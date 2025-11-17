Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

by

Being a mom is a hard job. It takes a lot of mental and physical energy to constantly be there for someone who relies on you 24/7.

In partnerships, moms are usually the ones that take on the brunt of childcare and housekeeping duties—and there are a lot of them. Single mothers are often under even more pressure. They not only have to take care of their child and keep their house in order, but they’re also the only bread-winners in the family.

All that is to say that we should appreciate mothers as they do work very hard.

However, some of them can sometimes be a little too pushy when insisting on gratitude. After all, being a mother doesn’t make you more deserving of the good things in life. And one should not expect to be treated with exceptional kindness and generosity simply because of their familial status.

The list below has some of the most infuriating examples of entitled mothers ever. If you decide to scroll down and see it, be prepared to get angry.

#1 I Teach Swimming To Kids For Free Even Though I Was Offered Money. Mombie Demands That I Have To Teach Her Son Exclusively. And To Give Her The Money Offered As I Don’t Need It

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: pretent_its_witty

#2 Mom Thinks Her Son Needs My Service Dog, Not Just Any Service Dog

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: coloSDhandler

#3 “I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: IronWurmple

#4 This Was On One Of My Mom Pages, I Couldn’t Believe It Was Local And That These Kind Of People Actually Exist, It Makes Me Sick To Think About

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: AwkoTaco76

#5 It’s Ok, I’m A Single Mom

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: forkintheoutlet5

#6 Mom Asked For ‘Old Phone’ As Temp For Uncle, Offered Old Phone, Can’t Be Too Old Has To Be iPhone 6 Or Above

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: hiteikan

#7 Beggar Mom Is Insulted That Her Daughter’s Party Guests Won’t Pay For The Party

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: HelloImJenni

#8 Strangers Wont Give My Kid AirPods Or Money?! Thanks For Ruining His Christmas!

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: KetoMyLastHope

#9 Someone Has To Pay To Watch Her Kid

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: kaimead125

#10 Choosing Mother Tries To Trick Good Guy Neighbor Into Paying Child Support

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: grubbygrampa

#11 My Buddy Is A Tattoo Artist. He’s Also My Personal Hero

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: TheBrennanCo

#12 Entitled Mom Demands A Refund And Tells Me To Repent!

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: dippdot

#13 Shared My Netflix Years Ago With My Mom And Sister, Then Had An Issue Last Night So I Checked The Recent Devices

Found out there were tons of people with my password, PLUS someone upped my plan. Reset my password and told my sister I wasn’t going to share my password anymore. CHAOS.

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: Blue_ilovereddit_72

#14 This Mom Looking To Ditch Her New Baby For The Holidays

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: lesstocarry

#15 Not Mine But Op’s Mom Is Freaking Out Her Because She Switched Jobs And Doesn’t Have A Cell Discount Anymore

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: VoschNickson

#16 The School District I Live In Has Been Giving Free Breakfasts And Lunches To Children Since The Pandemic Started. Entitled Mom Complaining On The Town Facebook Page

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: Elanor_the_Holbytla

#17 Single Mom, Unique Baby Name, Won’t Screw You Over, Cash On Hand!

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: Ill_Spirit_233

#18 Homeless Single Mom Looking For Love, Must Make Good Money Though And Have Your Own Place!

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: Own_Addition_6398

#19 Mom Calling Her Kid’s School And Tries To Have The School Nurse Diagnose And Treat Her Lady Parts Over The Phone

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: tb1649

#20 Mom Upset That Son Won’t Spend Money On Her

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: reddit.com

#21 My Little Sister Is Raising Money For Her Dance Troupe And Her Mom Sent Me A Link Telling Me To Donate Whatever I Can Afford. I Can’t Donate Less Than $20

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: fishingforcompetence

#22 She Blocked Me For Pointing Out $4 An Hour Is Not Enough For A Full Time Babysitter Lmao

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: Sydls97

#23 Single Mom Wants A 6’3″ Tall Meal Ticket

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: Ultramegasaurus

#24 Mother Demands You Only Buy Specific Gifts For Birthday And Holiday. For Context, The Child Is Like 4 Years Old

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: midnightsun08

#25 Facebook Mom Looking For Baby Sitter For $50 A Week

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: fish_andchip

#26 Choosy Beggar Moms On Facebook

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: DQ608

#27 6 Months Pregnant Single Mom Of 1 Looking For A Good Man To Settle Down With

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: Zykium

#28 Mom On Facebook Begs For Free Gaming System, Then Becomes Rude & Picky With Offers

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: margebeannesacke

#29 This Ungrateful Mom

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: alexv518

#30 “Would You Consider Gifting Your 14,500 Dollar Car For Sale To A Single Mom In Need? Would Be An Answer To So Many Prayers”

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: vainbetrayal

#31 Local Mom Complaining About The Free Breakfast And Lunch Schools Are Giving Away Because Of Covid19. Says That She’s Going To Email The School And Complain

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: msmysty

#32 Lady Wants Babysitter To Watch Her Three Young Kids Including A 1 Month Old For $160 A Week From 7am-6pm Monday-Friday. Oh And They Need To Be Picked Up And Dropped Off As Well

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: JohnnyLong123

#33 My BF’s Mom Is Coming To Visit Us, And She Suggested We Buy A Mattress, When We Were Offering To Pay For A Hotel For Her And She Could Just Bring An Air Mattress That She Already Owns

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: angelinchains23

#34 Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: OrangeExo

#35 Local Restaurant Is Offering Free Meals For Children While School Is Closed. Choosing Beggar Mom Mad That It Isn’t Extended To Nursing Mothers As Well

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: doryfishie

#36 Mom Goes Off On Build A Bear For Ending Their Promotion And Having The Audacity To Send Her A Voucher For A Discount After The Fact (Yes She Was Completely Serious)

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: PmMeYourCheesePics

#37 Apparently Being A Sahm Means You Should Give Away Free Childcare

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: Tindal_5335

#38 My Neighbour. Oh And By “Sit In Her House” She Means Babysit Her Two Very High Needs Children

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: shrinkingbabe

#39 I Wish Someone Would Help Take Care Of Our 3 Kids.. But It Has To Be More Than 2 Hours

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: Invisible-Gorilla13

#40 Single Mom Would Like To Pay Less Than 2$ An Hour For Childcare

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: queenkeels

#41 Single Mom, “Hiring A Sugar Daddy”

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: bonelessice69

#42 Mom Wants An Absolutely Perfect Suv… For $2k

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: QueenAnneBoleynTudor

#43 Anyone Else Have Vietnamese Moms Who Are Choosy Beggars?

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: weeitsvi

#44 Ungrateful Pregnant Mom Rants About Receiving New Baby Clothes Instead Of Things On Her Baby Registry

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: GoosebumpsTed

#45 Come On Kayla You Totally Forgot To Tell Me You’re Also A Single Mom

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: videliTee

#46 Cb Mom Wants To Be Paid For Her Daughter’s Play Dates

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: bedtime_besttime

#47 Mom In My Hometown Wants Someone To Babysit Her Kid For $30/Day, But Must Be Available 14 Hours A Day

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: thegingergirl98

#48 Single Mom (Blue) Was Looking For A Babysitter In My Neighborhood Facebook Group

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: sarcasm_included

#49 Give Me Something Free… To A Whole New Level

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: zonianjohn

#50 Why Is It Always The Moms Looking For Nanny’s?

Get The Priest: 50 Overly Entitled Moms That Could Not See Past Their Delusions

Image source: smash1ftw

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“And Then I Got Fired”: 30 People Share How They Got Fired
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Cat-Shaped Egg Mold Lets You Make Breakfast Kitty-Side Up
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Funny, Spot-On And Savage Reactions To The Coronation From People Who Said What Everyone Else Was Thinking
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Man Breaks Down Why Strict Parents Unwittingly Set Their Children Up For Failure Later In Life
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Can Top Gun 3 Work Without Tom Cruise?
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2022
“Outrageous”: Mexican President Stands Helplessly As Man Physically Violates Her In Front Of The Crowd
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.