These Public Transport Passengers Have No Respect For Anyone, And Here Are 50 Pics That Prove It

Common sense really isn’t as common as you think. Or as common as it needs to be! The simple fact of the matter is that when we’re in public, we’re not alone and have to respect others. We know, we know, we can practically hear some of you Pandas laughing and saying, “That’s what the word ‘public’ means, doofus.” It’s an obvious thing. But just how obvious is it, really?
When you go on public transport—whether that’s the subway (aka the metro, aka the tube), your local triple-decker bus, or some sort of large communal skateboard—you expect people to Behave A Certain Way. At the end of the day, even though you expect to see a bit of weirdness on public transportation, all you want is some basic courtesy. The guy dressed as a literal clown by the window may be the politest person in town, but that sharply dressed fellow sitting right over yonder can be the rudest, most infuriating individual you’ve ever met.
Bored Panda has collected proof that some passengers have absolutely no clue how to behave on public transport, and should seriously reconsider their life values. Scroll down for the worst of the worst, upvote the pics that made you go ‘ew!’ and ‘yuck!’, and tell us all about all the horrible things you’ve seen on your commute, dear Pandas.
Bored Panda wanted to get to grips with public transportation etiquette and culture, so we reached out to Rick McGuire, the mastermind behind the ‘Subway Creatures’ social media project that documents unusual commuters on the New York subway. He was kind enough to answer our questions. You’ll find our full interview with him below, so be sure to read on.
Happy scrolling… just make sure you’re not eating anything at the moment. Got your hand sanitizer and Unsee Juice(™) with you? All right, let’s go.
#1 Is There A Podiatrist On The Plane?
Image source: Zombie_John_Strachan
#2 What’s That Stank?
Image source: Cory0527
#3 Caught This Woman Sitting In Front Of Me On A Plane Sending Some Very Alarming Texts
Image source: tristydotj
#4 First Of All, Her Hair Is Right In My Face. Second Of All, Where Is My Plane Going
Image source: OnceJazz366
#5 It’s Going To Be A Long Flight
Image source: jangro
#6 This Is The One Thing I Am Most Worried About Before Getting On A Plane
Image source: Addian4
#7 Sitting Like This On A Plane
Image source: Antman0528
#8 New Plane Etiquette
Image source: notpreposterous
#9 This Parent Brings Her Own Potty Seat On Board, And Sets It In The Aisle Midflight For Her Child To Use
When discovered by the crew, she was told she couldn’t do it and would have to use an unoccupied lavatory, and her reply: “I don’t care”.
Image source: passengershaming
#10 Shaving On The Subway
Image source: DrFetusRN
#11 Someone Left These Used Cotton Swabs On This Train Window
Image source: dinomine3000
#12 The Final Manspreading Boss
Image source: hide4way
#13 On My Flight To Germany. She Was Squeezing His Pimples For About 1 Hour. He Even Took His Shirt Off So That She Could Squeeze The Pimples On His Back
Image source: theMiezmiez
#14 The Joys Of International Travel
Image source: brownshout
#15 This Man Taking Up 4 Seats On Public Transit
Image source: drragan
#16 Oblivious Woman Sitting In Front Of My Dad On A 5-Hour Flight
Image source: Orygun-Not-Orygone
#17 The People In Front Of Me On My Flight Home
Image source: lAMAraindog
#18 “We Sterilize Every Flight” But Apparently Do Not Remove Human Hair From A Cup Holder Do We Jetblue?
Image source: SNUFFYCAKES
#19 Getting Back To My Seat After A Bathroom Break
Image source: Lamamalin
#20 Dude Takes His Massive Mastiff On The Bus And Fails To Control The Dog. Dog Is Barking Every 10 Seconds. Bonus Points For The Dude’s Butt Hanging Out
Image source: ends1995
#21 This Guy On A Plane Ate And Then Threw The Rest Of The Meal He Didn’t Eat In The Hall
Image source: Aldonza20
#22 This Guy On My Train Making Butt To Fabric Contact With His Seat
Image source: AllMyNamesAreTooLong
#23 Putting Gum In The Charging Slots On Public Transport
Image source: adam_finn
#24 Parents Who Can’t Take Care Of Their Children On A Commute
Image source: FarrelMFajar
#25 Compilation Of “Nightmare On A Plane”
Image source: girolski07
#26 On My Morning Commute To Work
Image source: Tottmeist3r
#27 Elderly Lady Behind Me On A Flight. Even After Asking Nicely, She Wouldn’t Move Them And Told Me To Try Meditation To Calm Down
Image source: th3m4st4
#28 Im A Bus Driver. Someone Left Their Food On The Seat
Image source: tetraquintans
#29 Some Guy Clipping His Toe Nails On City A Bus
Image source: fzkhn
#30 Who Does This?
Image source: mischiefbrewer
#31 A Little In Flight Lobster
Image source: dragonslayar
#32 Public Transportation Is Not Your Living Room
Image source: thn_perish
#33 Dad Letting His Kid Climb The Luggage Rack On A Train
Image source: ioncoddingtonagain
#34 Vaping Inside A Plane
Image source: OzTs
#35 This Pistachio Eating Jerk
Image source: MemeHermetic
#36 A Friend Shared This Photo Of A Guy On His Bus Eating A Pack Of Raw Mince Meat And Pork Chops Straight Out Of The Packet
Image source: lodge28
#37 Lady Taking Up Three Seats On A Packed CTA Bus
Image source: YaboiNoel
#38 This Is What I Came Back To After Leaving My Seat For The Toilet
I was on a 9-hour flight and my seat was broken so the flight attendant told me to sit next to this woman. 2 seats next to her were free. The woman told me that I couldn’t sit there because she had another layover and needed to sleep.
Image source: lolleknolle
#39 This Guy On My Bus To Work Sat Like This In The Elderly/Disabled Priority Section And Was Playing His Crappy Music
Image source: Helloimanonymoose
#40 Taking All Of The Seats During Rush Hour
Image source: klok52jasdert
#41 People Who Leave A Train Like This
Image source: HMSBannard
#42 This Guy On My 9-Hour Flight Just Plugged These Bad Boys In Once They Turned Off The Lights (11:30PM)
Image source: deadraibead39
#43 Spotted This Kid Next To Me Jumping And Climbing On His Seat While The Plane Was Landing. Parents Please
Image source: LeDeferon
#44 Watched Her Eat These And Then Just Toss Them On The Bus Floor
Image source: wheresyourbubble
#45 As A Cabin Crew, To See This Mess After The Flight
Image source: vincisda
#46 The Girl On The Plane Next To Me Decided To Make Herself Really Comfortable On My Flight To LA Today
Image source: Figgywithit
#47 Someone Took Off Their Mask To Block The AC Vent In A Public Bus
Image source: NOCHNOY_
#48 Never Thought It’ll Happen To Me. 6-Hour Flight, Touched Me 3 Times
Image source: mr_hargao
#49 Clipping Your Nails On The Train And Letting Them Fly Everywhere
Image source: MagretFume
#50 Alone In The Bus Until Somebody Gets In And Decides To Sit There, Despite The Social Distancing Regulation
Image source: Rheavens
