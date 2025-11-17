50 Times Restaurant Clients Reached New Heights Of Evil (New Pics)

Every job has an ugly side. Customer service advisors get yelled at a lot. Fire lookouts have to be all but alone most of the time. And while the fast-paced environment of restaurant work might be appealing for some, there are infuriating customers that treat staff like garbage to drain all its joy.
Ranging from fake $100 bills as a tip to absentee parents who let their children run wild in the restaurant, shrieking and running into waiters’ legs to their heart’s content (ugh!), these types of customers are pretty common. And they deserve a special place in hell. Today, Bored Panda has collected some of the most horrible examples from all over the internet to demonstrate exactly what servers have to put up with. If you thought leaving a 2% tip is evil, the photos on this list will make your head spin.
#1 This Rude Lady Left A Review To Mislead Customers At The Restaurant I Work At
#2 Restaurant Owner’s Instant Karma
#3 Left One Star Review On The Super Bowl Sunday
#4 This Couple Were Blasting Baby Shark And Other Kid Music To Their Children In A Restaurant We Paid Tons Of Money To Eat In
#5 A Generous Tip For Someone Working At A Restaurant
#6 People Who Leave This Instead Of A Tip
#7 Parents At The Restaurant Allowing Their Children To Walk On The Table. Also Saw Them Sticking The Salt Shaker In Their Mouths
#8 A Review Written About A 15-Year-Old Server At My Work Place. This Guy Was In His 50’s And Made Her Cry In The Middle Of The Restaurant
#9 Leaving Diapers Behind You In A Cafe
#10 The Customer Left A Note On The Receipt Telling The Waitress To Call Him Cuz She Has “Beautiful Nipples”
#11 To Think I Really Did Dream Of Being A Waitress
#12 A Mother Letting Her Child Drink Syrup Directly From A Communal Syrup Bottle While Watching Street Outlaws On Her Phone
#13 I Work In A Restaurant. A Customer Just Left An Unusual Tip
#14 Customer Ordered All This Food On Uber Eats And Cancelled The Order The Moment I Finished Making Everything
#15 McDonald’s In Finland
#16 So Inappropriate To Let The Dog Sit On The Table Where Everyone Eats
#17 This Military Spouse Was Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free
#18 Stealing Art From A Restaurant Bathroom Wall
#19 I Took My Kids To McDonald’s Drive-Thru. I’m Guessing The Person In The Car In Front Of Me Asked For No Pickles
#20 My Pizza Hut Was A Target Of Prank Orders Today. All Of This Food Now Has To Be Thrown Out
#21 Someone Shaved In The Sink At A Restaurant And Left It Like This. This Isn’t Even The First Time Someone Has Bathed, Hotboxed, Shaved, Rolled Blunts In The Bathroom
#22 This Woman’s Disgusting Feet On A Cafe Table
#23 The McDonald’s At Queen And Spadina
#24 This Lady With Her Shoes On The Counter At McDonald’s. She Then Proceeded To Shout At The Staff
#25 This Guy Was Staring Through The Cracks At The Girls Working At McDonald’s
#26 This Guy Watching Inappropriate Video At Starbucks
#27 This Man And His Son Were Watching Stuff On Three Different Devices. All Of Them With Their Volume On Max, In A Public Restaurant
#28 That’s Just Disrespectful
#29 Restaurant Closed 15 Minutes Ago, And These People Are Oblivious That The Whole Staff Is Standing Around Waiting For Them To Leave
#30 Letting Your Child Do This At A Restaurant And Then Stiffing Your Server
#31 I Hate This Guy
#32 When People Do Things Like This
#33 This Dude Brought His Own TV To Watch Movies At McDonald’s
#34 I Get That Parenting Is Hard, But Changing Your Baby On The Restaurant Table?
#35 Was Handed This As A Tip
#36 This Guy Hangs Out At All The Fast Food Restaurants In My Town. He Sets Up His Little Cardboard Fort And Uses Their Wi-Fi To Watch Hentai
#37 He Took His Kid To Dinner And Watched A Movie On His Phone The Entire Time Without Headphones At Full Volume
#38 The Guy Behind Me At McDonald’s Was Taking Advantage Of The Free WiFi
#39 How To Use The Tips Line For Free Meals
#40 From A Yelp Restaurant Review In Houston
#41 This Was Left As A Tip At My Restaurant
#42 Just What I Want To See When I’m Eating Lunch
#43 1 Star Review
#44 “They Don’t Know It Yet, But We Finna Dine And Dash.” If Only They Had Tagged Themselves At The Waffle House
#45 One Star Review Because They Came After The Restaurant Closed
#46 Someone Cut Their Dreads At A Taco Bell Drive-Thru And Left Them On A Bush
#47 A Friend Got This As A Tip Last Night
#48 At A Wendy’s
#49 In A Kentucky Starbucks At Noon. Small Children All-Around
#50 I Work At Starbucks, And Someone Tried To Pay With These $20 Bills Today
#51 Capital Punishment For People Who Treat Service Workers Like Pigs
#52 Somebody Brought Their Desktop Computer To Starbucks
#53 The Most Insulting Tip. And It Was Contactless
#54 My Girlfriend Received This As A Tip On A $50 Bill. The Woman Stuffed It Behind The Plastic, So She Had To Pick Each One Out
#55 I Appreciate The Extra Tip
#56 This Entitled Person
#57 A Group Of Rich Girls From Stanford Came To My Bar, Tried A Million Samples, Held Up The Line, And All Tipped Like This
#58 How Some Customers Left A Table Today. Some Of It Is The Food We Don’t Even Serve
#59 I Was Told I Did An Excellent Job And Earned An “Early Christmas Gift.” Instead I Came Back With A Fake $15 Tip
#60 People Who Leave Tables Like This
#61 McDonald’s Is The Walmart Of Fast Food
#62 People Who Don’t Understand The Restaurant Industry
#63 This Racist Review Threatens To Send Immigration To A Mexican Restaurant
#64 I Got This Lovely Note In My Christmas Stocking From A Wonderful Customer Today. I Love Working At Starbucks
#65 Who The Hell Wakes Up In The Morning And Thinks To Themselves: “I’m Gonna Throw An Entire Roll Of Toilet Paper Into The Toilet At A Public Restaurant”?
#66 Only At The Waffle House
#67 I Work At An Upscale Restaurant. Today A Customer Wearing A Dolphins Jersey And A Wig Left This
#68 Acting Like This At A Sushi Restaurant
#69 If You Leave A Table Like This, You’ll Have A Special Place In Hell
#70 I Just Got This Dollar From A Customer At My Cafe
#71 The Only Table In This Restaurant That Has A Sign
#72 These People With Their Guns
#73 This Couple At The Upscale Restaurant Getting Handsy
#74 People Who Find The Need To Do This In A Nice Restaurant Bathroom
#75 A Customer At The Pizza Place I Deliver To Paid With Coins Instead Of Euros. Now The Delivery Driver Has To Pay The Missing Money
#76 Passed Out Drunk In A Subway
#77 One Of Our Customers At Our Restaurant Came To Us With His Food And A Nail
He said that he found a nail in the broccoli. So either some lunatic was nailing nails into broccolis, or the broccoli had consumed the nail while growing.
#78 These People Smoking Cigarettes Inside Next To A Table Of Children
#79 Thank You To Whoever Let Their Kid Play Around With A Display Piece In My Restaurant
#80 This Is How A Customer Walked In At The Restaurant I Work At
#81 I Work In A Small Cafe, And Someone Came In And Stuck These Posters All Over The Tables
Looks like glue and it is super sticky.
#82 Stealing From Whole Foods Just Went To A Whole New Level Of Classy
#83 My Family Of 5 Couldn’t Find A Table To Sit At Because Of People Like That. There Were Plenty Of 2 Seaters
#84 I Should Have Just Quit After This
#85 I Found This At My Local Wendy’s
#86 Mom Of Six Steals A $4000 Bottle Of Cognac From Behind The Bar At A Restaurant
#87 We Had To Throw Out Six Heads Of Lettuce At Jimmy John’s The Other Day Because A Customer Complained That It Was “Too Brown” And Demanded We Make Him A New Sandwich
#88 This Person At Wendy’s
#89 What I Got For A Tip. So Confused
#90 A Lady Guest At Our Restaurant Just Left This On The Seat. A Sweat Stain
