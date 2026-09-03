Influencers “Ruined” The US Open As Umpire Was Forced To Stop Match Over Their Shenanigans

A wave of influencer backlash has hit the 2026 US Open after content creators were filmed taking photos and recording videos during active matches.
The latest controversy even had athletes and a match umpire speaking out, as people online slammed the behavior as “disgusting” and “cringe.”
One person reacted, “This was one of the cringiest things I’ve ever seen live. The US Open used to be an actual tennis tournament.”
Questions have also been raised about how far the tournament should go in embracing social media personalities, particularly after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) nearly doubled the number of creators receiving media credentials this year.
Multiple influencers were seen filming content during Naomi Osaka’s match, forcing the umpire to step in
The most talked-about incident unfolded during Naomi Osaka’s first-round match against Anastasia Zakharova at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Monday, August 31.
A group of influencers in a courtside suite appeared to be filming a promotional video while play was underway.
In footage shared online, the group could be seen standing and recording beneath a bright light, and their activity became noticeable enough for chair umpire Kader Nouni to address them.
Nouni repeatedly asked the group to quiet down before telling them over the stadium microphone, “Guys, please, in the suite behind me… please take your seat.”
The moment quickly went viral, with tennis fans questioning why a photoshoot was happening while two players were competing just feet away.
According to The Cut, the fan who filmed the incident said people throughout the stadium had been getting up during points, walking toward the court, and using ring lights and cameras to film content.
Simon Bruty/USTA via Getty Images
A separate video shared online by spectator @katticuspfinch from the same match added fuel to the backlash.
It showed a woman in a white polka-dot dress posing for photos and creating content from the stands using an intensely bright light.
What displeased fans online even more was that, in several such clips, U.S. Open staff could be seen helping the influencers as they filmed.
Displeased tennis fans questioned why influencers were getting access while ordinary fans struggled to attend
One netizen wrote, “I just want to talk to people who do things like this and ask them what they’re thinking. Like, what is going through your mind when an entire stadium is silent, but you’re doing this? Does it even cross your mind that this might be inappropriate?”
Another person added, “It’s either, they love to see people uncomfortable due to their actions or they’re so full of themselves that no one else exists. It’s probably the latter, but who knows.”
A third commented, “Yes, and I think that is why they do it. It’s immature, attention-seeking behavior. They are acting like children and daring anyone to say something or try and stop them.”
Another comment read, “The influencer term is disgusting! They should be banned…”
Others expressed, “It was so obnoxiously bright. Take your pics as long as you do not disturb anyone around you.”
The USTA formally introduced its dedicated content creator credential program in 2025, giving 54 creators access to the tournament.
This year, that number climbed to close to 100, according to USTA director of media operations Jeanmarie Daly.
Daly told Front Office Sports that the goal was to achieve the “broadest possible spectrum of coverage” for the tournament.
Influencers can spotlight the food, drinks, fashion, shops, celebrity appearances, and wider atmosphere surrounding the event, effectively selling the US Open as much a cultural experience as a sporting competition.
Tennis player Jessica Pegula says influencers can promote tennis, but interrupting matches is “a bit disrespectful”
But for some fans, the growing influencer presence has become symbolic of a tournament that feels increasingly inaccessible to people who simply want to watch tennis.
“So glad that these are the people getting expensive tickets for free when a regular fan who just wants to go and watch tennis can barely afford a resale grounds pass,” one critic wrote.
Another argued, “Influencers are monetized by the platforms that host their content. As long as platforms pay for this kind of nonsense, it will continue to plague society.”
The controversy eventually reached the players themselves, with world No. 3 Jessica Pegula saying she could “appreciate” influencers coming to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and showcasing the wider US Open experience.
According to The New York Post, Pegula also added, “I do think that it’s tough when you see videos like that when they’re taking pictures and using the selfie lights.”
“People are down there trying to perform, and it’s their career and their job. It seems like a bit disrespectful. I think it’s gotten a little maybe too much, it feels like, this year.”
The USTA argues that the disruptions are “infrequent” as fans demand better court etiquette
She concluded, “I think, again, I can appreciate one side of it, but I think when you have the other side literally interrupting matches, it gets a little tough.”
Similarly, former player Genie Bouchard said she had “two minds” about influencers, explaining that while she wants everyone who loves the US Open to be able to attend, she would be disappointed if brands and creators started taking spots away from genuine fans.
For its part, the USTA has pushed back against the idea that the incidents represent a widespread breakdown in order.
USTA head of communications Brendan McIntyre described the situations as happening “infrequently” and stressed that the organization wants fans to enjoy themselves without interfering with competition.
“We want our fans and guests to have an incredible time when they attend the US Open, but we also need to ensure that does not interfere with the action and competition on the court,” McIntyre said in a public statement.
“These instances happen infrequently, and similar to when crowd noise reaches a certain level, our chair umpires have the ability to address the crowd when they occur.”
“Do whatever influencing you want at tennis match HOWEVER when the players are playing you stay seated and quiet!!” one netizen fumed
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