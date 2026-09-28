Indira Varma: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Indira Varma
September 27, 1973
Bath, UK
53 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Indira Varma?
Indira Varma is a British actress known for her commanding stage presence and emotionally layered characters. Her classical training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art allows her to navigate television dramas and historical epics with ease.
She gained widespread attention starring in the historical film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. This bold breakout established her as a fearless talent, paving the way for global roles.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Bath, Somerset, Indira Varma grew up as an only child. Her Indian illustrator father and Swiss graphic designer mother nurtured her creativity, though they initially hoped she would study medicine.
She later joined the Bath Youth Theatre to explore her love for the stage. Varma subsequently polished her dramatic skills at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 1995 to embark on a professional acting career.
Notable Relationships
Since the late 1990s, Indira Varma has shared her life with fellow British actor Colin Tierney. The pair first met during a theater production of Othello and quickly formed a strong personal and creative bond.
The couple eventually married and decided to establish their family home in North London. They share one daughter, Evelyn Tierney, with whom they enjoy a quiet life away from the public spotlight.
Career Highlights
Varma secured international acclaim through standout performances in major television franchises. She portrayed Niobe in the historical drama Rome and later played the fierce Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones, reaching millions of viewers globally.
Beyond screen acting, she expanded her career into prolific voice narration and audiobooks. She narrated Terry Pratchett’s Witches series and voiced characters in major video games like Dragon Age: Inquisition, showcasing her immense vocal versatility.
Her extensive theater work also garnered elite industry recognition. She won a Laurence Olivier Award in 2020 for her role in Present Laughter, cementing Varma as a versatile powerhouse of British performing arts.
Signature Quote
“I like how small you can be on TV.”
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