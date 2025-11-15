Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Holiday Tradition In Your Family? (Closed)

What is the weirdest thing your family does for any holiday?
#1
Mine is that my older brother (who is not a morning person) wakes up every Christmas at like 3 am and screams at the top of his lungs.
P.s. He’s 21 now
#2
A long time ago during Christmas, my family took a family photo and we all looked horrible. My sister looked like Wednesday for the Addams family, my dad looked like a freaking robot, my grandma and I were somewhere 3 feet away from the group, and my mom and auntie both closed their eyes. It’s now a holiday tradition to make a messed up family photo.
#3
Not really a holiday… but… the last day of summer before school starts, we always eat spaghetti and meatballs.
#4
every time it snows we make brownies,we also find the pickle on the Christmas tree, person who finds pickle gets the bonus present. we also always eat a cheese bagel with salmon on Christmas day.
#5
Idk if others do this but on birthdays we feel the birthday boy/girl some cake.
#6
My wife and I love doing non-traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. So we usually switch it up like one year we had Korean BBQ for thanksgiving instead of the usual turkey, and Christmas we made smoked ribs. So every year is something new. Don’t know what we are doing this year.
#7
my cousin and I smack each other in the face at midnight every new years ( we are both 12, this started when we were 6)
