinness Book of Records should steer clear of it,” said one viewer.
“She was beautiful” Readers were impressed by the record but lamented the extent to which the veteran went to win it
Follow Us