30 Amazing Infinity Pools Around The World

If you’re suffering from winter blues and short, dark days are getting you down, then it’s time to take at least a virtual vacation and see some sunny pictures. To be more exact, let’s take a look at some of the most beautiful Infinity Pools Around The World.
According to Wikipedia: “An infinity edge pool (also named negative edge, zero edge, disappearing edge or vanishing edge pool) is a swimming or reflecting pool which produces a visual effect of water extending to the horizon, vanishing, or extending to “infinity”. One type of location in which the effect is particularly impressive is where the infinity edge appears to merge with a larger body of water such as the ocean, with the sky.”
The infinity pool design concept is said to have originated in France, where one of the first vanishing edge designs was utilized in the “Stag Fountain” at the Palace of Versailles in the early 1600s. However, they are often very expensive and require extensive structural, mechanical (hydraulic engineering) and architectural detailing.
1. Infinity Pool on 55-Storey Marina Bay Sand Hotel in Singapore
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2. Infinity Pool in Bali
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3. Infinity Pool in Khummala, Phuket, Thailand
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4. Infinity Pools at Ubud Hanging Gardens, Indonesia
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5. Infinity Pool in Indonesia
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6. Infinity Pool in Philippines
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7. Infinity Pool in Dhigufinolu Island on South Male’ Atoll
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8. Infinity Pool in Mexico
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9. Infinity Pool at the Kia Ora Hotel on Rangiroa
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10. Infinity Pool in Windward Islands
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11. Infinity Pool in Acuatico Beach Resort, Philippines
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12. Infinity Pool in Izmir, Turkey
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13. Infinity Pool in Maldives
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14. Infinity Pool in Sardinia
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15. Infinity Pool in Tahiti
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16. Infinity Pool in Turkey
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17. Infinity Pool in Taiwan
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18. Infinity Pool in Costa Rica
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19. Infinity Pool at Ayana Resort and Spa Bali, Jimbaran
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20. Infinity Pool in Racha Island
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21. Infinity Pool in Thailand
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22. Infinity Pool in Sri Lanka
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23. Infinity Pool in Indonesia
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24. Tat Kuang Si Waterfall
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25. Infinity Pool in Greenfields Calamba
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26. Infinity Pool in Thailand
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27. Infinity Pool in Los Cabos, Mexico
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28. Infinity Pool in Cancun, Mexico
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29. Infinity Pool at the Hotel Villa Mahal in Turkey
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30. Devil’s Pool at Victoria Falls
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