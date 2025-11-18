50 Posts From People Who Have The Worst In-Laws

When you marry someone, you aren’t just committing to them; it means you are embracing their entire family as yours. Or at least you try to navigate these new relationships with a positive attitude. And sure, there are moments filled with love and laughter, but there are times that make you question what you have gotten yourself into.
Whether your in-laws choose to be helpful or just make life difficult depends on a lot of different factors—maybe they adore your personality and are grateful you married their kid, maybe they find you annoying and wish to return the favor – you never know.
Today, the team at Bored Panda has gathered pictures of unhinged things that in-laws do to make life chaotic for couples. Keep scrolling and don’t be surprised if these photos test your patience and make you appreciate your own family more.
#1 My Mother-In-Law Gave Us All COVID. Tested Positive And Never Told Us
Image source: Stricky92
#2 Worst Mother-In-Law I’ve Ever Seen. Wicked Witch Of The Wedding
Image source: OofDotWav
#3 It Can’t Just Be The Bride’s Big Day, You Know
Image source: badfish714
#4 Mother-In-Law Hires Someone To Throw Red Paint On Bride’s Dress
Image source: Larilarieh
#5 Choosing Beggar Shames Her Daughter-In-Law For Using A Gift Card She Gave Her To Make A Blanket For Them
Image source: queentruty
#6 My Friend Has Been With Her Husband For 12 Years, And Her Mother-In-Law Still Does This On A Regular Basis
Image source: StayPutNik
#7 My Wife’s Grandmother Passed Recently. This Is What My Sister-In-Law Allowed Her Son To Wear To The Funeral
Image source: BuiltToPhil
#8 My Mother-In-Law’s Reaction To Us (Me, Girlfriend, And Daughter) Moving To Vegas. And When She Says “My Daughter” She Really Means Mine
Image source: iam_rvxiii
#9 My Sister-In-Law, Who Lives With My Wife And I, Regularly Finishes My Liquor Bottles And Doesn’t Replace Them
My sister-in-law regularly helps herself with my whisky. I don’t mind sharing, but I brought it up several times that if she’s going to drink more than me and finish the bottles, she needs to replace them.
The last time I brought it up, she flat-out lied to my face and said she didn’t do it. (My wife rarely drinks and doesn’t drink whisky). Now, I’m just going to hide my bottles.
Image source: Blk_Rick_Dalton
#10 I’m A Financially Struggling Terminal Cancer Patient And This Is What My Mother-In-Law Got Us For Christmas
Image source: Ghostytoastboast
#11 My Mother-In-Law Cut My Son’s Hair Without Asking
Image source: Whspers12
#12 I Battled Alcoholism For Years. I Quit Drinking 19 Months Ago. Today I Received This At My In-Laws’ Christmas Party
Image source: GetYourDichotomy
#13 My Mother-In-Law Drives Through My Yard
I live on a corner lot that has 2 driveways. She always pulls in off the busy street to the front driveway. Then she can’t be bothered to wait for a break in traffic to back out, so she drives across the lawn to the other driveway.
Image source: Ajax_IX
#14 Mother-In-Law Won’t Get The Flu Vaccine So She Can Meet Our Newborn Son. Insists She Is An Expert On Vaccines
Image source: rscarson
#15 My Brother-In-Law Is Living With Us, This Is His Room
Image source: 6Emo6Witch6
#16 This Mother-In-Law Was A Control Freak
Image source: aita-wedding12345
#17 I’m Finally Ready To Laugh At This Story, So I Figured I Would Share. Mother-In-Law Wore The Dress I Wanted As My Wedding Dress To My Wedding
Image source: reddit.com
#18 When Your Grown Brother-In-Law Doesn’t Want To Clean His Dishes
Image source: CitronFantastique
#19 Mother-In-Law Leaves The Refrigerator Door Open The Whole Time She Cooks
Image source: tredeh
#20 My Sister-In-Law Lives With Us And Uses Our Things. This Is How She Leaves My Peloton After Use. She’s Not A Child She’s In Her 30s And Conversations Go In One Ear And Out The Other
Image source: JBaNaNaS187
#21 My In-Laws Who Use A Little Off Every Single Roll Of Toilet Paper Instead Of One At A Time
Image source: jewell1306
#22 Mother-In-Law Is Against Letting Us Get Milk For Her Grandchild. We Live With Her And She Set Schedules For Us To Use The Kitchen
Image source: TotallySpiffing
#23 My Sister Got Married And Her Mother-In-Law Decided To Get A Bigger Wedding Cake Than Our Mom’s Self-Made. It’s Not The Biggest Drama, But It Overshadowed The Ceremony
Image source: ilostmysocks66
#24 That’s Weird. My Car Comes With These Attached To Little Straps
Image source: _codez
#25 My Mother-In-Law Told Me That She Had A Bottle Of Children’s Tylenol When There Was A Shortage. I Looked At The Package While At Her House Today. It Expired 22 Years Ago
Image source: KazAnna72
#26 Mother-In-Law Steals Hair Stylist, So The Bride Has To Do Her Own
Image source: seapeople1420
#27 My Mother-In-Law Parked On My Rain-Soaked Grass, Then Spun Tires Relentlessly Trying To Get Out. What The Hell
Image source: Link-Remote
#28 My Brother-In-Law Decided To Cook Up Some Steaks On My Grill But Forgot To Pull It Out
Image source: Damiencross13
#29 My Mother-In-Law Always Adjusts All Our Hanging Pictures When She Visits. Always Makes Them Crooked
Image source: Wonderful_Minute31
#30 This Is How My Brother-In-Law Left The Kitchen Sink When I Got Home
Image source: ankingaming
#31 My In-Laws Are Monsters
Image source: snuggletoast
#32 My Mother-In-Law Started The Dishwasher For Us When We Were Away. She Used Dish Soap
Image source: themodernmanhustle
#33 A Friend’s Father-In-Law Got Heated After Attempting To Initiate An Argument On Facebook. After Trying To Be Civil And Avoid Participating, He Got Even More Frustrated And Sent This
The argument was about US politics. Differing opinions on political correctness. But there was no argument, there were just one-sided insults directed at my friend.
Image source: _Skum
#34 The Way My Girlfriend’s Brother And Sister-In-Law Maintain Their Tube Of Toothpaste
Image source: Swirvin5
#35 Mother-In-Law Sterilized My Daughter’s Bottles In A Pot Of Boiling Water… And Forgot About It
Image source: SnuffleWumpkins
#36 When Your Mother-In-Law Makes A Surprise Visit And Stays For A Month
Image source: _LumpBeefbroth_
#37 Oh God, Why? My In-Laws Do This With Every Carton Of Milk
Image source: ActionOcelot
#38 Strange Things My Mother-In-Law Do
Someone posted a few days ago about passive-aggressive things in-laws do while at your house. So I thought I’d share the life-sized fireplace my Mother-in-law stuck to our wall where she thinks something is lacking. Excuse the brown wallpaper, it came with the house!
Image source: LizStar
#39 Mother-In-Law Melted Kettle I’ve Had For 15 Years To The Stove. How Do I Get It Off?
Image source: Optimal-Chair1146
#40 My Mother-In-Law Picked My First Strawberry
I have been very carefully watching my first ever strawberry that I grew from seed. My mother-in-law was watching my kiddo this afternoon and picked it early and ate it. I am irrationally upset. I know there will be others soon but I had really been looking forward to enjoying the literal fruits of my labor.
Image source: MegglesRuth
#41 Apparently The Stove Is So Dirty It’s Going To Give My Mother-In-Law A Staph Infection
Just before anyone asks, I did not touch or clean the stove from the point when she said it was so dirty it might kill her, I’m just so done with this woman y’all.
Image source: e_tenebris
#42 My Wonderful Mother-In-Law, Karen
Image source: immahufflepuff
#43 My Infuriating In-Laws (Those Were Clean Dishes)
Image source: threwnawayed
#44 Twinning Bride And Mother-In-Law
It’s been said you can’t outshine an Indian bride (true) but there are SOME rules to follow like maybe, don’t wear a bridal lehenga like your new daughter-in-law.
Image source: questions905
#45 Where My Mother-In-Law Left My Toddler’s Uneaten Banana
Image source: FootsieMcDingus
#46 My Sister-In-Law Cuts From The Middle Of Dishes
Image source: Kreech300
#47 How My Mother-In-Law Loads The Dishwasher
Image source: Otsanda_Rhowa
#48 My Sister-In-Law Put My Electric Moka On The Stove
Image source: Enrichman
#49 Stuck In A Parking Space Because My Brother-In-Law Set His Tesla To Do A Software Update At 10:30 PM
Image source: mgmcotton
#50 My Almost Mother-In-Law Just Showed Me The Dress She Will Be Wearing To My Wedding In Two Months
Image source: UniSquirrel13
Follow Us