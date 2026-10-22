65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

It’s easy for us to get so caught up in our own little bubbles that we forget how big the world actually is. Sometimes, it takes stepping off a plane and taking a few steps in a faraway land to realize that what we consider epic and ingenious in our own country really isn’t anything much to write home about.
Beaches with dedicated showers for dogs, restaurants with sign language on the menu, shopping carts with maps of the store on them and coffee served with a cloud of cotton candy that rains down sugar are just some of the delights you might encounter if you dare to explore the planet.
People have been sharing the incredible things they’ve spotted around the world, and many of the pics are wanderlust-worthy. We’ve put together the best ones for you to scroll through while you figure out how you’ll be financing your next amazing trip.
#1 This Spanish Beach Has Showers For Dogs
Image source: atkinsonbeagon
#2 Australia: They Install Filters In The Sewers On Roadside To Prevent Garbage From Reaching Rivers
Image source: 4reddityo
#3 Airless Tires On Rentable Bikes In Singapore
Image source: scaryterry99
#4 These Wooden Circular Tops For Pedestrians To Sit On While Waiting For The Light To Change
Image source: fightmilk22
#5 This Shopping Cart In France Has A Map Of The Entire Store On It
Image source: le-iboy
#6 Washing Machines In Spain Have A Tomato And Wine Program!
Image source: Beton1975
#7 In Hong Kong They Use A Projection, Instead Of A Sign, For Wet Floors
Image source: Another_Traveller
#8 This Train Station In Romania Has A Book Vending Machine
Image source: BlueCl0ud
#9 This Restaurant Has Sign Language On The Menu So You Can Order Without Making The Waiter Cross The Room
Image source: anon
#10 UK Supermarket Has A Tag You Can Add For Carts With Wonky Wheels
Image source: qwerty11055
#11 This Train Has A Playground On Board (Switzerland)
Image source: BIobbie
#12 The Cop Cars In South Korea Have Sirens That Can Extend To Show LED Traffic Notices
Image source: augburto
#13 This Coffee Is Served With A Cloud Of “Cotton Candy”, The Coffee Vapor Rises To Dissolve The “Cotton Candy” And The Cloud Begins To Rain With Sugar Over The Coffee In Singapore
Image source: roundSabotage67
#14 First Class Suite On Singapore Airlines
Image source: Reiisnotaskywalker
#15 3D Paving In Spain, That Keep Drunk People Away
Image source: Sxzym
#16 3D Rug
Image source: anon
#17 Wasn’t A Big Fan Of Paris Metro Service Until I Saw This. So Thoughtful
Image source: Fit_Huckleberry1868
#18 Pets Have Their Own ID Cards In Hong Kong
Image source: anon
#19 If Someone Cuts Down A Tree For Their View In Australia, Government Installs Sign To Block The View
Image source: anon
#20 Free School Lunch In Stockholm, Sweden
Image source: Cool_Kalkon
#21 Japanese Government Sends Individuals Quarantining At Home Free Care Packages! Shown Is For 1 Person (Me) In Tokyo
Image source: FriedCheeseCurdz
#22 Watched A Movie In A Cinema With Free Massage Chairs And USB Charging Ports
Image source: Sumtinkwrung
#23 The Queue Handrails At Hong Kong’s Disneyland Let You Rest
Image source: alfredogzc
#24 My Hospital Has An Fake LED Window On Their Ceiling
Image source: TheGrimReefah
#25 Crosswalks In Korea Have Light Bars On The Ground To Signal People
Image source: Noobmoob
#26 Solar Powered Charging Stations (Via USB) Next To Park Benches In Tel Aviv
Image source: dumandizzy
#27 My Hotel In Hong Kong Includes This Local Phone To Use While In The City. It Even Works As A WiFi Hotspot
Image source: FightOnForUsc
#28 Our Local Grocery Store Has Phone Holders On Their New Shopping Carts
Image source: anon
#29 TV Remote In Peru Has A Button For Soccer
Image source: Dep1385
#30 There Is Beer Bottle Opener In Czech Trains Under The Tables
Image source: pzkenny
#31 In Italy They Got Free Water In Little Towns. You Can Choose Between Water With Gas, Cooled Or Regular
Image source: anon
#32 The Mcdonalds I’m At Has A Small Library Of Books To Read While Eating
Image source: sigillum_diaboli666
#33 This Candy Store In Vancouver Leaves Their Empty Cash Register Drawer On Display After Hours To Deter Break-Ins
Image source: PapaCologne
#34 Automated Snack Vendor – Tokyo
Image source: Humvee13
#35 A Fire Hydrant In Tokyo Japan
Image source: andrewface
#36 Pho Restaurant In South Korea Provides Hair Ties If You Need To Tie Your Hair Back While You Eat. Translation Is “Take This With You If You Use It.”
Image source: ghost_stowaway
#37 Pizza Vending Machine At A Train Station In France
Image source: Rough3Years
#38 In Portugal We Have Cellphone Towers Disguised As Trees
Image source: helloitsmeyesme
#39 The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You’re Done Chewing It
Image source: nt261999
#40 Korean Park Has A Place To Dust Off Your Shoes After Your Walk
Image source: jrayself
#41 Strawinskylaan Underground Bicycle Parking, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Image source: gahte3
#42 The Heated Side Walks At My Work, Doing Their Job
Image source: rouseandground
#43 My Local Supermarket Here In Germany Has Special Shopping Carts For People In Wheelchairs
Image source: MrFlow
#44 This Bar In Mexico Has Swings For Chairs
Image source: anon
#45 This Airport Has Free Arcade Games To Help Pass The Time
Image source: co1063
#46 Stray Cat Hostel On The Coast Of Bernardin, Slovenia
Image source: purpleowlie
#47 Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery
Image source: Nazulle
#48 In Finland, There Are Buttons To Thank The Bus Driver
Image source: _Goat_Juice_
#49 This Cafe In A Giant Tree On Top Of A Mountain In Chiang Mai, Thailand
Image source: tiburon12
#50 Hmrc Sent Me A Breakdown Of How My Tax Money Was Spent
Image source: holpuch09
#51 A Danish Prison Cell
Image source: Local-Lynx
#52 In Mexico They Organize Avocados As For Consuming Today Or Tomorrow
Image source: sexsoda
#53 Contact Lens Vending Machine In Germany
Image source: t_sarkkinen
#54 There Are Places In Canada That Have Bridges For Animals To Cross Over Busy Roads
Image source: anon
#55 Hotel In Europe Offers A Rent A Pet Fish For Single Travellers
Image source: notforlabels
#56 Stop Lights With A Timer Until It Turns Green
Image source: lipoppi
#57 Some Of The Trash Cans In Copenhagen Are Tilted, So People On Bikes Can Throw Out Trash While Going
Image source: Fred578b
#58 And This Is How The Famous Glow In The Dark Bicycle Lane Looks Like Without Doctoring
Image source: anon
#59 New Honesty Box
Image source: anon
#60 An Underground Church In Poland With A Train Passing Right Through Its Middle
Image source: jojna54
#61 This Starbucks In Kyoto Was Only Allowed In This Area Because They Were Able To Keep The Original Facade Of The Building In Tact
Image source: YourBuddyChurch
#62 This Mcdonalds In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In
Image source: timfox1
#63 Stayed In A Boeing 747 Converted To Hostel At Arlanda Airport, Sweden (Jumbo Stay)
Image source: EntirelyForgettable
#64 These Hostel Rooms Were Made Of Recycled Concrete Cylinders
Image source: Jahstin
#65 The Montreal Airport Has Stationary Bikes You Can Ride To Charge Your Phone
Image source: Pupikal
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