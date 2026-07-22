10 Influencers Who Expose Instagram Vs Reality Scenarios With Posts That Appeal For More Body Positivity

In today’s digital age, the line between reality and illusion has become increasingly blurred.
A perfectly framed photograph, a flawless complexion, or an effortlessly sculpted body on social media can often appear to represent everyday life — but what is seen online does not always reflect what exists beyond the screen.
Fortunately, a growing number of influencers are challenging this culture of perfection by revealing the stark contrast between carefully curated social media posts and real-life appearances.
Bored Panda spoke to Dr. Kayla Yellen, a clinical psychologist based in New York, to better understand the impact of online images and the meaningful role body positivity influencers play in reshaping beauty standards.
“In a world where we are constantly encouraged to take up less space, it is refreshing and inspiring to be met with self-acceptance,” she said, adding that prevailing beauty ideals have led many of her patients to turn “to cosmetic procedures and GLP-1 medications to achieve a perceived perfect body or appearance.”
#1 Spencer Barbosa
“You know when you take a picture of a sunset & say, ‘The picture just doesn’t do it justice?’ The same thing goes for you,” Spencer Barbosa said in one of her posts.
According to her February 2023 interview with CTV, Barbosa’s struggles with body insecurity began in high school.
The Ontario, Canada, native told her home news network that she felt she was the only girl with body hair and a prominent belly and back rolls.
“So for so long, I felt so alone,” she said.
Image credits: spencer.barbosa
During COVID, Barbosa, who previously had a career as a finance influencer, switched to creating body positivity content.
One of her videos showing her body hair went viral, amassing more than 4 million views.
A comment under that post that read, “Oh my gosh, you have back hair too,” encouraged Barbosa to embrace her insecurities more freely online.
Dr. Yellen was equally appreciative of the work of creators like Barbosa, saying they “do an incredible job of reshaping the narrative and what it means to be beautiful.”
According to the expert, current beauty ideals—such as portraying women with already-shaved legs in razor advertisements—have a significant impact on women’s “mental health and self-esteem.”
Social media only worsens the issue through targeted ads, leading women to engage in “constant comparison,” which can make them experience “anxiety.”
As a result, “natural body features are increasingly viewed as flaws that need to be corrected.”
Image source: spencer.barbosa, spencer.barbosa
#2 Bree Maddison
Australian self-love influencer Bree Maddison often shares side-by-side comparisons of the photos she posts on Instagram and the ones she deletes while searching for the “perfect” shot.
The images that make it to her grid show her stomach looking more toned, with her arms strategically positioned to make her look slimmer, while the ones that get discarded are the exact opposite.
Maddison is also unafraid to put her cellulite on display for her 1 million followers, encouraging them to be more appreciative of their bodies.
“You are so much more than the sum of all your body parts & perceived flaws,” she wrote in a post dated June 23.
Image credits: breeelenehan
Dr. Yellen, who works as the Director of Training and Supervision at Upper East Side Psychology, agreed with the sentiment, saying that cellulite and body fat—whether on the arms, belly, or elsewhere—are “normal aspects of the human anatomy and do not need to be corrected.”
Image source: breeelenehan
#3 Danae Mercer
Danae Mercer is a former Women’s Health editor-in-chief turned body positivity influencer with over 2 million followers on Instagram.
In a video posted on May 13, she showcased her thighs and arms jiggling as she worked out on a beach in the UAE while wearing a bikini.
In the second slide of the same post, she demonstrated how that very same body could appear sculpted, with no visible signs of fat.
“You don’t hate your body. You’re just comparing yourself to posed pictures,” she told her viewers.
Image credits: danaemercer
In another post, she criticized the lighting in a women’s dressing room, saying it was designed to highlight only bellies and thighs—the two areas where women commonly store fat.
A follower agreed in the comments, writing, “This happened to me several times and forced me to go on a diet.”
While some may view that as a positive outcome, Dr. Yellen warned that dieting solely due to dissatisfaction with one’s body can eventually lead to “restrictive or excessive eating.”
“Over time, these patterns can increase the risk of developing eating disorders,” she added.
Image source: danaemercer, danaemercer
#4 Sara Puhto
Sara Puhto describes herself as a “titanium-spined girlie who helps you accept ur body.”
In a video posted last month, she warned viewers not to believe everything they see on social media by using AI to give herself an unnaturally snatched waist and flawless skin.
Calling the increasingly advanced editing tools available for photos and videos “unfortunate,” she reminded viewers, “You are worth it as you are.”
“This is so important,” one fan commented in response.
Image credits: saggysara
Another, meanwhile, pointed out the difference between “growing up now and growing up in the 1980s and ’90s.”
“If you look at the pictures of people back then, everyone looked real. Not constantly perfect. Social media has definitely increased vanity and narcissism,” they wrote.
Dr. Yellen also believes that children and teenagers, who are in “critical periods of development,” struggle to accept themselves “as they are,” in the digital age.
Once young people develop body image issues, those beliefs may “persist into adulthood, contributing to feelings of shame, insecurity and perfectionism,” she added.
Image source: saggysara
#5 Sophie Lait
Lait is a plus-size personal trainer who not only encourages women to embrace their fuller bodies but also promotes healthy habits through a plant-based diet and regular exercise.
To endorse the former, she collaborated with PETA UK in March 2025, and to support the latter, she launched a line of activewear designed specifically for women her size.
Called J Luxe, the apparel has been created to “meet exactly where you are right now and help you bloom into the version of yourself you want to be.”
Her clothing line also makes no compromises on aesthetic, as she puts just as much effort into making the pieces attractive as she does into ensuring they’re practical.
Image credits: sophthickfitnesss
“I can’t wear cute clothes. I’m not skinny?” one of her videos begins before shifting to the encouraging message, “Girl. Yes, you can.”
Her advocacy for plus-size women deserving both comfort and style extends beyond her own label, as she frequently models wardrobe staples from other body-inclusive UK brands, including Ivy.
The collections embrace the latest trends, featuring details such as corset bodices and polka-dot patterns.
Image source: sophthickfitnesss, sophthickfitnesss
#6 Danielle
Danielle helps women who feel self-conscious about their belly rolls become more confident through her social media.
A yoga teacher based in Scotland, she first went viral in June 2023 after posting a photo proudly showing her fuller stomach on Instagram, declaring that “all tummies are cute.”
“When I was younger, my biggest insecurity was my tummy, and the majority of my negative thoughts were to do with my belly and not having a flat stomach all the time.
“What I’ve realized is my belly is really just my cute belly—it doesn’t define me, it doesn’t affect my worth or beauty,” she added.
Image credits: kale.themwith.kindness
Danielle especially encourages women to sit comfortably without worrying about their belly folds becoming visible.
“Bodies don’t look perfect 24/7, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be—no matter what social media makes you believe,” she schooled.
Image source: kale.themwith.kindness
#7 Chessie King
“No girl, I’m with you,” Chessie said in one of her messages to girls who think they are the only ones without thigh gaps, with legs bigger than men’s, a double chin, sagging breasts, or similar insecurities.
She acknowledged the return of SkinnyTok—a trend where women share videos showcasing their lean bodies on TikTok—in another post, while asking her followers whether body-inclusive content needed to make a comeback.
According to a screenshot of a poll she shared, 96% voted yes.