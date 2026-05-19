30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

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If you’re suffering from winter blues and short, dark days are getting you down, then it’s time to take at least a virtual vacation and see some sunny pictures. To be more exact, let’s take a look at some of the most beautiful Infinity Pools Around The World.

According to Wikipedia: “An infinity edge pool (also named negative edge, zero edge, disappearing edge or vanishing edge pool) is a swimming or reflecting pool which produces a visual effect of water extending to the horizon, vanishing, or extending to “infinity”. One type of location in which the effect is particularly impressive is where the infinity edge appears to merge with a larger body of water such as the ocean, with the sky.”

The infinity pool design concept is said to have originated in France, where one of the first vanishing edge designs was utilized in the “Stag Fountain” at the Palace of Versailles in the early 1600s. However, they are often very expensive and require extensive structural, mechanical (hydraulic engineering) and architectural detailing.

1. Infinity Pool on 55-Storey Marina Bay Sand Hotel in Singapore

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World
30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World
30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for: marinabaysands.com | photo.gallery.youngester.com | photo-polygon | demilked

2. Infinity Pool in Bali

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for shurav

3. Infinity Pool in Khummala, Phuket, Thailand

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for samthe8th

4. Infinity Pools at Ubud Hanging Gardens, Indonesia

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Busyman Bicycles

5. Infinity Pool in Indonesia

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for shurav

6. Infinity Pool in Philippines

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for yoodz

7. Infinity Pool in Dhigufinolu Island on South Male’ Atoll

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World
30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for wili_hybrid

8. Infinity Pool in Mexico

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for lecates

9. Infinity Pool at the Kia Ora Hotel on Rangiroa

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for vgm8383

10. Infinity Pool in Windward Islands

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for thelastminute

11. Infinity Pool in Acuatico Beach Resort, Philippines

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for pixelplated

12. Infinity Pool in Izmir, Turkey

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for NeilWhelan

13. Infinity Pool in Maldives

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Sarah_Ackerman

14. Infinity Pool in Sardinia

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World
30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Jon Juan

15. Infinity Pool in Tahiti

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for thelastminute

16. Infinity Pool in Turkey

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Greg Marshall

17. Infinity Pool in Taiwan

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Swan Ee (Super Crazy Busy!!!!)

18. Infinity Pool in Costa Rica

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for ankit

19. Infinity Pool at Ayana Resort and Spa Bali, Jimbaran

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Str1ke

20. Infinity Pool in Racha Island

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Subnet 24

21. Infinity Pool in Thailand

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Robert Stokes

22. Infinity Pool in Sri Lanka

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for adametrnal

23. Infinity Pool in Indonesia

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Kenski1970

24. Tat Kuang Si Waterfall

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Many Moon Honeymoon

25. Infinity Pool in Greenfields Calamba

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for ossiak

26. Infinity Pool in Thailand

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for soma-samui.com

27. Infinity Pool in Los Cabos, Mexico

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Angelapea_98

28. Infinity Pool in Cancun, Mexico

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for Abe K

29. Infinity Pool at the Hotel Villa Mahal in Turkey

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for cloudzilla

30. Devil’s Pool at Victoria Falls

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World
30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World
30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Bamboos for: i_pinz | SarahDepper

Continue to 21 Places To See Before You Die

30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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