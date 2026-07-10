81 People Who Looked At Basic Human Decency And Decided It Wasn’t For Them

Somewhere right now, a person is carving their initials into a three-hundred-year-old tree and feeling romantic about it. Another one is posing for a grinning selfie at a WWII memorial because the lighting was good. One more is taking up two parking spaces, feeding wildlife with a sandwich, touching the museum exhibit with both hands, and leaving a one-star review for a restaurant because it rained.
These people exist among us. They are, in the most technical sense of the word, people, but the internet can think of a few different names that are too strong to publish. These individuals were caught in the act of being comprehensively, unapologetically, sometimes historically terrible. The comments section found them. We found the comments section. And now here we all are together, united by hate.
#1 People Who Carve Their Initials On Plants In Public Places
Image source: WildlyInfuriatingBot
#2 An Entitled Lady Took Off Her Shoes And Put Her Stinky Feet On The Table At The Apple Store. Her Feet Reeked So Badly
Image source: theeq4alizer
#3 One Year Ago Today, My Mom Smashed My Computer On This Counter And Broke It. I’m Reminded Every Time I Walk Into The Kitchen
Oct 3 2024. Sometime around 8 to 9 PM. I was 12. I didn’t give her the password to my computer, and she broke it like any rational person.
Image source: thisuseristakenbreh
Nobody has catalogued the specific taxonomy of terrible people quite like Ricky Gervais, who has made an entire second career out of publicly loathing the kinds of behaviour most people only complain about privately. His list reads like a greatest hits of shared human suffering: loud chewing, open-mouthed chomping, and sniffing.
Whistling at unreasonable hours. Men in gym changing rooms doing their hair and weighing themselves with the towel still very much not on their body, in front of God and everyone, completely unbothered. Waiters sniffing at the wrong moment. Other diners existing in the same restaurant.
Gervais is, in many ways, the patron saint of this list, a man who looked at the full spectrum of human behaviour and knew that most of it needed to be said out loud, loudly, repeatedly, until something changed. Sadly, nothing has changed and the list continues to grow.
#4 Imagine Being So Entitled That You Make Everyone Drive 20mph Because That’s What You Want
Image source: King_Spaghetti4
#5 All The Zyns And Gum I Scraped From Under The Tables At The Restaurant I Work At. This Is Vile. Why Do People Think This Is Ok?
Image source: cute_allergies
#6 The Coworker Got A New Car And Has Started Taking 2 Spots In Front Of The Entrance Every Day. I’ve Started Parking My Car Right Next To His, Regardless Of The Lines
Image source: VergaDeVergas
Hugh Grant, meanwhile, has taken a different organisational approach to his grievances. Rather than a gratitude journal, Grant keeps an active list of things he hates, updated regularly and maintained with the dedication of a man who has given this considerable thought.
His specific entries include slow walkers, which is a position almost universally shared, people shouting into their phones on speakerphone in public spaces, and, perhaps most specifically, anyone wearing a backpack in a crowd, who he regards as an unwitting weapon of mass inconvenience. Hugh Grant is 70% grumpy old man and 30% exactly right, and we respect the ratio enormously.
#7 Spent 45 Minutes In The New Orleans Delta Sky Club Watching These Two MCs Block Half The Walkway For A TSA-Exit Photoshoot
Image source: BeardBootsBullets
#8 Went Kayaking This Morning. I Want Bryan To Know He’s A Jerk
Image source: inavanbytheriver
#9 This Person, A Few Rows In Front Of Us At A Concert, Had This Selfie Light On For The Entire 2-Hour Show
Do you really need two hours of a selfie video of yourself singing along to the concert?
Image source: chicken_buttlet
In case you were wondering whether your hatred of loud chewing is personal or clinical, surveys have the answer: it is both. Up to 32% of people report strong negative reactions to the sound of open-mouthed chewing, a condition that in its more severe form is recognised as misophonia, a real neurological phenomenon in which specific sounds trigger disproportionate emotional responses.
Beyond chewing, the most universally despised public behaviours include speakerphone calls conducted in shared spaces and playing music without headphones, which is the audio equivalent of blowing cigarette smoke directly into a stranger’s face. These are, according to the data, civilisation-level concerns.
#10 Once In A Lifetime World Cup Tickets And This Guy. So There’s That
Image source: thelowflyingowl
#11 Fresh Refurb At The Pub I Work At, And Someone Decided To Write A Review Of The Paint Job
Image source: Sister_Ceres
#12 Someone From My Family Sprinkles Salt All Over My Bed Once In A While
I know someone might believe that it will cleanse me from demons or something, but holy hell, let me lie in my bed without salt on my mattress.
Also, my parents didn’t believe me or gaslit me for a year. I thought I was going crazy.
Image source: CzlowiekNieWiem
The title of worst tourist by nationality is a deeply unfair cultural stereotype or an empirically supported international consensus. American tourists consistently claim the top spot in global polls, cited for volume, demands, and a general expectation that the rest of the world operates on their schedule and in their language.
What makes this finding particularly extraordinary is that 44% of American respondents in a Triposo survey voted their own country’s travelers as the absolute worst, making Americans not only the most complained-about tourists globally but also their own harshest critics, which is refreshingly self-aware.
#13 Someone Keeps Cheesing My Car
Somebody keeps throwing slices of cheese on my car while it’s parked in a public garage. I have no idea why they’re doing it.
Image source: Successful_Agent_905
#14 Someone Lit A Cigarette In The Plane’s Lavatory, Triggering The Smoke Alarm Onboard
Was taking a flight, and suddenly an unfamiliar sound was heard. Then the flight attendants became a bit serious, looking at a screen. Turns out a man in his early 30’s smoked in the lavatory. Verbal warning given. No other consequences. But this was just a 4-hour flight! Why can’t he just wait? Unbelievable.
Image source: jackywoods
#15 Our Car Was Stolen While Visiting My Parents With My Wife. This Is How It Was Found By The Police
My wife and I were visiting my parents in another city. We drove up after work on Friday, stayed the night with them, and woke to find the car missing. The following day, the police told us where it was, and this is how we found it. It was the car both of us learned to drive in; we travelled the country in it, and we drove home from our wedding in it. We drove through twisting mountain roads, flood-level rains, thunderstorms, and 100s of kms for years in it. Every time we got it serviced, we were told it was in great condition. We were thankful to have you and sad this was how it ended.
Image source: Ninjipples
Few acts of deliberate destruction have stirred up the level of public grief that followed the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree in September 2023. The 200-year-old tree was chainsawed to the ground in the early hours of the morning during Storm Agnes by two men who filmed it, sent boastful voice notes about it, and kept a piece of the wood as a trophy.
Prosecutors described it as a “moronic mission of sheer bravado.” The judge, who rejected their late claim of drunken stupidity on the grounds that precision felling requires deliberate planning and skill, sentenced both men to four years and three months in prison. The tree was irreplaceable. The prison sentence, in the circumstances, felt almost insufficient.
#16 Parked In Four Spots At Once, Three Of Which Were Handicapped
Image source: mcbobster6001
#17 8-Year-Old Cousin Stabbed My $300 All-In-One Computer When I Refused To Let Him Use It
So, today my 8-year-old cousin was visiting my house. He was walking around the house when he noticed that I had a pc. He instantly started asking me if he could use it, and ofc i said no (Simply because I don’t want him installing any viruses on my pc). He asked me again, and again, and again until he finally just walked over and started trying to use it. I quickly unplugged my pc before he could modify anything. He started screaming and crying. My mom and his mom came over to see what the heck was going on. I told my mom what he was doing, and she told me to let him use my computer because I should be “sharing” my stuff with an 8-year-old, lol. My mom eventually told me that if I didn’t share with him, she would take my computer away from me. I said, “Fine, I’ll let him use it”. I plugged it back in and left the room. Not even a minute later, he came out to ask me for my password. I told him that I wasn’t going to give it to him. Then he stormed back into the room and picked up some scissors that I had out and started violently stabbing my computer screen until the scissors literally got stuck in the screen. His mom offered to give me money for a new computer, but my mom told her I didn’t need one since I already own multiple computers. Now I’ll need to save up for a new one.
Image source: Extension-Emu-8585
#18 My Mom Actually Wonders Why I’m Scared To Be In Her Car. It Was On A Curvy Mountain Road, Too.
Image source: Straight_Main_5189
The selfie at Auschwitz problem has not gotten better. Neither has the one at the Berlin Memorial, where 2,711 concrete slabs have become a particularly contested space. The open-air design has led visitors to treat it as a backdrop for yoga poses, jumping photos, and Tinder profile pictures.
In 2017, Israeli-German satirist Shahak Shapira created the Yolocaust project in direct response, taking twelve selfies from social media and digitally superimposing the subjects onto archival footage from extermination camps. The man juggling between concrete slabs suddenly appeared to be juggling in front of piles of bodies, and the yoga princess was suddenly standing on top of a mass grave.
The project went viral. All twelve individuals contacted Shapira and asked to be removed. He agreed on the condition that they reflected on why they were there in the first place. The fact that this project needed to exist is the most depressing sentence in this entire article.
#19 Ex-Boyfriend’s Underwear After Cheating On Me During Halloween
After kicking him out and sorting the rest of our clothing, I found these under the bed. For context, his ex was dressed up as a clown with red face paint for Halloween…
Image source: unknown
#20 I Was Sick For Over A Week, Girlfriend Let The Dishes Pile Up The Whole Time
I normally do all the housework, but I got so sick I could hardly leave the bed, and she couldn’t be bothered to even do the dishes.
Image source: Lia-likes2draw
#21 Someone Tried To Enter My Hotel Room At Night, And Now The Lock Is Broken
Image source: Cool_Researcher4794
The question of whether people are actually getting worse, or whether we are simply more exposed to the worst of them, is one that researchers have been wrestling with. The findings are complicated. Language analysis of books and cultural output does suggest a long-term drift toward individualism.
Meta-analyses consistently link social media use with more self-centred behaviour and an increasing prioritisation of personal brand over collective consideration. And yet empirical studies on actual altruism and generosity tell a different story. They reveal that selfless behaviour remains remarkably common, that most people help strangers, give to charity, and hold doors open without being asked.
The conclusion appears to be that social media has not made people worse so much as it has handed a megaphone to the people who already were, and given the rest of us a front row seat to every single thing they do with it.
#22 Lying, Cheating, And Posing All In One
Image source: deleted
#23 Stealing From A Disabled Man
Image source: DebolaDaniel
#24 People Taking Pictures Of Themselves At Auschwitz
Image source: Thorstenflink
The people in this list did not wake up that morning intending to become a cautionary tale. They woke up, made a series of choices, and encountered an internet that was finally too tired to look away. The loud chewer, the selfie-taker, the double parker, they all exist on the same spectrum of a very simple failure: the failure to consider that other people are real and that some things matter more than your moment.
The internet cannot fix that. But it can document it, share it, and ensure that the next person standing in front of a sacred place with their phone raised thinks, just for a second, about whether this is the photograph they want to exist. Sometimes that second is enough. Sometimes it isn’t. Either way, we’ll be watching.
Who do you think is the worst kind of person? Let’s get critical in the comments; this is a safe space!
#25 Still Hasn’t Been Turned In
Image source: jewel_lay
#26 Yesterday Jurasstic Park Rebirth Dropped, And This Is What We All Had To Clean
Image source: MrAdvance42069
#27 This Girl At The Airport Waits Until The Queue Moves All The Way Forward To Move. People Confronted Her And She Said “It’s The Same If I Move Now Or Later”
Image source: rip-21
#28 The Bus Is Full, And Multiple People Asked Her To Make Room, But She Refused Because She Doesn’t Feel Safe Sitting Next To Other People
Image source: CantHaveShiOnReddit
#29 He Blocked My Mom’s Driveway, So She Couldn’t Pick Me Up From A Football Game. Did I Mention It’s Cold, Windy, And Rainy
And none of my friends are there, so I can’t get a ride from them.
Image source: mad_cherry
#30 Refusing To Go Inside To Complain About His Order. The Line Is Packed, Refused To Move Until They Were Helped Him Blocking The Line
Stood here for about 10 minutes until they had to help him bc he was blocking cars. Right. I don’t understand how people are defending this. It’s so rude, and he was trying to make a point. He was literally 10 FEET away from the door, where he would’ve been helped very quickly. Instead, he decided to make it a whole ordeal.
Image source: Low_Promotion_1212
#31 Got Pulled Into Our Neighbor’s Note War
Saw this note this morning and thought it was funny that we were the assumed note-leavers in the building. There’s been a constant note war going on for a year now, where notes have been put up asking people to stop smoking in their apartments. Of course, these don’t deter the smokers, and the complex doesn’t have a no-smoking policy. We are the only dog owners and know this is what apartment living is like with the smoking. This is our response to being dragged into this fight.
Pic of stinky dogs in question.
Image source: dapper_cam
#32 Breaking A 7-Year-Old’s Heart On Christmas
Image source: NoahsArcade84, unknown
#33 “This Is How You Get Ants”
Image source: 1Hate17Here
#34 This Woman Stopped Her Car In The Middle Of The Road, Got Out, And Came Over Screaming And Smacked My Hood
It finally happened to me. I was chosen by a Karen. And a TRUE Karen. I drive the back roads to work, and there are a lot of sharp turns. I was at a stop sign to turn right onto a road, with another car in front of me. They turned, I looked to my left, and there was a car, but it was far away. I made a brief stop and then also turned. I promise you I did no cutting off whatsoever; if the car behind me had to slow down at all, it was only because the car in front of me was going slowly. We’re driving fine for about 2 minutes down the road. Then we come up to a 90-degree left curve in the road. There is a car in the other lane coming up to the curve. She GETS IN THE OTHER LANE TO PASS ME. MID 90-DEGREE TURN. She has to get back over because she’s about to collide with the other car, and I have to slam on my brakes and go off to the side of the road a bit to prevent her from hitting my car. Naturally, I freaked out and lay on my horn because it was so dangerous- the craziest driving move I’ve EVER SEEN. I notice she’s flipping me off. ME? WHAT?
I return the bird, adrenaline rushing. I’ve never been in a car accident in my life.
Right after the turn, she stops her car. I think ok funny, this woman is obviously crazy, sure she wants to stop her car and brake check me. I see the door start to open. She is SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF HER LUNGS AT ME. She’s cussing, saying, ” How dare I honk at her, just screaming while walking towards me. I couldn’t go around because they’re skinny lanes, and she left her door open, protruding into the other lane.
Also, I was just frozen in fear. She makes it up to my front windshield, still screaming, winds her arm back so far, and *SMACKS* my hood. It left a 5-star print, but no damage.
Image source: chunkeymonkeyy
#35 Jerk Destroys The Flowerbeds By Our Neighborhood Sign
Image source: Sorprenant
#36 The Neighbour Has Started Doing This Completely Unnecessary Drive Across The Grass
It’s council grass, but we all use it. Kids play on it in the summer, another neighbour plays fetch with his dog, people sit on it in the sun, and this dude who has lived there for years has suddenly, in the last week or so, decided he’s going to drive on it and muck up the grass. He’s never had a problem using the road like a normal person before. You can’t talk to him; he’s one of those super grumpy hermit types who avoids everybody (I did eventually catch him outside, see update 3). It’s just incredibly odd and so selfish.
I have reported the driving on the grass to the council and have written an email to our local councillor. I have not mentioned the kerb. I will laugh if he gets in trouble for it as a result of my complaining about the grass, but I’m not going to bring it to their attention.
I’ve been cackling at the replies.
I had a look at Google Street View. He’s had his dropped kerb concrete ramp since at least 2009; that’s the oldest pic available, and it’s shown there. The Councillor is investigating the correct council department to report the grass damage to. The highways department said it’s not them, it’s the green spaces department. I await a reply from the green spaces department. I bet it’s not them either. The Councillor has asked me to get a video of him doing it too. Since a couple of people have asked, I’ll update if anything interesting happens.
Update 3: he went out again today. Unbelievably, my cameras, which were on, failed to catch him driving on the grass. I’m super annoyed about that. But I’d just come home when I saw him arrive, so I went and caught him before he could get inside and asked why he was driving on the grass. His answer was “so I can get in my drive”. There were no cars parked near his drive; he could have easily gotten in from the road. He then asked why I wasn’t asking “all the other cars on the grass”. It’s rare for other cars to drive on the grass, and they certainly don’t drive on it repeatedly to cause damage. So I’m going to report him for anything and everything, to everyone. If there was a reasonable reason for it, I’d have been happy if he just stopped driving on the grass, but apparently, he’s literally just a really horrible and entitled old man. And I’m revising my previous estimate of him being in his 70s upwards; I think he’s in his 80s. He’s properly old.
Challenging him yesterday may have worked. He went out and came back today, and didn’t drive on the grass. He can easily get into his drive from the road.
Image source: anti-sugar_dependant
#37 The Way My Neighbor Intentionally Blocks The Sidewalk To Keep People From Using It
Image source: unknown
#38 The Chicken Died For No Reason Because Someone Changed Their Mind
Image source: Stamina_saint
#39 Someone Parked Their Cybertruck Where It Blocks Half Of The Sidewalk And Nearly Prevents The Door To This Business From Being Opened
Image source: chiboulevards
#40 This Guy Brought A Box Of Pennies To The Bmv Because He Wanted To “Punish” The Clerk Due To The Credit Card System Being Down
Image source: Financial-Patient-14
#41 My Bus Driver Was On His Personal Phone While Actively Driving. He Is Not Checking The Route Or Stops That One Was Mounted In Front Of Him
Image source: GenderfluidPhoenix
#42 The $600 Dumpster We Rented Was Filled Overnight By Some Random Jerk
Arrived at my parents’ this morning to keep cleaning out their house… Except that the brand-new dumpster we had delivered was already filled. Not by us, but by whoever decided to back up after midnight and unload all their garbage into it. Authorities basically shrugged and said it’s a “civil matter.” Now we’re stuck paying ~$600 to have it emptied before we can even use it.
Image source: deleted
#43 Mom Destroys Sandcastle (Multiple Videos/Examples In Her Post)
Image source: Full-Jelly-3344
#44 Alki Beach In Seattle This Weekend, Despite It Being The Most Infected City In The Country And The Governor Begging People To Stay Inside
Image source: pythonfangs
#45 Ashton Kutcher Took A Photo Of A Paparazzo Camping Outside His 2-Year-Old’s Daycare, Trying To Get Photos Of The Toddler
Image source: golde62
#46 This Woman Brought Her Own Bell With Her To Get Her Server’s Attention. How Would You Handle This?
Image source: ProbablyMaybe69
#47 Flying No Class Is The Only Way To Fly. Sleeping In The Aisle On A Flight For Max Leg Room
Image source: Opethfan91
#48 Tourists Stopped A Very Long Escalator With People On It During Rush Hour To Take A Group Photo, Then Moved To A Working Escalator
Needed a transit worker to explain why that was wrong.
Image source: Senator_Ruth_Martin
#49 This Dude Pulled Up To A Supercharger Station And Put Out Cones On The Spots Next To Him So No One Could Charge Next To Him
Image source: Incandescent-Turd
#50 I Work For A Staffing Agency
So the main reason I have pronouns in my signature is that my name is both a male and a female name.
Image source: ssSerendipityss
#51 This Says A Lot About The Mom
Image source: imhereforagoodtime66
#52 Why Are People Like This
Image source: Kouriger
#53 Kept Finding Trash On My Balcony. Finally Confronted The Upstairs Neighbors And Was Pleasantly Surprised
This started with finding random candy wrappers. There are crazy winds here, so at first I thought they were just carried by the wind. But then I started noticing candy, chewed gum, and finally half-eaten apples, and realized someone is definitely using my balcony as their trash can. I was furious and at a complete loss because how do you even start a conversation like “excuse me, I don’t know if you realize you’re throwing apples into my balcony”? When there’s no way, it’s an accident. I really hate confrontations and wasn’t sure if the culprit was the apartment directly above me or two floors up, but I decided that if it happens again, I have to talk to them.
Today I found these little yogurt bottles and finally said ok I’ve had it. I took one and went upstairs, and when a woman opened the door, I said: “Hi, is this yours?” She was really surprised, and long story short, apparently, when her nieces visit, and she’s busy cooking, they sneak onto their balcony and throw these things. She apologized profusely, and I relaxed and said, “No worries, just please make sure it doesn’t happen again”. A few minutes later, she knocks on my door, insists on picking up all the trash, and brings me a home-cooked meal. That was not at all what I was expecting, and I thought it might be nice to share some good stories too, haha, just couldn’t find a positive flair for this.
Image source: larashir
#54 Oh Dear Mom
Image source: juheelsejpal
#55 The Person Who Left This Note On My Handicapped Mother’s Car
Image source: turtledreamsequence
#56 Vick Is An Idiot
Image source: Top-Candle-4138
#57 Not Someone Stealing My Brain Scan Photo
This might be one of the funniest but weirdest things that’s ever happened to me. Someone took my brain scan photo I posted on a thread on here like a year ago and posted some wacky story with it that is not mine. And it got over 10 million views, like omg bro, and I just found out about it, like wth but lol. The first pic is the fake story with the photo; the second is mine.
Image source: brooklynlikestories
#58 Manager Transferred A Tab To Herself And Kept The Tip
My manager at a bar and restaurant decided it would be okay to transfer to her a tab that I made the drinks for and served food for (banquet room party). $336 tab with a $70 tip. She did it behind my back, and when I asked her what happened to the tab, she ignored me. Found it in the computer system under her name. Absolutely ridiculous. Quit and received a string of wild texts from her stating she was confused why I quit and that she is allowed to take tips if they specify it’s for her and her only.
Image source: Delicious_Thanks7138
#59 It Was A 9-Hour Flight. The Air Hostess Just Ignored Him. His Foot Kept Kicking The Guy’s Head In Front Of Him, Too
Image source: chai_biscuit_
#60 I Don’t Think They Can Read
Image source: babygirl_8
#61 This Idiot In Front Of Me Is Blinding All The Traffic Behind Him With His LED Lights
Image source: oWinterWhiteo
#62 The Professor Won’t Excuse Me For My Dad’s Funeral
My dad died unexpectedly and traumatically over the weekend. Instead of allowing me to retake my exam, my professor is standing firm. Writing a report to the Dean as we speak.
Image source: m_v24
#63 Came Back To Find My Bike Held Hostage By A Stranger’s Cable Lock
Image source: Legitimate-Reason150
#64 Stepmom Of The Year. The Lump In My Throat After Seeing This Will Never Go Away
Image source: WadeCrosss
#65 Pretending To Be A Google Door-To-Door Salesperson To Get Inside People’s Homes
Image source: an27725, deleted
#66 Whoever Keeps Doing This To The Doors At My Work, These Things Are Really Hard To Remove
Image source: Ionsife
#67 My Son Put A Thumbtack In My Food, But It’s Ok, He’s Just A Boy
Image source: nabnig
#68 Texted My Friend After Not Hearing From Her In A Few Days
She doesn’t have a Job, doesn’t drive, and was complaining to me about how boring her life was the other day- but no one else deals with “real life,” whatever that means. I can’t with some people anymore.
Image source: ThomasFooleryThe3rd
#69 Epitome Of Only Thinking About Yourself
Image source: Severe-Traffic-3429
#70 It’s Normal
Image source: enaunkark
#71 “I’m Taking A Long Break At A Public Gym. Don’t You Start Using The Equipment I’m Not Done With Yet!”
Image source: ZhangtheGreat, 4ArgumentsSake
#72 This Man At The Theater Has Left His Phone Flashlight On And Is Shining It At The Floor Seats
Image source: pdt9876
#73 I’m Done
Image source: LongB0wHunting
#74 The Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me Asking Why I Canceled His Flight
My credit card was hacked. I think the guy did it by hacking my Gmail account. Because he signed up for Priceline, with the login with Gmail button.
I called my bank and canceled it. I logged into Priceline to see if I could get any information about the person who booked the flight. I saw I could cancel it for no charge. So I did because it was going to be faster to get a refund from Priceline than from my bank.
Two days later, I got this email. It had his photo and phone number. It matched the name on the flight, too.
Image source: AshesfallforAshton
#75 TD Garden Is Filled With A Bunch Of Jerks. So Disappointing As A Fan
2 minutes after the game ended, the entire arena was empty. A handful of us Sabres fans tried to stand there and talk about how awesome that game was while Doan was getting interviewed on the bench, and TD Garden ushers told me I needed to get out of our section and exit the building. I wanted to enjoy the postgame jubilance because I paid $700/ticket for my buddy and me to go and sit right behind the Sabres’ bench. I said okay we’ll head out. This lady called Boston police on me, and they escorted me to the stairs and told me if I didn’t “shut up and move it, I’d get arrested”. I know it’s my point of view and my experience, but I promise I was polite all game and having fun, and never did I try to be rude to any opposing fans (except for a group of 4 16- to 17-year-olds that asked me how many Super Bowls we had and told me to sit down and shut up) – they were rude. I had to respectfully reply dudes wrong sport! Let’s leave it on the ice. But I was 16 once. I get it. All good. No worries.
Mid 1st or 2nd period(can’t remember), during a Sabres PP, an usher (Old guy named Rich) came and told me I wasn’t allowed to stand. I asked What do you mean? He said you’re not allowed to stand. You’re blocking the fans’ view. I sat there dumbfounded and said It’s a playoff game, and I’m cheering on my team. What do you mean, I can’t stand and cheer? He said you have to sit down, or else I’ll have you removed. I was so appalled and didn’t want to get thrown out, so I sat down and cheered on our boys, but I was still so confused. Then 2 Boston fans in front of me went and reported me to the ushers for “screaming in their ears”. The usher(Rich) came again and told me that I needed to settle down or else I’d be removed. I was getting heckled all night, and I don’t care. I love it. I’m in enemy territory, and I expect it. The only thing I was yelling all game was “let’s go Buffalo” or “let’s go boys” after a good play. Just annoying that the guy told me to settle down.
I really can’t believe how soft this entire fanbase is. I wasn’t rude, aggressive, or inappropriate the entire night. Just kept bellowing “LETS GO BUFFALO” and I was treated like trash by 90% of the people I interacted with.
Absolute BS FROM THE BRUINS ARENA STAFF. Like I did all game, I’ll keep it PG (even after going up 4-0 in the 1st when I could’ve been ruthless to you shmucks). I hope we beat you guys. Your fanbase doesn’t deserve to win anymore. You’re a bunch of jerks, Boston.
Image source: Buffalo_Mickster
#76 9 Of 10 RSVP’d Children/Families “No Call, No Show” To My Daughter’s 5th Birthday Party
Parents and future parents, if you RSVP to a child’s party. If you cannot, communicate that you are unable to make it.
Being asked for an hour straight, “When are my friends showing up?” “Oh, there’s a white car! Is my friend in there?”
IS HEART BREAKING.
I have seen sad stories like this before, and I never thought it could happen to us. It did. It’s horrible. I just ask that anyone reading this remember this thread and be better!
Fortunately, our adult friends at least made an appearance, but none of her preschool classmates came, as they had RSVP’d that they would be.
9 of the 10 parents didn’t even let us know they couldn’t make it!
Honestly, this is more than mildly infuriating. But oh well.
She was surrounded by adults who loved her, and everyone was aware of what went wrong, so she was smothered with love and affection to try and replace any memories of friends not showing up with those of the adults in her life appreciating and loving her!
We did our best. She’s doing better than I am if I am being honest. I’m writing this with her waiting for the popcorn, since it’s now movie-and-popcorn night. And you bet your sweet bippy I built the stupid big dollhouse someone got her for one of her favorite shows.
I have to admit, I had the strange urge to buy her a pony!
Picture: Credit to my mom for putting together cupcakes and cookies for the Hello Kitty theme. My wife also threw an outstanding Hello Kitty-themed party. But all those photos had people in them. But if she saw this, I would only credit Mimi with her designs. Oof. I don’t wanna sleep on the couch, Fam. Mom and Grandma did a great job at my daughter’s party!
Image source: MinimumExperience102
#77 Quit My Job Because My Entire Work Group Was Literally Bullying This Homeless Woman
Quit my job because the entire work group started literally bullying this poor homeless woman outside our restaurant.
I literally am so disgusted at how people like this exist. I also would like to clarify: I’ve been getting scheduled 1 day a week for the past 2 months. Literally, my last paycheck was $93, so I had nothing to lose by quitting, plus I got another job lined up. But I’m genuinely baffled- lowkey lost hope for humanity by this. Also, for context of how we know she’s homeless, the night before, one of my coworkers left the restaurant, sent a video of her sleeping on these couches outside, and left her, and then the next day (these photos) she was still there. Instead of calling the police or asking if she’s alright, they did this and moved the couches. I get loitering laws, but this was straight-up bullying and inhumane to talk about a person struggling like this. I’m not even sensitive or soft, but Jesus, bro, the “jokes” weren’t even funny; it was just messed up. Also, please lmk if you guys think I can report these chats to a higher-up or something, because I don’t know how that would work since it was a big percentage of the workers plus the manager.
Image source: Mental_Score453
#78 My Dead Grandma’s Landlord To My Mom After Finally Returning The Security Deposit
The security deposit was supposed to be returned by July 31st. She claimed she mailed it, but, upon a stern text, immediately sent a test of $1 via Zelle and then the deposit of -$1. My grandma died in May, and she has been like this the entire time. If she weren’t dealing with so much other stuff, she would have pursued something regarding the late payment, but, you know, her mom is dead. If they hadn’t laid down the law with her, she would have never returned it.
Image source: LabPitiful7644
#79 Is Being A Stupid Person A Prank Now?
Image source: TheResearcher169
#80 Someone Dyed Their Hair At My Hotel, Left Without Saying A Word
I’m a housekeeper at a hotel, and I get 30 minutes to clean each room. This tub alone took me over an hour of scrubbing with bleach and a sponge. Who dyes their hair in a hotel?
Image source: Clokkers
#81 This Person Is A Real Jerk. I Mean, Seriously, How Low Can You Get?
Image source: Aggravating_Orchid16
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