50 Times Restaurant Clients Reached New Heights Of Evil (New Pics)

Every job has an ugly side. Customer service advisors get yelled at a lot. Fire lookouts have to be all but alone most of the time. And while the fast-paced environment of restaurant work might be appealing for some, there are infuriating customers that treat staff like garbage to drain all its joy.

Ranging from fake $100 bills as a tip to absentee parents who let their children run wild in the restaurant, shrieking and running into waiters’ legs to their heart’s content (ugh!), these types of customers are pretty common. And they deserve a special place in hell. Today, Bored Panda has collected some of the most horrible examples from all over the internet to demonstrate exactly what servers have to put up with. If you thought leaving a 2% tip is evil, the photos on this list will make your head spin.

#1 This Rude Lady Left A Review To Mislead Customers At The Restaurant I Work At

Image source: PhoenixKhaan

#2 Restaurant Owner’s Instant Karma

Image source: vincentvanglock

#3 Left One Star Review On The Super Bowl Sunday

Image source: NarutoCell

#4 This Couple Were Blasting Baby Shark And Other Kid Music To Their Children In A Restaurant We Paid Tons Of Money To Eat In

Image source: moreweedpls

#5 A Generous Tip For Someone Working At A Restaurant

Image source: zoomercoomer9000

#6 People Who Leave This Instead Of A Tip

Image source: DirkDieGurke

#7 Parents At The Restaurant Allowing Their Children To Walk On The Table. Also Saw Them Sticking The Salt Shaker In Their Mouths

Image source: mooko

#8 A Review Written About A 15-Year-Old Server At My Work Place. This Guy Was In His 50’s And Made Her Cry In The Middle Of The Restaurant

Image source: fellinlovewitheffect

#9 Leaving Diapers Behind You In A Cafe

Image source: Aspalathos_I

#10 The Customer Left A Note On The Receipt Telling The Waitress To Call Him Cuz She Has “Beautiful Nipples”

Image source: Zayyded

#11 To Think I Really Did Dream Of Being A Waitress

Image source: pupoksestra

#12 A Mother Letting Her Child Drink Syrup Directly From A Communal Syrup Bottle While Watching Street Outlaws On Her Phone

Image source: seedilla666

#13 I Work In A Restaurant. A Customer Just Left An Unusual Tip

Image source: kay_shanelle

#14 Customer Ordered All This Food On Uber Eats And Cancelled The Order The Moment I Finished Making Everything

Image source: RyuuAraragi

#15 McDonald’s In Finland

Image source: ili_udel

#16 So Inappropriate To Let The Dog Sit On The Table Where Everyone Eats

Image source: earthdogmonster

#17 This Military Spouse Was Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Stealing Art From A Restaurant Bathroom Wall

Image source: Gilmatic1

#19 I Took My Kids To McDonald’s Drive-Thru. I’m Guessing The Person In The Car In Front Of Me Asked For No Pickles

Image source: IskallaTrollblod

#20 My Pizza Hut Was A Target Of Prank Orders Today. All Of This Food Now Has To Be Thrown Out

Image source: Common-Transition973

#21 Someone Shaved In The Sink At A Restaurant And Left It Like This. This Isn’t Even The First Time Someone Has Bathed, Hotboxed, Shaved, Rolled Blunts In The Bathroom

Image source: YoungsterLuke

#22 This Woman’s Disgusting Feet On A Cafe Table

Image source: HalflingzLeaf

#23 The McDonald’s At Queen And Spadina

Image source: 6lm3

#24 This Lady With Her Shoes On The Counter At McDonald’s. She Then Proceeded To Shout At The Staff

Image source: Mojojojobubs

#25 This Guy Was Staring Through The Cracks At The Girls Working At McDonald’s

Image source: hollowhero_

#26 This Guy Watching Inappropriate Video At Starbucks

Image source: Palifaith

#27 This Man And His Son Were Watching Stuff On Three Different Devices. All Of Them With Their Volume On Max, In A Public Restaurant

Image source: yourgardengremlin

#28 That’s Just Disrespectful

Image source: tonystatovci

#29 Restaurant Closed 15 Minutes Ago, And These People Are Oblivious That The Whole Staff Is Standing Around Waiting For Them To Leave

Image source: msmith721

#30 Letting Your Child Do This At A Restaurant And Then Stiffing Your Server

Image source: Throwaway-71

#31 I Hate This Guy

Image source: tgill10

#32 When People Do Things Like This

Image source: bhall7083

#33 This Dude Brought His Own TV To Watch Movies At McDonald’s

Image source: IzzyNobre

#34 I Get That Parenting Is Hard, But Changing Your Baby On The Restaurant Table?

Image source: Ponyetto

#35 Was Handed This As A Tip

Image source: ccrhoadess

#36 This Guy Hangs Out At All The Fast Food Restaurants In My Town. He Sets Up His Little Cardboard Fort And Uses Their Wi-Fi To Watch Hentai

Image source: d-scan

#37 He Took His Kid To Dinner And Watched A Movie On His Phone The Entire Time Without Headphones At Full Volume

Image source: Jag1075

#38 The Guy Behind Me At McDonald’s Was Taking Advantage Of The Free WiFi

Image source: AAP4716

#39 How To Use The Tips Line For Free Meals

Image source: gf_256

#40 From A Yelp Restaurant Review In Houston

Image source: Final_Art_3760

#41 This Was Left As A Tip At My Restaurant

Image source: Red69black22

#42 Just What I Want To See When I’m Eating Lunch

Image source: CltCorgiDad

#43 1 Star Review

Image source: DementoDoc

#44 “They Don’t Know It Yet, But We Finna Dine And Dash.” If Only They Had Tagged Themselves At The Waffle House

Image source: hellamoneydipped

#45 One Star Review Because They Came After The Restaurant Closed

Image source: doesntpostalot

#46 Someone Cut Their Dreads At A Taco Bell Drive-Thru And Left Them On A Bush

Image source: typicaltony22

#47 A Friend Got This As A Tip Last Night

Image source: ooberu

#48 At A Wendy’s

Image source: saraharboramor

#49 In A Kentucky Starbucks At Noon. Small Children All-Around

Image source: poppopgirl

#50 I Work At Starbucks, And Someone Tried To Pay With These $20 Bills Today

Image source: katz30

#51 Capital Punishment For People Who Treat Service Workers Like Pigs

Image source: WatercressSecure4586

#52 Somebody Brought Their Desktop Computer To Starbucks

Image source: Gargory

#53 The Most Insulting Tip. And It Was Contactless

Image source: Dannydannypham

#54 My Girlfriend Received This As A Tip On A $50 Bill. The Woman Stuffed It Behind The Plastic, So She Had To Pick Each One Out

Image source: TopGinger

#55 I Appreciate The Extra Tip

Image source: PhilliesEaglesFlyer

#56 This Entitled Person

Image source: reddituser_05

#57 A Group Of Rich Girls From Stanford Came To My Bar, Tried A Million Samples, Held Up The Line, And All Tipped Like This

Image source: zuzuofthewolves

#58 How Some Customers Left A Table Today. Some Of It Is The Food We Don’t Even Serve

Image source: Gameknight959

#59 I Was Told I Did An Excellent Job And Earned An “Early Christmas Gift.” Instead I Came Back With A Fake $15 Tip

Image source: blackairforceuno

#60 People Who Leave Tables Like This

Image source: EazyLips

#61 McDonald’s Is The Walmart Of Fast Food

Image source: slimshady9395

#62 People Who Don’t Understand The Restaurant Industry

Image source: spydeermasarap

#63 This Racist Review Threatens To Send Immigration To A Mexican Restaurant

Image source: AndyKobe234

#64 I Got This Lovely Note In My Christmas Stocking From A Wonderful Customer Today. I Love Working At Starbucks

Image source: TheForbiddenFool

#65 Who The Hell Wakes Up In The Morning And Thinks To Themselves: “I’m Gonna Throw An Entire Roll Of Toilet Paper Into The Toilet At A Public Restaurant”?

Image source: The_Flying_Jew

#66 Only At The Waffle House

Image source: Grayday17

#67 I Work At An Upscale Restaurant. Today A Customer Wearing A Dolphins Jersey And A Wig Left This

Image source: IDontNeedaCalculator

#68 Acting Like This At A Sushi Restaurant

Image source: pm_me_your_jubblies

#69 If You Leave A Table Like This, You’ll Have A Special Place In Hell

Image source: Phantom_Wolf52

#70 I Just Got This Dollar From A Customer At My Cafe

Image source: fleshgrind

#71 The Only Table In This Restaurant That Has A Sign

Image source: thatgirlsade

#72 These People With Their Guns

Image source: jerrysaltz

#73 This Couple At The Upscale Restaurant Getting Handsy

Image source: randomuser135443

#74 People Who Find The Need To Do This In A Nice Restaurant Bathroom

Image source: Glu3stick

#75 A Customer At The Pizza Place I Deliver To Paid With Coins Instead Of Euros. Now The Delivery Driver Has To Pay The Missing Money

Image source: stoerebink_035

#76 Passed Out Drunk In A Subway

Image source: aalexAtlanta

#77 One Of Our Customers At Our Restaurant Came To Us With His Food And A Nail

He said that he found a nail in the broccoli. So either some lunatic was nailing nails into broccolis, or the broccoli had consumed the nail while growing.

Image source: Ambitious-Smoke-651

#78 These People Smoking Cigarettes Inside Next To A Table Of Children

Image source: dababyabel

#79 Thank You To Whoever Let Their Kid Play Around With A Display Piece In My Restaurant

Image source: Teelure

#80 This Is How A Customer Walked In At The Restaurant I Work At

Image source: the_loner_98

#81 I Work In A Small Cafe, And Someone Came In And Stuck These Posters All Over The Tables

Looks like glue and it is super sticky.

Image source: Comprehensive-End69

#82 Stealing From Whole Foods Just Went To A Whole New Level Of Classy

Image source: greenFuzzyTesla

#83 My Family Of 5 Couldn’t Find A Table To Sit At Because Of People Like That. There Were Plenty Of 2 Seaters

Image source: Mikereb

#84 I Should Have Just Quit After This

Image source: ImaginationFree6807

#85 I Found This At My Local Wendy’s

Image source: -QuietlyScrolling-

#86 Mom Of Six Steals A $4000 Bottle Of Cognac From Behind The Bar At A Restaurant

Image source: Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

#87 We Had To Throw Out Six Heads Of Lettuce At Jimmy John’s The Other Day Because A Customer Complained That It Was “Too Brown” And Demanded We Make Him A New Sandwich

Image source: mgraunk

#88 This Person At Wendy’s

Image source: PunnyButNotThatFunny

#89 What I Got For A Tip. So Confused

Image source: ziplock006

#90 A Lady Guest At Our Restaurant Just Left This On The Seat. A Sweat Stain

Image source: the_hardest_thing

