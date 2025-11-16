These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

by

Common sense really isn’t as common as you think. Or as common as it needs to be! The simple fact of the matter is that when we’re in public, we’re not alone and have to respect others. We know, we know, we can practically hear some of you Pandas laughing and saying, “That’s what the word ‘public’ means, doofus.” It’s an obvious thing. But just how obvious is it, really?

When you go on public transport—whether that’s the subway (aka the metro, aka the tube), your local triple-decker bus, or some sort of large communal skateboard—you expect people to Behave A Certain Way. At the end of the day, even though you expect to see a bit of weirdness on public transportation, all you want is some basic courtesy. The guy dressed as a literal clown by the window may be the politest person in town, but that sharply dressed fellow sitting right over yonder can be the rudest, most infuriating individual you’ve ever met.

Bored Panda has collected proof that some passengers have absolutely no clue how to behave on public transport, and should seriously reconsider their life values. Scroll down for the worst of the worst, upvote the pics that made you go ‘ew!’ and ‘yuck!’, and tell us all about all the horrible things you’ve seen on your commute, dear Pandas.

Bored Panda wanted to get to grips with public transportation etiquette and culture, so we reached out to Rick McGuire, the mastermind behind the ‘Subway Creatures’ social media project that documents unusual commuters on the New York subway. He was kind enough to answer our questions. You’ll find our full interview with him below, so be sure to read on.

Oh, and if you’ve got a twinge of Faith in Humanity left that you don’t mind losing, definitely check out Bored Panda’s previous features about subway strangeness, here and here.

Happy scrolling… just make sure you’re not eating anything at the moment. Got your hand sanitizer and Unsee Juice(™) with you? All right, let’s go.

#1 Is There A Podiatrist On The Plane?

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Zombie_John_Strachan

#2 What’s That Stank?

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Cory0527

#3 Caught This Woman Sitting In Front Of Me On A Plane Sending Some Very Alarming Texts

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: tristydotj

#4 First Of All, Her Hair Is Right In My Face. Second Of All, Where Is My Plane Going

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: OnceJazz366

#5 It’s Going To Be A Long Flight

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: jangro

#6 This Is The One Thing I Am Most Worried About Before Getting On A Plane

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Addian4

#7 Sitting Like This On A Plane

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Antman0528

#8 New Plane Etiquette

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: notpreposterous

#9 This Parent Brings Her Own Potty Seat On Board, And Sets It In The Aisle Midflight For Her Child To Use

When discovered by the crew, she was told she couldn’t do it and would have to use an unoccupied lavatory, and her reply: “I don’t care”.

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: passengershaming

#10 Shaving On The Subway

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: DrFetusRN

#11 Someone Left These Used Cotton Swabs On This Train Window

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: dinomine3000

#12 The Final Manspreading Boss

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: hide4way

#13 On My Flight To Germany. She Was Squeezing His Pimples For About 1 Hour. He Even Took His Shirt Off So That She Could Squeeze The Pimples On His Back

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: theMiezmiez

#14 The Joys Of International Travel

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: brownshout

#15 This Man Taking Up 4 Seats On Public Transit

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: drragan

#16 Oblivious Woman Sitting In Front Of My Dad On A 5-Hour Flight

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Orygun-Not-Orygone

#17 The People In Front Of Me On My Flight Home

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: lAMAraindog

#18 “We Sterilize Every Flight” But Apparently Do Not Remove Human Hair From A Cup Holder Do We Jetblue?

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: SNUFFYCAKES

#19 Getting Back To My Seat After A Bathroom Break

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Lamamalin

#20 Dude Takes His Massive Mastiff On The Bus And Fails To Control The Dog. Dog Is Barking Every 10 Seconds. Bonus Points For The Dude’s Butt Hanging Out

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: ends1995

#21 This Guy On A Plane Ate And Then Threw The Rest Of The Meal He Didn’t Eat In The Hall

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Aldonza20

#22 This Guy On My Train Making Butt To Fabric Contact With His Seat

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: AllMyNamesAreTooLong

#23 Putting Gum In The Charging Slots On Public Transport

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: adam_finn

#24 Parents Who Can’t Take Care Of Their Children On A Commute

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: FarrelMFajar

#25 Compilation Of “Nightmare On A Plane”

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: girolski07

#26 On My Morning Commute To Work

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Tottmeist3r

#27 Elderly Lady Behind Me On A Flight. Even After Asking Nicely, She Wouldn’t Move Them And Told Me To Try Meditation To Calm Down

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: th3m4st4

#28 Im A Bus Driver. Someone Left Their Food On The Seat

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: tetraquintans

#29 Some Guy Clipping His Toe Nails On City A Bus

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: fzkhn

#30 Who Does This?

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: mischiefbrewer

#31 A Little In Flight Lobster

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: dragonslayar

#32 Public Transportation Is Not Your Living Room

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: thn_perish

#33 Dad Letting His Kid Climb The Luggage Rack On A Train

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: ioncoddingtonagain

#34 Vaping Inside A Plane

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: OzTs

#35 This Pistachio Eating Jerk

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: MemeHermetic

#36 A Friend Shared This Photo Of A Guy On His Bus Eating A Pack Of Raw Mince Meat And Pork Chops Straight Out Of The Packet

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: lodge28

#37 Lady Taking Up Three Seats On A Packed CTA Bus

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: YaboiNoel

#38 This Is What I Came Back To After Leaving My Seat For The Toilet

I was on a 9-hour flight and my seat was broken so the flight attendant told me to sit next to this woman. 2 seats next to her were free. The woman told me that I couldn’t sit there because she had another layover and needed to sleep.

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: lolleknolle

#39 This Guy On My Bus To Work Sat Like This In The Elderly/Disabled Priority Section And Was Playing His Crappy Music

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Helloimanonymoose

#40 Taking All Of The Seats During Rush Hour

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: klok52jasdert

#41 People Who Leave A Train Like This

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: HMSBannard

#42 This Guy On My 9-Hour Flight Just Plugged These Bad Boys In Once They Turned Off The Lights (11:30PM)

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: deadraibead39

#43 Spotted This Kid Next To Me Jumping And Climbing On His Seat While The Plane Was Landing. Parents Please

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: LeDeferon

#44 Watched Her Eat These And Then Just Toss Them On The Bus Floor

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: wheresyourbubble

#45 As A Cabin Crew, To See This Mess After The Flight

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: vincisda

#46 The Girl On The Plane Next To Me Decided To Make Herself Really Comfortable On My Flight To LA Today

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Figgywithit

#47 Someone Took Off Their Mask To Block The AC Vent In A Public Bus

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: NOCHNOY_

#48 Never Thought It’ll Happen To Me. 6-Hour Flight, Touched Me 3 Times

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: mr_hargao

#49 Clipping Your Nails On The Train And Letting Them Fly Everywhere

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: MagretFume

#50 Alone In The Bus Until Somebody Gets In And Decides To Sit There, Despite The Social Distancing Regulation

These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Image source: Rheavens

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Minority Report
Minority Report Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Pilot”
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2015
This Person Urges To Stop Doing Something Relaxing When You’re Anxious And Their Tips Might Help You Out
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Sad Truth About Today’s World Illustrated By Steve Cutts
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Best Futurama “Show within a Show” Recurring Jokes
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2017
This $200 A Night Potato Airbnb Is A Dream For Potato Lovers And A Nightmare For Claustrophobics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
German Shepherd Who Struggled For Hours Tied To A Rock In Freezing Water Got Rescued And Found A New Loving Family
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.