The Facebook Page Called ‘Inhumans Of Late Capitalism’ Collects Photos That Show The Ugly Face Of Greed (35 Pics)

“Recording the slow collapse of humanity”—that’s how the Inhumans of Late Capitalism Facebook page explains its mission in life. The page documents just how bizarrely inhumane and immoral life in modern capitalist societies can be by collecting depressingly hilarious pictures from all over the internet.
Scroll down for some of the very best images from Inhumans of Late Capitalism that show the bizarre reality we live in, upvote your fave pics, and let us know what you think in the comments below. And be sure to visit their Facebook page for more awesome content.
When you’re all done looking through this post, take a gander at Bored Panda’s earlier articles about capitalism right here and here.
#1
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#2
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#3
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#4
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#5
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#6
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#7
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#8
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#9
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#10
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#11
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#12
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#13
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#14
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#15
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#16
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#17
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#18
So you spend money but you are still loitering…ok
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#19
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#20
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#21
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#22
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#23
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#24
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#25
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#26
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#27
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#28
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#29
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#30
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#31
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#32
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#33
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#34
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
#35
Image source: inhumansoflatecapital
Follow Us