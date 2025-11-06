50 Hilariously Unfortunate Tattoos The Internet Won’t Let These People Ever Forget (New Pics)

Tattoos are a lifelong commitment. They will remain on your skin throughout your entire existence, unless you go through the extensive, expensive, and more painful process of having them removed.
It’s why most people put a lot of thought into the designs, which, for the most part, hold a significant meaning to them. However, some seemingly have zero qualms about having random, and quite frankly, unflattering images permanently inked on their bodies.
Check out these examples. If you’re planning to get inked for the first time, let these photos be your cautionary tale.
#1
Image source: unknown
#2
Image source: Anthony Morrow
#3
Image source: Danielle Legere
#4
Image source: Tatuajes Feos MX
#5
Image source: unknown
#6
Image source: unknown
#7
Image source: Anonymous
#8
Image source: Matt Hicklin
#9
Image source: Mediocrebutbetterthanthis
#10
Image source: Elizabeth Evangelista
#11
Image source: Kat Foisy
#12
Image source: misticRaccoon9922
#13
Image source: Crystal Marie
#14
Image source: Bobi Akter
#15
Image source: unknown
#16
Image source: Spitescratcher101
#17
Image source: unknown
#18
Image source: FeralZombie
#19
Image source: itescratcher101
#20
Image source: Spitescratcher101
#21
Image source: unknown
#22
Image source: Sam Mcginley
#23
Image source: unknown
#24
Image source: unknown
#25
Image source: Ubiquitous Homeostasis
#26
Image source: Brooke Guess
#27
Image source: unknown
#28
Image source: Levi Abelson-Harman
#29
Image source: unknown
#30
Image source: Levi Abelson-Harman
#31
Image source: Stefan Tadeuz
#32
Image source: Spitescratcher101
#33
Image source: unknown
#34
Image source: Spitescratcher101
#35
Image source: PastelWallaby3937
#36
Image source: unknown
#37
Image source: unknown
#38
Image source: The Rugby League Sin Bin
#39
Image source: Spitescratcher101
#40
Image source: Spitescratcher101
#41
Image source: Levi Abelson-Harman
#42
Image source: Spitescratcher101
#43
Image source: unknown
#44
Image source: Kristen Esquivel
#45
Image source: unknown
#46
Image source: unknown
#47
Image source: Brooke Guess
#48
Image source: Levi Abelson-Harman
#49
Image source: Brooke Guess
#50
Image source: Sarah Lee
Follow Us