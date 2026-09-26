74 Ridiculous Design Choices That Turned Perfectly Useful Products Into Frustrating Messes

Every day we use a wide range of apps, devices, and products without even thinking about where they really come from. In reality, some designer probably spent a ton of time figuring out how to create the best item, which is how it eventually landed in your hands.
The problem is that some products clearly aren’t made properly, or maybe it’s that the person creating them just wanted to watch the world burn. That’s why we filled this list with crazy design fails that show just how bizarrely some things are created, so that you know what to avoid in the future.
#1 I Chose The Bottle Because A Tube Wasn’t Enough! This Trojan Trickery Is An Offence Coming From A Brand With Recognition
Image source: PoorGeno
#2 Cup Design That Makes The Drink Look Like It Has Actual Fruit
Image source: St-Paerikus
#3 Labelling Wipes That Are Toxic For Aquatic Life And Non-Degradable As ‘Flushable’
Image source: Joe__Soap
Designing something people can use starts with figuring out how it should look, feel, and function. According to Miro, a collaborative platform for working with AI, whether someone is creating a virtual or physical product, they need to understand consumers and align the item’s design with the company’s objectives.
Before writing any code or even inventing anything, businesses must bring together User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) specialists to conduct research, perform business analysis, marketing, and eventually to define all the design elements. This last step matters because even the most innovative ideas can fall flat if users find the product absurd, weird, or hard to use.
#4 Both Weigh 500g But The Green One Is In A 30% “Bigger Bag More To Share”
Image source: AApickleAA
#5 Shrinkflation Used By Cadbury To Literally Cut Corners. The Bottom Chocolate Bar Is More Than 8 Percent Smaller
Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13
#6 The Packaging Of This Drink
Image source: B_ugz
The most important element of any product is its visual appeal because it shapes a consumer’s first impression, builds trust, and communicates the brand’s identity. That’s why innovators should focus on layout, colors, and typography, as that can draw people in at first glance.
Another essential part of product design is its functionality, which demonstrates how well it works. Every invention should be intuitive, reliable, efficient, and smooth to use, or customers might not want to try it again. That’s why designers need to spend a lot of time researching, prototyping, and testing every bit of the item before rolling it out to the public.
#7 Nice, Big Bottle Of Herbs Of Prov… Whaaa?
Image source: JohnRFL
#8 Making You Buy A Coca-Cola Product By Hiding The Water
Image source: downvoteforwhy
#9 Designed For Dissuading The Homeless. Literally Just Uncomfortable For Everyone Else
Image source: Machdame
Good product design is about creating things that are usable and delight consumers. People need to keep coming back to the invention, either because it’s intriguing or because it’s easy to use. That’s why UX and UI researchers spend a lot of time on trials and tests, or else they might end up with something atrocious.
According to Cambridge Design Technology, a good product should empathize with the user’s needs and solve their problems in an uncomplicated way. A good example is when Coca-Cola changed its smooth bottle to one with contours so people could grip it better, and it also looked aesthetically pleasing.
#10 Arguably The Most Infuriatingly Designed Chocolate Boxes
Image source: TheGrandHydra
#11 This Mcdonalds Menu
Image source: SkepticHQ
#12 Natural My Foot
Image source: 93arkhanov93
The world is full of amazing products that have been adapted and reinvented to keep fulfilling consumers’ needs. According to Analogy, a hardware design studio, a classic example is the Heinz Ketchup bottle, which used to be heavy and resulted in messy, slow pours.
Eventually, many frustrated customers pushed the company to change the packaging to an upside-down squeeze bottle that let the ketchup come out faster and more smoothly. This simple change let gravity do the work, so users didn’t have to do more to get what they wanted.
#13 1001 Stickers And 768 Of Them Are Useless Squares. Thanks Disney
Image source: [deleted]
#14 Keurig Sensor Blocks Your Brew Unless It’s “K-Cup Compatible”, AKA Has Scannable Foil. Slap On An Old Foil To A 3rd Party Cup And Suddenly No Issue
Image source: OfficialUNESCO
#15 The Amount Of “Disposable” Plastic That Comes In A Toy Case With 4 Dolls.
Image source: [deleted]
Sometimes the smallest changes lead to the best product design, and Dyson understood this, which is why they completely changed their vacuum bags. Their founder realized the machine’s suction weakened as the dust bag filled, so he set out to fix it.
Instead of changing the bags, Dyson created 5,127 prototypes and eventually decided to remove the receptacle completely. Instead, the company began using cyclone technology that separated dirt without blocking airflow, and that redesign completely changed the consumer experience.
#16 Bmw New Patented Screw-Head Designed To Limit Repairs To Authorized Dealers And Prevent Independent Servicing
Image source: jaapgrolleman
#17 This Hotel Thermostat Turns Off The AC When No Motion Is Detected. Guess What I Am Not Doing When Sleeping?
Image source: StellarSloth
#18 Twitch Will Now Pause Ads When Switching Tabs
Image source: LuckyDiamondGaming
When it comes to perfecting a product, it’s important to forget the old saying ‘don’t judge a book by its cover.’ According to Tekglide, a consulting firm, people almost always choose a digital or physical item based on its appearance, which is why designers need to make sure consumers are drawn to their inventions.
The best way to do this is to use clean, neat elements that help people feel calm and intrigued. Too much messiness or chaos can feel overwhelming, so even with fonts and colors, designers should opt for sleek, streamlined ideas. People also respond well to simple elements or drawings rather than products with walls of text.
#19 Transparent Salmon Package Tinted Pink
Image source: Solenkata
#20 Walmart Employee Here. We Were Given These Shirts Today. Walmart Profits Billions Off Of This Pandemic, Then Compares Their Sacrifice To Ww2 Veterans
Image source: TehAwkwardOne
#21 Ea Decided To Add Full-On Commercials In The Middle Of Gameplay In A $60 Game A Month After It’s Release So It Wasn’t Talked About In Reviews
Image source: Ydino
As you may have noticed from this list, some designers expect consumers to roll with the punches and accept the weirdest ideas ever. Unfortunately, this attitude won’t work in the long run because people want smooth, efficient, quick-working inventions.
Anything that makes an individual’s day better without requiring many steps is exactly what they’ll choose over anything flashy. With digital products especially, designers need to make sure their invention works on any device without lag, or users will drop like flies.
#22 Sony Was Granted A Patent To Make A TV That Will Only Stop Showing A Commercial Once You Stand Up And Say The Brand Name Out Loud
Image source: [deleted]
#23 Dave & Busters Spin Game Landed On The 500 And It Only Gave Me 4 Tickets. Showed To Manager And Said It Needed To Be In The Middle
Image source: Dohello
#24 My Age Preferences Are There For A Reason, Tinder
Image source: AppleSlize
A major part of good product design is accessibility, which means an item should be made with different types of people and their capabilities in mind. For digital products, inventors need to consider font size, contrasting colors so nothing fades into the background, and adjustable text.
Physical products should be easy to manage, hold, and use, not complicated or bulky. The best way for designers to assess an item’s accessibility is to run multiple tests with a variety of people and keep making prototypes until something fits.
#25 Yesterday It Is Announced At$t Got Hit With A $60 Million Fine. Today I Get This On My Account
Image source: _bennyblanco99_
#26 Dislikes Helped You Know If A Video Was A Scam, Misleading Or Had False Information
Image source: LeuxD
#27 My $200 Textbook Won’t Let Me Copy Paste More Then 84 Words To Make A Study Guide
Image source: [deleted]
Being a designer isn’t easy, but it can be fulfilling if you make a product everybody likes. Unfortunately, some inventors are so chaotic they might be playing tricks on people with terrible products, as you can see in the photos in this list.
If you’ve ever come across something that’s been horribly designed, we’d love to see it. So please share your photos and experiences so we can all know what to avoid.
#28 They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall’s Bathroom With Advertising Boards!
Image source: BradleyZ17
#29 I Paid $55 To Remove The Company Watermark They Put On The Face, Just To Have Them Put Their Logo On The Printed Copy
Image source: EightBitMemory
#30 Literal Hell For Budget Flyers.(Standing Seats)
Image source: DistinctScene0
#31 Phone Ad That Was Glued To Our Car
Image source: _tonebalone_
#32 Apparently My Samsung Fridge Has Ads Now
Image source: Shellnanigans
#33 You Have To Pay To Unsubscribe From This Terrible Company
Image source: 3-141592653589793239
#34 The Fact That I Can’t Uninstall Facebook
Image source: [deleted]
#35 I Firmly Believe That Tesla Is Anything But Jerks, And Can Even Think Of A Couple Of Reasons Why They Added This Feature
Image source: HipstaBarista
#36 My Brother Bought A 20000mah Powerbank It Couldn’t Fully Charge His Phone So My Mom Opened The Powerbank And They Found This… Only 3 Batteries Are Connected To The Powerbank And The Rest Are Dummies
Image source: Silent_Death96
#37 Food Delivery Service That Tells You “Someone Is At The Door! Okay We Lied 🙈”
Image source: [deleted]
#38 Such A Great Deal!
Image source: Guevarra25
#39 This Packaging Gotta Be Illegal, Right?
Image source: LilBozgor01
#40 I Guess Apples Have Advertisements On Them Now
Image source: Acceptable_Let_215
#41 We Can’t Even Pump Fuel Anymore Without Holding A Digital Billboard (Netherlands)
Image source: gaius_julius_caegull
#42 It Was A Free Trial Plan
Image source: overthinkingit91
#43 No Duolingo, You May Not Put An Ad For Your Subscription On My Lock Screen
Image source: Odog0001
#44 Advert While Scanning
Image source: indeclin3
#45 Microsoft Reveresed The Scale To Catch Users Instinctively Clicking Left For A Low Rating
Image source: distracted6
#46 Completely Covering Your Only Menu With Ads
Image source: Mr_Impossibro
#47 I Love Ads On My £250 Console That I Continue To Pay £6 A Month To Play On
Image source: TS_Optics
#48 Trashy Company
Image source: Smartix04
#49 Unremovable Ads On My $2,500 Samsung Smart TV
Image source: BrownLandlord
#50 Chipotle Goes All-Out Advertising That For The Next Week Delivery Is Free, And Then Casually Makes The Delivery Menu Priced Higher Than The Regular One
Image source: Arucious
#51 Really?
Image source: EveningBluebird
#52 My Printer Just Did A Firmware Update And No Longer Recognizes My Third-Party Ink
Image source: sumofty
#53 Felt Like This Sub Would Appreciate This Statement
Image source: the_gaming_princess
#54 2k19 Is A Retail 60$ Game. They Put Non Skippable Ads In From Another Company
Image source: Bulletz4Brkfzt
#55 Hellofresh. If I Don’t Need To Call To Make Orders, I Shouldn’t Need To Call To Unsubscribe
Image source: goldollazz
#56 Ok This Is Really Funny
Image source: that-one-redditer
#57 Canon Inkjet Printer Doesn’t Allow You To Scan Papers When The Ink Cartridges Run Out
Image source: z197655
#58 Does This Go Here? It Feels Like A Jerk Move
Image source: datboy-pissedhimself
#59 Dolly Parton’s Instagram Page The Day After Her Passing
Image source: MiddleAgeWeirdoMeep
#60 Norton Security After Canceling Subscription
Image source: DerpDuck2233
#61 Spending $175 On A Textbook Only To Receive A 2 Inch Stack Of Unbound Papers. Binder Sold Separately!
Image source: FrenchiToasti
#62 Oven Air Fryer Function Refuses To Work Without WiFi Connection. Ge Profile Pts700sn. Do Not Buy
Image source: Firree
#63 Self Checkout In The Airport Prompts You For A Tip
Image source: theWet_Bandits
#64 This Black Lodge Ass Floor Tiling That Supermarkets In My City Have Now
Image source: backroom_mushroom
#65 My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?
Image source: Acceptable_Let_215
#66 I Canceled My Account Immediately After Getting This Email
Image source: edhuge
#67 Paying A “Digital Delivery Fee” For A Rented Pdf Textbook 🤨
Image source: Afton_0077
#68 Unsubscribe Button Only Pauses Emails For 2 Days
Image source: yashvone
#69 Some TikTok Searches Trigger A Location Pop-Up That Cannot Be Closed, Only Accepted
Image source: ChaoticRaccoon
#70 States “Supreme Cotton” But Has Zero Cotton
Image source: mildishclambino
#71 Minimum 20% Tip And You Don’t Bring Me The Bill
Image source: MyNameIsNotSurely
#72 Lenovo Falsely Tells Users They’re Almost Out Of Storage To Get Them To Click The Notification For A Dropbox Ad
Image source: ObjectiveOk2072
#73 For Some Recaptchas You Need To Have To Camera To Gesture Your Hand To Complete
Image source: Aosoi
#74 Can’t Order Food Without Accepting To Receive “Marketing Materials”
Image source: shekomaru
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