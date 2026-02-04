People Are Shaming Dumb Drivers And These 56 Are Unbelievable (New Pics)

Cars weigh thousands of pounds and can travel over a hundred miles per hour, so you’d think people would take driving seriously. But that’s not always the case.

Whether they’re lazy, entitled, distracted, or simply clueless, some of us make the roads far more frustrating and dangerous than they need to be.

From using phones behind the wheel to treating public parking lots like private property, hopefully these bad examples spark a bit of accountability.

#1 Best Part Is, She Was Going The Wrong Way On A One Way Street, Then Laughed And Asked Why I Was Taking A Picture

Image source: JackStraw44

#2 Almost Ran Into The Shin Destroyer 9000

Image source: Mowza2k2

#3 The Worst Type Of Driver

Image source: MatthewMSnider

#4 Trying To Drive On The Beach

Image source: flanmorrison

#5 Owner Leaves Car Running To Defrost, Man Steals Car, Crashes It

Image source: eReadingAuthor

#6 I Wish I Could Use The Sidewalk Instead Of Using The Road With The Stroller

Image source: FaceFurzFranz

#7 Guy Drives With No Steering Wheel While Eating Pizza

Image source: renaysance

#8 Cyclists Riding On Road, Next To Bike Lane

I hate these cyclists that take up space on the road when they have a solid bike lane next to them.

Image source: Deep-Impact5595

#9 Mammoth Mountain Idiots Are Out On Christmas Eve

Image source: millllllls

#10 This Idiot In Front Of Me Blinding All The Traffic Behind Him With His LED Lights

Image source: oWinterWhiteo

#11 My Bus Driver On His Personal Phone, While Actively Driving. He Is Not Checking The Route Or Stops- That One Was Mounted In Front Of Him

Image source: GenderfluidPhoenix

#12 This Guy On My Morning Commute

Image source: smokeymctokerson

#13 Idiot On The Phone With Her Foot Hanging Out Of The Window

Image source: CrazyBigHog

#14 Zoom In… Yes Those Are Bungee Cords

Image source: BullyMog

#15 110 In Central Texas. At Least We Got The Window Unit Crankin’

Image source: TorchysTacoMoney

#16 All Windows Were Boarded Up Like This Except For The Windshield

Image source: parshway

#17 Cloth Belted Radial Tire

Image source: Free_Hat_McCullough

#18 Since The Theme Seems To Be Mattresses On Cars, Here’s One I Caught A Little While Ago. We Were Going 65+ MPH On 695

Image source: DarthDiggler501

#19 Ah Yes, Big Bucket Of Loose Nails On The Bouncey Part. My Favorite, Thanks

Image source: HeatAndHonor

#20 Saw This A While Ago, Thing Is Still Drivin Around Town Like This

Image source: TypeHeat

#21 It’s Times Like These I Wish I Had A Dash Cam. He Didn’t Make It Through The Left Turn

Image source: clutch22

#22 Saw This Guy Getting On The Interstate In St. Louis Today

Image source: briowatercooler

#23 Drivers That Park Their Car On Tram Lines Should Have Their Permit Taken Away Forever

Image source: Prazf

#24 Lyft Driver Drove Like This For An Hour And Made 2 Wrong Turns

Image source: electricshadows4

#25 While Driving On The Highway Late At Night Someone Decides To Egg My Car

Image source: Napbii

#26 Trucks

Image source: IamBrazilian_AMA

#27 Driving While Playing With Phone

Image source: Familiar-Explorer525

#28 Second Time My Girlfriends Mom Backed Into My Car Today

First pic is of my old car, which gfs mom backed into of October 2024. Today, August 2025, she did it again to my new car. Girlfriend’s mom takes no responsibility, both times saying it was my fault because both times it happened, I was working a different shift at work, and that I should have stuck to my normal shift. My relationship is at an all-time high strain level.

Image source: Fatman0123

#29 Nice View

Image source: CptZigouille

#30 Saw This Today. Dudes Asleep, Mouth Open, Head Back, Arms Crossed, Causing A Huge Backup

Image source: klayface94

#31 Hate These Kind Of People Who Put A Dog Unsecured In The Back Of A Truck, But Especially This Jerk With A Dog On His Flat Bed

Image source: Mike__O

#32 Found In Pace, Florida

Image source: FIVE-ALARM-FART

#33 Luckily We Quickly Got Around Them As The Blue Object On The Right Got Caught By The Wind And Almost Fell Completely Out

Image source: rasta4eye

#34 Our Neighbors Solution To A Newly Poured Driveway On A One-Lane Road

Image source: reddit.com

#35 This Genius Tried To Make A U-Turn On A Highway And Got Stuck On The Sandy Shoulder. He Was Finally Able To Dig Himself Out And Complete The Turn After An Hour

Image source: JJohnston015

#36 I Can See Just Fine, Officer

Image source: ninetyfoursierra

#37 84 Year Old Woman Hit A Car, Started Driving Up An Exit Ramp, Crashed Into My Car, Then Crashed Into A Building

PD took her license, and I have an ankle fracture. Could have been way worse…but here is my car today.

Image source: Jaymface

#38 Shoutout To This Guy Who Took Off On His Jet Ski And Left His Truck Right Here

Image source: schizeckinosy

#39 Can’t Get My Wheelchair Ramp Down Because Of This Ignorance

The white rear-entry wheelchair van is mine. Hard to tell from this photo, but the driver parked about 8 inches from my bumper. I can’t unfold the ramp and roll my son into the car. I waited with him for a bit to see if the driver would come out, so I could explain to them that the hash marks mean don’t park here.

Called the non-emergency number, and police came, found the driver, and the officer did the explaining for me. The driver acted clueless and didn’t get a ticket. The officer told me next time it happens to call right away, and they’ll have the car towed because she sees this all the time.

Image source: voodoodollbabie

#40 TIL Summer Performance Tires Aren’t Meant For Cold Wet Roads. Use The Correct Tires People

Image source: whydocatfishsmell

#41 Goin 70 Mph With A Truck Bed Full Of Unsecured Watermelons

Image source: cantstopthewach

#42 They Were Specifically Told Not To Try To Follow A Vehicle Through The Security Gate

Image source: REDDIT0R_IN_CHIEF

#43 Someone Was Shining A Laser Pointer Directly Into My Eyes While Driving At Night

Image source: D_Rex0605

#44 Cement Truck Splashed Me While Driving Through Construction

Image source: loststumblr

#45 Wrong Side Of The Road

Image source: Liboy12

#46 2 Phones Right In Front Of Her Face

Image source: ChaimBurech

#47 Low Clearance

Image source: Bill_Nye_1955

#48 Ridding Without A Seatbelt In A Jeep With No Door? One Sharp Turn From Being Out Of The Car

Image source: fifichanx

#49 At Least They Should Be Safe When They Crash

Image source: Stakeboulder

#50 My Friend On Facebook Posted This Picture Of Her Nails In The Middle Of Driving… Behind A Motorcyclist

Image source: abbeyrxad

#51 You Shouldn’t Be On The Left Lane If You’re Gonna Drive So Slow. One Of My Pet Peeves

Image source: therra123

#52 My Downstairs Neighbors Buckle The Seatbelts In Their Cars And Sit On Top Of Them

They have two cars. The driver’s seat is always buckled. Sometimes the passenger is one too. They literally sit on top of the buckled belts and drive off.

Image source: FilecoinLurker

#53 By Far The Most Effective Way To Transport Sand, It Was Just Blowing Off, He Mustve Lost A Quarter Of The Total Pile

Image source: friedpotataskins

#54 With The Snowstorm Today Is A Top Down Day

Image source: multiversesimulation

#55 Someone With A Revoked License And No Insurance Drew A Mostly Accurate Version Of A License Plate. They Got Caught Because They Didn’t Have The Registration Sticker

Image source: Meatymike1

#56 People Who Drive On The Highway In Heavy Fog Without Putting Their Lights On

Image source: Kiss-a-Cod

