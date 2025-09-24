“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

by

A doomsday prophecy spread by a South African pastor has ignited a viral firestorm of both fear and ridicule on social media.

While most people laughed at the idea, ridiculing the phenomenon with the label “RaptureTok,” others took it very seriously. Some users have allegedly gone as far as to sell their belongings, and even quit their jobs, fully convinced that the end of the world is nigh.

The prediction stems from Joshua Mhlakela, a Christian pastor who claims he was taken to heaven in a vision and shown the return of Jesus Christ. 

According to him, the rapture, a belief held that Christians will ascend to heaven while others are left behind, will occur on September 23, 2025, which coincides with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

“RaptureTok” takes over social media as people mock prophecy that claims the world is ending today

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: Unsplash+/Getty

“The rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not,” Mhlakela said in an interview.

“God took me to see the future… and there in heaven, in the throne room, I see Jesus sitting… and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, ‘I am coming soon.’”

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: iconnnorpop

The clip, which resurfaced on TikTok just days before this year’s Rosh Hashanah, instantly went viral. Influencers began posting urgent videos, warning followers to repent or prepare.

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: CENTTWINZ TV

For some, the alleged prophecy became an opportunity to chase viral fame, flooding the platform with reaction videos and performative sermons aimed at riding the wave of engagement.

Others, however, took the pastor’s words at face value, documenting their despair convinced that they were living through their final days on Earth.

The prophecy has taken its place among other viral doomsday predictions like the Mayan calendar, and Y2K

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: Unsplash/Eduardo Ramos

It didn’t take long for the prophecy to become a content gold mine for influencers. Dubbed “RaptureTok,” the trend is now filled with videos of creators acting out fake ascensions, parody sermons, and clips of people pretending to be left behind.

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: simsimmaaz

“Sorry I haven’t been around here much,” one user wrote. “I’ve been distracted by RaptureTok.”

“ChristianTok thinks the rapture is happening tomorrow btw,” another added.

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: Unsplash/Yannick Pulver

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: JurassicSouls

For many, the situation is just the latest installment in a long list of failed apocalyptic predictions

From Y2K, where widespread panic convinced people that the digital world would collapse at midnight, to the Mayan calendar’s 2012 doomsday theory that had entire documentaries speculating about cosmic resets and planetary alignments.

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: SpockResists

The same thing happened in 2006, when June 6, was seen as a sign of the apocalypse due to its numerical meaning. More recently, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a new wave of end-times conspiracies, with some calling it the start of Revelation.

But as each date came and went, only one thing was proven: the world kept spinning.

Christians have shot down Mhlakela’s prediction as contradicting the Bible

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: ERICLENT1367204

But beyond online mockery, Mhlakela’s fiercest detractors have been his fellow Christians.

Believers from across denominations have called him out for what they see as a reckless distortion of scripture, accusing him of portraying himself as a prophet of the end times and exploiting religious fervor for attention.

Citing the Bible itself, many argue his claims are not just theologically unsound, but dangerously close to blasphemy.

“Every time I hear people talk about [the rapture] like it was real, I ask myself—did I just skip that part of the Bible because I don’t remember reading it?” one user wrote.

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: TheDollarDiety

Most critics pointed to Matthew 24:36, which reads: “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.”

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: Tellemmmmm

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: NoMoarMutants

Some went further, accusing the pastor of using fear as a form of emotional blackmail, manipulating vulnerable followers into believing they’re running out of time just to carve out a moment of online fame.

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Image credits: TikTok/Corey O’Brien

And while the hysteria and laughter surrounding “RaptureTok” may go away with the algorithm, theories such as Mhlakela’s are bound to reappear. For now, netizens can proudly say they survived yet another apocalyptic hoax.

“Has anyone ascended yet?” a netizen asked

“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September
“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mom Wears A White Gown To Her Son’s Wedding, So The Bride’s Friend Makes Sure She’s Uncomfortable
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
These ‘American Idol’ Winners Have Had Difficulty Finding Mainstream Success
3 min read
May, 27, 2025
The Five Best “Beat Bobby Flay” Judges of All-Time
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2018
Why You Should Be Watching The Nine Lives of Chloe King
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2011
How To Build Your Own Star Wars AT-ST Walker Children’s High Chair
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2018
What We Know So Far About VH1’s New Series “Signed”
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.