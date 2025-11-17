Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Being a mom is a hard job. It takes a lot of mental and physical energy to constantly be there for someone who relies on you 24/7.
In partnerships, moms are usually the ones that take on the brunt of childcare and housekeeping duties—and there are a lot of them. Single mothers are often under even more pressure. They not only have to take care of their child and keep their house in order, but they’re also the only bread-winners in the family.
All that is to say that we should appreciate mothers as they do work very hard.
However, some of them can sometimes be a little too pushy when insisting on gratitude. After all, being a mother doesn’t make you more deserving of the good things in life. And one should not expect to be treated with exceptional kindness and generosity simply because of their familial status.
The list below has some of the most infuriating examples of entitled mothers ever. If you decide to scroll down and see it, be prepared to get angry.
#1 I Teach Swimming To Kids For Free Even Though I Was Offered Money. Mombie Demands That I Have To Teach Her Son Exclusively. And To Give Her The Money Offered As I Don’t Need It
Image source: pretent_its_witty
#2 Mom Thinks Her Son Needs My Service Dog, Not Just Any Service Dog
Image source: coloSDhandler
#3 “I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”
Image source: IronWurmple
#4 This Was On One Of My Mom Pages, I Couldn’t Believe It Was Local And That These Kind Of People Actually Exist, It Makes Me Sick To Think About
Image source: AwkoTaco76
#5 It’s Ok, I’m A Single Mom
Image source: forkintheoutlet5
#6 Mom Asked For ‘Old Phone’ As Temp For Uncle, Offered Old Phone, Can’t Be Too Old Has To Be iPhone 6 Or Above
Image source: hiteikan
#7 Beggar Mom Is Insulted That Her Daughter’s Party Guests Won’t Pay For The Party
Image source: HelloImJenni
#8 Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money?! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas!
Image source: KetoMyLastHope
#9 Someone Has To Pay To Watch Her Kid
Image source: kaimead125
#10 Choosing Mother Tries To Trick Good Guy Neighbor Into Paying Child Support
Image source: grubbygrampa
#11 My Buddy Is A Tattoo Artist. He’s Also My Personal Hero
Image source: TheBrennanCo
#12 Entitled Mom Demands A Refund And Tells Me To Repent!
Image source: dippdot
#13 Shared My Netflix Years Ago With My Mom And Sister, Then Had An Issue Last Night So I Checked The Recent Devices
Found out there were tons of people with my password, PLUS someone upped my plan. Reset my password and told my sister I wasn’t going to share my password anymore. CHAOS.
Image source: Blue_ilovereddit_72
#14 This Mom Looking To Ditch Her New Baby For The Holidays
Image source: lesstocarry
#15 Not Mine But Op’s Mom Is Freaking Out Her Because She Switched Jobs And Doesn’t Have A Cell Discount Anymore
Image source: VoschNickson
#16 The School District I Live In Has Been Giving Free Breakfasts And Lunches To Children Since The Pandemic Started. Entitled Mom Complaining On The Town Facebook Page
Image source: Elanor_the_Holbytla
#17 Single Mom, Unique Baby Name, Won’t Screw You Over, Cash On Hand!
Image source: Ill_Spirit_233
#18 Homeless Single Mom Looking For Love, Must Make Good Money Though And Have Your Own Place!
Image source: Own_Addition_6398
#19 Mom Calling Her Kid’s School And Tries To Have The School Nurse Diagnose And Treat Her Lady Parts Over The Phone
Image source: tb1649
#20 Mom Upset That Son Won’t Spend Money On Her
Image source: reddit.com
#21 My Little Sister Is Raising Money For Her Dance Troupe And Her Mom Sent Me A Link Telling Me To Donate Whatever I Can Afford. I Can’t Donate Less Than $20
Image source: fishingforcompetence
#22 She Blocked Me For Pointing Out $4 An Hour Is Not Enough For A Full Time Babysitter Lmao
Image source: Sydls97
#23 Single Mom Wants A 6’3″ Tall Meal Ticket
Image source: Ultramegasaurus
#24 Mother Demands You Only Buy Specific Gifts For Birthday And Holiday. For Context, The Child Is Like 4 Years Old
Image source: midnightsun08
#25 Facebook Mom Looking For Baby Sitter For $50 A Week
Image source: fish_andchip
#26 Choosy Beggar Moms On Facebook
Image source: DQ608
#27 6 Months Pregnant Single Mom Of 1 Looking For A Good Man To Settle Down With
Image source: Zykium
#28 Mom On Facebook Begs For Free Gaming System, Then Becomes Rude & Picky With Offers
Image source: margebeannesacke
#29 This Ungrateful Mom
Image source: alexv518
#30 “Would You Consider Gifting Your 14,500 Dollar Car For Sale To A Single Mom In Need? Would Be An Answer To So Many Prayers”
Image source: vainbetrayal
#31 Local Mom Complaining About The Free Breakfast And Lunch Schools Are Giving Away Because Of Covid19. Says That She’s Going To Email The School And Complain
Image source: msmysty
#32 Lady Wants Babysitter To Watch Her Three Young Kids Including A 1 Month Old For $160 A Week From 7am-6pm Monday-Friday. Oh And They Need To Be Picked Up And Dropped Off As Well
Image source: JohnnyLong123
#33 My BF’s Mom Is Coming To Visit Us, And She Suggested We Buy A Mattress, When We Were Offering To Pay For A Hotel For Her And She Could Just Bring An Air Mattress That She Already Owns
Image source: angelinchains23
#34 Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School
Image source: OrangeExo
#35 Local Restaurant Is Offering Free Meals For Children While School Is Closed. Choosing Beggar Mom Mad That It Isn’t Extended To Nursing Mothers As Well
Image source: doryfishie
#36 Mom Goes Off On Build A Bear For Ending Their Promotion And Having The Audacity To Send Her A Voucher For A Discount After The Fact (Yes She Was Completely Serious)
Image source: PmMeYourCheesePics
#37 Apparently Being A Sahm Means You Should Give Away Free Childcare
Image source: Tindal_5335
#38 My Neighbour. Oh And By “Sit In Her House” She Means Babysit Her Two Very High Needs Children
Image source: shrinkingbabe
#39 I Wish Someone Would Help Take Care Of Our 3 Kids.. But It Has To Be More Than 2 Hours
Image source: Invisible-Gorilla13
#40 Single Mom Would Like To Pay Less Than 2$ An Hour For Childcare
Image source: queenkeels
#41 Single Mom, “Hiring A Sugar Daddy”
Image source: bonelessice69
#42 Mom Wants An Absolutely Perfect Suv… For $2k
Image source: QueenAnneBoleynTudor
#43 Anyone Else Have Vietnamese Moms Who Are Choosy Beggars?
Image source: weeitsvi
#44 Ungrateful Pregnant Mom Rants About Receiving New Baby Clothes Instead Of Things On Her Baby Registry
Image source: GoosebumpsTed
#45 Come On Kayla You Totally Forgot To Tell Me You’re Also A Single Mom
Image source: videliTee
#46 Cb Mom Wants To Be Paid For Her Daughter’s Play Dates
Image source: bedtime_besttime
#47 Mom In My Hometown Wants Someone To Babysit Her Kid For $30/Day, But Must Be Available 14 Hours A Day
Image source: thegingergirl98
#48 Single Mom (Blue) Was Looking For A Babysitter In My Neighborhood Facebook Group
Image source: sarcasm_included
#49 Give Me Something Free… To A Whole New Level
Image source: zonianjohn
#50 Why Is It Always The Moms Looking For Nanny’s?
Image source: smash1ftw
