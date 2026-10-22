65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

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It’s easy for us to get so caught up in our own little bubbles that we forget how big the world actually is. Sometimes, it takes stepping off a plane and taking a few steps in a faraway land to realize that what we consider epic and ingenious in our own country really isn’t anything much to write home about.

Beaches with dedicated showers for dogs, restaurants with sign language on the menu, shopping carts with maps of the store on them and coffee served with a cloud of cotton candy that rains down sugar are just some of the delights you might encounter if you dare to explore the planet.

People have been sharing the incredible things they’ve spotted around the world, and many of the pics are wanderlust-worthy. We’ve put together the best ones for you to scroll through while you figure out how you’ll be financing your next amazing trip.

#1 This Spanish Beach Has Showers For Dogs

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: atkinsonbeagon

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

#2 Australia: They Install Filters In The Sewers On Roadside To Prevent Garbage From Reaching Rivers

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: 4reddityo

#3 Airless Tires On Rentable Bikes In Singapore

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  scaryterry99

#4 These Wooden Circular Tops For Pedestrians To Sit On While Waiting For The Light To Change

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  fightmilk22

#5 This Shopping Cart In France Has A Map Of The Entire Store On It

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  le-iboy

#6 Washing Machines In Spain Have A Tomato And Wine Program!

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: Beton1975

#7 In Hong Kong They Use A Projection, Instead Of A Sign, For Wet Floors

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Another_Traveller

#8 This Train Station In Romania Has A Book Vending Machine

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  BlueCl0ud

#9 This Restaurant Has Sign Language On The Menu So You Can Order Without Making The Waiter Cross The Room

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: anon

#10 UK Supermarket Has A Tag You Can Add For Carts With Wonky Wheels

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  qwerty11055

#11 This Train Has A Playground On Board (Switzerland)

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  BIobbie

#12 The Cop Cars In South Korea Have Sirens That Can Extend To Show LED Traffic Notices

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  augburto

#13 This Coffee Is Served With A Cloud Of “Cotton Candy”, The Coffee Vapor Rises To Dissolve The “Cotton Candy” And The Cloud Begins To Rain With Sugar Over The Coffee In Singapore

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  roundSabotage67

#14 First Class Suite On Singapore Airlines

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Reiisnotaskywalker

#15 3D Paving In Spain, That Keep Drunk People Away

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Sxzym

#16 3D Rug

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: anon

#17 Wasn’t A Big Fan Of Paris Metro Service Until I Saw This. So Thoughtful

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Fit_Huckleberry1868

#18 Pets Have Their Own ID Cards In Hong Kong

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: anon

#19 If Someone Cuts Down A Tree For Their View In Australia, Government Installs Sign To Block The View

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: anon

#20 Free School Lunch In Stockholm, Sweden

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: Cool_Kalkon

#21 Japanese Government Sends Individuals Quarantining At Home Free Care Packages! Shown Is For 1 Person (Me) In Tokyo

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  FriedCheeseCurdz

#22 Watched A Movie In A Cinema With Free Massage Chairs And USB Charging Ports

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Sumtinkwrung

#23 The Queue Handrails At Hong Kong’s Disneyland Let You Rest

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  alfredogzc

#24 My Hospital Has An Fake LED Window On Their Ceiling

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  TheGrimReefah

#25 Crosswalks In Korea Have Light Bars On The Ground To Signal People

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Noobmoob

#26 Solar Powered Charging Stations (Via USB) Next To Park Benches In Tel Aviv

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: dumandizzy

#27 My Hotel In Hong Kong Includes This Local Phone To Use While In The City. It Even Works As A WiFi Hotspot

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  FightOnForUsc

#28 Our Local Grocery Store Has Phone Holders On Their New Shopping Carts

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: anon

#29 TV Remote In Peru Has A Button For Soccer

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: Dep1385

#30 There Is Beer Bottle Opener In Czech Trains Under The Tables

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: pzkenny

#31 In Italy They Got Free Water In Little Towns. You Can Choose Between Water With Gas, Cooled Or Regular

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: anon

#32 The Mcdonalds I’m At Has A Small Library Of Books To Read While Eating

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  sigillum_diaboli666

#33 This Candy Store In Vancouver Leaves Their Empty Cash Register Drawer On Display After Hours To Deter Break-Ins

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: PapaCologne

#34 Automated Snack Vendor – Tokyo

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Humvee13

#35 A Fire Hydrant In Tokyo Japan

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  andrewface

#36 Pho Restaurant In South Korea Provides Hair Ties If You Need To Tie Your Hair Back While You Eat. Translation Is “Take This With You If You Use It.”

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  ghost_stowaway

#37 Pizza Vending Machine At A Train Station In France

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Rough3Years

#38 In Portugal We Have Cellphone Towers Disguised As Trees

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: helloitsmeyesme

#39 The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You’re Done Chewing It

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  nt261999

#40 Korean Park Has A Place To Dust Off Your Shoes After Your Walk

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: jrayself

#41 Strawinskylaan Underground Bicycle Parking, Amsterdam, Netherlands

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: gahte3

#42 The Heated Side Walks At My Work, Doing Their Job

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  rouseandground

#43 My Local Supermarket Here In Germany Has Special Shopping Carts For People In Wheelchairs

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: MrFlow

#44 This Bar In Mexico Has Swings For Chairs

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: anon

#45 This Airport Has Free Arcade Games To Help Pass The Time

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  co1063

#46 Stray Cat Hostel On The Coast Of Bernardin, Slovenia

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  purpleowlie

#47 Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: Nazulle

#48 In Finland, There Are Buttons To Thank The Bus Driver

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  _Goat_Juice_

#49 This Cafe In A Giant Tree On Top Of A Mountain In Chiang Mai, Thailand

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: tiburon12

#50 Hmrc Sent Me A Breakdown Of How My Tax Money Was Spent

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  holpuch09

#51 A Danish Prison Cell

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Local-Lynx

#52 In Mexico They Organize Avocados As For Consuming Today Or Tomorrow

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  sexsoda

#53 Contact Lens Vending Machine In Germany

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: t_sarkkinen

#54 There Are Places In Canada That Have Bridges For Animals To Cross Over Busy Roads

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: anon

#55 Hotel In Europe Offers A Rent A Pet Fish For Single Travellers

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  notforlabels

#56 Stop Lights With A Timer Until It Turns Green

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  lipoppi

#57 Some Of The Trash Cans In Copenhagen Are Tilted, So People On Bikes Can Throw Out Trash While Going

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Fred578b

#58 And This Is How The Famous Glow In The Dark Bicycle Lane Looks Like Without Doctoring

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: anon

#59 New Honesty Box

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: anon

#60 An Underground Church In Poland With A Train Passing Right Through Its Middle

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: jojna54

#61 This Starbucks In Kyoto Was Only Allowed In This Area Because They Were Able To Keep The Original Facade Of The Building In Tact

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  YourBuddyChurch

#62 This Mcdonalds In New Zealand Has A Decommissioned Plane You Can Dine In

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  timfox1

#63 Stayed In A Boeing 747 Converted To Hostel At Arlanda Airport, Sweden (Jumbo Stay)

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  EntirelyForgettable

#64 These Hostel Rooms Were Made Of Recycled Concrete Cylinders

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source: Jahstin

#65 The Montreal Airport Has Stationary Bikes You Can Ride To Charge Your Phone

65 Incredibly Useful And Ingenious Things In Various Parts Of The World That The US Would Like Too

Image source:  Pupikal

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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