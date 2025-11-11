This Dog Was Left By Two Of His Owners, But Then We Saw Him, And Knew He Was The One

It’s been more than ten years since we adopted a crossbreed dog from a dog shelter. He was about five years old then, we don’t know the exact date of birth. He got there because after spending years with his first family, he became unwanted. And then, when he found a new home somewhere else, only after two month he became unwanted again and the shelter workers found him wandering around. The second family did not want him back. But then we saw him, and we knew he was the one.

As almost every adult unwanted dog from the shelter, he’s got a few behavioral issues. It’s not his fault, it’s the fault of his first family. We know nothing about them, and I don’t think he was mistreated in some way. But it was very visible, that they were not walking him. They didn’t socialize him with other dogs and he didn’t know even the basic things, like how to sit on command or play with some toy.

The result is that he is aggressive towards other dogs and he is always trying to run away. It took me five years to teach him how to safely go for walk without a leash without him running away. Unfortunately, I was unable to solve his aggressiveness to other dogs. It’s much better than at beginning, but still not okay.

On the plus side, he is really kind and gentle to females, sometimes puppies. He’s also very caring – he hates crying very much and always tries to comfort you. He’s also very smart and teachable.

And of course, he is the most beautiful dog in the world for me, despite the fact that he’s got only half of his tail and we don’t know why. His name is Antonin (Anthony), and now he’s about fifteen years old. We love him.

