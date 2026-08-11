Hollywood Star Exposes Toxic Self-Loathing Behind His Physique After Fans Said He Was “Aging Like Milk”

Taron Egerton’s transformation for Netflix’s Apex came at a much greater cost than hours in the gym.
The 36-year-old Hollywood star has opened up about the intense physical and mental toll of getting into shape and the self-loathing it triggered. The actor’s confession comes after fans harshly criticized his recent appearance, with some claiming he was “aging like milk.”
While fans focused on his changing appearance, Egerton has revealed the darker reality of maintaining a shredded physique.
Taron Egerton reveals the cost of maintaining a shredded physique
Taron Egerton is best known for his roles in hit movies such as Kingsman (2014) and Carry-On (2024). Earlier this year, the Welsh actor also starred in the survival thriller Apex, for which he underwent a significant physical transformation.
On Monday, August 10, Egerton appeared on an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, hosted by Dax Shepard. During the conversation, the 36-year-old discussed the challenges of achieving a chiseled physique for the role.
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Reflecting on his physique in the film, Egerton admitted that he still compares himself to that version of his body.
“That version of me in Apex, the guy who’s whatever silly body fat I was, and all kind of strong, every day I punish myself for not looking like that. But the truth of the matter is that I starved myself,” he said.
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Egerton revealed that earlier in his career, a friend told him that his job as an actor was to “smash” the “idealized version” of himself. However, he described his relationship with his self-image as “fluctuating.”
Despite getting into exceptional shape for movies like Kingsman and Apex, Egerton admitted that he was often filled with “self-loathing” while filming shirtless scenes.
“I couldn’t enjoy it at the time because I’d completely lost any distorted sense of perspective,” he added.
Fans were surprised by Taron Egerton’s recent transformation
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Egerton’s confession about his body image struggles comes after he faced harsh criticism over his recent appearance.
In February, the Rocketman star attended Tropfest, a popular short-film festival held in Australia. The 36-year-old’s shaved head and changed appearance quickly drew attention from paparazzi and fans.
Mike Marsland/WireImage / thespillpod
His drastically different appearance quickly caught the attention of fans on X, with one user claiming that Egerton was “aging like milk.”
Discussion about Egerton’s appearance resurfaced after a shirtless photo of him appeared on X on August 1.
Although Egerton appeared to be in good physical shape, several users claimed that he was aging significantly faster.
“He looks like he aged 20 years in 5 years,” one user said.
A second wrote, “How ugly this man has aged, Christ Almighty.”
“The speed with which white Brits bald is truly frightful,” a third added.
Taron Egerton reveals A-list star’s reaction to unscripted kiss
During the conversation, Egerton also discussed working with Tom Hardy in the 2010 biographical gangster film Legend, in which the two played lovers. Egerton revealed that he improvised a kissing scene that never made it into the final cut.
“I grabbed his face, and I snogged him. And it wasn’t in the script,” he said.
Afterward, Egerton quickly backed off, unsure how Hardy would react to the unexpected kiss. However, Hardy appreciated the gesture and was even impressed by Egerton’s “chutzpah.”
Egerton explained that the film was set in the “hypermasculine world” of gangsters, but because he played Hardy’s lover, he felt it was his “job” to “subvert it all.”
The Kingsman actor also revealed that he and Anthony Hopkins have a “pen pal” relationship.
While preparing to play a criminal in Apex, Hopkins advised Egerton not to approach the character as “evil.”
“Play him as the hero of his story,” Egerton recalled Hopkins saying.
Apex is currently streaming on Netflix.
“That’s just sad”: Fans react to Taron Egerton’s confession about body image struggles
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